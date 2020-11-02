« previous next »
Author Topic: Kingdom  (Read 1804 times)

Offline simpleman

Re: Kingdom
« Reply #40 on: November 2, 2020, 08:30:57 am »
Just watched both series.  Excellent stuff.  The story line reminded me of Game Of Thrones, zombies = white walkers, Cersei = Queen Cho, Tywin Lannister = Lord Cho etc.  Not meaning that as a bad thing either.

What I particularly enjoyed was seeing how the disease spread from patient zero through the towns and villages.

Looks like a one of special coming early next year too, about the origin of the resurrection plant.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/K_j1cnq5z_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/K_j1cnq5z_c</a>
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Kingdom
« Reply #41 on: February 24, 2021, 06:37:24 pm »
Season 3 defo back in the summer of 2021 with a special episode to introduce the new season
Offline RedSince86

Re: Kingdom
« Reply #42 on: February 24, 2021, 06:38:36 pm »
Fantastic news.

Re: Kingdom
« Reply #43 on: February 24, 2021, 06:41:42 pm »
Yup. The fella writing it etc has said he hopes to do about 10 Seasons if possible ;D
Online Hendollama

Re: Kingdom
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:25:32 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 24, 2021, 06:41:42 pm
Yup. The fella writing it etc has said he hopes to do about 10 Seasons if possible ;D
I am down for that. Among the best shows for me.

Great news that it's returning. Just hope its a little longer than the regular 6 episodes.
Re: Kingdom
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 24, 2021, 06:37:24 pm
Season 3 defo back in the summer of 2021 with a special episode to introduce the new season
Get in! Great news.
Re: Kingdom
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:59:41 am »
I loved the first season of this but I think it jumped the shark towards the end of the second season.
