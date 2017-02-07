« previous next »
Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)

Bioluminescence

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 02:59:45 PM
There's a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to the issue of trans rights and I'm going to try to put forward the position of women who want to retain their existing sex-based rights. First I'll point out that when I talk about trans activists (TAs) I don't mean trans people in general. TAs are a subset of trans people and are pushing a very narrow narrative of what it means to be trans. They're also making demands that are pretty unreasonable and which aren't supported by many trans people, and they actively work to silence women. There's no doubt that trans people face real transphobia in the form of discrimination and violence. They are protected in law by the Equality Act 2010 where gender reassignment is a protected characteristic, and transphobia is considered a hate crime. This might end up being a bit of a long post so I want to state the gist of it now. Women called TERFs/transphobes are wrongly accused of scaremongering and implying that we believe transwomen to be predators. In reality, what we are objecting to are proposals to allow anyone to self-identify into women's spaces and sports, which makes it impossible to distinguish between genuine transwomen and predatory men who can take advantage of laws and policies that are wide open to abuse. There have already been several incidents that lend support to our concerns. Calling us TERFs/transphobes aims to discredit and silence us, and it works, including on this board.

I first started looking into this in 2012-3 when I saw a thread on a lesbian forum. After reading on the subject, I was happy to say "Transwomen are women" (TWAW) and that shared spaces were mostly fine. But I did argue that some spaces, such as rape crisis centres, should remain female-only. This argument is based on the fact that only about 5% of people diagnosed with gender dysphoria have sought medical treatment, and estimates from the Netherlands suggest that only 20% will eventually seek treatment. To be very clear, this means that most TW have a penis, and I don't think that it's fair to allow them in spaces where women are dealing with trauma as a result of male violence. A woman on Twitter recently gave an account to what happened to her daughter during surgery. Her daughter had been raped and she had trauma seizures as she was waking from anaesthesia, and a male nurse, who they knew and respected, holding her arm was making the situation worse. This is what male violence does to women and girls and why we value female-only spaces. Another problem I had with TWAW was that it quickly became a way to attack lesbians. The argument would go "Lesbians are women who love women. TWAW. You're a bigot for saying no to TW". This is homophobia 101, because it frames same-sex attraction as wrong. It may no longer be considered sick, unnatural or a perversion, but it's now attacked as hateful.  TAs send us dick pics, or tell us to choke on/suck said dick, to punish us for asserting our boundaries. If anyone's interested, a group of lesbians carried out some research into the impact of trans activism on lesbians.

Women are trying to raise concerns about a number of issues. In the case of prisons, an FOI request found that half of transgender inmates are either sex criminals or dangerous Category A inmates. The British Association of Gender Identity Specialists submitted written evidence to the Transgender Equality Inquiry. It's an interesting read, I recommend taking the time to read it all, but this passage is particularly relevant:

Quote
It has been rather naïvely suggested that nobody would seek to pretend transsexual status in prison if this were not actually the case. There are, to those of us who actually interview the prisoners, in fact very many reasons why people might pretend this. These vary from the opportunity to have trips out of prison through to a desire for a transfer to the female estate (to the same prison as a co-defendant) through to the idea that a parole board will perceive somebody who is female as being less dangerous through to a [false] belief that hormone treatment will actually render one less dangerous through to wanting a special or protected status within the prison system and even (in one very well evidenced case that a highly concerned Prison Governor brought particularly to my attention) a plethora of prison intelligence information suggesting that the driving force was a desire to make subsequent sexual offending very much easier, females being generally perceived as low risk in this regard.

I think this provides enough evidence to rethink placing TW in women's prisons. Women are also asking whether it's fair to allow TW to compete against female athletes. TAs claim that lowering testosterone levels is sufficient to allow TW to compete in female categories, but the scientific evidence suggests otherwise. I don't think that anyone who values safe and fair competition in sport can look at Rachel McKinnon/Veronica Ivy (changed their name recently, cyclist who won a world championship after taking up cycling in their 30s), weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, rugby player Kelly Morgan who "folded an opponent like a deckchair" or Hannah Mouncey, and think that women don't lose out in this.

