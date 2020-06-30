« previous next »
Author Topic: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)  (Read 13398 times)

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #520 on: June 30, 2020, 06:16:12 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 30, 2020, 06:09:30 PM
Its hugely concerning...

Something I read yesterday disturbed me... nearly all women know someone who has been raped or sexually assaulted.  Nearly all men claim to not know someone who is a rapist or sexually assaults people.  We men are letting women down in a huge way, because were clearly not noticing abhorrent  behaviour in our friends.

My dad used to be a GP and my mum was his nurse. Sometimes theyd talk about patients they had, women whod been beaten, punched, kicked and sexually assaulted by their husbands.

These were men I knew, men others in the community respected.  One was another doctor locally.

There has been a lot of concern for women regarding abuse in here, and rightly so, but according to this, 47% of transgender people are sexually assaulted at some point in their lifetime.

https://www.hrc.org/resources/sexual-assault-and-the-lgbt-community
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #521 on: June 30, 2020, 06:18:26 PM »
A few observations.

Instinctively, I favoured segregated swimming pool changing rooms. Then I visited a baths with unisex changing rooms with cubicles throughout. I commented upon leaving that I was surprised to a member of staff. I was even more surprised by their response.

Unisex changing rooms meant that male and female staff could patrol improving security. There was a greater problem with same sex voyeurism in segregated facilities, and general behaviour was better'

The overwhelming majority of T men and women use the facilities for the purpose that they were intended. You simply wouldn't know. Now, sexual predators, both men and women, can prey on toilets.

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #522 on: June 30, 2020, 07:28:57 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 30, 2020, 06:16:12 PM
There has been a lot of concern for women regarding abuse in here, and rightly so, but according to this, 47% of transgender people are sexually assaulted at some point in their lifetime.

https://www.hrc.org/resources/sexual-assault-and-the-lgbt-community
All (or virtually all) done by men....  something has to change... its absurd.
 
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 30, 2020, 06:11:40 PM
To be honest, and I'm not trying to diminishing what you saying about abuse by husbands, but I suspect the abuse that happens in public changing rooms, pools etc is probably not between partners?
Totally agree... I was going off on a bit of a tangent
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #523 on: June 30, 2020, 07:32:22 PM »
Quote from: Iska on June 30, 2020, 02:31:58 PM
This is exactly it, thanks for encapsulating it so well.  This thread has actually been excellent the past couple of days, its been really nice to see the various points ventilated in a good spirit, which seems to me to be pretty unusual on this issue.
Well, it has not been without its tensions, including some testy comments from me. :) But yes, it would seem that argument is generally better received here than at most places.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 09:13:36 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on June 30, 2020, 11:55:09 AM
No, again, it's male exclusionary. We don't want people with male anatomy in our spaces. I'm not sure why you think this is controversial.
Don't women's toilets just have cubicles though - in which case, how can you tell what genitals someone has, unless you're peering under or over the door - which would make the person doing the peering the one that's being abusive, I would have thought.

And presumably you'd be quite happy with trans men in women's changing rooms then, if it all boils down to genitalia?

Also, how do you propose to police this? Will there be genital inspectors at the door of every public toilet?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 09:40:01 PM »
Quote from: Red_Bear on Yesterday at 09:13:36 PM
Don't women's toilets just have cubicles though - in which case, how can you tell what genitals someone has, unless you're peering under or over the door - which would make the person doing the peering the one that's being abusive, I would have thought.

And presumably you'd be quite happy with trans men in women's changing rooms then, if it all boils down to genitalia?

Also, how do you propose to police this? Will there be genital inspectors at the door of every public toilet?

It's not simply about toilets - we're talking changing rooms, refuges, rape crisis centres, prisons, etc.

Yes, I'd be fine with trans men. But again, there are solutions, such as third spaces, which would solve this problem.

Nope. No one is saying that it would be fool proof, but it would at least allow us to challenge.

