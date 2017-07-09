« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)  (Read 9840 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #320 on: June 12, 2020, 02:51:15 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 12, 2020, 01:25:47 PM
People keep saying there is plenty of evidence, but the NHS have decided it is safe enough, and suitable for some children.
Yours is an appeal to authority argument, of course. And that should be fine, when it is an actual authority like the NHS. However, I might counter with:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NHS_Centre_for_Integrative_Care,_Glasgow

Clearly, the NHS does not get everything right. This is not to say that the NHS is wrong to provide puberty suppression (I don't know). Only, that given the conflicting information, some kind of citation would be in order.

Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #321 on: June 12, 2020, 02:54:43 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 12, 2020, 02:44:52 PM
Just google JK Rowling headline

Im pretty sure as a Liverpool supporter you can have an educated guess what a certain newspaper might be
Well, of course it did occur to me that I could run a search along those lines, but I supposed the Rowling has probably produced many newspaper headlines. ;D

Thanks for the clue in. :)
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #322 on: June 12, 2020, 03:26:01 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 12, 2020, 02:51:15 PM
Yours is an appeal to authority argument, of course. And that should be fine, when it is an actual authority like the NHS. However, I might counter with:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NHS_Centre_for_Integrative_Care,_Glasgow

Clearly, the NHS does not get everything right. This is not to say that the NHS is wrong to provide puberty suppression (I don't know). Only, that given the conflicting information, some kind of citation would be in order.

Yes that's fair. I'll be honest I was being lazy, but this is the second time I have been called out for not sourcing things, when I have been replying to posts with even less to back them up.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #323 on: June 12, 2020, 03:28:44 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 12, 2020, 03:26:01 PM
Yes that's fair. I'll be honest I was being lazy, but this is the second time I have been called out for not sourcing things, when I have been replying to posts with even less to back them up.

I've noticed that as well.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #324 on: June 12, 2020, 03:33:42 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 12, 2020, 03:26:01 PM
Yes that's fair. I'll be honest I was being lazy, but this is the second time I have been called out for not sourcing things, when I have been replying to posts with even less to back them up.
I pulled up your post because I was more interested in what underpinned your views/point than some of the others posting here.
Quote from: ljycb on June 12, 2020, 03:28:44 PM
I've noticed that as well.
Not from me.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #325 on: June 12, 2020, 03:38:33 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 12, 2020, 03:33:42 PM
Not from me.

Stop taking things so personally.  ;D

No one said it was you both times.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #326 on: June 12, 2020, 03:46:38 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 12, 2020, 03:38:33 PM
Stop taking things so personally.  ;D

No one said it was you both times.
I know, Elmo. I wasn't taking it 'personally'. But I thought it might not be clear to other readers. ;)
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #327 on: June 12, 2020, 03:50:05 PM »
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/23/health/transgender-puberty-blockers-suicide-study/index.html

Quote

Puberty blockers can be 'life-saving' drugs for trans teens, study shows

By Jen Christensen, CNN

(CNN)Transgender youth have a much greater risk of suicide, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, if they have access to a puberty blocker, their chances of suicide and mental health problems in the immediate term and down the road decline significantly, a new study finds.

The study, the first of its kind to examine access to pubertal suppression and suicidality, was published Thursday in the medical journal Pediatrics. The research comes as a handful of states are considering placing restrictions on transgender health care.

One state, South Dakota is considering a law that would make it a felony for health care providers to prescribe medication to stop puberty, among other gender affirming health care treatments. South Carolina and Missouri are also considering similar restrictions.
The legislation would contradict medical guidelines from several associations, including the Endocrine Society, which has guidelines that recommend doctors offer transgender teens pubertal suppression therapy, also known as puberty blocking. It became a treatment option in the United States in 1998.

With this therapy, doctors can inject a compound or use an implant that mimics the actions of a puberty-stimulating hormone that is released in the brain known as gonadotropin-releasing hormone. The compound makes the pituitary gland less sensitive to that hormone and, in doing so, it essentially pauses puberty. It's a noninvasive process that can be reversed. Puberty starts again after the drugs are stopped.

