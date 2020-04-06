New information from the World Press is that giant lemons from the planet Bwarughnaiiaiia are acting as frontmen for Mighty Cthulhu who is lying tetchily beneath the waves in R'lyeh - waiting for a new pair of bermuda shorts. He was intent of meeting Nyrarlathotep to bring about the destruction of mankind, but knows that if he steps shoreside for 10 minutes, he'll get that annoying card and will have to go to Wrexham Post Office to pick up his shit.



Trump is controlled by the Deep Ones (Not the aquatic ones, the ones that dress moodily and listen to the Cure while smoking spliffs) with a global plan to clean up those hard-to-reach fungi from Yuggoth.



Meanwhile, a load of shoggoths are masquerading as trolls on Twitter while Nodens is doing his best to validate and stamp out fake news on Facebook.

