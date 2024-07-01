yeah, I can't look at them, it's cos we went to Gulliver's world when I was 2 or 3 and it pissed it down so we went to the circus and the clowns were asking for a volunteer and clearly this danger to children took a shine to me and tried to get me to go up, my mum said I screamed the tent down as he came over and then legged it back into the rain.
This Danger to children
Poor bastards just trying to earn a living
Mad isnt it though what sticks with ya? Especially when its just a guy in fancy dress. I was like that with the Hulk. My parents used to actually put it on to show everyone what Id do. Which was shit myself like you did and jump behind the sofa screaming my fucking head off
Oh, The laughs we had. Twats