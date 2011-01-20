Where do you people shop? 150g blueberries, 99p on offer at Lidl. £1.39 regular price. But berries are always quite expensive and I mostly buy them in-season when they're cheaper.
Maybe this should go into the unpopular opinions thread, but "healthy food" doesn't have to be expensive, or complicated. There's nothing really unhealthy about food made from things like potatoes, carrots, cabbage, etc (as long as you don't fry them). But it's not fancy and a celebrity chef couldn't make money from inventing mash or stew.
Aldi. All they had in the other day was the 400g tub, they had no wonky berries or the small packs in. Aldi really don't have much in the shops a lot of the time these days. Its a 10 mile round trip to the nearest Lidl, so that is out for me, as we walk when shopping.
I agree you can make cheap food from spuds, turnips, carrots and cabbage, but fucking hell its plain, boring as fuck food. With Brexit though, its the future, so we need to learn to not only cook with it, but to make it taste nice. Cheese makes sprouts taste a lot better, as it does with mash, or just mixing beans in with mash gives it flavour. Chili powder, curry powder, paprika etc can all be added too. I make a meal with chciken, peppers, onions, mushrooms mixed with cumin, chili powder, curry powder, paprika and mango chutney.