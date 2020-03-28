« previous next »
Author Topic: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..

Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
March 28, 2020, 11:56:27 PM
It's all a bit chilled and dubby there at the minute. Quality stuff.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
March 29, 2020, 12:03:47 AM
Drop down to the next Island Formentera. Dub stuff and scratching going on. Sounds early / mid 90's USA stuff.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
March 29, 2020, 12:05:30 AM
Now they're playing Fools Good . Nowt wrong with eclecticism.

 :lmao
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
March 29, 2020, 12:16:00 AM
Holy Fuck a Doodles.

Now it' s the Forgemasters A Track With No Name. It's the WARP label born in Sheffield. I had this on 12" in 1989.

 8)
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
March 31, 2020, 10:34:21 AM
I'm watching all the Bond films, back to back. I'd watch them with my friend Michael, but he's self isolating.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
March 31, 2020, 10:42:04 AM
Quote from: butchersdog on March 31, 2020, 10:34:21 AM
I'm watching all the Bond films, back to back. I'd watch them with my friend Michael, but he's self isolating.

Any Russian shits in black jumpsuits with lemon piping?
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
March 31, 2020, 10:50:17 AM
watched all his vids over the last couple of days

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Sobgs07a3M&t=936s

brilliant and funny
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
March 31, 2020, 12:50:48 PM
I don't normally like English people ;) :P but Harry is great if you are a car lover. He used to write for the Times and EVO. Wonderfully cheerful guy who reviews mostly older European cars.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIB5XXHNAWWzTOw6guIMYCg/featured
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 1, 2020, 01:53:04 PM
Anyone else found themselves not being able to enjoying watching LFC footage? I see so many tweets like 'this will brighten up your day' with clips of famous goals, big moments, trophy wins etc... I just can't bring myself to watch any of them. Especially related to the current team.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 1, 2020, 02:19:39 PM
1.
Hunt Nice Red Teams?

2.
Hip Twin Cows

3.
Her Sister Married Drink?

4.
Travis Or Her?

5.
Alex Can Wear Read?

6.
A Manic Match So All Die?

7.
Thump A Rotten Shot?

8.
Spit Hit Tackler?

9.
Normal Kick?

10.
Lager Grass Gown?

football team anagrams got 8 2 are pissing me off.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 1, 2020, 02:25:58 PM
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 1, 2020, 03:25:07 PM
5. Crewe Alexandra
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 1, 2020, 05:53:25 PM
Think I've got them all

Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 2, 2020, 04:30:32 PM
When this is all over I would love to do this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-alaq0ayXk
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 3, 2020, 10:44:23 PM
Quote from: kesey on March 27, 2020, 07:37:23 PM
A friends just put me onto this. You can spin the world and listen to any radio station. So far Ive been Canada , France and Italy.

 ;D

http://radio.garden/visit/frosinone/oDF7uiM5

Ibiza Town is dropping some serious beats at the minute.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 4, 2020, 02:40:46 AM
Can you name every single team that have appeared at a FIFA World Cup
https://www.sporcle.com/games/Bumble/worldcupteams

I got 69 out of 84, mostly as i ran out of time, & there's one i would never have got even if it took until next year, & try & get that team without looking it up.

 
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 4, 2020, 04:05:16 AM
Quote from: Statto Red on April  4, 2020, 02:40:46 AM
Can you name every single team that have appeared at a FIFA World Cup
https://www.sporcle.com/games/Bumble/worldcupteams

I got 69 out of 84, mostly as i ran out of time, & there's one i would never have got even if it took until next year, & try & get that team without looking it up.

 

Dutch East Indies, way back in the day?
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 4, 2020, 10:44:34 AM
After me slagging coronovirus books on Amazon, my mate bought this and we had a 6-team pub quiz on the go last night: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Quarantine-Quiz-Book-Self-Isolation-Coronavirus-ebook/dp/B086N4PXWW/ref=sr_1_1?crid=38P0NEI5XQ5SZ&dchild=1&keywords=coronavirus+quiz+book&qid=1585993151&sprefix=corona%2Caps%2C158&sr=8-1

We all stuck in £25 and are going to keep a league table doing two quizzes a week - winner takes all. Although, more likely, we'll abandon it after 4 or 5 quizzes and just get pissed on zoom a couple of times a week.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 4, 2020, 08:35:32 PM
Every episode of Ren and Stimpy:


https://m.wcostream.com/anime/the-ren-stimpy-show-2

Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 4, 2020, 08:52:55 PM
Quote from: red1977 on April  4, 2020, 08:35:32 PM
Every episode of Ren and Stimpy:


https://m.wcostream.com/anime/the-ren-stimpy-show-2

Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
YOU ARE A GOD.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 5, 2020, 09:32:47 PM
Anyone up for a game of snooker  ?

It's Pro Snooker 2020 and we can play online against eachother .

Bored off me trolley.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 5, 2020, 10:10:37 PM
40 Anti-Coronavirus DIY Solutions That Are Very Questionable....  ;D

https://www.boredpanda.com/funny-coronavirus-masks-protection/
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 8, 2020, 10:14:36 PM
For the last few weeks we've been following https://tar1090.adsbexchange.com/ instead of the normal https://www.flightradar24.com/49.53,-2.44/7

It's quite interesting as it shows quite a lot of the Military traffic up and over and around the UK, AWAC's, Flight refuelling sorties etc, though only stuff that's not running in quiet mode...

