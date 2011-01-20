« previous next »
That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver

Sangria

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #80 on: May 22, 2022, 11:29:05 am
Quote from: ToneLa on May 22, 2022, 02:52:30 am
First place I went in barca morning after arriving was Plaça de George Orwell

Ate a fat fucking peach in the market by there I will have you know. Fresh as fuck

Fully on board with Jamie "Whack It In" Oliver (used it be me n my exes drinking game, every time he changed a hoodie or said Whack it in - we both died of alcoholism twice) him being overwritten by George Orwell

I mean this thread has already shown George Orwell knew food better

Jamie Oliver adds unnecessary ingredients like a speed addict coming back from the Magnet trying to impress his exchange student girlfriend

This guy explains how each successive abomination from Oliver was him correcting a previous fuck up. Eg. Oliver added chilli jam, which contains sugar. Since the sugar was caramelising and on the verge of burning, he had to add water to correct. Water and all moisture is anathema to fried rice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBSnWZugWCw
Kenny's Jacket

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #81 on: May 22, 2022, 11:42:33 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 21, 2022, 09:00:55 pm
Yes. The usual complaints from the well-off about the poor not priorotising correctly. Like when people complain about a down-and-out drinking a beer or smoking a cigarette. Well, perhaps a beer or ciggy is all they have and yet there are those who would happily take them away from them.

Going off topic, I dont/wont give to organised charity, so my go to is homeless people, there are loads around my old office in Manchester. Id often get people questioning me for giving them cash as they will spend it on drugs/booze.  So what, if that gets them through a cold depressing night. 
Lee0-3Liv

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #82 on: May 22, 2022, 01:48:18 pm
I think Anthony Bourdain put it best when he said about Oliver "Every time I watch his show, I want to go back in time and bully him at school"
Jiminy Cricket

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #83 on: May 22, 2022, 01:53:19 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 22, 2022, 11:42:33 am
Going off topic, I dont/wont give to organised charity, so my go to is homeless people, there are loads around my old office in Manchester. Id often get people questioning me for giving them cash as they will spend it on drugs/booze.  So what, if that gets them through a cold depressing night.
Doesn't Shelter advise that rather than giving money directly to homeless people, the general public should instead give food!? I can understand the argument - seems reasonable, doesn't it? - but it further degrades autonomy for the individual. Like food stamps in the US - it is degrading and further removes agency for the individual and their families.
ToneLa

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #84 on: May 22, 2022, 02:20:48 pm
Quote
Have you ever seen a really good chocolate dish & women? It affects women not like men. It's incredible

Quote
It's very clear that there's a lot of double standards going on. Should there be a 30mph speed limit? Of course there bloody should. And certainly with kids and school food, kids need to be nannied for sure.

Quote
Quote
God, why do I give interviews to 'the Guardian'? They always try to dissect you, and I don't really think about stuff in the way that you're asking me these questions.

Quote
Stop being a vegan and start enjoying what you eat

Quote
I hear loads of cynics saying that I'll never be able to change anything. They say that junk food marketing and the ready availability of fast food is just too powerful. But I'd say in response, screw you.

Quote
I hate making TV documentaries.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #85 on: May 22, 2022, 02:40:46 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on May 22, 2022, 02:20:48 pm
What's that, ToneLa?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 22, 2022, 01:48:18 pm
I think Anthony Bourdain put it best when he said about Oliver "Every time I watch his show, I want to go back in time and bully him at school"
https://www.theguardian.com/theguardian/2001/nov/30/features11.g2
ToneLa

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #86 on: May 22, 2022, 02:47:41 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 22, 2022, 02:40:46 pm
What's that, ToneLa

Just googled Jamie Oliver quotes and those are some choice ones  ;D
Kenny's Jacket

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:04:39 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 22, 2022, 01:53:19 pm
Doesn't Shelter advise that rather than giving money directly to homeless people, the general public should instead give food!? I can understand the argument - seems plausible, doesn't it? - but it further degrades autonomy for the individual. Like food stamps in the US - it is degrading and further removes agency for the individual and their families.

I have given food as well, Usually pasties or butties and a can of pop.  So nothing healthy (sorry JO)

Money was always greeted with a bigger smile, like you say autonomy.
rob1966

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:04:39 am
I have given food as well, Usually pasties or butties and a can of pop.  So nothing healthy (sorry JO)

Money was always greeted with a bigger smile, like you say autonomy.

Same here and yeah I never think of the healthy option, I just buy them something hot and filling and importantly plenty of calories, so It'll be Greggs or Subway or a chip butty, basically whatever is nearest and the person fancies.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 03:46:25 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 22, 2022, 01:48:18 pm
I think Anthony Bourdain put it best when he said about Oliver "Every time I watch his show, I want to go back in time and bully him at school"
I can't watch him. 30 seconds tops before he pisses me off.
When he starts a sentence with "what I like to do", you just know it's going to be some over-contrived bollocks that adds cost or work, but makes bugger all difference to the food.
"What I like to do is slice the bread for a bacon sandwich longways". Fuck off. His 30 minute meals are only viable if you've got an army of commis chefs doing all the prep and an army of kitchen porters doing the clearing up.

Then there's his stupid phrases. A while back everything was "from a height". Now he doesn't add an ingredient, he kisses it with the ingredient. "....and just add a little kiss of olive oil". Double fuck off.

I do like his Morrocan Lamb recipe, that's OK, I'll give him that. Although his recipe massively overcomplicates it as per.

Craig S

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 03:55:47 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 21, 2022, 07:44:46 am
Some very valid points, however I was astounded by how cheap fruit and vegetables are in Ireland/UK compared to Australia.

As an alternative to fresh blueberries @ £2.60 for 150g why not buy frozen from £2.50 for 400g. Longer shelf life and much better value.

If the government wanted to help families via affordability and reducing childhood obesity they should remove all VAT from fresh food (vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, fish, chicken, pulses) and throw that VAT onto junk food/soft drinks.

Unprocessed food does not have VAT on it.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:35:13 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:46:25 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 22, 2022, 01:48:18 pm
I think Anthony Bourdain put it best when he said about Oliver "Every time I watch his show, I want to go back in time and bully him at school"
I can't watch him. 30 seconds tops before he pisses me off.
Do you mean Oliver?
gjr1

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #92 on: Today at 08:16:14 am
hes a twat and i prefer to eat my own food
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #93 on: Today at 09:18:26 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:35:13 pm
I can't watch him. 30 seconds tops before he pisses me off.

Do you mean Oliver?
Of course, I thought it would have been obvious from the rest of the post.
