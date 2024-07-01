yeah, I can't look at them, it's cos we went to Gulliver's world when I was 2 or 3 and it pissed it down so we went to the circus and the clowns were asking for a volunteer and clearly this danger to children took a shine to me and tried to get me to go up, my mum said I screamed the tent down as he came over and then legged it back into the rain.



little kids often have that kind of reaction to clowns and other adults made up to look like a cartoon character. kinda like when you see kids dying to see Santa, then immediately screaming to get away from him as soon as they see him.my 4 y.o. niece did the same thing at a theme park - dying to see some character then breaks down in tears.I think it may have to do with being overwhelmed - they expect it'll be some small cute thing but it towers over them and scares the crap out of them.