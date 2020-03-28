I've been reading and being the presented the projects I've assigned the 4 apprentices in my department. They have 3 each of the below, Elecs to me, the Mechs to some other less skilled chap who is mechaincally biased. I set the projects up as our mech department don't, get, it, ...duh!... any way.....What is a ball bearing, What is an Encoder, What is 4-20mA, What is a gearbox, What is a ring circuit, What is a radial circuit, What is a pump, What is Current, What is voltage, What is a plain bearing, What is a simplex chain, What is a duplex chain.Not all done yet and they have to deliver one each of their own choice on any topic, but cracking listening and probing on topics - simple stuff like why have you got a roller bearing in the image? and why do you think you can replace a transducer with a motor and it will rotate? is quite amusing and puzzling in equal measure to me, just as much as it is to them. I'm a c*nt, but a lovable c*nt.