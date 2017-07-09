« previous next »
Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)

Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #400 on: Today at 06:15:37 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:48:59 PM
I have never, ever seen a trans person demand a man should be willing to date them as a woman because they are straight or vice versa. It's a complete strawman argument.

Yep. Complete strawman. As are many of the Terf's "genuine concerns"
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #401 on: Today at 06:17:41 PM
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 05:38:56 PM
And it's not something that all transwomen accept - see for example this petition started by two transwomen.

What does woman mean then? It's always been a sex class, as has man. If this is no longer the case, how can we know if we're a man or a woman? What characteristics define man and woman? What are the implications for sexual orientation? Lots of questions really.
The idea that gender and sex are entirely separate troubles me scientifically.

Saying  that sex is entirely disconnected is just silly.  Gender is linked to sex, its linked to the female phenotype, chromosomes, hormones etc...

Whether on thinks this really matters is a different question, but when its a central thrust of some arguments it troubles me that its simply not true.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #402 on: Today at 06:17:59 PM
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 06:15:37 PM
Yep. Complete strawman. As are many of the Terf's "genuine concerns"
What is a terf?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #403 on: Today at 06:18:53 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:17:59 PM
What is a terf?

Trans-exclusionary radical feminist :)
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #404 on: Today at 06:19:21 PM
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 06:15:37 PM
Yep. Complete strawman. As are many of the Terf's "genuine concerns"

Yep, and then when it is pointed out, they will point to niche individual cases to back it up, like that one person they always point out in prison.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #405 on: Today at 06:20:43 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:18:53 PM
Trans-exclusionary radical feminist :)
Its sounds like petty name calling.

I think (hope?) that the discussion has been quite respectful (by RAWK standards a way!). It would be lovely if we could maintain that.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #406 on: Today at 06:22:13 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:19:21 PM
Yep, and then when it is pointed out, they will point to niche individual cases to back it up, like that one person they always point out in prison.

Read up on the cotton ceiling. I'm a lesbian and I've been subjected to this for years.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #407 on: Today at 06:32:49 PM
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 06:22:13 PM
Read up on the cotton ceiling. I'm a lesbian and I've been subjected to this for years.

I had a quick scroll through that (not going to read every one of those screenshots!).

I'm happy to concede it probably is a more prominent argument than I was aware of, but its certainly not something I
have come across often at all and I still maintain I don't believe it is anything like the majority view (maybe it is more prevalent regarding transmen than women?)

That said, just like the Medium post Jiminy posted, I hate the pages of screenshots as evidence of some opinion or levels of abuse. On platforms the size of Twitter, Facebook and Reddit, you can construct pages and pages of screenshots to fit pretty much any opinion in the world, and all without any context (especially when posted on a site which has an obvious bias - either way).
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #408 on: Today at 06:32:51 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:17:41 PM
The idea that gender and sex are entirely separate troubles me scientifically.

Saying  that sex is entirely disconnected is just silly.  Gender is linked to sex, its linked to the female phenotype, chromosomes, hormones etc...

Whether on thinks this really matters is a different question, but when its a central thrust of some arguments it troubles me that its simply not true.

How do you define gender out of interest?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #409 on: Today at 06:39:26 PM
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 06:32:51 PM
How do you define gender out of interest?

Well until about 10 years ago, it was mostly used because the British sniggered at the word sex when filling in a form. And in law, its also used interchangeably.

I suspect the vast majority use it interchangeably with sex.  I know that were now told that sex and gender are totally disconnected, but I cant really see that ones sex has no influence at all on ones gender. Gender isnt merely a feeling, but that doesnt mean it cant be valid feeling for some.
Me? Im happy to use the gender someone wants to be identified by, no problem with that, I just think its more complex than it just being a feeling (or to fair fair at the other end it just being ones sex).

Does that make any sense?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #410 on: Today at 06:44:34 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:14:35 PM
I've not heard this, you can post a link if you want?

Its certainly not a prominent view, but there's always someone arguing any point of view. In that sense, I think it is a strawman.
A few quick quotes/links:
Quote
https://www.advocate.com/commentary/2019/12/14/refusing-date-trans-people-transphobic

[...]

Before we dive into why these numbers reflect some combination of ignorance and transphobia, I want to get one point out of the way first: this article is not to suggest in any way, shape, or form that people owe transgender people dating opportunities or sex. It is to point out that flat rejection of any possibility of dating any transgender people is rooted in an irrational bias against transgender people themselves.