I'm wondering why so many of you are refusing to listen to what women are saying and effectively telling us we don't have a right to set our own boundaries. Again, we can find solutions that respect everyone's rights - and single-sex spaces are protected under the Equality Act 2010 - which is something some transwomen are asking for. Why this insistence that we should lose the spaces we need?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 10:03:05 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 09:40:01 PM
It's not simply about toilets - we're talking changing rooms, refuges, rape crisis centres, prisons, etc.

Yes, I'd be fine with trans men. But again, there are solutions, such as third spaces, which would solve this problem.

Nope. No one is saying that it would be fool proof, but it would at least allow us to challenge.

I'm wondering why so many of you are refusing to listen to what women are saying and effectively telling us we don't have a right to set our own boundaries. Again, we can find solutions that respect everyone's rights - and single-sex spaces are protected under the Equality Act 2010 - which is something some transwomen are asking for. Why this insistence that we should lose the spaces we need?

I think everyone is listening in here. Listening does not mean we have to agree.

I think you have the right to set your own boundaries, until those rights start to interfere with othe peoples rights. Then a debate has to be had and no one is going to get all their rights exactly as they want them.

What about changing rooms? You yourself have posted evidence on the dangers of unisex changing rooms. Self contained changing rooms are not feasible. Where would you have trans people change?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 10:14:51 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:03:05 PM
I think everyone is listening in here. Listening does not mean we have to agree.

I think you have the right to set your own boundaries, until those rights start to interfere with othe peoples rights. Then a debate has to be had and no one is going to get all their rights exactly as they want them.

What about changing rooms? You yourself have posted evidence on the dangers of unisex changing rooms. Self contained changing rooms are not feasible. Where would you have trans people change?

Oh right, so according to you women's rights can be trampled on but not trans people's rights. Got it. Though of course this unwillingness to even consider other options is what's stopping us from making progress. And no, if you say that I have to accept male bodies in my spaces, then you're very clearly saying that I'm not allowed to set my own boundaries. This is not simply about disagreeing - it's about people telling us that we don't get to have a say on who comes into our spaces. A large number of women won't stand for this.

I gave you a link to transwomen asking for third spaces, I suggest you ask them. I also suggest we at least have a discussion and see what is feasible. Self-contained changing rooms existed at my old swimming pool so I'm not sure where you get the idea that they're not feasible. It's simply about designing them so the risk of voyeurism or worse is minimised. I find it quite disturbing that people are still telling women what rights they can or can't have.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 10:22:39 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 10:14:51 PM
Oh right, so according to you women's rights can be trampled on but not trans people's rights. Got it. Though of course this unwillingness to even consider other options is what's stopping us from making progress. And no, if you say that I have to accept male bodies in my spaces, then you're very clearly saying that I'm not allowed to set my own boundaries. This is not simply about disagreeing - it's about people telling us that we don't get to have no say on who comes into our spaces. A large number of women won't stand for this.

I gave you a link to transwomen asking for third spaces, I suggest you ask them. I also suggest we at least have a discussion and see what is feasible. Self-contained changing rooms existed at my old swimming pool so I'm not sure where you get the idea that they're not feasible. It's simply about designing them so the risk of voyeurism or worse is minimised. I find it quite disturbing that people are still telling women what rights they can or can't have.

Where did I say anything about trampling on anyones rights?

There are lots of areas in life where people aren't able to set their own boundaries. That is life. We can't all demand who can and cannot be in the same room as us whenever we want. I'm very sympathetic to a lot if the situations that are often brought up - such as refuges - and I'm not sure where I stand on them, but I fail to see any compelling evidence why trans women cannot use womens toilets or changing rooms.

Yes you provided that link - unsurprisingly the trans community doesn't think as one monolithic block - just like biological females - and they have a variety of opinions. Those who created that petition happen to agree with you, many do not.

We're trying to have a reasonable discussion in here - it has been a healthy debate I think - but you are claiming we are refusing to listen and unwilling to consider others opinions.