The practice has become more common in the US recently, studies have found. The latest study, though, found that 16.9% of those who were part of a survey of the transgender community wanted pubertal suppression as a part of their gender-related care. Of those who were surveyed, only 2.5% got this treatment.

Those who underwent the puberty-blocking treatment had lower odds of lifetime suicidal ideation and past-month severe psychological distress, compared to those who wanted the treatment but did not receive it.
Researchers reached that conclusion by analyzing data from the 2015 US Transgender Survey, involving 20,619 people between the ages of 18 and 36 years old.

Some smaller studies in the past have shown that people who have undergone puberty-blocking treatments early in life, along with psychological support, have better mental health outcomes later in life.

"Historically we have known the puberty blockers are safe and effective and this is totally reversible, so the benefits far outweigh any risk. It is sort of a no-brainer to make these available in these circumstances," said Dr. Michelle Forcier, a pediatrician who was not part of this study, but works with transgender patients. She is also an associate professor of pediatrics at Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Forcier said family support is key for children who are transgender. Using the name and the pronoun the child prefers is important to help reduce depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation, studies have shown, as are puberty blockers for those who want them.
Nobody would deny a child with asthma their inhaler, or refuse cancer treatment for a child with cancer, she said, yet some parents express reservations about puberty blockers. When they do, she reminds them that these drugs can be a "life-saving option." Some estimates show suicide attempts among the trans community as high as 40%. Other estimates have shown it's twice the rate of their peers.

Transgender man who gave birth loses court battle to be registered as father
Transgender man who gave birth loses court battle to be registered as father
"By not allowing their child to use these drugs, that is not a neutral option," said Forcier. "This is why this paper is so important. This access is associative into adulthood and is important for safety. We know that access can offer protective effects. This is something that will help a parent keep their child safe."
The drugs are expensive, Forcier said, and not all children have access to appropriate providers. She hopes access will get easier, as does Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a practicing pediatrician. Levine said this study is an important one, since it is the first to show a specific association between access to puberty blockers and a decrease in suicidiality.
Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.
"It is very important for medical professionals to understand scientific studies like this," Levine said. She pointed out several clinics in Pennsylvania that can provide this kind of care, althought most are located in large urban areas. Access would be much more difficult for children in rural Pennsylvania and in other areas of the country and she said she hopes that changes.

The study, she said, points to why access is so important, counter to some political movements to deny children such access.
"It is also critically important as far as policy," Levine said, "that policy makers do not get in the way of medical standards of care."
Logged

Online Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,529
  • The only club that matters
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #328 on: June 12, 2020, 04:08:21 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 12, 2020, 03:38:33 PM
No one said it was you both times.
I was the other one I assume.  I called you out not because I disagree with you (NB I do, but Ive said all I think I want to say in my first post on the thread) but above all because what I care about is the argument being had properly.  Yours happened to be the most recent post when I logged on this morning, so sorry for that - I perhaps wouldnt normally have bitten just for that but Im still horrified after seeing two people on here citing a particular twitter thread as authority for rebutting JKR, when it had obviously been written in bad faith and was easily provable as such.  That was something I knew about, having already considered that judgment in a bit of detail, so I felt I had something useful to add that was quite separate from the rights and wrongs of the substantive issue.  You can surely see the problem from using bad faith sources - most charitably, it means there are two contributors on here who have been tricked into holding a particular view.  Wed have no difficulty spotting the problem if it were another issue and you had two posters citing Trump as authority.

And that twitter thread was also a source for the suicide/mental health argument, which is what you were referring to in the post I replied to.  I assume thats what got me riled up enough to post, Ive been mostly trying to stay out of it.  It was certainly nothing personal.

Though that said, you were the one arguing for a change from the status quo, so the onus is on you to justify it anyway.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #329 on: June 12, 2020, 04:21:53 PM »
Quote from: Iska on June 12, 2020, 04:08:21 PM
Though that said, you were the one arguing for a change from the status quo, so the onus is on you to justify it anyway.

I don't agree with that, the poster I was replying to was the one making the claim (that puberty blockers are dangerous). The onus is on them to back that up.

But going by your logic, puberty blockers are accepted and used in this country by the NHS. They are the status quo.
Logged

Online Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,529
  • The only club that matters
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #330 on: June 12, 2020, 04:29:11 PM »
I had in mind the status quo of puberty being an unavoidable process that people have to go through!
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #331 on: June 12, 2020, 04:31:36 PM »
Quote from: Iska on June 12, 2020, 04:29:11 PM
I had in mind the status quo of puberty being an unavoidable process that people have to go through!

No one is suggesting taking puberty blockers for life.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,278
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #332 on: June 12, 2020, 10:51:06 PM »
https://twitter.com/AP/status/1271558293056602114

The Trump administration has finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. The policy shift defines gender as a person's biological sex.

https://apnews.com/bae1456be55955aab379a3541391f93b?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://soundcloud.com/thedeadradiobroadcast

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,492
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #333 on: June 13, 2020, 12:19:00 AM »
Think this was a very calm and compassionate piece of writing

https://mermaidsuk.org.uk/news/dear-jk-rowling/

I feel as a cis male that I am in no position to argue either side but thought this should be shared
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #334 on: June 13, 2020, 12:41:37 AM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on June 12, 2020, 10:51:06 PM
https://twitter.com/AP/status/1271558293056602114

The Trump administration has finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. The policy shift defines gender as a person's biological sex.

https://apnews.com/bae1456be55955aab379a3541391f93b?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP

Coincidentally on the 4th anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting where 49 people where murdered. Oh, and it's also Pride Month.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #335 on: June 13, 2020, 12:42:24 AM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 13, 2020, 12:19:00 AM
Think this was a very calm and compassionate piece of writing

https://mermaidsuk.org.uk/news/dear-jk-rowling/

I feel as a cis male that I am in no position to argue either side but thought this should be shared

Yeah that is a brilliant piece of writing and should really be the end of it as far as JKR is concerned. I can't see how they could try harder to extend an olive branch and if she chucks it back in their faces that is on her.

There are a couple of bits where I don't agree entirely as a layman but what is important is they cite their sources and evidence and make them available for testing/rebuttal. That is how scientific/academic progress works.   
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #336 on: June 13, 2020, 02:37:32 AM »
one step forward, two steps back

Trump administration reverses health protections for transgender people

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/12/trump-transgender-lgbt-healthcare-protections

Katie M. Keith, who teaches health law at Georgetown University and has closely tracked this area of civil rights law, said the rule finalized Friday needed to be seen as part of a broad pattern of regulatory changes that eliminate civil rights protections for transgender people and establishes a definition of sex as being biologically determined at birth. That idea is what they are pushing forward on all of these different policy angles across different agencies, she said.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/12/us/politics/trump-transgender-rights.html

« Last Edit: June 13, 2020, 02:44:25 AM by kavah »
Logged

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #337 on: June 13, 2020, 04:15:56 AM »
Trumps policy is the end result of views that Rowling espouses.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,683
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #338 on: June 13, 2020, 09:12:58 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on June 13, 2020, 12:42:24 AM
Yeah that is a brilliant piece of writing and should really be the end of it as far as JKR is concerned. I can't see how they could try harder to extend an olive branch and if she chucks it back in their faces that is on her.

There are a couple of bits where I don't agree entirely as a layman but what is important is they cite their sources and evidence and make them available for testing/rebuttal. That is how scientific/academic progress works.   

She doesnt need to do anything, just now broadcast her views in public again. Keep those views private.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,297
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #339 on: June 13, 2020, 09:23:52 AM »
Quote from: kavah on June 13, 2020, 02:37:32 AM
one step forward, two steps back

Trump administration reverses health protections for transgender people

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/12/trump-transgender-lgbt-healthcare-protections

Katie M. Keith, who teaches health law at Georgetown University and has closely tracked this area of civil rights law, said the rule finalized Friday needed to be seen as part of a broad pattern of regulatory changes that eliminate civil rights protections for transgender people and establishes a definition of sex as being biologically determined at birth. That idea is what they are pushing forward on all of these different policy angles across different agencies, she said.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/12/us/politics/trump-transgender-rights.html



Its like most right wing bullshit. People should be allowed to do what they want, stand on their own two feet, personal choice, government should stay out of peoples lives... until it involves sex, a penis or a vagina and then all of a sudden right wingers want to get very involved in other peoples lives.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,068
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #340 on: June 13, 2020, 10:02:15 AM »
Quote from: Mimi on June 13, 2020, 04:15:56 AM
Trumps policy is the end result of views that Rowling espouses.

Aye.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #341 on: June 14, 2020, 08:01:47 PM »
Quote from: Mimi on June 13, 2020, 04:15:56 AM
Trumps policy is the end result of views that Rowling espouses.

It would seem Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson feels things need to be kept in check though, according to today's Sunday Times:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson scraps plan to make gender change easier
Women-only facilities will be protected

Google it but it is behind a firewall.
BTW, is the Times an acceptable source? Sorry if not, I really don't know.

Another, trans sympathetic article was:

Rebecca Root: Trans people just want the same as everyone  the right to live their life


However, the prevailing comments were against her opinion and the bit below gives a flavour of why this is such a hot topic at the moment........

Catharine Coleman
Let's be quite clear about this.  NO ONE is denying anyone the same rights that we all have.  No one is denying anyone the right to express themselves and live their life as they wish and to be protected in law from discrimination or, even worse, violent attack. No one has ever tried to take any rights away.
But demands are not the same as rights. 
I, and others, do reject the claim that a man can become a woman (or as some would claim has always been a woman) and the demands that stem from that:
The demand to have full access to women's and girls' toilets
The demand to have full access to women's and girls' changing facilities
The demand to be accommodated in women's hospital wards
The demand to be allowed to supervise girls' single-sex residential trips
The demand that boys be permitted in girls' toilets at school
The demand to be housed in the female prison estate
The demand to be given full access to women's domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centres
The demand that victims of assault are required to refer to their male attackers as 'she' in a court of law
The demand that words describing biological processes that women (not all women, but ONLY women) go through be redescribed in order not to exclude these men
The demand that correctly identifying someone's biological sex become a hate crime
The demand that lesbians accept them as sexual partners with or without surgery
The demand that women and young girls not be permitted to assert their boundaries
The demand to be included in female sports, including contact sports that put female competitors at risk of serious injury
The demand that birth certificates be changed to rewrite history and state that on such-and-such a date a girl was born, instead of a boy.
The demand that we agree that biology and science are a lie and that an idea in someone's head is all constitutes reality.
The demand that we hound unto the gates of hell those who refuse to bow down.

These demands, and other demands, are what I and others refuse to agree to.
Do NOT talk of rights.  NO ONE has ever suggested denying rights.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #342 on: June 22, 2020, 07:44:28 PM »
I hesitate in bumping this thread.

On the face of it, I agree with the position of the literary agency.

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/jun/22/authors-quit-jk-rowling-agency-over-transgender-rights

It is probably worth adding that the Guardian headline is misleading:
Quote
Authors quit JK Rowling agency over transgender rights
Rather, Rowling is a client of Blair Partnership.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #343 on: June 27, 2020, 10:05:01 PM »
Graham Linehan has been banned from Twitter for his transphobic views, and went crying off to Mumsnet for help where he was met with this amusing response....



Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,582
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #344 on: June 27, 2020, 10:35:05 PM »
Well, I dont think he will be missed.

From what Ive seen, his views were less of an issue than the brutal and aggressive way he tried to put them across.

An open, honest and frank debate where both sides listen is whats needed.  Trans people seem to be quite sensitive (is that the word? I mean that being trans can at times be massively difficult) and even if you think what they are saying is wrong, aggression and verbal bullying seems utterly unhelpful.

To be honest, Ive not followed him on twitter and Ive probably only seen the more extreme of his tweets. This is perhaps a loss for free speech, but a win for a sensible discussion (if that is possible on Twitter).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #345 on: June 27, 2020, 10:42:22 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 27, 2020, 10:35:05 PM
Well, I dont think he will be missed.

From what Ive seen, his views were less of an issue than the brutal and aggressive way he tried to put them across.

An open, honest and frank debate where both sides listen is whats needed.  Trans people seem to be quite sensitive (is that the word? I mean that being trans can at times be massively difficult) and even if you think what they are saying is wrong, aggression and verbal bullying seems utterly unhelpful.

To be honest, Ive not followed him on twitter and Ive probably only seen the more extreme of his tweets. This is perhaps a loss for free speech, but a win for a sensible discussion (if that is possible on Twitter).

Someone worked out that if he was getting an average 6 hours sleep a night, he has been tweets on average every 10 minutes, almost exclusively about this issue. I find it sad to be honest, to see a great writer go down this road. Apparently his wife left him six months ago, and if anything it has made him worse.

This might be the best thing that could have happened to him.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,137
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #346 on: June 27, 2020, 11:01:40 PM »
fucking brilliant. he's a horrible, bullying c*nt. lost his marriage, career, and most of his friends spending 18 hours a day on twitter calling trans people paedophiles, and now he's banned. lovely stuff.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 12:20:15 AM »
The issue for a lot of women, especially older ones is that feminist theory believes you are independent of your biology. So being female  in sex doesn't limit you to typically female gender behaviour. In other words you are still all woman even if you dont conform to womanly stereotypes. There is a belief that Trans theory opposes this in that it suggests that if you have male biology but have typically female gender behaviour then you must be a woman with the biology of a man. A lot of people believe that things women have fought hard for and battles won are being undermined by a new polarisation of the sexes based on behaviour not biology.  This concern crystallises around the fear that a generation of butch or tomboyish lesbians ( who have existed in predictable percentages throughout time) are being brainwashed into thinking they must be trans. All because they have some personality traits or like to dress in a way which society views as male. It is a fact that sex change operations have been encouraged in societies where homosexuality is not tolerated...eg Russia.

My own view is that the kids have a completely different outlook and that the trans issue is an awkward step towards gender neutrality. I see a world where asking someones sex on a form will be seen as oppressive and male and female pronouns will be phased out.  I would expect that we will then see less transitioning in terms of surgery ...but that gender lines will blur.

In a way that fulfils feminist theory in that you become independent of your biology. But it also means that women and women's issues are erased. Thats great if sexism, the sexual exploitation of women, and violence against women also disappears but the trajectory on that is not looking good.

The argument will be won by the kids because its their world to shape.  But you have to understand the viewpoint of the women like JK Rowling who have valid and very well intentioned concerns.

All this discussion of theory falls down when you think of a trans kid killing themselves and thats part of the issue.  There are very decent people on both sides of this debate and vilifying individuals for their beliefs is unhelpful.

My own line in the sand comes around the concept that you are transphobic for not wanting to have sex with someone who has a biology which is different to their identity. For example straight men or lesbians not wanting to date a person who has a penis but identifies as a woman. My gut feeling is that in 40 years time I will be on the wrong side of history with that view.

Anyway ... Liverpool are champions ... !!!!!!!!
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 AM »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 12:20:15 AM
The issue for a lot of women, especially older ones is that feminist theory believes you are independent of your biology. So being female  in sex doesn't limit you to typically female gender behaviour. In other words you are still all woman even if you don’t conform to womanly stereotypes. There is a belief that Trans “theory” opposes this in that it suggests that if you have male biology but have typically female gender behaviour then you must be a woman with the biology of a man. A lot of people believe that things women have fought hard for and battles won are being undermined by a new polarisation of the sexes based on behaviour not biology.  This concern crystallises around the fear that a generation of butch or tomboyish lesbians ( who have existed in predictable percentages throughout time) are being brainwashed into thinking they must be trans. All because they have some personality traits or like to dress in a way which society views as male. It is a fact that sex change operations have been encouraged in societies where homosexuality is not tolerated...eg Russia.

My own view is that the kids have a completely different outlook and that the trans issue is an awkward step towards gender neutrality. I see a world where asking someone’s sex on a form will be seen as oppressive and male and female pronouns will be phased out.  I would expect that we will then see less transitioning in terms of surgery ...but that gender lines will blur.

In a way that fulfils feminist theory in that you become independent of your biology. But it also means that women and women's issues are erased. That’s great if sexism, the sexual exploitation of women, and violence against women also disappears but the trajectory on that is not looking good.

The argument will be won by the kids because it’s their world to shape.  But you have to understand the viewpoint of the women like JK Rowling who have valid and very well intentioned concerns.

All this discussion of theory falls down when you think of a trans kid killing themselves and that’s part of the issue.  There are very decent people on both sides of this debate and vilifying individuals for their beliefs is unhelpful.

My own line in the sand comes around the concept that you are transphobic for not wanting to have sex with someone who has a biology which is different to their identity. For example straight men or lesbians not wanting to date a person who has a penis but identifies as a woman. My gut feeling is that in 40 years time I will be on the wrong side of history with that view.

Anyway ... Liverpool are champions ... !!!!!!!!
You have articulated (in a way I could not) much of my feelings on this matter. There are two points you raised which I wish like to address. As I see it, there are three broad camps involved in this debate: 1) those who are properly described as transphobic; 2) those who are very strong proponents of the proposition that 'trans-women/men are simply women/men'; 3) those who are proponents of 'people can and should be able to identify however they wish without fear or prejudice, but that there are some differences between women/men and trans-women/men'.

The problem, as I see it, is that there is a vocal section within group 2 who label as 'transphobic' anyone who feels there are some problems at the societal and personal levels with the assertion that trans-women/men are simply women/men. It is the unwillingness to entertain that there is a discussion to be had by this very vocal/militant section (within group 2) which is causing (completely unnecessary) problems.

My second point is that although I too can envisage large changes over the next 40 years, and - as you say - "[t]he argument will be won by the kids because it’s their world to shape" - I do not feel that you and I "will be on the wrong side of history". You pointed out your "line in the sand comes around the concept that you are transphobic for not wanting to have sex with someone who has a biology which is different to their identity." This is an interesting line because it probably unites the much greater proportion of both straight and gay people. It affects personal identity and sexual preferences which remain unaddressed because someone else decides to apply another pronoun to themselves and/or have gender reassignment surgery.

There is another reason why I feel that things will not be radically different in 40 years time. There are inbuilt biological and evolutionary reasons to suppose that the much greater proportion of the population will always identify as straight and will seek sex with straight and fertile people of the other sex. A much smaller proportion of gay and trans people within society do not affect evolution and reproduction in a significant way. Straight people will always out-reproduce gay and trans-people.

In case it is not completely obvious, I have no problem with with transgender people; nor gay and lesbian men and women. Each to their own. I am more interested in people just accepting others in how they wish to lead their lives. How an individual chooses to live their life does not affect you or me, so why should it matter. I think, though, the militancy around the subject of trans-rights is actually making progression in this area more difficult. There will not be - for the reasons I've outlined - a time where there are no differences between the sexes and ganders. We need to encourage acceptance and resist expectations based on perceived sex or gender. And that it is equally OK to have a sexual preference for someone born to a particular sex/gender and/or remaining in that particular sex/gender - as we know, couples often split when one changes identity or transitions (either one or both might become dissatisfied). Surely the same applies to someone considering embarking upon a relationship.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:22:18 PM by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 AM »
Really? I'd say it's the opposite, that older feminists are still extremely aware that women have had their biology used against them for centuries or even millennia, and so believe biology is impossible to separate from gender. A large amount of radfems will indeed insist that male biology is responsible for rape and general sociopathy. Because they also view gender oppression through a much more intense lens, they tend to conclude that the only reason someone born in an X/Y body would 'present' themselves as female is to invade women's spaces in the hope of raping them.

Having said that, there does seem to be a disturbing trend of parents deciding their extremely young children are trans simply because they don't fit into gender stereotypes, and I do wonder whether there might be a backlash amongst those kids in years to come.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,582
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 12:36:17 PM »
Scientifically, Ive never thought you can totally separate gender and ones biology.  They are (to me) inextricably linked. But again, theres nuance, its not totally biological by any means.

Whether you think that actually matters in the way people are diffused or want to live their lives is a different question however.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 10:25:26 PM »
Jiminy I agree with your point regarding their being 3 different camps but I dont understand your point around evolution.  Gay and trans people almost always have straight/Cis parents.  One of the things I find interesting is that the percentage of gay people seems fairly constant through the generations. They are clearly part of evolution rather than outside of it at risk of  somehow  dying out because they dont reproduce ( although of course some do reproduce) As I said I have may of misunderstood you and apologies if I have.

What  I also know is that I have  as many as four colleagues in a fairly conservative non touchy feely profession whos very young children are identifying as trans ( all male born). Two of the children are also autistic ... I dont know whether these children have always existed in such numbers and perhaps just have more freedom to express themselves but I was quite surprised at so many kids in a fairly small circle. It made me wonder if they were previously present in similar volumes but somehow invisible?

magnetism you seem to have made a fair few leaps here.  I disagree that what you call radfems believe the only reason x/y chromosome people want to  present as women is to invade their space and rape them.  I think they believe that being a woman biologically is a different experience to having feminine traits and male biology and rightly or wrongly they want to maintain their biological women only spaces and opportunities.

I suppose my point is that these are complex issues which should be viewed as such. My politics are with JK
Rowling but then I think of children like the beautiful Shiloh Jolie Pitt... and it makes me hope that everything works out for her or him and he or she finds happiness.




Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,582
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #352 on: Today at 09:21:20 AM »
Quote
JK Rowling deletes tweet praising Stephen King after he supports trans women

JK Rowling has deleted a tweet expressing her love of fellow author Stephen King, after he confirmed that he supports trans women.

The Harry Potter author, who has been embroiled in a row over transgender issues for the past few weeks, had tweeted about Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who accused her of using her experience with domestic abuse to promote discrimination against the trans community. He has since apologised unreservedly.

Rowling shared a quote from the late feminist and writer Andrea Dworkin about how men treat womens opinions as if they are acts of violence, in a post that must have resonated with King, who retweeted it on his own feed.

In response, Rowling tweeted that her love for King had reached new heights.

She added: Its so much easier for men to ignore womens concerns, or to belittle them, but I wont ever forget the men who stood up when they didnt need to. Thank you, Stephen.

However, after being pressed by a fan on where he stood on transgender issues, King tweeted: Trans women are women.

While his clarification appeased some fans, it appears to have irked Rowling, who has since deleted her tweet praising King. Some social media users have also speculated that she unfollowed him on Twitter.

Rowling's views on transgender rights has caused widespread debate over the past month.

A number of writers at her agency, The Blair Partnership, quit last week in protest over her views. Several stars of the Harry Potter franchise, including Daniel Radcliffe, Evanna Lynch, and Emma Watson, have voiced their opposition to Rowlings comments.

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/books/news/jk-rowling-stephen-king-trans-women-row-delete-tweet-a9590536.html

Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,177
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Thread for Discussion on Trans Rights (*)
« Reply #353 on: Today at 09:34:55 AM »
Quote from: Dench57 on June 27, 2020, 11:01:40 PM
fucking brilliant. he's a horrible, bullying c*nt. lost his marriage, career, and most of his friends spending 18 hours a day on twitter calling trans people paedophiles, and now he's banned. lovely stuff.

Thats pretty crazy. Did he suddenly develop these really strong views? What went on in his head to go down that route I wonder. Weird.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 