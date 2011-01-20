Some very valid points, however I was astounded by how cheap fruit and vegetables are in Ireland/UK compared to Australia.



As an alternative to fresh blueberries @ £2.60 for 150g why not buy frozen from £2.50 for 400g. Longer shelf life and much better value.



If the government wanted to help families via affordability and reducing childhood obesity they should remove all VAT from fresh food (vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, fish, chicken, pulses) and throw that VAT onto junk food/soft drinks.



If you have the freezer capacity then that is a viable option but if you only have a tiny freezer then there are other foods going in there. Not mad on frozen fruit myself as it always turns to mush.Totally agree on what you say about VAT, they should be doing everything they can to make healthy food cheap. You can make decent healthy meals in the same time it takes to cook a frozen pizza, so it's not hard. I'm not having this no time argument as my ma worked full time and still cooked, I can make a chili in 30 mins and just leave it to cook while I do other things and then that makes two or three meals, we just need to make it affordable.