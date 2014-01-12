Clearly gone power mad, in his latest controversial move draft lord Betty has decided to seek revenge on the Germans. Casting us back 28 years to the 1982 World Cup semi-final between France and Germany, where ze German goalkeeper Schumacher knocked French hero and all round nice guy Battiston unconscious, forcing him off the field with two missing teeth, three cracked ribs, and damaged vertebrae (with no foul given). France were forced to replace the injured Battiston, who himself had only come on ten minutes earlier. Which meant they had used all their subs by extra-time. By contrast, Germany had the opportunity to bring on fresh legs in Rummenigge, and of course it was him who scored five minutes after taking the field helping them turn the tide and take the match to penalties. They would later win out with the Platini led France robbed of reaching the final.In light of these crimes against good sportsmanship, retroactive bans have been given to Rummenigge and Breitner who were both members of that 1982 German National team. Lothar Matthaus who was also a member of the squad has escaped punishment due to not appearing in the final. For now at least. Both players are now ineligible for Germany and manager Insole Petrol must find replacements.