On the changing rooms, what exactly do you mean by self-contained? Do you mean with their own entrance and exit to the pool or gym or whatever? Or do you mean cubicles? Because that is just unisex.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 10:31:42 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 10:14:51 PM
Oh right, so according to you women's rights can be trampled on but not trans people's rights. Got it. Though of course this unwillingness to even consider other options is what's stopping us from making progress. And no, if you say that I have to accept male bodies in my spaces, then you're very clearly saying that I'm not allowed to set my own boundaries. This is not simply about disagreeing - it's about people telling us that we don't get to have a say on who comes into our spaces. A large number of women won't stand for this.

I gave you a link to transwomen asking for third spaces, I suggest you ask them. I also suggest we at least have a discussion and see what is feasible. Self-contained changing rooms existed at my old swimming pool so I'm not sure where you get the idea that they're not feasible. It's simply about designing them so the risk of voyeurism or worse is minimised. I find it quite disturbing that people are still telling women what rights they can or can't have.

Out of interest (genuinely - this isn't a rhetorical/trick question) - when you talk about 'male bodies' do you draw a distinction between pre and post-op trans-people? From my (albeit male) perspective it is a bit difficult to get my head round a situation where a post-op trans-man, identifying as a man and with a penis, would be more welcome in a female space than a post-op trans-women, identifying as a woman and with, on the surface at least, female bodily characteristics.   
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 10:14:51 PM
Oh right, so according to you women's rights can be trampled on but not trans people's rights. Got it. Though of course this unwillingness to even consider other options is what's stopping us from making progress. And no, if you say that I have to accept male bodies in my spaces, then you're very clearly saying that I'm not allowed to set my own boundaries. This is not simply about disagreeing - it's about people telling us that we don't get to have a say on who comes into our spaces. A large number of women won't stand for this.

I gave you a link to transwomen asking for third spaces, I suggest you ask them. I also suggest we at least have a discussion and see what is feasible. Self-contained changing rooms existed at my old swimming pool so I'm not sure where you get the idea that they're not feasible. It's simply about designing them so the risk of voyeurism or worse is minimised. I find it quite disturbing that people are still telling women what rights they can or can't have.

No one's silencing you here, give it a rest.

Most of your posts seem to - in one way or another - be equating concern for trans rights as being against women's rights, which to me seems to suggest that trans women's rights and "women's rights" as you see them aren't the same thing. But you're also vocally very against being labelled as against trans rights? It doesn't really make sense to me, and I don't really understand what other people's genitalia has to do with you. From one woman to another :) (You can check for a fanny if you want).
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 10:47:21 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:22:39 PM
Where did I say anything about trampling on anyones rights?

There are lots of areas in life where people aren't able to set their own boundaries. That is life. We can't all demand who can and cannot be in the same room as us whenever we want. I'm very sympathetic to a lot if the situations that are often brought up - such as refuges - and I'm not sure where I stand on them, but I fail to see any compelling evidence why trans women cannot use womens toilets or changing rooms.

Yes you provided that link - unsurprisingly the trans community doesn't think as one monolithic block - just like biological females - and they have a variety of opinions. Those who created that petition happen to agree with you, many do not.

We're trying to have a reasonable discussion in here - it has been a healthy debate I think - but you are claiming we are refusing to listen and unwilling to consider others opinions.

On the changing rooms, what exactly do you mean by self-contained? Do you mean with their own entrance and exit to the pool or gym or whatever? Or do you mean cubicles? Because that is just unisex.

You are, because you are saying that women should no longer be entitled to their rights to single-sex spaces. You fail to find compelling evidence because you don't listen to women who are saying no. I've provided you with links to the vile abuse and threats we receive from trans activists. There are many more examples. I could provide you with quite a few names, such as Katie Dolatowski, Karen White, Jessica Hambrook or Shauna Patricia Smith, all transwomen who have assaulted women in women's spaces. There are more. But my point isn't even necessarily about whether transwomen are a threat or not. It's about existing laws that are in place to protect women. These laws exist for a reason and there's no reason whatsoever to change them when other options are available.

