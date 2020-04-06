« previous next »
Many interesting suggestions, but I just can't see much changing. We are a conservative species and largely people will be clamouring to get ''back to normal''. Increased teleworking probably has the best chance of actually succeeding as a real, meaningful change.

There may be some privations due to businesses struggling or having gone out of business, and no-one to pickup the slack, but that will be sorted over time
ubi has to be done right though, if its done wrong (ie youd barely be better off working 40 hours a week in a minimum wage job than doing nothing) then it will fail spectacularly and things like attacks on benefit seekers that have happened the last 20 years would look like small fry compared to what would come there
Yes, UBI is very tricky. I'm in favour of it and think it's time may well come some day (I love how the acronym UBI is Latin for ''when'' as in it's a question of 'when not if') but I don't think enough people are ready for it yet, and the anger and resentment would be too great.

One option is for the UBI to be an amount that people can live on, with  ''lower rate'' workers continuing to get it, so that what they earn from their jobs is in addition to their UBI. Those earning over a certain amount can see the UBI tapering away.

People need to remember that those on UBI will still be spending and contributing to the exchequer, and many will become productive in other ways.
Mate of mine ordered cat litter a while back. Had none in stock so got substituted for a pack of nappies. Dont think that helped that cats toilet situation tho.

Mate of mine ordered cat litter a while back. Had none in stock so got substituted for a pack of nappies. Dont think that helped that cats toilet situation tho.
At least the cat was pampered
Maybe one thing to come out of this is people will realise that being unemployed, stuck at home all day, without the money to buy shitloads off amazon is not the jolly jaunt the right wings rags like the Mail will have people believe and is actually a tough life.

A lot of people who voted tory and have now lost jobs will face the reality of how hard it is to live on UC.
Biggest changes will probably be a greater awareness of personal hygiene, as well as a greater number remote working after businesses see the benefits of this.

Plus I think people going to the workplace full of cold and coughs won't be looked upon so kindly. Too many people see it as a duty to go to the office when they aren't 100% and probably spread disease to others. Hopefully a long term effect will curb this a bit and people, where possible, will work from home more when under the weather. Not going to huge in terms of saving lives in the long run but could stop the spread of certain seasonal infections that crop up every year.

Hopefully when people have vomiting bugs they stay home and isolate for 48hours after the symptoms have stopped. Not push their kids back to school or go out to the shops and increase the risk of spread to others.

Hopefully there's just more general awareness in the population of how viruses spread and how it can be curtailed, whether covid19, a cold or noravirus.

In terms of economics I think things will change quite considerably and I don't think everyone has fully realised that yet. Life won't go back to normal once we have a vaccine. The world's economy slowing down for months and months plus huge government bail outs across the globe is not the recipe for a prosperous future for all. Virtually every sector will be affected and that will mean job losses across the board. That plus the necessary hike in taxes to recoup bail out money will likely lead to a slower house market and less disposable income for most.
My biggest change hopefully will be I learn to play the acoustic guitar I have taken delivery of today, thought I would keep myself busy during lockdown. I have never played one before and self teaching so if there are any guitarists out there who can offer me any tips that that would be mucho Bueno ;)
My biggest change hopefully will be I learn to play the acoustic guitar I have taken delivery of today, thought I would keep myself busy during lockdown. I have never played one before and self teaching so if there are any guitarists out there who can offer me any tips that that would be mucho Bueno ;)
Good for you. Happy advise if I can, as I'm sure others will. Maybe start a new thread for it (or there may be an existing one)?
Good for you. Happy advise if I can, as I'm sure others will. Maybe start a new thread for it (or there may be an existing one)?
sound as mate, you got yourself an apprentice.
I've often believed that this is the main way to reach global carbon emission targets. There will be a massive clamour for this now following this. Pandora's box has been opened and companies aren't going to be able to say that it can't be done.

A couple of other things I think you'll see:

- People being forced to actually use their paid sick days (if they have them). We had a guy in our work a few years ago, who had a nagging cough that lasted three months. Probably would have lasted more than a week or two, if the fucker wasn't a martyr who feels the need to work all the time. I think if someone has the slightest cough or cold now, you're going to have to managers pushing for employees to stay at home/work from home until its cleared.

- The cheap holidays will go as the airlines raise prices
Agree with a number of your list.

