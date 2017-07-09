The issue for a lot of women, especially older ones is that feminist theory believes you are independent of your biology. So being female in sex doesn't limit you to typically female gender behaviour. In other words you are still all woman even if you don’t conform to womanly stereotypes. There is a belief that Trans “theory” opposes this in that it suggests that if you have male biology but have typically female gender behaviour then you must be a woman with the biology of a man. A lot of people believe that things women have fought hard for and battles won are being undermined by a new polarisation of the sexes based on behaviour not biology. This concern crystallises around the fear that a generation of butch or tomboyish lesbians ( who have existed in predictable percentages throughout time) are being brainwashed into thinking they must be trans. All because they have some personality traits or like to dress in a way which society views as male. It is a fact that sex change operations have been encouraged in societies where homosexuality is not tolerated...eg Russia.



My own view is that the kids have a completely different outlook and that the trans issue is an awkward step towards gender neutrality. I see a world where asking someone’s sex on a form will be seen as oppressive and male and female pronouns will be phased out. I would expect that we will then see less transitioning in terms of surgery ...but that gender lines will blur.



In a way that fulfils feminist theory in that you become independent of your biology. But it also means that women and women's issues are erased. That’s great if sexism, the sexual exploitation of women, and violence against women also disappears but the trajectory on that is not looking good.



The argument will be won by the kids because it’s their world to shape. But you have to understand the viewpoint of the women like JK Rowling who have valid and very well intentioned concerns.



All this discussion of theory falls down when you think of a trans kid killing themselves and that’s part of the issue. There are very decent people on both sides of this debate and vilifying individuals for their beliefs is unhelpful.



My own line in the sand comes around the concept that you are transphobic for not wanting to have sex with someone who has a biology which is different to their identity. For example straight men or lesbians not wanting to date a person who has a penis but identifies as a woman. My gut feeling is that in 40 years time I will be on the wrong side of history with that view.



Anyway ... Liverpool are champions ... !!!!!!!!



You have articulated (in a way I could not) much of my feelings on this matter. There are two points you raised which I wish like to address. As I see it, there are three broad camps involved in this debate: 1) those who are properly described as transphobic; 2) those who are very strong proponents of the proposition that 'trans-women/men are simply women/men'; 3) those who are proponents of 'people can and should be able to identify however they wish without fear or prejudice, but that there are some differences between women/men and trans-women/men'.The problem, as I see it, is that there is a vocal section within group 2 who label as 'transphobic' anyone who feels there are some problems at the societal and personal levels with the assertion that trans-women/men are simply women/men. It is the unwillingness to entertain that there is a discussion to be had by this very vocal/militant section (within group 2) which is causing (completely unnecessary) problems.My second point is that although I too can envisage large changes over the next 40 years, and - as you say - "[t]he argument will be won by the kids because it’s their world to shape" - I do not feel that you and I "will be on the wrong side of history". You pointed out your "line in the sand comes around the concept that you are transphobic for not wanting to have sex with someone who has a biology which is different to their identity." This is an interesting line because it probably unites the much greater proportion of both straight and gay people. It affects personal identity and sexual preferences which remain unaddressed because someone else decides to apply another pronoun to themselves and/or have gender reassignment surgery.There is another reason why I feel that things will not be radically different in 40 years time. There are inbuilt biological and evolutionary reasons to suppose that the much greater proportion of the population will always identify as straight and will seek sex with straight and fertile people of the other sex. A much smaller proportion of gay and trans people within society do not affect evolution and reproduction in a significant way. Straight people will always out-reproduce gay and trans-people.In case it is not completely obvious, I have no problem with with transgender people; nor gay and lesbian men and women. Each to their own. I am more interested in people just accepting others in how they wish to lead their lives. How an individual chooses to live their life does not affect you or me, so why should it matter. I think, though, the militancy around the subject of trans-rights is actually making progression in this area more difficult. There will not be - for the reasons I've outlined - a time where there are no differences between the sexes and ganders. We need to encourage acceptance and resist expectations based on perceived sex or gender. And that it is equally OK to have a sexual preference for someone born to a particular sex/gender and/or remaining in that particular sex/gender - as we know, couples often split when one changes identity or transitions (either one or both might become dissatisfied). Surely the same applies to someone considering embarking upon a relationship.