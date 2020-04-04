https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/35331055This is one! Norwich 4-5 LiverpoolI think it's the game where Klopp's glasses were broken in the celebrations
I was reading the match report for that, only twice in the Premier league era we came back from 2-0 down. Fulham in 2004 (Biscan scored?) and in 08 - 09 v city when Kuyt scored.
people like big dick nick.
Away from home? Weve done it quite a lot at home.
It really does feel like it. I was quite surprised by said stat in that link.
The Liverpool v Man City game in 2000. We went 2-0 up then late on they scored twice in quick succession...George Weah I think scored and Traore conceded the most blatant of penalties. However the funny thing was that just as the City fans were singing celebratory songs at escaping with a point Hamann smacked home his 2nd to win the game 3-2. Great memories.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]