On working from home/staying home with mild symptoms, completely agree. The 'martyrs' have always really annoyed me. I've generally been lucky at my current company to have managers (though not all colleagues) relaxed about WFH if you're not 100%. I ended up WFH most of December and January because of a couple of IBS flare ups, then a bug in early February and then did so for the last couple of weeks before the company enforced it. Furloughed since the end of March, I think I've been to the office less than 10 times in about 4 months.

Holidays are weird... it's the industry I work in, and it isn't structured to survive events like this. The sector has already warned the government that the 2018 Package Travel Regulations need to be suspended. Every customer of a holiday cancelled by the operator is entitled to a cash refund within 14 days; companies simply don't have the admin capacity to process this volume of refunds that quickly, and don't have the cash reserves to make the refunds.

Short haul holidays could remain cheap - most of the air travel costs are fixed, and capacity is probably too high (and just like WFH, business travel must surely decline in response). The mediterranean is overflowing with hotel capacity (especially if North Africa/Turkey regains some political stability).

Long haul may change significantly. There were some signs on social media of real anger in places like the Caribbean as tourists from countries with growing COVID-19 rates continued to board planes - and then flout or complain about local lockdowns. As the planes stopped, economies entirely dependent on tourism have ground to a halt; hotel staff laid off without furlough schemes, small local businesses entirely dependent on non-existent visitors, big tour operators balking at paying for late summer contracted rooms when they've already paid for unused capacity in March, April and May.

I do need to get out of the industry. I have no 'passion' for it, and there's plenty about it I don't like. It's only going to get worse.
This.

Plus I think people going to the workplace full of cold and coughs won't be looked upon so kindly. Too many people see it as a duty to go to the office when they aren't 100% and probably spread disease to others. Hopefully a long term effect will curb this a bit and people, where possible, will work from home more when under the weather. Not going to huge in terms of saving lives in the long run but could stop the spread of certain seasonal infections that crop up every year.

Hopefully when people have vomiting bugs they stay home and isolate for 48hours after the symptoms have stopped. Not push their kids back to school or go out to the shops and increase the risk of spread to others.

Hopefully there's just more general awareness in the population of how viruses spread and how it can be curtailed, whether covid19, a cold or noravirus.

In terms of economics I think things will change quite considerably and I don't think everyone has fully realised that yet. Life won't go back to normal once we have a vaccine. The world's economy slowing down for months and months plus huge government bail outs across the globe is not the recipe for a prosperous future for all. Virtually every sector will be affected and that will mean job losses across the board. That plus the necessary hike in taxes to recoup bail out money will likely lead to a slower house market and less disposable income for most.

The cleaner at our office came in with a bug a few weeks ago, he said his kid had a vomiting bug and his wife too but she had been told to isolate and not go into work because of it. Yet he decided to come in and clean the bogs etc... he was acting like I should give him a pat on the back for being such a soldier. I was just baffled as to why he thought it was the right thing to do.

When I was in management for a company, we used to have to send some people home sick as theyd come in with flu, even around the time of swine flu. But then when people do stay at home sick, theres always people who make snide jokes asking how their holiday was or their long weekend.

So yeah I hope that changes. The amount of flu/pneumonia deaths is staggering, so maybe we could all help lower those numbers by using some of these precautions in non pandemic times.
If we expect people in future to isolate with colds etc, then firms need to pay them. Our policy at work is no pay for the first 3 days, so everyone goes in work streaming with whatever as most cannot afford to lose 3 days pay.

If I have to go off, they lose me for at least two weeks, as if they can't see fit to pay me when I'm too ill to work, then fuck them if they think I'm going back until I've had 3 days feeling 100%.
If we expect people in future to isolate with colds etc, then firms need to pay them. Our policy at work is no pay for the first 3 days, so everyone goes in work streaming with whatever as most cannot afford to lose 3 days pay.

If I have to go off, they lose me for at least two weeks, as if they can't see fit to pay me when I'm too ill to work, then fuck them if they think I'm going back until I've had 3 days feeling 100%.

Quite right not to back until 100% ready, but too many people would take the piss.

As a GP won't give you a sicknote until 5 days have passed (I think) then it's open to abuse if companies agree to pay if anyone phones in sick with the sniffles.
Youd hope it will be easier for a lot of people to have the ability to work from home if feeling slightly under the weather. Companies cant say you cant do it anymore if people can prove theyve been able to during this period.
