Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building

Something Worse

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #760 on: Today at 12:52:03 AM
Aldair?
Betty Blue

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #761 on: Today at 12:52:13 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:36:30 AM
Still pretty tidy all over the pitch! Funny how your pairs of full backs feel virtually interchangeable.

Honestly I'd probably take defacto's fullbacks.

Anyway, I'm off to bed. More wildcards and fun to come tomorrow.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Samie

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #762 on: Today at 12:54:30 AM
Gone are the day's we;'d be arguing with AWWYC till about 4am in the morning.  ;D
Samie

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #763 on: Today at 12:56:02 AM
Carlos Alberto with C or an A though lads?  ???
deFacto

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #764 on: Today at 01:04:11 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 12:52:03 AM
Aldair?

Selected by Chaka already. If I had kept my mouth shut maybe he wouldn't have  ;D
Lastrador

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #765 on: Today at 06:07:05 AM


whatcha think?
Insole Petrol

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #766 on: Today at 07:27:31 AM
Quote from: Saint Kopite on Yesterday at 11:41:40 PM
Feel Walter is pointless in that set-up and considering the question marks over that 1954 team, it kinda puts a black dot on his legacy as well.

I would go with.

------------Muller-----Rummenigge-----
------------------Netzer-----------------
Brehme---Breitner----Matthaus---Lahm
------Kohler---Beckenbauer---Vogts-----
-------------------Kahn-------------------


I like this shape a lot, feels a lot more balanced. I may change personnel very slightly i.e. would vogts be exposed on the right of a 3? He wasnt the tallest. Thinking about Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck - he and Beckenbauer were telepathic.

Also Sepp Maier for Kahn?

Will amend this later and look to submit (when I get 5 minutes from work...)
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #767 on: Today at 07:27:36 AM
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:07:05 AM


whatcha think?

Hope whoever has Spain doesnt pick Torres.
Max_powers

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #768 on: Today at 07:42:53 AM
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:07:05 AM


whatcha think?

Reckon you can play with a midfield with Modric at the base and Stankovic and Nedved either side of him providing the legs. Don't know much about Jusufi and Katanec. Ivanovic or Srna are also good option at RB.

KingLuis10

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #769 on: Today at 07:43:15 AM
Quote from: Insole Petrol on Today at 07:27:31 AM

I like this shape a lot, feels a lot more balanced. I may change personnel very slightly i.e. would vogts be exposed on the right of a 3? He wasnt the tallest. Thinking about Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck - he and Beckenbauer were telepathic.

Also Sepp Maier for Kahn?

Will amend this later and look to submit (when I get 5 minutes from work...)

You definitely have one of the trickiest teams to build. I like the proposals Betty & Saint Kopite made. Personally I'd go for something like this, very similar to what SK proposed but with Sammer instead of Vogts.

Maier
Lahm - Kohler - Beckenbauer - Brehme
Sammer
Matthaus - Breitner
Netzer
Rummenigge - Muller

Could also move Breitner to LB and bring Ballack into the midfield like Betty suggested:

Maier
Lahm - Kohler - Beckenbauer - Breitner
Sammer
Matthaus - Ballack
Netzer
Rummenigge - Muller
Insole Petrol

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #770 on: Today at 07:48:17 AM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 07:43:15 AM
You definitely have one of the trickiest teams to build. I like the proposals Betty & Saint Kopite made. Personally I'd go for something like this, very similar to what SK proposed but with Sammer instead of Vogts.

Maier
Lahm - Kohler - Beckenbauer - Brehme
Sammer
Matthaus - Breitner
Netzer
Rummenigge - Muller

Could also move Breitner to LB and bring Ballack into the midfield like Betty suggested:

Maier
Lahm - Kohler - Beckenbauer - Breitner
Sammer
Matthaus - Ballack
Netzer
Rummenigge - Muller


I am a fan on Ballack but not sure if he makes this team... I'll reflect on it over today.


This is where I've landed for now. General consensus based on all of the feedback is that the front 2 and Netzer works. A lot of choice at the back too but ultimately a proven combination between Franz and his partner in crime is swaying me. Kohler is a rock too.



BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #771 on: Today at 09:01:04 AM
Heres where Flash Dick are at the moment (NOT Final):

Schmeichel

Gerets Kompany (TBC) Carvalho Alaba

          Paulo Sousa/Deco       De Bruyne

Figo         Laudrup       Ronaldo

                Eusebio
RobbieRedman

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #772 on: Today at 09:05:22 AM
No Scifo? Brolin? Molby?

KingLuis10

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #773 on: Today at 09:11:08 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:01:04 AM
Heres where Flash Dick are at the moment (NOT Final):

Schmeichel

Gerets Kompany (TBC) Carvalho Alaba

          Paulo Sousa/Deco       De Bruyne

Figo         Laudrup       Ronaldo

                Eusebio

Looks pretty great to me. Which other players are you considering?

Paulo Sousa over Deco for sure, you need a proper central midfielder in there (plus think of those sweet, sweet hipster points!). Are there any defensive midfield options?

How come you're deciding between Hyypia and Carvalho by the way? You could stick both of them in there, although moonhead was also a pretty great defender in his own right.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #774 on: Today at 09:15:47 AM
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:05:22 AM
No Scifo? Brolin? Molby?



Scifo got a consideration. I loved Molby but think we needed more mobility. Brolin not really in the mix. So many attacking midfield types Id love to crowbar in there too: Rui Costa, Litmanen etc but Laudrup is the best in that position. We did have Deco and De Bruyne and felt we needed more of a ball winner/defensive minded alternative. Could play Alaba there but felt it better to play him in his strongest position and our next left back option currently was Riise who divides opinion a bit!

Centre backs. We had pencilled in Kompany and then felt Carvalho was better suited to the attacks well be facing here than Hyypia (sadly, always nice to get a Liverpool player in there). Were having a late wobble over whether Fernando Couto deserves a spot or should he stick to looking like a bassist from an 80s hair metal group?