We get told that we have nothing to fear from allowing male people in our spaces if they identify as a woman. I can provide a fair number of examples of TAs threatening, intimidating and even assaulting women. In 2017, 60-year-old Maria MacLachlan was assaulted by 25 year-old TA Tara Wolf at Speakers' Corner in London. MacLachlan was on her way to a talk about the impacts on women of proposed changes to legislation. Wolf was charged and convicted in a court of law. This led to the creation of A Woman's Place UK by a group of women with backgrounds in trade unions, the NHS and women's organisations. They've held meetings across the UK, discussing women's rights and issues, and TW have been both speakers and attendees at those events. The location of each meeting has to be kept secret for as long as possible because of threats and protests. Several meetings were cancelled at the last minute and the meeting in Brighton was protested aggressively, while in Hastings a bomb threat was deemed viable and investigated by the police. You can read the records for yourself. In Bristol, a group of masked protesters were barring entrance to a "We need to talk about sex" event, and a TA later went on record as saying they'd gone too far. In Canada, the Vancouver Rape Relief And Women's Shelter recorded a series of acts of vandalism, from a dead rat nailed to the door and graffiti saying "Kill TERFs", among other things. They are targeted because they are a female-only space. The Vancouver Women's Library was also targeted and vandalised because TAs were unhappy about some of the books there. There are more examples, and of course there's also the evidence of abuse that I've already posted about in previous comments. I'm really not sure why people say we have nothing to fear.

As I've already said, it's only a minority causing these problems but without being able to tell who is safe and who isn't, I think it's reasonable to retain existing sex-based rights and look for alternative solutions. I was going to write more but I think this is long enough and I need to get some work done today.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:49:04 PM by Bioluminescence
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 03:06:38 PM
Quote from: Devon Red on Yesterday at 02:16:05 PM
I have a friend who is a trans-woman, currently pre-op transitioning. I try to put myself in her shoes and imagine the thought process that would take place for her around going for a swim in the local pool. What that moment might be like when she is standing outside the changing rooms, looking at the sign for men and the sign for women. I imagine her expectations around how she would be perceived in either space; perhaps with fear, or revulsion, or curiosity, or embarrassment.

I also try to put myself in the shoes of a woman changing in the same pool and seeing someone enter the changing rooms who is apparently female but then while changing it becomes clear that she has male genitalia. I don't think it is unreasonable for a woman to be surprised and even alarmed to see a penis in a women's changing room.

I think if we are being honest and non-judgemental about the feelings of people on both sides of this scenario the most practical solution is to move towards unisex facilities with enclosed private cubicles. I've been to swimming pools with this system, it works very well.

Yes, I agree wholeheartedly.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 04:41:19 PM
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 02:59:45 PM
There's a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to the issue of trans rights and I'm going to try to put forward the position of women who want to retain their existing sex-based rights.

[...]
Interesting post there, Bioluminescence. I'll try to work through the links a little later.
Red_Bear

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:43:50 PM
To be honest, all this talk about whether trans people should be able to use the correct facilities is a bit daft. Trans people have been using them for decades, without any issues - where do you think trans people currently go to the loo? Anti-trans activists want to stop people from doing what they've been doing for many years, effectively trying to get rid of trans people from public life, stopping trans people from going to pubs, restaurants, sporting events, shopping - because of some perceived issue that has no evidence backing it up. Also, there is no law in the UK that states that people have to have either certain genitals or even a certain identity in order to go past a particular sign and enter a public toilet - this is societal convention. We do, however, have laws that govern people's behaviour - regardless of their gender / genitalia / identity.

Most rape crisis and women's aid centres in the UK are already trans inclusive, and have been for years - they report no problems with trans women accessing their services. They are the experts in this area, so I think we should listen to them, rather than to anti-trans activists who want to claim that all trans women are a threat simply by the fact that they exist.

No one is suggesting that anyone can just self-identify their way into anywhere. The proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act to allow self identification are simply a way of making the admin process easier and cheaper for trans people. It will still involve a legal declaration, which it is an offence to falsify, and it will be a permanent change.