[...]
Quote
https://medium.com/@QSE/when-you-say-i-would-never-date-a-trans-person-its-transphobic-here-s-why-aa6fdcf59aca

There has been a lot of discussion lately about transgender people, specifically about whether you are transphobic or not if you have a preference against dating trans people. Many well-meaning allies, friends, and family members of transgender people will say things like: Well, Im glad that Sara is living her life out loud, but I just dont think I could ever date a trans person. Its just a really personal preference for me.

These people, and many others in the world, feel that its okay if trans people want to be out and live their life as a woman, a man, or a non-binary person, but ultimately, they say that they are just not attracted to any transgender people. Before we talk about how that sentiment alone is transphobic, I want to be direct about the fear that trans people, especially trans women, face in the world of dating cisgender people.

[...]
Quote
https://terfisaslur.com/cotton-ceiling/

4. Cotton ceiling and autogynephilia
The Cotton Ceiling  lesbian women must consider trans women as potential sexual partners

[Lots of examples on this page]
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #411 on: Today at 06:46:24 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:19:21 PM
Yep, and then when it is pointed out, they will point to niche individual cases to back it up, like that one person they always point out in prison.
No, not really. I could have posted articles from well-known publications too.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #412 on: Today at 06:48:24 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:46:24 PM
No, not really. I could have posted articles from well-known publications too.

Jiminy, I'm talking generally, its not always just about you.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #413 on: Today at 06:48:46 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:46:24 PM
No, not really. I could have posted articles from well-known publications too.

Do it then. Thats what this thread is for.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #414 on: Today at 06:49:02 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:32:49 PM
I had a quick scroll through that (not going to read every one of those screenshots!).

I'm happy to concede it probably is a more prominent argument than I was aware of, but its certainly not something I
have come across often at all and I still maintain I don't believe it is anything like the majority view (maybe it is more prevalent regarding transmen than women?)

That said, just like the Medium post Jiminy posted, I hate the pages of screenshots as evidence of some opinion or levels of abuse. On platforms the size of Twitter, Facebook and Reddit, you can construct pages and pages of screenshots to fit pretty much any opinion in the world, and all without any context.

I can only suggest that you google cotton ceiling. There's an equivalent term for gay men now, called the jockstrap ceiling, which is more recent. Straight people seem to be pretty unaffected by this. I think you're right, it's not the majority view, but it's one with considerable impacts. Many trans people reject what's being done in their name. It's interesting to see a gap of some sort between those we used to call transsexuals and the more recent transgender people. The former are far more likely to reject and be critical of gender identity.

That's a fair point but there's no doubting the abuse women receive for wanting to protect their rights. It's worth pointing out that there have been attempts to disrupt meetings and intimidate women. Again, it's a minority of activists doing this and they need to be called out.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #415 on: Today at 06:54:40 PM
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 06:22:13 PM
Read up on the cotton ceiling. I'm a lesbian and I've been subjected to this for years.
Elmo won't let go of this now. He dismissed it as 'strawman' nonsense. So, to now acknowledge it as 'a thing', would erode his general position.

Obviously, his experience as an apparent cis man will outweigh your experience as a lesbian in this matter.

It is also interesting that because some here have never heard of this (I don't know why, I am not particularly well-read on the subject), they have latched onto this and not any of the other (limited) list of examples of difficulties I supplied which necessarily require discussion and compromise.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #416 on: Today at 06:56:30 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:54:40 PM
Elmo won't let go of this now. He dismissed it as 'strawman' nonsense. So, to now acknowledge it as 'a thing', would erode his general position.

Obviously, his experience as an apparent cis man will outweigh your experience as a lesbian in this matter.

It is also interesting that because some here have never heard of this (I don't know why, I am not particularly well-read on the subject), they have latched onto this and not any of the other (limited) list of examples of difficulties I supplied which necessarily require discussion and compromise.

FFS Jiminy, I've already replied to Bioluminescence acknowledging their experience of the issue, but apparently I won't let go of it.
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
Reply #417 on: Today at 06:56:55 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:48:24 PM
Jiminy, I'm talking generally, its not always just about you.
Fair enough.

I withdraw my subsequent comment directed toward you too. A bit unfair.
