Marlon Solomon does a really good stage show on conspiracy theories, if you've access to FB videos then he's just done a discussion on conspiracy theories and their origins for the Jewish Labour Movement: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=689968358488526&ref=watch_permalink Points out to how sometimes it can feed into antisemitism and islamophobia and the difficulty of attempting to disprove a conspiracy theory when all evidence provided is seen as proof of the conspiracy's existence. Made a good point about whether Icke does really believe the stuff about 5G and coronavirus - not enough to get himself into trouble by pushing for direct action if he does at all.