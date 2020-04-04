https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/35331055



This is one!



Norwich 4-5 Liverpool



I think it's the game where Klopp's glasses were broken in the celebrations



I was reading the match report for that, only twice in the Premier league era we came back from 2-0 down. Fulham in 2004 (Biscan scored?) and in 08 - 09 v city when Kuyt scored.