And no, we're not trying to have a reasonable discussion here. You want to give away my rights. Your complete dismissal of women's concerns is telling. We're always told to provide reasons for wanting our own spaces, but when we do we get accused of weaponising our abuse. Women want and need female-only spaces. It's time for you to respect that and stop telling us that we can't have them.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 10:53:01 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 10:47:21 PM
You are, because you are saying that women should no longer be entitled to their rights to single-sex spaces. You fail to find compelling evidence because you don't listen to women who are saying no. I've provided you with links to the vile abuse and threats we receive from trans activists. There are many more examples. I could provide you with quite a few names, such as Katie Dolatowski, Karen White, Jessica Hambrook or Shauna Patricia Smith, all transwomen who have assaulted women in women's spaces. There are more. But my point isn't even necessarily about whether transwomen are a threat or not. It's about existing laws that are in place to protect women. These laws exist for a reason and there's no reason whatsoever to change them when other options are available.

And no, we're not trying to have a reasonable discussion here. You want to give away my rights. Your complete dismissal of women's concerns is telling. We're always told to provide reasons for wanting our own spaces, but when we do we get accused of weaponising our abuse. Women want and need female-only spaces. It's time for you to respect that and stop telling us that we can't have them.

You're speaking on behalf of women again. I thought you said you didn't do that?

Reading your post made me feel a bit sick, actually.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 10:54:36 PM »
Is there any evidence about whether trans women are more or less likely to assault people than people who are biologically women? 

Sexual or physical...

I know they are more likely to be assisted than most groups, but evidence might claim peoples fears.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 10:55:51 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 10:47:21 PM
You are, because you are saying that women should no longer be entitled to their rights to single-sex spaces. You fail to find compelling evidence because you don't listen to women who are saying no. I've provided you with links to the vile abuse and threats we receive from trans activists. There are many more examples. I could provide you with quite a few names, such as Katie Dolatowski, Karen White, Jessica Hambrook or Shauna Patricia Smith, all transwomen who have assaulted women in women's spaces. There are more. But my point isn't even necessarily about whether transwomen are a threat or not. It's about existing laws that are in place to protect women. These laws exist for a reason and there's no reason whatsoever to change them when other options are available.

And no, we're not trying to have a reasonable discussion here. You want to give away my rights. Your complete dismissal of women's concerns is telling. We're always told to provide reasons for wanting our own spaces, but when we do we get accused of weaponising our abuse. Women want and need female-only spaces. It's time for you to respect that and stop telling us that we can't have them.

I said when rights clash sometimes one right needs to trump another. It's the same reason your right to free speech doesn't extend to shouting 'fire' in a cinema for example. I don't think bringing in emotice words like 'trampling' servers to further reasonable debate.

I have consistently condemned the abuse women receive, like JK Rowling, in this thread. I don't think I have seen any concern from you at all on the mountains of abuse - verbal, physical or sexual - that trans people receive, which contributes to the horrific levels of suicide in their community,

I have also consistently stated my concern for women in this thread, and acknowledged the difficulty in a lot of these issue, and conceded where I don't know where I stand or good answers to the problem. For example women's refuges, or giving pubery blockers to children.

Are you sure it is me that isn't trying to have a reasonable debate?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 11:06:30 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:55:51 PM
I said when rights clash sometimes one right needs to trump another. It's the same reason your right to free speech doesn't extend to shouting 'fire' in a cinema for example. I don't think bringing in emotice words like 'trampling' servers to further reasonable debate.

I have consistently condemned the abuse women receive, like JK Rowling, in this thread. I don't think I have seen any concern from you at all on the mountains of abuse - verbal, physical or sexual - that trans people receive, which contributes to the horrific levels of suicide in their community,

I have also consistently stated my concern for women in this thread, and acknowledged the difficulty in a lot of these issue, and conceded where I don't know where I stand or good answers to the problem. For example women's refuges, or giving pubery blockers to children.

Are you sure it is me that isn't trying to have a reasonable debate?
I think there is a key phrase by Bio here.

complete dismissal of women's concerns

I suspect thats the case for a large number of women on this issue.  Theyre just a bit scared... and theyre a bit scared of  it being able to distinguish between trans women and the general population of women until its too late to protect the selves.