If a cis man wishes to enter a women's toilet to attack women, they are not going to go through the process of self identification to do so. They aren't going to go to a solicitor, pay for and make a statutory declaration, and then use that to be able to attack women. They're just going to go straight on in there - or possibly pretend to be a cleaner or maintenance person - but they aren't going to use the Gender Recognition Act. As far as sport is concerned, trans people have been able to compete at the Olympics since 2003 - so that's 4 Olympic Games. As far as I know, no trans women (or men, but no one actually seems to be bothered about trans men in this discussion) have competed, and certainly none have won medals. If the threat of trans women taking over women's sports and winning everything was real, surely in all this time we would have seen a number of medals being won by trans women?

It has also been stated that there is no issue with trans men using women's facilities. This is Stephen Whittle, a well-known trans man. https://images.app.goo.gl/emyrvWBBtZaQG4cp9. Surely insisting that Stephen, and other trans men, use the women's facilities is basically enabling cis men to wander in by pretending that they are trans men - putting the women using the facilities in much more danger.

The links provided might all sound very interesting, but I note they're all from writers/groups who are well known to have an anti-trans agenda, so can't be considered to be impartial. I'm too tired now to hunt out other links that paint a different picture - but they are out there if anyone cares to look.

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are valid people also.

Sorry that this post is a bit disjointed - I'm very tired, and a bit annoyed after watching the game earlier - but I wanted to respond sooner rather than later.
ljycb

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:56:07 PM
Quote from: Red_Bear on Yesterday at 10:43:50 PM

It has also been stated that there is no issue with trans men using women's facilities. This is Stephen Whittle, a well-known trans man. https://images.app.goo.gl/emyrvWBBtZaQG4cp9. Surely insisting that Stephen, and other trans men, use the women's facilities is basically enabling cis men to wander in by pretending that they are trans men - putting the women using the facilities in much more danger.

Red_Bear, your whole post is one of (if not) the best Ive seen in this thread, but this bit in particular is not something I had ever taken into consideration previously.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 PM
Quote from: Red_Bear on Yesterday at 10:43:50 PM
To be honest, all this talk about whether trans people should be able to use the correct facilities is a bit daft. Trans people have been using them for decades, without any issues - where do you think trans people currently go to the loo? Anti-trans activists want to stop people from doing what they've been doing for many years, effectively trying to get rid of trans people from public life, stopping trans people from going to pubs, restaurants, sporting events, shopping - because of some perceived issue that has no evidence backing it up. Also, there is no law in the UK that states that people have to have either certain genitals or even a certain identity in order to go past a particular sign and enter a public toilet - this is societal convention. We do, however, have laws that govern people's behaviour - regardless of their gender / genitalia / identity.

Most rape crisis and women's aid centres in the UK are already trans inclusive, and have been for years - they report no problems with trans women accessing their services. They are the experts in this area, so I think we should listen to them, rather than to anti-trans activists who want to claim that all trans women are a threat simply by the fact that they exist.

No one is suggesting that anyone can just self-identify their way into anywhere. The proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act to allow self identification are simply a way of making the admin process easier and cheaper for trans people. It will still involve a legal declaration, which it is an offence to falsify, and it will be a permanent change.

If a cis man wishes to enter a women's toilet to attack women, they are not going to go through the process of self identification to do so. They aren't going to go to a solicitor, pay for and make a statutory declaration, and then use that to be able to attack women. They're just going to go straight on in there - or possibly pretend to be a cleaner or maintenance person - but they aren't going to use the Gender Recognition Act. As far as sport is concerned, trans people have been able to compete at the Olympics since 2003 - so that's 4 Olympic Games. As far as I know, no trans women (or men, but no one actually seems to be bothered about trans men in this discussion) have competed, and certainly none have won medals. If the threat of trans women taking over women's sports and winning everything was real, surely in all this time we would have seen a number of medals being won by trans women?

It has also been stated that there is no issue with trans men using women's facilities. This is Stephen Whittle, a well-known trans man. https://images.app.goo.gl/emyrvWBBtZaQG4cp9. Surely insisting that Stephen, and other trans men, use the women's facilities is basically enabling cis men to wander in by pretending that they are trans men - putting the women using the facilities in much more danger.

