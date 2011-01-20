« previous next »
Author Topic: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver

rob1966

Re: Jamie Oliver
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:12:51 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:44:46 am
Some very valid points, however I was astounded by how cheap fruit and vegetables are in Ireland/UK compared to Australia.

As an alternative to fresh blueberries @ £2.60 for 150g why not buy frozen from £2.50 for 400g. Longer shelf life and much better value.

If the government wanted to help families via affordability and reducing childhood obesity they should remove all VAT from fresh food (vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, fish, chicken, pulses) and throw that VAT onto junk food/soft drinks.

If you have the freezer capacity then that is a viable option but if you only have a tiny freezer then there are other foods going in there. Not mad on frozen fruit myself as it always turns to mush.

Totally agree on what you say about VAT, they should be doing everything they can to make healthy food cheap. You can make decent healthy meals in the same time it takes to cook a frozen pizza, so it's not hard. I'm not having this no time argument as my ma worked full time and still cooked, I can make a chili in 30 mins and just leave it to cook while I do other things and then that makes two or three meals, we just need to make it affordable.

redbyrdz

Re: Jamie Oliver
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:23:26 am
Where do you people shop? 150g blueberries, 99p on offer at Lidl. £1.39 regular price. But berries are always quite expensive and I mostly buy them in-season when they're cheaper.

Maybe this should go into the unpopular opinions thread, but "healthy food" doesn't have to be expensive, or complicated. There's nothing really unhealthy about food made from things like potatoes, carrots, cabbage, etc (as long as you don't fry them). But it's not fancy and a celebrity chef couldn't make money from inventing mash or stew.
Sangria

Re: Jamie Oliver
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:53:14 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:23:26 am
Where do you people shop? 150g blueberries, 99p on offer at Lidl. £1.39 regular price. But berries are always quite expensive and I mostly buy them in-season when they're cheaper.

Maybe this should go into the unpopular opinions thread, but "healthy food" doesn't have to be expensive, or complicated. There's nothing really unhealthy about food made from things like potatoes, carrots, cabbage, etc (as long as you don't fry them). But it's not fancy and a celebrity chef couldn't make money from inventing mash or stew.

My favourite cookery programmes are Wartime Farm and Wartime Kitchen & Garden. Insight into a time when want was a matter of fact, and people learned to make do.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Jamie Oliver
Reply #43 on: Today at 08:57:13 am
Jamie Oliver's restaurant group broke labour laws over the absolutely appalling way he treated his staff before making them redundant.  The same restaurant group collapsed leaving suppliers, mainly local small suppliers, out of pocket to the tune of £80m leading to some (including one a friend of mine owned) to go bust.  Obviously big companies can hit the wall, but Oliver is worth £220m and not once offered these companies any help.

The man is an arsehole of epic proportions.
rob1966

Re: Jamie Oliver
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:04:07 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:23:26 am
Where do you people shop? 150g blueberries, 99p on offer at Lidl. £1.39 regular price. But berries are always quite expensive and I mostly buy them in-season when they're cheaper.

Maybe this should go into the unpopular opinions thread, but "healthy food" doesn't have to be expensive, or complicated. There's nothing really unhealthy about food made from things like potatoes, carrots, cabbage, etc (as long as you don't fry them). But it's not fancy and a celebrity chef couldn't make money from inventing mash or stew.

Aldi. All they had in the other day was the 400g tub, they had no wonky berries or the small packs in. Aldi really don't have much in the shops a lot of the time these days. Its a 10 mile round trip to the nearest Lidl, so that is out for me, as we walk when shopping.

I agree you can make cheap food from spuds, turnips, carrots and cabbage, but fucking hell its plain, boring as fuck food. With Brexit though, its the future, so we need to learn to not only cook with it, but to make it taste nice. Cheese makes sprouts taste a lot better, as it does with mash, or just mixing beans in with mash gives it flavour. Chili powder, curry powder, paprika etc can all be added too. I make a meal with chciken, peppers, onions, mushrooms mixed with cumin, chili powder, curry powder, paprika and mango chutney.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Jamie Oliver
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:06:26 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:43:37 am
Gordon Ramsay's Scrambled eggs recipe is the work of a madman, watch it and you'll genuinely be scratching your head in disbelief, one of the most simple things you can make, and he makes it into a poncey ego trip.

It's fucking tasty though  :D
Jm55

Re: Jamie Oliver
Reply #46 on: Today at 09:13:17 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:17:20 am
Just had a look. What the fuck was that? Peas and garlic?

Its nice with green vegetables, goes well with peas, asparagus and courgettes.

Its not as if every recipe has to be the purist form either ffs, the whole point of watching these people cook is to give you ideas which would be fairly pointless if everyone just cooked the same thing.

On Oliver, its probably poor timing but I dont disagree with his point generally. Of course healthy food should be more accessible but there does need to be a cut down on shite buy one get one free food, it shouldnt be the case that people that can barely afford to eat have to buy that shite only to then end up developing obesity, diabetes and heart problems.
BarryCrocker

Re: Jamie Oliver
Reply #47 on: Today at 09:21:45 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:06:26 am
It's fucking tasty though  :D

If you're trying to impress anyone for brekkie its the only scrambled egg recipe worth doing. I call it epic eggs.
Billy The Kid

Re: Jamie Oliver
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:21:48 am
Would I be a c*nt for pointing out that a brand new fridge freezer can be purchased for less than the cost of an Android/iPhone? And that while the cost of living is a very real issue for many people, perhaps it's time we reviewed our relationship with consumerism and how it can often negatively affect our lives negatively without us even realising it

P.S Sian I'm in no way suggesting that your frustrations are misdirected. I'm simply suggesting that socio-economic issues are complex by nature and go far beyond the disproving ramblings of TV chefs



 
Sangria

Re: That egregious c*nt, Jamie Oliver
Reply #49 on: Today at 09:34:58 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:21:48 am
Would I be a c*nt for pointing out that a brand new fridge freezer can be purchased for less than the cost of an Android/iPhone? And that while the cost of living is a very real issue for many people, perhaps it's time we reviewed our relationship with consumerism and how it can often negatively affect our lives negatively without us even realising it

P.S Sian I'm in no way suggesting that your frustrations are misdirected. I'm simply suggesting that socio-economic issues are complex by nature and go far beyond the disproving ramblings of TV chefs 

Space is probably more of a problem re: a new freezer.