Now, I dont really know if this risk is quantifiable and significant in real terms.  It may not be, but I can understand why many women might be concerned that they might be ogled, harassed or assaulted.  And that fear is very real. 
Does a trans woman lose the propensity to assault women when they transition form being a man? If they do, great, if they dont... well I think their fears might be realistic.


(By the way, youre an excellent contributor and your posts always make me think.  But o think you might consider changing your analogy of shouting fire in a cinema.  When youre being told about someones fears about potentially losing their protection against men, you could perhaps have used a better analogy)
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 11:08:59 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:06:30 PM
I think there is a key phrase by Bio here.

complete dismissal of women's concerns

I suspect thats the case for a large number of women on this issue.  Theyre just a bit scared... and theyre a bit scared of  it being able to distinguish between trans women and the general population of women until its too late to protect the selves.

Now, I dont really know if this risk is quantifiable and significant in real terms.  It may not be, but I can understand why many women might be concerned that they might be ogled, harassed or assaulted.  And that fear is very real. 
Does a trans woman lose the propensity to assault women when they transition form being a man? If they do, great, if they dont... well I think their fears might be realistic.

I know you mean well Tepid but this is utterly wrecking my head. I can't fathom how this line of thought is acceptable.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 11:11:38 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:08:59 PM
I know you mean well Tepid but this is utterly wrecking my head. I can't fathom how this line of thought is acceptable.
Its an acceptance that many women are genuinely scared at the prospect.  And its a question.. do they have any reason to be?

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 11:12:52 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:11:38 PM
Its an acceptance that many women are genuinely scared at the prospect.  And its a question.. do they have any reason to be?

No, in my opinion, we don't.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:11:38 PM
Its an acceptance that many women are genuinely scared at the prospect.  And its a question.. do they have any reason to be?
I'm sure it is just bad phrasing but it reads like you are saying trans women have a propensity to assault women (until transition).

I hope that is not what you meant.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 11:15:24 PM »
By the way, J.K. Rowling did weaponise her abuse. It had nothing - NOTHING - to do with the trans community, but she used it as justification for her views on the trans community. I am a survivor and every day is a struggle and she can go fuck herself for that, more than anything else she's said.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 11:21:10 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:12:52 PM
No, in my opinion, we don't.
Absolutely fine, but do we have any evidence to appease the fears of women who most certainly are concerned?

Its not unreasonable evidence to seek surely?  It would certainly be useful in appeasing those fears.



Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 11:33:53 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:21:10 PM
Absolutely fine, but do we have any evidence to appease the fears of women who most certainly are concerned?

No more than we have reasonable evidence that we wont get sexually harassed or assaulted on our way home or in work or down the pub or stood about having a ciggy or meeting some guy whos nice and then he starts confiscating our bank card or getting followed by lads to our front door who say theyre going to rape us or having an old man sit next to us on a bench and start wanking through his trousers asking if he can cum on us :)
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 11:36:22 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:21:10 PM
Absolutely fine, but do we have any evidence to appease the fears of women who most certainly are concerned?

Its not unreasonable evidence to seek surely?  It would certainly be useful in appeasing those fears.





While we're being constantly abused and threatened, no one will manage to convince us that we have nothing to fear. Our concern doesn't come from bigotry, no matter how often this claim is made. It comes from our experiences.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 11:39:24 PM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 11:36:22 PM
While we're being constantly abused and threatened, no one will manage to convince us that we have nothing to fear. Our concern doesn't come from bigotry, no matter how often this claim is made. It comes from our experiences.

We?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 11:52:45 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:54:36 PM
Is there any evidence about whether trans women are more or less likely to assault people than people who are biologically women? 

Sexual or physical...

I know they are more likely to be assisted than most groups, but evidence might claim peoples fears.