The links provided might all sound very interesting, but I note they're all from writers/groups who are well known to have an anti-trans agenda, so can't be considered to be impartial. I'm too tired now to hunt out other links that paint a different picture - but they are out there if anyone cares to look.

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are valid people also.

Sorry that this post is a bit disjointed - I'm very tired, and a bit annoyed after watching the game earlier - but I wanted to respond sooner rather than later.

Your complete dismissal of women's rights and concerns is noted, as is your dismissal of the evidence I provided that show why women don't want TW in their spaces.

As for your point about trans men, several people have pointed out that we need to focus on additional facilities.

I'll respond more comprehensively tomorrow, with yet more evidence. Women are saying no - why is this so hard for you to accept?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 11:13:36 PM
Humans have recognised what we now call transgender for a long time. Different cultures have or had third or even fourth genders.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third_gender

Now, of course, with medical advances, you can get superficially a lot closer to your desired but non assigned gender, so maybe the third one isnt needed.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:19:58 PM
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 11:13:36 PM
Humans have recognised what we now call transgender for a long time. Different cultures have or had third or even fourth genders.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third_gender

Now, of course, with medical advances, you can get superficially a lot closer to your desired but non assigned gender, so maybe the third one isnt needed.
Do most trans people actually want surgery though?
Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:23:16 PM
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 11:13:36 PM
Humans have recognised what we now call transgender for a long time. Different cultures have or had third or even fourth genders.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third_gender

Now, of course, with medical advances, you can get superficially a lot closer to your desired but non assigned gender, so maybe the third one isnt needed.

The issue isnt with transsexuals - those who are diagnosed with dysphoria so severe that they need to radically modify their bodies. Transgender is now an umbrella term that includes cross-dressers for example. I think this is where some of the confusion comes from. Ill give a more detailed response tomorrow.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 11:26:20 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:19:58 PM
Do most trans people actually want surgery though?

On the same topic, kind of.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_integrity_dysphoria
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 PM
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 11:26:20 PM
On the same topic, kind of.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_integrity_dysphoria
Yeah, I remember seeing a documentary about a bloke who wanted his leg cut off. He had it cut off.  Regretted it.

Not sure its the same though
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 PM
Whats the difference between wanting your arm cut off and wanting your dick cut off? If anything, the former is more effective. Minus one arm. Done. No amount of surgery and drugs will give you a functioning uterus.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #572 on: Today at 09:49:20 AM
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 11:00:08 PM
Women are saying no - why is this so hard for you to accept?

Why is so hard for you to not misrepresent women when youre posting in this thread? The woman who Im with completely disagrees with you, as does every other woman I know who Ive either discussed this with in person or seen posting about it on social media. You cant lump them in with you on this.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #573 on: Today at 10:01:51 AM
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:49:20 AM
Why is so hard for you to not misrepresent women when youre posting in this thread? The woman who Im with completely disagrees with you, as does every other woman I know who Ive either discussed this with in person or seen posting about it on social media. You cant lump them in with you on this.

Well my late younger lesbian sister and her civil partner would very much agreed with Bio.

Before her death the other year she was rather concerned by all of this and the impact on womens space, as indeed are all the women I know.

So where does that get us?

Perhaps some kind of acceptence that there is a deep concern amongst many women, other than the ones you directly know, and there's an awful lot of them who don't post publicly on social media, would be a start.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #574 on: Today at 10:20:55 AM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 10:01:51 AM
Well my late younger lesbian sister and her civil partner would very much agreed with Bio.

Before her death the other year she was rather concerned by all of this and the impact on womens space, as indeed are all the women I know.

So where does that get us?

Perhaps some kind of acceptence that there is a deep concern amongst many women, other than the ones you directly know, and there's an awful lot of them who don't post publicly on social media, would be a start.

I stay out of this thread because my knowledge of the subject is zilch but reading the link Bio put up about the intolerance faced by the Women's Bookshop was breathtaking and heartbreaking.It has echoes of Tudor religious intolerance, the books for burning have been selected and if you don't recant you're welcome to join the embers.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #575 on: Today at 10:22:48 AM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 10:01:51 AM
Well my late younger lesbian sister and her civil partner would very much agreed with Bio.

