KingLuis10

  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #480 on: Today at 02:12:27 PM
Quote from: Prof on Today at 01:12:09 PM

I had Italy the last time we did this, can remember how much of a pain in the arse it was trying to fit all those defenders into the same side! Especially when a few of them like Maldini & Bergomi can play in multiple positions, giving you even more options. Assuming you play a normal formation (quite an assumption, considering we're talking about The Dream Team) then you're going to have to leave a few of them out, so maybe you'd be best off working backwards. Pick the 2 or 3 absolute best Italian defenders, then figure out who fits best alongside them.

Definitely think you should have another player in midfield alongside Pirlo, though. Defensive midfield is easily Italy's 'weakest' position (bit harsh calling it that, but you get the point) but you need someone there for balance. However good your defence is, it's hard to cope when the opponents are slicing through your midfield like butter.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #481 on: Today at 02:16:50 PM
Oh mate we're thinking about a 7 man Centre Back wall here at least.   8)
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #482 on: Today at 02:18:36 PM
First Draft.

Thoughts?

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #483 on: Today at 02:19:18 PM
This fool is leaving out the great mustache wearer that is Rivellino and Carlos Alberto with a C.  ;D
deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #484 on: Today at 02:19:35 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:04:42 PM
And we haven't even seen Nick's yet.

imagine the horror  ;D
Prof

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #485 on: Today at 02:20:20 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:57:07 PM
CONGRATULATIONS



By asking for what is not rightfully yours, you have upset the Africans in your current squad and Salah, Mane, Weah, Eto'o, Drogba, Toure, and Essien have all now left in a huff. They may or may not return at a later date.

You must now build your first 11 out of the rest of South America, North America, Asia, Oceania, and any remaining Africans who didn't make the first draft of your squad (i.e. the likes of Grobs are safe). Kuffour, Geremi and Lauren were also busy playing Fortnite and didn't get the memo, so they are still yours.
Ouch!
deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #486 on: Today at 02:20:25 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:18:36 PM
First Draft.

Thoughts?



Ronaldo should be in there. 3rd greatest player in football and probably would have been number 1 had he not had the knee injuries. But he definitely should be there
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #487 on: Today at 02:22:07 PM
The shagger of goats will be hard to find as there's an animal farm nearby to where Chaks is playing.
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #488 on: Today at 02:22:26 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:20:25 PM
Ronaldo should be in there. 3rd greatest player in football and probably would have been number 1 had he not had the knee injuries. But he definitely should be there

Hard to leave out Zico though or Socrates or Ronaldinho
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #489 on: Today at 02:22:45 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:22:07 PM
The shagger of goats will be hard to find as there's an animal farm nearby to where Chaks is playing.

Only the best for him, we import the goats.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #490 on: Today at 02:24:24 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:19:35 PM
imagine the horror  ;D

Clearly some ignorant minds already made up here. Just because Ive bummed his precious Zlatan. Feeble.
KingLuis10

  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #491 on: Today at 02:28:01 PM
Agree with DeFacto, you've gotta have Ronaldo in there! That might mean having to leave someone like Zico out though (with Pele taking his place). What a decision to have to make  :D

I'd have Thiago Silva in there as well. An absolutely unreal centre back at his peak, perhaps even the best of his generation. Would probably be rated higher if he hadn't spent most of his best years playing in France.
deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #492 on: Today at 02:28:12 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:22:26 PM
Hard to leave out Zico though or Socrates or Ronaldinho

I'd leave Ronaldinho out over Ronaldo. Especially if you look at the contribution Ronaldo made to Brazil's success. Ronaldo at his peak was miles the better player than Ronaldinho at his, and that's saying something
vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #493 on: Today at 02:28:13 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:57:07 PM
CONGRATULATIONS



By asking for what is not rightfully yours, you have upset the Africans in your current squad and Salah, Mane, Weah, Eto'o, Drogba, Toure, and Essien have all now left in a huff. They may or may not return at a later date.

