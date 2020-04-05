Slightly off topic, I am trying to get a refund on my season ticket with South Western Railway. They have an online form that doesnt work - fill in all the details, when I hit submit it says theres a reCaptach error or something like that, and have tried on more then one device - cant phone them because of government advice even though plenty of other organisations keep their call centres running by enabling people to work from home, no email address, and they are not monitoring social media. I could try going to a local station but for obvious reasons dont fancy that.
Any ideas?