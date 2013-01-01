I like this shape a lot, feels a lot more balanced. I may change personnel very slightly i.e. would vogts be exposed on the right of a 3? He wasnt the tallest. Thinking about Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck - he and Beckenbauer were telepathic.
Also Sepp Maier for Kahn?
Will amend this later and look to submit (when I get 5 minutes from work...)
You definitely have one of the trickiest teams to build. I like the proposals Betty & Saint Kopite made. Personally I'd go for something like this, very similar to what SK proposed but with Sammer instead of Vogts.
Maier
Lahm - Kohler - Beckenbauer - Brehme
Sammer
Matthaus - Breitner
Netzer
Rummenigge - Muller
Could also move Breitner to LB and bring Ballack into the midfield like Betty suggested:
Maier
Lahm - Kohler - Beckenbauer - Breitner
Sammer
Matthaus - Ballack
Netzer
Rummenigge - Muller