To be honest, all this talk about whether trans people should be able to use the correct facilities is a bit daft. Trans people have been using them for decades, without any issues - where do you think trans people currently go to the loo? Anti-trans activists want to stop people from doing what they've been doing for many years, effectively trying to get rid of trans people from public life, stopping trans people from going to pubs, restaurants, sporting events, shopping - because of some perceived issue that has no evidence backing it up. Also, there is no law in the UK that states that people have to have either certain genitals or even a certain identity in order to go past a particular sign and enter a public toilet - this is societal convention. We do, however, have laws that govern people's behaviour - regardless of their gender / genitalia / identity.Most rape crisis and women's aid centres in the UK are already trans inclusive, and have been for years - they report no problems with trans women accessing their services. They are the experts in this area, so I think we should listen to them, rather than to anti-trans activists who want to claim that all trans women are a threat simply by the fact that they exist.No one is suggesting that anyone can just self-identify their way into anywhere. The proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act to allow self identification are simply a way of making the admin process easier and cheaper for trans people. It will still involve a legal declaration, which it is an offence to falsify, and it will be a permanent change.If a cis man wishes to enter a women's toilet to attack women, they are not going to go through the process of self identification to do so. They aren't going to go to a solicitor, pay for and make a statutory declaration, and then use that to be able to attack women. They're just going to go straight on in there - or possibly pretend to be a cleaner or maintenance person - but they aren't going to use the Gender Recognition Act. As far as sport is concerned, trans people have been able to compete at the Olympics since 2003 - so that's 4 Olympic Games. As far as I know, no trans women (or men, but no one actually seems to be bothered about trans men in this discussion) have competed, and certainly none have won medals. If the threat of trans women taking over women's sports and winning everything was real, surely in all this time we would have seen a number of medals being won by trans women?It has also been stated that there is no issue with trans men using women's facilities. This is Stephen Whittle, a well-known trans man. https://images.app.goo.gl/emyrvWBBtZaQG4cp9 . Surely insisting that Stephen, and other trans men, use the women's facilities is basically enabling cis men to wander in by pretending that they are trans men - putting the women using the facilities in much more danger.The links provided might all sound very interesting, but I note they're all from writers/groups who are well known to have an anti-trans agenda, so can't be considered to be impartial. I'm too tired now to hunt out other links that paint a different picture - but they are out there if anyone cares to look.Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are valid people also.Sorry that this post is a bit disjointed - I'm very tired, and a bit annoyed after watching the game earlier - but I wanted to respond sooner rather than later.