I think you can come at that from two angles

If you go back to fundamentals women are far far more likely to suffer violence from men than from other women. I don't think you can ignore that when discussing trans-women

I don't think there is a consensus on why that is the case. Essentially it comes down to the time-old question of nature vs nurture. So you can either believe that by fixing gender roles in society you will fix men (as a gender); that the male sex is innately predisposed to violence towards females; or something in between. Obviously your view on that will inform your view on the extent to which trans-women (as a population) pose a risk to females.

The second angle would be the extent to which individual rights are influenced by patterns at a population level. Say with driving - the pattern seems to be that in terms of involvement in serious road accidents men are significantly worse drivers than women (see for example https://www.brake.org.uk/facts-resources/1593-driver-gender). Forbidding men from driving on that basis would clearly be a completely disproportionate infringement on individual rights. At the other extreme you have the current situation in the UK where men and women are treated on a totally equal basis. Is there a better balance somewhere in between (for example by stopping the youngest male drivers from carrying passengers or restricting the kinds of vehicles they can drive)?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #546 on: Today at 05:15:04 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:12:52 PM
No, in my opinion, we don't.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:33:53 PM
No more than we have reasonable evidence that we wont get sexually harassed or assaulted on our way home or in work or down the pub or stood about having a ciggy or meeting some guy whos nice and then he starts confiscating our bank card or getting followed by lads to our front door who say theyre going to rape us or having an old man sit next to us on a bench and start wanking through his trousers asking if he can cum on us :)
You keep saying Bio isn't allowed to speak for all women when using 'we' - yet your own posts read like that of a woman saying no other woman has justification for having concerns because you personally don't have any - despite you listing off a load of examples of the very real and everyday dangers ANY woman can experience regardless of whether she foresees or feels the risk to herself in advance. You clearly recognise the dangers are legitimate. So why shouldn't a woman be allowed to add 'transwoman in what up to now has been an exclusively female space' to that list if she wishes to because she feels it is a legitimate risk also? What separates perceived threats as valid and invalid, in a society where so many valid ones are already recognised as already existing (as demonstrated by your own list of them)?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #547 on: Today at 08:32:26 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:33:53 PM
No more than we have reasonable evidence that we wont get sexually harassed or assaulted on our way home or in work or down the pub or stood about having a ciggy or meeting some guy whos nice and then he starts confiscating our bank card or getting followed by lads to our front door who say theyre going to rape us or having an old man sit next to us on a bench and start wanking through his trousers asking if he can cum on us :)
A very fair answer.... No one should have to put up with that, as a society we need to do way way more.

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #548 on: Today at 09:09:58 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:22:39 PM
Where did I say anything about trampling on anyones rights?
Well, your views on rights in the matter seem to be working in one particular direction.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:03:05 PM
I think you have the right to set your own boundaries, until those rights start to interfere with othe peoples rights. Then a debate has to be had and no one is going to get all their rights exactly as they want them.
All Bioluminescence (and many other women - and men) want is a balanced debate. Yet, she and other other women are being told 'transwomen are women' ('end of'), and that "[she has] the right to set [her] own boundaries, until those rights interfere with other people['s] rights." What happens when trans rights 'trample' on the rights of others? It seems that trans rights always trump women's rights. Transwomen (more especially, non-transitioned male-to-female) is a very large issue for very many women (when it comes to 'female' spaces). And, not unreasonably so. Most of us feel more vulnerable in spaces where we change or use toilets. And given that male violence directed towards women is a very real thing, women will tend to feel more vulnerable around 'male' bodies in such spaces. I do not understand why these conflicting concerns, pressures and rights are so easily dismissed.

As a male, I am hardly (directly) affected by this discussion. I do not personally care one jot if transmen or transwomen use male toilets. I am not remotely bothered or threatened by it. But, it seems some men are. I do not understand it - but should their feelings be dismissed? Part of me says 'yes' (because it almost always comes from a place bigotry), but to be consistent, I have to say 'no', we should not dismiss it. But the real problem for trans-people using male facilities are very real threats to their safety, so alternative spaces seem to be required (or offered). Transmen using female facilities is not a good solution for most of them, or for women. So, by flipping the argument to male facilities, maybe this will help focus some minds here upon the various problems and conflicting rights.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #549 on: Today at 09:31:24 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:33:11 PM
No one's silencing you here, give it a rest.