You must now build your first 11 out of the rest of South America, North America, Asia, Oceania, and any remaining Africans who didn't make the first draft of your squad (i.e. the likes of Grobs are safe). Kuffour, Geremi and Lauren were also busy playing Fortnite and didn't get the memo, so they are still yours.

Fucking hell, I picked one player out of position and you wont let it go. Im going to ACAS to get this blatantly personal decision overturned. Trend, get our lawyer on the phone this shit just got real!

deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #494 on: Today at 02:28:42 PM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 02:28:01 PM
Agree with DeFacto, you've gotta have Ronaldo in there! That might mean having to leave someone like Zico out though (with Pele taking his place). What a decision to have to make  :D

I'd have Thiago Silva in there as well. An absolutely unreal centre back at his peak, perhaps even the best of his generation. Would probably be rated higher if he hadn't spent most of his best years playing in France.

Aldair should be there, a much better player.
Trendisdestiny

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #495 on: Today at 02:31:02 PM
Bobby, the lawyers have advised and suggested we keep moving forward with an old squad that is still being negotiated with and a potentially new one where they are on day to day contracts.

Please advise.  Viva, we cannot have a repeat of the French National Team Mutiny.... not good for business.


In lieu of negotiations with the following:

1. Mo Salah
2. Sadio Mane
3. George Weah
4. Didier Drogba
5. Samuel E'to
6. Yaya Toure
7. Michael Essien

The Alliance has secured the discounted day-to-day contracts of the following players to help the team train with appropriate numbers during this short-term period where the alliance negotiates the players return

1. Hueng Min Son
2. Abdi Pele
3. Roger Milla
4. Claudio Reyna
5. Alexis Sanchez
6. Ivan Zamarano
7. Faustino Asprilla
8. Marcelo Salas
9. Clint Dempsey
10. Diego Forlan
11. Edison Cavani

*** two of these lads are recovering from hamstring tears so we'll make sure the training load is manageable by having a few more players than direct 7 for 7 replacements
KingLuis10

  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #496 on: Today at 02:33:57 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:28:42 PM
Aldair should be there, a much better player.

Forgot about him, another great shout. Wouldn't say he was a much better player than Thiago Silva though. At his best, Thiago Silva was the best CB in the world. Not sure Aldair ever quite reached that level. You could have them both in there of course, but then you'd have to leave Lucio out and he was also a beast, one of my favourite CBs!
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #497 on: Today at 02:34:07 PM
Prof and I have figured out a way to put Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Baggio and Fracesco Totti all in the same team. 

This era defining lads.  8)
Trendisdestiny

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #498 on: Today at 02:35:12 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:18:36 PM
First Draft.

Thoughts?



4 -2 -4 for me on this team mate....

Top 4 Brazilian attackers   (Ronaldo & Pele centrally)  (Ronaldinho & Garrincha/Rivaldo)
1 AM (box to box)                       Socrates or Zico
1 DM                                    Fernandinho or  Dunga
2 wing backs                     Santos/Carlos and Cafu/Alberto Carlos
2 CB's                                         Aldair/Lucio/Silva
GK                                                   Allison
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #499 on: Today at 02:36:25 PM
KingLuis10

  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #500 on: Today at 02:36:29 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:07 PM
Prof and I have figured out a way to put Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Baggio and Fracesco Totti all in the same team. 

This era defining lads.  8)

No Meazza, no party... never mind the two World Cups, the guy has a 75,000 seat stadium named after him!
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #501 on: Today at 02:38:40 PM
Can't care too much about him can they? They're demolishing it.  :P
vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #502 on: Today at 02:40:47 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 02:31:02 PM
Bobby, the lawyers have advised and suggested we keep moving forward with an old squad that is still being negotiated with and a potentially new one where they are on day to day contracts.

Please advise.  Viva, we cannot have a repeat of the French National Team Mutiny.... not good for business.


