



Fill out the form for her on the .Gov website and/or get in touch with her GP because they're also supposed to be adding people to the vulnerable list,it seems that some local gov are dragging their arses getting it sorted which is a piss take considering how simple it is for them to do.



My mam has only just been added,hasn't got a letter from the gov yet though & only Sainsburys and Asda have updated their site to allow her to book,Asda actually emailed her to let her know,nowt from Tesco yet though.



The form is here and you're allowed to fill it in for another person,anybody over 70 is supposed to be automatically added though.



https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus-extremely-vulnerable



I think the problem here is that my aunt is clearly very ill and vulnerable she doesn't have any of the specific medical conditions on the list so can't register as a vulnerable person. She doesn't have a great relationship with her GP either which doesn't help. However it looks like it's sorted. She found the number of one of the delivery drivers on her phone and texted her. The driver has contacted head office and they've arranged for a delivery on Thursday. Not great from Waitrose I have to say but at least my aunt should be on their radar from now on.Hope your mum gets hers sorted soon too. This whole situation is worrying enough for older people and stuff like this adds an extra layer of anxiety.Thanks very much to you and the others who've helped with this. I really appreciate it. Stay safe!