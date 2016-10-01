« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tiger King  (Read 2212 times)

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:48:16 PM »
Quote from: gary75 on Yesterday at 09:32:54 AM
I was intrigued by the "fish oil on the shoe" incident, and was hoping for a more detailed explanation as to who was behind it.

Yes. That was scary. He was lucky to make it out of there. And it was being filmed and all hands were watching  ;D
Logged

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:14:51 PM »
he had a few slaves, ahem "staff", that were decent. all the rest of them are horrible.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,154
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:25:45 PM »
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Lady_brandybuck

  • Duchess of Crackers, Mermaid of the Caribbean Sea and Amazon goddess (Current Empress of Tenochtitlan)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,367
  • Available for parties and dinners.
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:46:59 PM »
The only decent ones were the guy who launched the political campaign and probably the girl that lost her arm.
Logged
"Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies"

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,032
  • YNWA
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:00:37 PM »
Quote from: Lady_brandybuck on Yesterday at 04:46:59 PM
The only decent ones were the guy who launched the political campaign

The campaign manager? I got the feeling he was putting it on a bit how he never liked him, because there were plenty of shots where he was laughing, joking and hugging him. If you don't like someone and just in it for the job then you don't really act like that.
Logged

Offline Lady_brandybuck

  • Duchess of Crackers, Mermaid of the Caribbean Sea and Amazon goddess (Current Empress of Tenochtitlan)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,367
  • Available for parties and dinners.
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:23:43 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:00:37 PM
The campaign manager? I got the feeling he was putting it on a bit how he never liked him, because there were plenty of shots where he was laughing, joking and hugging him. If you don't like someone and just in it for the job then you don't really act like that.

Maybe it was because of what happened with Travis. But who knows? maybe none of them are actually decent to be fair, too many plot twists in this show.
Logged
"Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,574
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:29:26 PM »
From a right despicable bunch, that Carole Baskin is the worst of the lot - everyone of her staff were "volunteers" - she basically conned people into giving her free labour. She's a proper scheming horrible bitch.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,288
  • Dutch Class
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:28:15 AM »
WTF. Even though Trump has no idea who he is, who asks that question during a pandemic?

Variety@Variety
Donald Trump says he will "take a look" into pardoning #TigerKing star Joe Exotic
https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/donald-trump-tiger-king-joe-exotic-pardoning-1234575421/amp/?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,297
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:40:05 AM »
If he pardons him Dems should make him a candidate and win the election by a landslide.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:42:33 AM »
Quote from: Lady_brandybuck on Yesterday at 04:46:59 PM
The only decent ones were the guy who launched the political campaign and probably the girl that lost her arm.

All the staff seemed alright. Erick Cowie was just a dude who wanted a job and cared for the cats (although not one for workspace safety). And the guy with no legs was alright, just a bit odd.
Logged
Help my friend who is aspiring to be a sports journalist get an internship by viewing his blog. He writes better stuff than most other sports journo's: http://tomkellywriting.wordpress.com/

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,574
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:52:09 AM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:40:05 AM
If he pardons him Dems should make him a candidate and win the election by a landslide.

He can call on his previous experience  ;D

Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,961
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:22:12 PM »
That James guy is definitely Proposition Joe in whiteface.
Logged

Offline Lfc18ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:24:59 PM »
How on earth did Carole Baskin get away with having the will Of her millionaire husband changed to include the term in case of my death or disappearance  ?? 
Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,667
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:05:30 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:52:09 AM
He can call on his previous experience  ;D


the im broke as shit line in that video always cracks him up
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,860
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:31:20 PM »
I thought I read somewhere there was going to be a stand alone episode with the latest shenanigans
Logged
He's got a tattoo on his wrist that says "I hate blackie blackie blackie blacks, and I fucking love handballing it into the opponent's goal and away from my own goal, and biting people, and kicking young kids in the bollocks when they ask for autographs. And diving. I fucking love that."

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,467
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:14:47 PM »
The most American thing Ive ever watched.
Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,667
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:14:56 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 05:31:20 PM
I thought I read somewhere there was going to be a stand alone episode with the latest shenanigans
yeah its meant to be out next week
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,961
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:18:02 PM »
 
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
Re: Tiger King
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:46:08 PM »
I dare Trump to give him a pardon and start a public enquiry into Carole Baskin
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 