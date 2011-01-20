« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver  (Read 3157 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:52:30 am
First place I went in barca morning after arriving was Plaça de George Orwell

Ate a fat fucking peach in the market by there I will have you know. Fresh as fuck

Fully on board with Jamie "Whack It In" Oliver (used it be me n my exes drinking game, every time he changed a hoodie or said Whack it in - we both died of alcoholism twice) him being overwritten by George Orwell

I mean this thread has already shown George Orwell knew food better

Jamie Oliver adds unnecessary ingredients like a speed addict coming back from the Magnet trying to impress his exchange student girlfriend

This guy explains how each successive abomination from Oliver was him correcting a previous fuck up. Eg. Oliver added chilli jam, which contains sugar. Since the sugar was caramelising and on the verge of burning, he had to add water to correct. Water and all moisture is anathema to fried rice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBSnWZugWCw
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 21, 2022, 09:00:55 pm
Yes. The usual complaints from the well-off about the poor not priorotising correctly. Like when people complain about a down-and-out drinking a beer or smoking a cigarette. Well, perhaps a beer or ciggy is all they have and yet there are those who would happily take them away from them.

Going off topic, I dont/wont give to organised charity, so my go to is homeless people, there are loads around my old office in Manchester. Id often get people questioning me for giving them cash as they will spend it on drugs/booze.  So what, if that gets them through a cold depressing night. 
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:48:18 pm »
I think Anthony Bourdain put it best when he said about Oliver "Every time I watch his show, I want to go back in time and bully him at school"
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 01:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:42:33 am
Going off topic, I dont/wont give to organised charity, so my go to is homeless people, there are loads around my old office in Manchester. Id often get people questioning me for giving them cash as they will spend it on drugs/booze.  So what, if that gets them through a cold depressing night.
Doesn't Shelter advise that rather than giving money directly to homeless people, the general public should instead give food!? I can understand the argument - seems plausible, doesn't it? - but it further degrades autonomy for the individual. Like food stamps in the US - it is degrading and further removes agency for the individual and their families.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:18:31 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,373
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 02:20:48 pm »
Quote
Have you ever seen a really good chocolate dish & women? It affects women not like men. It's incredible

Quote
It's very clear that there's a lot of double standards going on. Should there be a 30mph speed limit? Of course there bloody should. And certainly with kids and school food, kids need to be nannied for sure.

Quote
Quote
God, why do I give interviews to 'the Guardian'? They always try to dissect you, and I don't really think about stuff in the way that you're asking me these questions.

Quote
Stop being a vegan and start enjoying what you eat

Quote
I hear loads of cynics saying that I'll never be able to change anything. They say that junk food marketing and the ready availability of fast food is just too powerful. But I'd say in response, screw you.

Quote
I hate making TV documentaries.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 02:40:46 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:20:48 pm
What's that, ToneLa?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 01:48:18 pm
I think Anthony Bourdain put it best when he said about Oliver "Every time I watch his show, I want to go back in time and bully him at school"
https://www.theguardian.com/theguardian/2001/nov/30/features11.g2
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,373
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 02:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:40:46 pm
What's that, ToneLa

Just googled Jamie Oliver quotes and those are some choice ones  ;D
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:04:39 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:53:19 pm
Doesn't Shelter advise that rather than giving money directly to homeless people, the general public should instead give food!? I can understand the argument - seems plausible, doesn't it? - but it further degrades autonomy for the individual. Like food stamps in the US - it is degrading and further removes agency for the individual and their families.

I have given food as well, Usually pasties or butties and a can of pop.  So nothing healthy (sorry JO)

Money was always greeted with a bigger smile, like you say autonomy.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,471
Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:19:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:04:39 am
I have given food as well, Usually pasties or butties and a can of pop.  So nothing healthy (sorry JO)

Money was always greeted with a bigger smile, like you say autonomy.

Same here and yeah I never think of the healthy option, I just buy them something hot and filling and importantly plenty of calories, so It'll be Greggs or Subway or a chip butty, basically whatever is nearest and the person fancies.
Logged
Scouse not English
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 