Most of your posts seem to - in one way or another - be equating concern for trans rights as being against women's rights, which to me seems to suggest that trans women's rights and "women's rights" as you see them aren't the same thing. But you're also vocally very against being labelled as against trans rights? It doesn't really make sense to me, and I don't really understand what other people's genitalia has to do with you. From one woman to another :) (You can check for a fanny if you want).
Your argument is confused. Trans rights and women's rights are not the same thing. There may be commonalities, but since they deal with two different groups, with different concerns and problems, why would their rights (however they might be defined) be identical?

Your argument appears to come from a perspective that 'transwomen are women', there can be no distinction, so there rights must be identical. It is not even clear to me that most transwomen would agree with this. Certainly, since many of them are calling for third spaces, they do not.

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #550 on: Today at 09:51:50 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:31:24 AM
Your argument is confused. Trans rights and women's rights are not the same thing. There may be commonalities, but since they deal with two different groups, with different concerns and problems, why would their rights (however they might be defined) be identical?

Your argument appears to come from a perspective that 'transwomen are women', there can be no distinction, so there rights must be identical. It is not even clear to me that most transwomen would agree with this. Certainly, since many of them are calling for third spaces, they do not.

So, yes, you are attempting to silence Bioluminescence by your suggestion that she can make no distinction between tradeswoman and women, else she is a bigot.

Jiminy I think maybe there is a misunderstanding over what is meant by 'Transwomen are women'. I think most people don't mean by that there can be no distinction at all and everthing must be absolutely identical (obviously there are extremists, as there always are).

It is more that the default position should be that they are women, and exceptions should be worked back from there.

This is basically how the Euality Act works as well - by default trans people are allowed to use single sex spaces that suit their acquired gender, however exceptions are allowed in specific circumstances to restrict a space to a single biological sex.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #551 on: Today at 10:14:48 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:51:50 AM
Jiminy I think maybe there is a misunderstanding over what is meant by 'Transwomen are women'. I think most people don't mean by that there can be no distinction at all and everthing must be absolutely identical (obviously there are extremists, as there always are).

It is more that the default position should be that they are women, and exceptions should be worked back from there.

This is basically how the Euality Act works as well - by default trans people are allowed to use single sex spaces that suit their acquired gender, however exceptions are allowed in specific circumstances to restrict a space to a single biological sex.
Hi Elmo,

I don't think I misunderstand. A literal reading of 'transwomen are women' leads to the logical conclusions I have iterated to this thread. And although I accept that you accept that there is some ambiguity/nuance around the subject of trans rights, does Snail demonstrate/accept any such nuance? Is Snail 'an extremist'? Are her views outlier? Other posters to this thread have expressed themselves similarly. Within the most strident advocates on the subject of pro-trans rights, Snails views seem to be commonly held.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #552 on: Today at 10:20:11 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:14:48 AM
Hi Elmo,

I don't think I misunderstand. A literal reading of 'transwomen are women' leads to the logical conclusions I have iterated to this thread. And although I accept that you accept that there is some ambiguity/nuance around the subject of trans rights, does Snail demonstrate/accept any such nuance? Is Snail 'an extremist'? Are her views outlier? Other posters to this thread have expressed themselves similarly. Within the most strident advocates on the subject of pro-trans rights, Snails views seem to be commonly held.

I don't think Snail is saying that there aren't some nuances that need to be taken into consideration but I can't speak for her.

I'm not sure why you have to take the phrase literally - it seems like you are trying to force that meaning so that you can argue people aren't compromising or listening to the other side.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #553 on: Today at 10:28:54 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:20:11 AM
I don't think Snail is saying that there aren't some nuances that need to be taken into consideration but I can't speak for her.