Just press the U at the top right of the screen and it filters out everything else.

An annoying detail is I can't seem to find a way of making it remember where you centered it on and so it resets to the US Eastern seaboard each time you start it up.

Just been watching a Hercules practicing approaches into Exeter, see below. There seems to have been a bit of this sort of thing going on today, I imagine taking advantage of the very quet sky devoid of any other aircraft.

Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
April 8, 2020, 10:28:07 PM
I've been reading and being the presented the projects I've assigned the 4 apprentices in my department. They have 3 each of the below, Elecs to me, the Mechs to some other less skilled chap who is mechaincally biased. I set the projects up as our mech department don't, get, it, ...duh!... any way.....

What is a ball bearing, What is an Encoder, What is 4-20mA, What is a gearbox, What is a ring circuit, What is a radial circuit, What is a pump, What is Current, What is voltage, What is a plain bearing, What is a simplex chain, What is a duplex chain.

Not all done yet and they have to deliver one each of their own choice on any topic, but cracking listening and probing on topics - simple stuff like why have you got a roller bearing in the image?  and why do you think you can replace a transducer with a motor and it will rotate? is quite amusing and puzzling in equal measure to me, just as much as it is to them. I'm a c*nt, but a lovable c*nt. :)

Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
Yesterday at 10:48:48 AM
All go this morning at the moment.

A pair of Typhoons have flown over from Norfolk to out off the North Devon coast and are about to air-air refuel from an A332, while out in the North sea, an Awacs is currently being refueled...

Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
Yesterday at 04:44:07 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on April  8, 2020, 10:14:36 PM
For the last few weeks we've been following https://tar1090.adsbexchange.com/?icao=43c024
Hi, at the moment there are over 3000 aircraft on my map of the Eastern US but 0 on screen. What do I toggle to see the planes? I'm not very bright.  :P

Thank you.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
Yesterday at 05:30:08 PM
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 04:44:07 PM
Hi, at the moment there are over 3000 aircraft on my map of the Eastern US but 0 on screen. What do I toggle to see the planes? I'm not very bright.  :P

Thank you.

Not absolutely certain why, but try the following...

Towards the top right hand side you will see a set of icons and letters down the side and there is one that looks like a cog wheel. the 4th one down just above the letter L, see first attachment below.

Click on that and it gives you a window of radio button options, see the second attachment.

Amongst those radio button options is one labelled Aircraft Postions, the second one down on the left hand side.

Select that and hopefully the aircraft icons will then appear on the map.


When that's up and running, you can then try https://www.satflare.com/isshd/ which shows live views of the Earth below from three cameras onboard the ISS.

The actual links to them are bit buried on that page, you have to scroll down until you see what looks like attachment 3, and then select either the front, nadir or rear camera buttons.


Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
Yesterday at 07:35:23 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 05:30:08 PM
Not absolutely certain why
I figured it out. The link you shared is for that one particular plane. :evil  ;D

For anyone else visiting, use https://tar1090.adsbexchange.com/

Kidding aside, I love the site. Thank you!
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
Yesterday at 11:37:29 PM
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 07:35:23 PM
I figured it out. The link you shared is for that one particular plane. :evil  ;D

For anyone else visiting, use https://tar1090.adsbexchange.com/

Kidding aside, I love the site. Thank you!

Probably my fault then. I'll edit my original post and put in the vanilla link instead, just in case anyone else tries it and becomes a cropper.

Glad you like it though, but it doesn't show every aircraft, only those with their transponders (ie squawkbox) turned on and I've also noticed some military planes sometimes just disappear. The two Typhoons refuelling out over North Devon/Cornwall seemed to just disappear off the map once they'd refueled.

Also had a surprise this afternoon around 3pm'ish or so when a FAA Merlin Crowsnest helicopter came right over our house at about 200ft that never showed up on it.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
Yesterday at 11:39:14 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 11:37:29 PM
No worries. :) I spent 30 minutes on it today. Thanks for the tip.
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
Yesterday at 11:48:38 PM
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 11:39:14 PM

I've yet to see any F35's over the UK appear on it but the US Ospreys based over here seem to be out almost every day futtering around over Holbeach ranges.

It gets very addictive when there's not much else to do...
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
Yesterday at 11:59:32 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 11:48:38 PM
I've yet to see any F35's over the UK appear on it but the US Ospreys based over here seem to be out almost every day futtering around over Holbeach ranges.

It gets very addictive when there's not much else to do...

Is this your job now, GS, keeping an eye on air traffic?

You should get one of those scanners too and listen in to the radio transmissions
Re: Fun stuff to look at and do whilst we are stuck inside for eternity..
Today at 12:25:20 AM
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:59:32 PM
Is this your job now, GS, keeping an eye on air traffic?

Not really, just curious in my current idleness, and always have been about the RAF as when I was young I wanted to be a pilot like my Dad had been. Unfortunately my eyesight deteriorated when I was 14 so that was that, dream over.

I do have a scanner, a Fairmate HP100E which is a bit of an old one now, I've had it for around 30 years, and although it still works very well <1300 Mhz many of the frequency bands are these days somewhat quiet unless you're in close proximity to an airport and also much military stuff these days uses secure encrypted datalinks, some of it bouncing off constellations of satellites higher up, so to all intents impossible for a civvy setup to listen in on.

I have on occasion used it to listen in to the ISS when it's overhead but it can be a bit hit and miss.