Before her death the other year she was rather concerned by all of this and the impact on womens space, as indeed are all the women I know.

So where does that get us?

Perhaps some kind of acceptence that there is a deep concern amongst many women, other than the ones you directly know, and there's an awful lot of them who don't post publicly on social media, would be a start.

Thats not the point Im making at all. I know there is a deep concern amongst many women, and throughout this thread those of us who fall on the other side of the argument to Bioluminescence have acknowledged and worked with this, but it isnt as simple as Women are saying no and saying that is not representative. Im speaking for the women who I know but you only have to look at those corners of the Internet which trans rights activists inhabit to see that the majority of them are women.

I started this thread in the hope that we could have a meaningful discussion on this which seeked to gain a better understanding of both sides of this, and I am pleased to say that the thread has been a success in my opinion. Bioluminescences posts have been extensive and evidence has been provided, so it is an obligation of everyone else to take whats being said seriously and discuss this in a constructive manner, but that doesnt mean we cant point out any flaws that we come across or challenge anything which we may find to be counterproductive.

And youre right, without acceptance the thread becomes redundant and we dont get anywhere, but the acceptance has to come from both sides. Saying that Red_Bear is dismissing the concerns of women is not proven by anything theyve said, so where is the acceptance of their view?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #576 on: Today at 10:32:13 AM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 10:01:51 AM
Well my late younger lesbian sister and her civil partner would very much agreed with Bio.

Before her death the other year she was rather concerned by all of this and the impact on womens space, as indeed are all the women I know.

So where does that get us?

Perhaps some kind of acceptence that there is a deep concern amongst many women, other than the ones you directly know, and there's an awful lot of them who don't post publicly on social media, would be a start.

Yep..........got to agree with the last comment of your post Gully. All the women in my life (not a great number, admittedly!) have expressed their concerns on this issue.
I only submit this post because I think Bio is almost fighting a one woman battle and she needs to know shes not alone!
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #577 on: Today at 10:36:15 AM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 10:01:51 AM
Well my late younger lesbian sister and her civil partner would very much agreed with Bio.

Before her death the other year she was rather concerned by all of this and the impact on womens space, as indeed are all the women I know.

So where does that get us?

Perhaps some kind of acceptence that there is a deep concern amongst many women, other than the ones you directly know, and there's an awful lot of them who don't post publicly on social media, would be a start.

The problem is that sometimes the most prominent people on this subject push the idea that women should just get over that fear and stats don't really illustrate a problem.

There isn't a problem. Trans women are not going around abusing people. But a significant amount of women have concerns over a loss of safe space and kinship with biological females. Telling them there isn't a problem is only going to get push back.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #578 on: Today at 10:42:42 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:36:15 AM
The problem is that sometimes the most prominent people on this subject push the idea that women should just get over that fear and stats don't really illustrate a problem.

There isn't a problem. Trans women are not going around abusing people. But a significant amount of women have concerns over a loss of safe space and kinship with biological females. Telling them there isn't a problem is only going to get push back.

And thats why Devon Reds suggestion that we move towards unisex facilities with cubicles seems to be a solution which benefits everyone. Bioluminescence agreed with that, but I would be interested to know if anyone else has any concerns with that suggestion in particular.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #579 on: Today at 11:42:50 AM
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:42:42 AM
I would be interested to know if anyone else has any concerns with that suggestion in particular.
It would be a massive inconvenience for men at least.  Can you imagine Anfield at half-time if it was cubicles-only?
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 10:32:13 AM
All the women in my life (not a great number, admittedly!) have expressed their concerns on this issue.   I only submit this post because I think Bio is almost fighting a one woman battle and she needs to know shes not alone!
Almost the same here fwiw, though I do have one friend whos very into the idea.  Id also caveat this by saying that I dont think most people have focused on it all.  Id expect them to be sceptical but its barely on the radar.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:36:15 AM
Trans women are not going around abusing people.
Well a few have done, it isnt unknown - but the way I see it, its not a problem with trans people so much as it is a problem with men.  Certain men are capable of certain kinds of badness that women as a rule arent, and if eg Self ID creates a loophole, its inevitable that a percentage of that percentage will abuse it. 
