There's a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to the issue of trans rights and I'm going to try to put forward the position of women who want to retain their existing sex-based rights. First I'll point out that when I talk about trans activists (TAs) I don't mean trans people in general. TAs are a subset of trans people and are pushing a very narrow narrative of what it means to be trans. They're also making demands that are pretty unreasonable and which aren't supported by many trans people, and they actively work to silence women. There's no doubt that trans people face real transphobia in the form of discrimination and violence. They are protected in law by the Equality Act 2010 where gender reassignment is a protected characteristic, and transphobia is considered a hate crime. This might end up being a bit of a long post so I want to state the gist of it now. Women called TERFs/transphobes are wrongly accused of scaremongering and implying that we believe transwomen to be predators. In reality, what we are objecting to are proposals to allow anyone to self-identify into women's spaces and sports, which makes it impossible to distinguish between genuine transwomen and predatory men who can take advantage of laws and policies that are wide open to abuse. There have already been several incidents that lend support to our concerns. Calling us TERFs/transphobes aims to discredit and silence us, and it works, including on this board.
I first started looking into this in 2012-3 when I saw a thread on a lesbian forum. After reading on the subject, I was happy to say "Transwomen are women" (TWAW) and that shared spaces were mostly fine. But I did argue that some spaces, such as rape crisis centres, should remain female-only. This argument is based on the fact that only about 5% of people diagnosed with gender dysphoria have sought medical treatment, and estimates from the Netherlands suggest that only 20% will eventually seek treatment
. To be very clear, this means that most TW have a penis, and I don't think that it's fair to allow them in spaces where women are dealing with trauma as a result of male violence. A woman on Twitter
recently gave an account to what happened to her daughter during surgery. Her daughter had been raped and she had trauma seizures as she was waking from anaesthesia, and a male nurse, who they knew and respected, holding her arm was making the situation worse. This is what male violence does to women and girls and why we value female-only spaces. Another problem I had with TWAW was that it quickly became a way to attack lesbians. The argument would go "Lesbians are women who love women. TWAW. You're a bigot for saying no to TW". This is homophobia 101, because it frames same-sex attraction as wrong. It may no longer be considered sick, unnatural or a perversion, but it's now attacked as hateful. TAs send us dick pics, or tell us to choke on/suck said dick, to punish us for asserting our boundaries. If anyone's interested, a group of lesbians carried out some research into the impact of trans activism on lesbians
.
Women are trying to raise concerns about a number of issues. In the case of prisons, an FOI request
found that half of transgender inmates are either sex criminals or dangerous Category A inmates. The British Association of Gender Identity Specialists submitted written evidence
to the Transgender Equality Inquiry. It's an interesting read, I recommend taking the time to read it all, but this passage is particularly relevant:
It has been rather naïvely suggested that nobody would seek to pretend transsexual status in prison if this were not actually the case. There are, to those of us who actually interview the prisoners, in fact very many reasons why people might pretend this. These vary from the opportunity to have trips out of prison through to a desire for a transfer to the female estate (to the same prison as a co-defendant) through to the idea that a parole board will perceive somebody who is female as being less dangerous through to a [false] belief that hormone treatment will actually render one less dangerous through to wanting a special or protected status within the prison system and even (in one very well evidenced case that a highly concerned Prison Governor brought particularly to my attention) a plethora of prison intelligence information suggesting that the driving force was a desire to make subsequent sexual offending very much easier, females being generally perceived as low risk in this regard.
I think this provides enough evidence to rethink placing TW in women's prisons. Women are also asking whether it's fair to allow TW to compete against female athletes. TAs claim that lowering testosterone levels is sufficient to allow TW to compete in female categories, but the scientific evidence suggests otherwise
. I don't think that anyone who values safe and fair competition in sport can look at Rachel McKinnon/Veronica Ivy
(changed their name recently, cyclist who won a world championship after taking up cycling in their 30s), weightlifter Laurel Hubbard
, rugby player Kelly Morgan
who "folded an opponent like a deckchair" or Hannah Mouncey, and think that women don't lose out in this.
We get told that we have nothing to fear from allowing male people in our spaces if they identify as a woman. I can provide a fair number of examples of TAs threatening, intimidating and even assaulting women. In 2017, 60-year-old Maria MacLachlan was assaulted
by 25 year-old TA Tara Wolf at Speakers' Corner in London. MacLachlan was on her way to a talk about the impacts on women of proposed changes to legislation. Wolf was charged and convicted in a court of law. This led to the creation of A Woman's Place UK
by a group of women with backgrounds in trade unions, the NHS and women's organisations. They've held meetings across the UK, discussing women's rights and issues, and TW have been both speakers and attendees at those events. The location of each meeting has to be kept secret for as long as possible because of threats and protests
. Several meetings were cancelled at the last minute and the meeting in Brighton was protested aggressively, while in Hastings a bomb threat was deemed viable and investigated by the police. You can read the records for yourself. In Bristol, a group of masked protesters
were barring entrance to a "We need to talk about sex" event, and a TA later went on record as saying they'd gone too far
. In Canada, the Vancouver Rape Relief And Women's Shelter recorded a series of acts of vandalism
, from a dead rat nailed to the door and graffiti saying "Kill TERFs", among other things. They are targeted because they are a female-only space. The Vancouver Women's Library was also targeted and vandalised
because TAs were unhappy about some of the books there. There are more examples, and of course there's also the evidence of abuse that I've already posted about in previous comments. I'm really not sure why people say we have nothing to fear.
As I've already said, it's only a minority causing these problems but without being able to tell who is safe and who isn't, I think it's reasonable to retain existing sex-based rights and look for alternative solutions. I was going to write more but I think this is long enough and I need to get some work done today.