I had Italy the last time we did this, can remember how much of a pain in the arse it was trying to fit all those defenders into the same side! Especially when a few of them like Maldini & Bergomi can play in multiple positions, giving you even more options. Assuming you play a normal formation (quite an assumption, considering we're talking about The Dream Team) then you're going to have to leave a few of them out, so maybe you'd be best off working backwards. Pick the 2 or 3 absolute best Italian defenders, then figure out who fits best alongside them.Definitely think you should have another player in midfield alongside Pirlo, though. Defensive midfield is easily Italy's 'weakest' position (bit harsh calling it that, but you get the point) but you need someone there for balance. However good your defence is, it's hard to cope when the opponents are slicing through your midfield like butter.