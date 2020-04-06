« previous next »
COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here

Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #200 on: April 6, 2020, 09:54:17 PM
It's spread so quick because the earth is flat.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #201 on: April 6, 2020, 09:57:57 PM
Quote from: Ziltoid on April  6, 2020, 09:54:17 PM
It's spread so quick because the earth is flat.

Can't be a global pandemic if there is no globe.

Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #202 on: April 6, 2020, 10:03:47 PM
Quote from: Spezialo on April  6, 2020, 02:37:07 PM
So...

Whilst all this is going on, thousands of children being rescued from underground tunnels/bases all around USA and a few other countires. Lots of earthquakes going on in USA. Exactly at the same depth. Apparently its the bases being blown up after the children have been rescued.

What were they doing in underground tunnels? I thought they were simply being kept in cages.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #203 on: April 6, 2020, 10:17:08 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on April  6, 2020, 10:03:47 PM
What were they doing in underground tunnels? I thought they were simply being kept in cages.

This is the Clinton/Epstein/Pizzagate stuff
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #204 on: April 6, 2020, 10:36:35 PM
Its the plot of the film Us.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 07:55:36 PM
New conspiracy doing the rounds: Johnson was never ill, it's all been a carefully planned campaign to turn him from villain to hero/Saint after he "recovers".

Must be exhausting looking for a conspiracy in everything. We can be sceptical without inventing stories then sharing them as fact.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #206 on: Today at 10:23:24 AM
Quote from: Nin on March 31, 2020, 10:06:12 PM
https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/03/27/chloe-middleton-the-coronavirus-death-that-wasnt/

Originally reported in the Guardian on 28 March. As tragic as it is, should we be taking all of the reports of young people dying from this at face value or could there be more to their individual circumstances that we don't know about.

The Guardian removing their article after going to the hospital to investigate (and learning about the heart attack) really struck a chord with me.  This was such a sad case, but I was quite keen to learn more.  It's the first time it's been clear to me that the facts are being deliberately clouded.  I get why they're doing it (to stop young people feeling invincible and spreading the virus to more vulnerable people), but it still doesn't sit right.

The BBC eventually put out a follow-up article, but it still doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-52124004
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #207 on: Today at 10:26:09 AM
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:23:24 AM
The Guardian removing their article after going to the hospital to investigate (and learning about the heart attack) really struck a chord with me.  This was such a sad case, but I was quite keen to learn more.  It's the first time it's been clear to me that the facts are being deliberately clouded.  I get why they're doing it (to stop young people feeling invincible and spreading the virus to more vulnerable people), but it still doesn't sit right.

The BBC eventually put out a follow-up article, but it still doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-52124004

That article doesnt clarify anything, it just reiterates she died of the virus, unless you got the links mixed up?
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #208 on: Today at 10:50:01 AM
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 10:26:09 AM
That article doesnt clarify anything, it just reiterates she died of the virus, unless you got the links mixed up?

But that's the thing, it says she had a 'natural cause of death' (at 21 years old).  And the BBC doesn't mention the heart attack the Guardian reported.  And they state she was never tested for the virus, but don't say how they knew she even had it.

If you see the original bbc article, at the bottom it says 'Update 1 April 2020: This story was updated to make clear that Ms Middleton was not tested for coronavirus'
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-52041709

The original article was even more misleading which is why they updated it.  No great conspiracy just a story that isn't adding up..
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #209 on: Today at 11:20:57 AM
New information from the World Press is that giant lemons from the planet Bwarughnaiiaiia are acting as frontmen for Mighty Cthulhu who is lying tetchily beneath the waves in R'lyeh - waiting for a new pair of bermuda shorts. He was intent of meeting Nyrarlathotep to bring about the destruction of mankind, but knows that if he steps shoreside for 10 minutes, he'll get that annoying card and will have to go to Wrexham Post Office to pick up his shit.

Trump is controlled by the Deep Ones (Not the aquatic ones, the ones that dress moodily and listen to the Cure while smoking spliffs) with a global plan to clean up those hard-to-reach fungi from Yuggoth.

Meanwhile, a load of shoggoths are masquerading as trolls on Twitter while Nodens is doing his best to validate and stamp out fake news on Facebook.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #210 on: Today at 11:23:52 AM
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:20:57 AM
New information from the World Press is that giant lemons from the planet Bwarughnaiiaiia are acting as frontmen for Mighty Cthulhu who is lying tetchily beneath the waves in R'lyeh - waiting for a new pair of bermuda shorts. He was intent of meeting Nyrarlathotep to bring about the destruction of mankind, but knows that if he steps shoreside for 10 minutes, he'll get that annoying card and will have to go to Wrexham Post Office to pick up his shit.

Trump is controlled by the Deep Ones (Not the aquatic ones, the ones that dress moodily and listen to the Cure while smoking spliffs) with a global plan to clean up those hard-to-reach fungi from Yuggoth.

Meanwhile, a load of shoggoths are masquerading as trolls on Twitter while Nodens is doing his best to validate and stamp out fake news on Facebook.


I fucking knew it.
Re: COVID19 - Political Bollocks & Conspiracy Twatishness In Here
Reply #211 on: Today at 11:25:17 AM
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 11:23:52 AM
I fucking knew it.

Wasnt that the basis of David Ickes YouTube interview?