In lieu of negotiations with the following:

1. Mo Salah
2. Sadio Mane
3. George Weah
4. Didier Drogba
5. Samuel E'to
6. Yaya Toure
7. Michael Essien

The Alliance has secured the discounted day-to-day contracts of the following players to help the team train with appropriate numbers during this short-term period where the alliance negotiates the players return

1. Hueng Min Son
2. Abdi Pele
3. Roger Milla
4. Claudio Reyna
5. Alexis Sanchez
6. Ivan Zamarano
7. Faustino Asprilla
8. Marcelo Salas
9. Clint Dempsey
10. Diego Forlan
11. Edison Cavani

*** two of these lads are recovering from hamstring tears so we'll make sure the training load is manageable by have a few more players than direct 7 for 7 replacements

Does this mean thuram is out of the question now?
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #503 on: Today at 02:41:30 PM
I think you lads should pick that player who was George Weah's cousin.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #504 on: Today at 02:42:41 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:41:30 PM
I think you lads should pick that player who was George Weah's cousin.

Stop trying to strengthen them.
Betty Blue

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #505 on: Today at 02:46:10 PM
Trendisdestiny

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #506 on: Today at 02:47:03 PM
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Today at 02:40:47 PM
Does this mean thuram is out of the question now?

Je ne comprends pas, mon ami.

J'ai besoin de practiquer sans les avocats...

Je connais rien  Je connais rien...
Trendisdestiny

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #507 on: Today at 02:48:07 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:41:30 PM
I think you lads should pick that player who was George Weah's cousin.

Oh.... now we are talking....

deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #508 on: Today at 02:49:08 PM
Quote from: KingLuis10 on Today at 02:33:57 PM
Forgot about him, another great shout. Wouldn't say he was a much better player than Thiago Silva though. At his best, Thiago Silva was the best CB in the world. Not sure Aldair ever quite reached that level. You could have them both in there of course, but then you'd have to leave Lucio out and he was also a beast, one of my favourite CBs!

Don't think Thiago Silva was the best CB in the world at any point of his career.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
Reply #509 on: Today at 02:50:47 PM
He was in the running in that period where Hummels was considered the best. Circa 2012/13/14
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #510 on: Today at 02:51:44 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:49:08 PM
Don't think Thiago Silva was the best CB in the world at any point of his career.

His best game was one he didnt even play in. Think 2014.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,198
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #511 on: Today at 02:51:46 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:46:10 PM
Where's Djalminha?

 ;D

AWWYC would've killed it in this draft with the shit talk.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,948
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #512 on: Today at 02:51:59 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:46:10 PM
Where's Djalminha?

You can only have so many attacking midfielders...

Zico and Socrates ...

Plus a whole 14 appearances for Brazil
Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,985
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #513 on: Today at 02:53:49 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:50:47 PM
He was in the running in that period where Hummels was considered the best. Circa 2012/13/14

Godin says hellos, as does Chiellini.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,886
  • JFT96
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #514 on: Today at 02:54:01 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:51:59 PM
You can only have so many attacking midfielders...

Zico and Socrates ...

Yeah, but did either of them have shrines dedicated to them?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,198
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #515 on: Today at 02:54:48 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:53:49 PM
Godin says hellos, as does Chiellini.

And I say hello back.  :wave
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,948
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #516 on: Today at 02:55:03 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:54:01 PM
Yeah, but did either of them have shrines dedicated to them?


Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,985
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #517 on: Today at 02:57:21 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:54:48 PM
And I say hello back.  :wave

how about your cousin though ?  ;D
Online Trendisdestiny

  • Yoda, i am not! Loves to see new crack!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,052
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Battle of the Nations Draft II - Discussion, Shit-talking, and Team Building
« Reply #518 on: Today at 02:58:43 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:57:21 PM
how about your cousin though ?  ;D

Like Baresi, missing key physical ingredients...like rhythm

