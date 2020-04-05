« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.  (Read 5216 times)

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,479
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.
« Reply #80 on: April 5, 2020, 08:54:09 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on April  5, 2020, 12:13:51 PM
Clamouring to void the season?!!!  Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face.  That long awaited league title is for us, the fans.  We'll still be here long after FSG have sold up.

Agreed !

Also the language used about FSG and the need to dump on them all the time is about on the level of the Hicks and Gillet days and they are not the same as those two chancers, not perfect but most of their decisions have been spot on to improve the club for all of us, even if it is also good for any future sale for them.
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC)

Online meady1981

  • THESE WERE THE LAST WORDS HE SAID....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,446
  • I really could do without all this.
Re: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.
« Reply #81 on: April 5, 2020, 08:59:54 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on April  5, 2020, 03:37:22 PM
Yeah, thanks, I've heard that too. My cousins are following it up with Waitrose.

As an ex-employee and continued customer id say that the structure of the company is to go out of their way to maintain a good customer/employee relationship. Hoping somethings got lost in translation here mate and you get it sorted.
Logged

Online irc65

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.
« Reply #82 on: April 6, 2020, 07:18:59 AM »
Quote from: meady1981 on April  5, 2020, 08:59:54 PM
As an ex-employee and continued customer id say that the structure of the company is to go out of their way to maintain a good customer/employee relationship. Hoping somethings got lost in translation here mate and you get it sorted.
Thanks, hopefully common sense will prevail.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.
« Reply #83 on: April 6, 2020, 07:38:50 AM »
Quote from: irc65 on April  5, 2020, 02:40:02 PM
Well my dad says it's because they are prioritising deliveries for people officially categorised as being vulnerable (i.e on the Govt's official list so not allowed to leave their home). That's obviously fair enough but there should be exceptions for someone like my aunt who is literally unable to leave her house at present. She has had several strokes and confined to a wheelchair but people with conditions like hers aren't on the official list.



Fill out the form for her on the .Gov website and/or get in touch with her GP because they're also supposed to be adding people to the vulnerable list,it seems that some local gov are dragging their arses getting it sorted which is a piss take considering how simple it is for them to do.

My mam has only just been added,hasn't got a letter from the gov yet though & only Sainsburys and Asda have updated their site to allow her to book,Asda actually emailed her to let her know,nowt from Tesco yet though.

The form is here and you're allowed to fill it in for another person,anybody over 70 is supposed to be automatically added though.

https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus-extremely-vulnerable
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online irc65

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:12:53 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  6, 2020, 07:38:50 AM


Fill out the form for her on the .Gov website and/or get in touch with her GP because they're also supposed to be adding people to the vulnerable list,it seems that some local gov are dragging their arses getting it sorted which is a piss take considering how simple it is for them to do.

My mam has only just been added,hasn't got a letter from the gov yet though & only Sainsburys and Asda have updated their site to allow her to book,Asda actually emailed her to let her know,nowt from Tesco yet though.

The form is here and you're allowed to fill it in for another person,anybody over 70 is supposed to be automatically added though.

https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus-extremely-vulnerable
I think the problem here  is that my aunt is clearly very ill and vulnerable she doesn't have any of the specific medical conditions on the list so can't register as a vulnerable person. She doesn't have a great relationship with her GP either which doesn't help.  However it looks like it's sorted. She found the number of one of the delivery drivers on her phone  and texted her. The driver has contacted head office and they've arranged for a delivery on Thursday. Not great from Waitrose I have to say but at least my aunt should be on their radar from now on.

Hope your mum gets hers sorted soon too. This whole situation is worrying enough for older people and stuff like this adds an extra layer of anxiety. 

Thanks very much to you and the others who've helped with this. I really appreciate it. Stay safe!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:45:51 PM by irc65 »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 08:27:20 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 07:12:53 PM
I think the problem here  is that my aunt is clearly very ill and vulnerable she doesn't have any of the specific medical conditions on the list so can't register as a vulnerable person. She doesn't have a great relationship with her GP either which doesn't help.  However it looks like it's sorted. She found the number of one of the delivery drivers on her phone  and texted her. The driver has contacted head office and they've arranged for a delivery on Thursday. Not great from Waitrose I have to say but at least my aunt should be on their radar from now on.

Hope your mum gets hers sorted soon too. This whole situation is worrying enough for older people and stuff like this adds an extra layer of anxiety. 

Thanks very much to you and the others who've helped with this. I really appreciate it. Stay safe!


Nice one,was sure that I read people over 70  are covered,not sure where though but it could've been on the Sainsburys site or I may have just dreamt it.

Mums all sorted now,still hasn't got the letter yet but it doesn't matter as she was only worried about shopping.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online irc65

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:53:15 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:27:20 PM

Nice one,was sure that I read people over 70  are covered,not sure where though but it could've been on the Sainsburys site or I may have just dreamt it.

Mums all sorted now,still hasn't got the letter yet but it doesn't matter as she was only worried about shopping.
Yes, it's Sainsbury's. They're only allowing people over 70 and those with the specified illnesses to register at present. My dad has just registered with them. Fair to say he's finding it challenging but it it beats the 15 mile drive to the nearest big supermarket.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,016
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 07:11:08 PM »
Slightly off topic, I am trying to get a refund on my season ticket with South Western Railway. They have an online form that doesnt work - fill in all the details, when I hit submit it says theres a reCaptach error or something like that, and have tried on more then one device - cant phone them because of government advice even though plenty of other organisations keep their call centres running by enabling people to work from home, no email address, and they are not monitoring social media. I could try going to a local station but for obvious reasons dont fancy that.

Any ideas?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,350
  • Kloppite
Re: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.
« Reply #88 on: Today at 07:22:12 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:11:08 PM
Slightly off topic, I am trying to get a refund on my season ticket with South Western Railway. They have an online form that doesnt work - fill in all the details, when I hit submit it says theres a reCaptach error or something like that, and have tried on more then one device - cant phone them because of government advice even though plenty of other organisations keep their call centres running by enabling people to work from home, no email address, and they are not monitoring social media. I could try going to a local station but for obvious reasons dont fancy that.

Any ideas?

This might help more
https://www.railforums.co.uk/forums/fares-advice-policy.105/
Logged

Online God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Places to BOYCOTT when things return to normal.
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:06:31 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:11:08 PM
Slightly off topic, I am trying to get a refund on my season ticket with South Western Railway. They have an online form that doesnt work - fill in all the details, when I hit submit it says theres a reCaptach error or something like that, and have tried on more then one device - cant phone them because of government advice even though plenty of other organisations keep their call centres running by enabling people to work from home, no email address, and they are not monitoring social media. I could try going to a local station but for obvious reasons dont fancy that.

Any ideas?

Tweet them if they have a Twitter account. They will respond quicker.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 