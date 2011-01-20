« previous next »
That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver

Sangria

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Today at 11:29:05 am
ToneLa on Today at 02:52:30 am
First place I went in barca morning after arriving was Plaça de George Orwell

Ate a fat fucking peach in the market by there I will have you know. Fresh as fuck

Fully on board with Jamie "Whack It In" Oliver (used it be me n my exes drinking game, every time he changed a hoodie or said Whack it in - we both died of alcoholism twice) him being overwritten by George Orwell

I mean this thread has already shown George Orwell knew food better

Jamie Oliver adds unnecessary ingredients like a speed addict coming back from the Magnet trying to impress his exchange student girlfriend

This guy explains how each successive abomination from Oliver was him correcting a previous fuck up. Eg. Oliver added chilli jam, which contains sugar. Since the sugar was caramelising and on the verge of burning, he had to add water to correct. Water and all moisture is anathema to fried rice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBSnWZugWCw
