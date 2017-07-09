Trumps policy is the end result of views that Rowling espouses.
It would seem Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson feels things need to be kept in check though, according to today's Sunday Times:Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson scraps plan to make gender change easier
Women-only facilities will be protected
Another, trans sympathetic article was:Rebecca Root: Trans people just want the same as everyone the right to live their life
However, the prevailing comments were against her opinion and the bit below gives a flavour of why this is such a hot topic at the moment........Catharine Coleman
Let's be quite clear about this. NO ONE is denying anyone the same rights that we all have. No one is denying anyone the right to express themselves and live their life as they wish and to be protected in law from discrimination or, even worse, violent attack. No one has ever tried to take any rights away.
But demands are not the same as rights.
I, and others, do reject the claim that a man can become a woman (or as some would claim has always been a woman) and the demands that stem from that:
The demand to have full access to women's and girls' toilets
The demand to have full access to women's and girls' changing facilities
The demand to be accommodated in women's hospital wards
The demand to be allowed to supervise girls' single-sex residential trips
The demand that boys be permitted in girls' toilets at school
The demand to be housed in the female prison estate
The demand to be given full access to women's domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centres
The demand that victims of assault are required to refer to their male attackers as 'she' in a court of law
The demand that words describing biological processes that women (not all women, but ONLY women) go through be redescribed in order not to exclude these men
The demand that correctly identifying someone's biological sex become a hate crime
The demand that lesbians accept them as sexual partners with or without surgery
The demand that women and young girls not be permitted to assert their boundaries
The demand to be included in female sports, including contact sports that put female competitors at risk of serious injury
The demand that birth certificates be changed to rewrite history and state that on such-and-such a date a girl was born, instead of a boy.
The demand that we agree that biology and science are a lie and that an idea in someone's head is all constitutes reality.
The demand that we hound unto the gates of hell those who refuse to bow down.
These demands, and other demands, are what I and others refuse to agree to.
Do NOT talk of rights. NO ONE has ever suggested denying rights.