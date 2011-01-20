Yes. The usual complaints from the well-off about the poor not priorotising correctly. Like when people complain about a down-and-out drinking a beer or smoking a cigarette. Well, perhaps a beer or ciggy is all they have and yet there are those who would happily take them away from them.



Going off topic, I dont/wont give to organised charity, so my go to is homeless people, there are loads around my old office in Manchester. Id often get people questioning me for giving them cash as they will spend it on drugs/booze. So what, if that gets them through a cold depressing night.