I'm not sure why you have to take the phrase literally - it seems like you are trying to force that meaning so that you can argue people aren't compromising or listening to the other side.
I refer you to my post above, addressed to you, the one before my post directed towards Snail. You might have missed it.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #554 on: Today at 10:37:53 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:28:54 AM
I refer you to my post above, addressed to you, the one before my post directed towards Snail. You might have missed it.

OK.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:09:58 AM
Well, your views on rights in the matter seem to be working in one particular direction.All Bioluminescence (and many other women - and men) want is a balanced debate. Yet, she and other other women are being told 'transwomen are women' ('end of'), and that "[she has] the right to set [her] own boundaries, until those rights interfere with other people['s] rights." What happens when trans rights 'trample' on the rights of others? It seems that trans rights always trump women's rights. Transwomen (more especially, non-transitioned male-to-female) is a very large issue for very many women (when it comes to 'female' spaces). And, not unreasonably so. Most of us feel more vulnerable in spaces where we change or use toilets. And given that male violence directed towards women is a very real thing, women will tend to feel more vulnerable around 'male' bodies in such spaces. I do not understand why these conflicting concerns, pressures and rights are so easily dismissed.

As a male, I am hardly (directly) affected by this discussion. I do not personally care one jot if transmen or transwomen use male toilets. I am not remotely bothered or threatened by it. But, it seems some men are. I do not understand it - but should their feelings be dismissed? Part of me says 'yes' (because it almost always comes from a place bigotry), but to be consistent, I have to say 'no', we should not dismiss it. But the real problem for trans-people using male facilities are very real threats to their safety, so alternative spaces seem to be required (or offered). Transmen using female facilities is not a good solution for most of them, or for women. So, by flipping the argument to male facilities, maybe this will help focus some minds here upon the various problems and conflicting rights.

On Bioluminescnce wanting a balanced debate - I refer you to my post from last night and let you be the judge over who is trying to be balanced here.

Again, like Bio you introducing emotive words like trample. It is a fact of life that peoples individual rights sometimes collide, and sometimes one right has to be considered more important. That is not trampling. Using words like that is trying to shut down a debate, not be reasonable.

Where are you getting this impression that trans rights always trump women's rights? This is where this whole argument is coming from - trans people want to have the same rights as cis people - to use the facilities of their acquired gender and to be recognised as being that gender. That doesn't sound like they are trumping anything.

Violence towards trans people is also a big thing (even more so I believe), and I see very little consideration for their safety and rights from certain people.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #555 on: Today at 10:47:22 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:37:53 AM
Violence towards trans people is also a big thing (even more so I believe), and I see very little consideration for their safety and rights from certain people.

Yeah, its hard to take said people seriously when they dont take into consideration the violence towards trans people. Talking about nuance/compromise and accusing others of lacking it but seemingly unable to see the other side of this discussion at all.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #556 on: Today at 10:59:41 AM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:47:22 AM
Yeah, its hard to take said people seriously when they dont take into consideration the violence towards trans people. Talking about nuance/compromise and accusing others of lacking it but seemingly unable to see the other side of this discussion at all.

Except that we do understand and acknowledge the violence trans people face, which is why we're arguing for trans spaces. We're not saying that trans people should be denied their rights. They face discrimination and violence for being trans, and they deserve to be protected on that basis. Being pro-women's rights doesn't mean being anti-trans. This is a false dichotomy.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #557 on: Today at 11:00:21 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:37:53 AM
Again, like Bio you introducing emotive words like trample. It is a fact of life that peoples individual rights sometimes collide, and sometimes one right has to be considered more important. That is not trampling. Using words like that is trying to shut down a debate, not be reasonable.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #558 on: Today at 11:12:28 AM »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 10:59:41 AM
Except that we do understand and acknowledge the violence trans people face, which is why we're arguing for trans spaces. We're not saying that trans people should be denied their rights. They face discrimination and violence for being trans, and they deserve to be protected on that basis. Being pro-women's rights doesn't mean being anti-trans. This is a false dichotomy.

Glad youve addressed that, Bio. Thank you.
