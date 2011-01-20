I think Anthony Bourdain put it best when he said about Oliver "Every time I watch his show, I want to go back in time and bully him at school"



I can't watch him. 30 seconds tops before he pisses me off.When he starts a sentence with "what I like to do", you just know it's going to be some over-contrived bollocks that adds cost or work, but makes bugger all difference to the food."What I like to do is slice the bread for a bacon sandwich longways". Fuck off. His 30 minute meals are only viable if you've got an army of commis chefs doing all the prep and an army of kitchen porters doing the clearing up.Then there's his stupid phrases. A while back everything was "from a height". Now he doesn't add an ingredient, he kisses it with the ingredient. "....and just add a little kiss of olive oil". Double fuck off.I do like his Morrocan Lamb recipe, that's OK, I'll give him that. Although his recipe massively overcomplicates it as per.