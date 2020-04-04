« previous next »
Liverpool ruined comebacks?

Re: Liverpool ruined comebacks?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/35331055

This is one!

Norwich 4-5 Liverpool

I think it's the game where Klopp's glasses were broken in the celebrations

I was reading the match report for that, only twice in the Premier league era we came back from 2-0 down. Fulham in 2004 (Biscan scored?) and in 08 - 09 v city when Kuyt scored.
Re: Liverpool ruined comebacks?
I was reading the match report for that, only twice in the Premier league era we came back from 2-0 down. Fulham in 2004 (Biscan scored?) and in 08 - 09 v city when Kuyt scored.

Away from home? Weve done it quite a lot at home.
Re: Liverpool ruined comebacks?
Away from home? Weve done it quite a lot at home.

It really does feel like it. I was quite surprised by said stat in that link.
Re: Liverpool ruined comebacks?
It really does feel like it. I was quite surprised by said stat in that link.

He was saying away from home. I can't remember too many.
Re: Liverpool ruined comebacks?
Or theres QPR in 1976, early game, lost 2-0 theyre full of themselves, we make our comeback in the final game of the season and we duly win the league. The longest comeback but the sweetest.
Re: Liverpool ruined comebacks?
The Liverpool v Man City game in 2000. We went 2-0 up then late on they scored twice in quick succession...George Weah I think scored and Traore conceded the most blatant of penalties. However the funny thing was that just as the City fans were singing celebratory songs at escaping with a point Hamann smacked home his 2nd to win the game 3-2.
Great memories.

Was on the back row of the lower Anny Road for that one. Couldn't see past the halfway line! Thankfully the winner was at our end  ;D
Re: Liverpool ruined comebacks?
Arshavin 4 goals, then benayoun equalised in the 93rd minute. Great game.
