Just watched both series. Excellent stuff. The story line reminded me of Game Of Thrones, zombies = white walkers, Cersei = Queen Cho, Tywin Lannister = Lord Cho etc. Not meaning that as a bad thing either.



What I particularly enjoyed was seeing how the disease spread from patient zero through the towns and villages.



Looks like a one of special coming early next year too, about the origin of the resurrection plant.



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/K_j1cnq5z_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/K_j1cnq5z_c</a>

