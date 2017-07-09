« previous next »
Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)

Online Corkboy

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #600 on: Today at 03:59:35 PM
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 03:50:37 PM
It's a much broader definition that removes the need to medically transition. It's all about subjective identities now. The logical end point of all this redefining of terms is Alex Drummond, who is a member of Stonewall's Trans Advisory Group. Alex identifies as female and a lesbian. I'm just going to say that I find this incredibly offensive.

Link doesn't include pics but I found them elsewhere. That's just taking the fucking piss.

Quote
TAs argue that if a TW identifies as female, then their penis is female.

Oh, ffs.
Online Corkboy

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #601 on: Today at 04:04:50 PM
This sort of goes back to my earlier post about numbers. This Alex Drummond person is a fine example, being a member of a tiny subset of what is already a tiny subset of people,  i.e. a trans person who identifies as female and lesbian but has decided to retain clear male biological characteristics. At some point, you have to be able to say, ok you be you in whatever fashion you choose to express yourself but the rest of society doesn't have to humour you, or make allowances for you.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #602 on: Today at 04:08:38 PM
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:04:50 PM
the rest of society doesn't have to humour you, or make allowances for you.

There certainly is a section of Transactivists/Transgender people that get irrationally angry and abusive if you even accidentally slip up and use the wrong terminology. Its completely counterproductive to their cause as it just serves to turn people off.
Online Dench57

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #603 on: Today at 04:13:45 PM
Regarding trans access to toilets, changing rooms, crisis centres/refuges etc.- for what it's worth, in 2018 there was a signed letter from countless of the US's leading organizations dedicated to stopping violence against women that gave full support for equal access:

http://www.4vawa.org/ntf-action-alerts-and-news/2018/4/12/national-consensus-statement-of-anti-sexual-assault-and-domestic-violence-organizations-in-support-of-full-and-equal-access-for-the-transgender-community

Quote
National Consensus Statement of Anti-Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Organizations in Support of Full and Equal Access for the Transgender Community

We, the undersigned sexual assault and domestic violence organizations, oppose antitransgender initiatives. These initiatives utilize and perpetuate the myth that protecting transgender peoples access to restrooms and locker rooms endangers the safety or privacy of others. As organizations that care about reducing assault and violence, we favor laws and policies that protect transgender people from discrimination, including in accessing facilities that match the gender they live every day.

States across the country have introduced harmful legislation or initiatives that seek to repeal non-discrimination protections or restrict transgender peoples access to genderspecific facilities like restrooms. Those who are pushing these proposals have claimed that these proposals are necessary for public safety and to prevent sexual violence against women and children. As rape crisis centers, shelters, and other service providers who work each and every day to meet the needs of all survivors and reduce sexual assault and domestic violence throughout society, we speak from experience and expertise when we state that these claims are false.

Nondiscrimination laws protecting transgender people have existed for a long time. Over 200 municipalities and 18 states have nondiscrimination laws protecting transgender peoples access to facilities consistent with the gender they live every day. In some cases, these protections have been in place for decades. These laws have protected people from discrimination without creating harm. None of those jurisdictions have seen a rise in sexual violence or other public safety issues due to nondiscrimination laws. Assaulting another person in a restroom or changing room remains against the law in every single state. We operate and advocate for rape crisis centers and shelters all over the country, including in cities and states with non-discrimination protections for transgender people. Those protections have not weakened public safety or criminal laws, nor have they compromised their enforcement.

Nondiscrimination laws do not allow men to go into womens restroomsperiod. The claim that allowing transgender people to use the facilities that match the gender they live every day allows men into womens bathrooms or women into mens is based either on a flawed understanding of what it means to be transgender or a misrepresentation of the law.

It may be hard to understand the experiences of transgender people, especially if you have never met a transgender person. We believe in respecting the identities of transgender people. Transgender people live in a society that often discriminates against them and makes it much harder for them to participate in the routines of daily life.

The efforts to ban transgender people from using public restrooms obscures the fact that all of us, including transgender people, are deeply concerned about safety and privacy in restrooms. Transgender people already experience unconscionably high rates of sexual assaultand forcing them out of facilities consistent with the gender they live every day makes them vulnerable to assault. As advocates committed to ending sexual assault and domestic violence of every kind, we will never support any law or policy that could put anyone at greater risk for assault or harassment. That is why we are able to strongly support transgender-inclusive nondiscrimination protectionsand why we oppose any law that would jeopardize the safety of transgender people by forcing them into restrooms that do not align with the gender they live every day.

It is natural to be concerned about safety and privacy. As advocates and survivors, we know the threat of sexual assault is real and pervasive. Every time we hear of someone who speaks of their assault or abuse, we feel their pain. The safety fears that many have, especially those who are survivors, are not baseless or irrational, nor should they be dismissed. However, discriminating against transgender people does nothing to decrease the risk of sexual assault.

Discriminating against transgender people does not give anyone more control over their body or security. Those who perpetuate falsehoods about transgender people and nondiscrimination laws are putting transgender people in harms way and making no one safer. We cannot stand by while the needs of survivors, both those who are transgender and those who are not, are obscured in order to push a political agenda that does nothing to serve and protect victims and potential victims. We will only accomplish our goal of ending sexual violence by treating all people, including those who are transgender, with fairness and respect.
Online Corkboy

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #604 on: Today at 04:13:53 PM
I often feel like most people are absolute c*nts and I should be allowed to treat them as such. I am certain this is a biological characteristic over which I have no control, and consequently, I should be permitted to abuse people, call them names and generally behave abominably towards anyone I choose. Crucially, only me and people like me should have this ability and everyone else has to respect it and not be phobic or exclusionary about it. I demand to be recognised for what I feel I am, you fucking shower of complete assholes. Go fuck yourselves, you shitheads. 
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #605 on: Today at 04:20:00 PM
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:04:50 PM
This sort of goes back to my earlier post about numbers. This Alex Drummond person is a fine example, being a member of a tiny subset of what is already a tiny subset of people,  i.e. a trans person who identifies as female and lesbian but has decided to retain clear male biological characteristics. At some point, you have to be able to say, ok you be you in whatever fashion you choose to express yourself but the rest of society doesn't have to humour you, or make allowances for you.

I agree. This is where the claim "Transwomen are women" is a problem. It's interesting that transsexuals are far more likely to say that they haven't changed their sex, but have simply taken steps to change their bodies in order to live as the opposite sex. Transsexual women often say that they identify with women, not as women, and acknowledge that our experiences are fundamentally different. For them, claiming they are of the opposite sex actually erases their history. I find this interesting.
