No Scifo? Brolin? Molby?







Scifo got a consideration. I loved Molby but think we needed more mobility. Brolin not really in the mix. So many attacking midfield types Id love to crowbar in there too: Rui Costa, Litmanen etc but Laudrup is the best in that position. We did have Deco and De Bruyne and felt we needed more of a ball winner/defensive minded alternative. Could play Alaba there but felt it better to play him in his strongest position and our next left back option currently was Riise who divides opinion a bit!Centre backs. We had pencilled in Kompany and then felt Carvalho was better suited to the attacks well be facing here than Hyypia (sadly, always nice to get a Liverpool player in there). Were having a late wobble over whether Fernando Couto deserves a spot or should he stick to looking like a bassist from an 80s hair metal group?