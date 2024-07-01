« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 193674 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,149
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 01:53:06 pm »
Hahahaha superb Capon.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4921 on: Yesterday at 01:56:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 01:53:06 pm
Hahahaha superb Capon.
;D

Put your mate in the first clown pic pulling the face ;D

Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,973
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4922 on: Yesterday at 02:17:26 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,973
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 02:22:36 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 02:28:29 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,018
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 02:48:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:01:56 pm
did I mention handwritten? I didn't mention the ref.  I'm talking about internal comms to the team.

and the idea that an oppo team would glean much from a lineup that showed players in their positions is laughable.  if that was a concern why do other teams still do it that way?
chill out Sam ;D was just pointing out how the lineup is communicated, which was the topic of your initial rant
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,149
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 03:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:56:34 pm
;D

Put your mate in the first clown pic pulling the face ;D

:D I know, if my sister pulls me up about anything on whatsapp I just send her that pic.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 03:07:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:06:50 pm
:D I know, if my sister pulls me up about anything on whatsapp I just send her that pic.
Haha boss   ;D
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,634
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 03:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:42:38 am


as if the clowns weren't bad enough we get this to add to our nightmare fuel.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 03:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:12:51 pm
as if the clowns weren't bad enough we get this to add to our nightmare fuel.
;D

You one of them with clownphobia are ya?Im sure youve mentioned something aboot clowns to me before?

Haha saying that, you were Probably just calling me a fucking Clown. John has that same habit  ;D
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,098
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4930 on: Yesterday at 04:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:12:51 pm
as if the clowns weren't bad enough we get this to add to our nightmare fuel.

farther and farther along...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,634
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4931 on: Today at 12:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 03:16:02 pm
;D

You one of them with clownphobia are ya?Im sure youve mentioned something aboot clowns to me before?

Haha saying that, you were Probably just calling me a fucking Clown. John has that same habit  ;D

yeah, I can't look at them, it's cos we went to Gulliver's world when I was 2 or 3 and it pissed it down so we went to the circus and the clowns were asking for a volunteer and clearly this danger to children took a shine to me and tried to get me to go up, my mum said I screamed the tent down as he came over and then legged it back into the rain.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4932 on: Today at 12:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:12:04 pm
yeah, I can't look at them, it's cos we went to Gulliver's world when I was 2 or 3 and it pissed it down so we went to the circus and the clowns were asking for a volunteer and clearly this danger to children took a shine to me and tried to get me to go up, my mum said I screamed the tent down as he came over and then legged it back into the rain.
little kids often have that kind of reaction to clowns and other adults made up to look like a cartoon character.  kinda like when you see kids dying to see Santa, then immediately screaming to get away from him as soon as they see him.

my 4 y.o. niece did the same thing at a theme park - dying to see some character then breaks down in tears.

I think it may have to do with being overwhelmed - they expect it'll be some small cute thing but it towers over them and scares the crap out of them.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,098
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4933 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:12:04 pm
yeah, I can't look at them, it's cos we went to Gulliver's world when I was 2 or 3 and it pissed it down so we went to the circus and the clowns were asking for a volunteer and clearly this danger to children took a shine to me and tried to get me to go up, my mum said I screamed the tent down as he came over and then legged it back into the rain.

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,634
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4934 on: Today at 01:39:49 pm »
it's weird cos I don't remember it specifically but when my mum told me about it I had a feeling of someone towering over me and if I see one in real life, rare granted, I always panic. Used to be a fella selling balloons in St Johns and I'd set an olympic record for speed walking through there trying not to look ;D
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  • Scrubbers
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4935 on: Today at 03:10:03 pm »
Nice one Mr Debaser however not one in yellow clown shoes which is poor by their standards

Beautiful



Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4936 on: Today at 04:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:12:04 pm
yeah, I can't look at them, it's cos we went to Gulliver's world when I was 2 or 3 and it pissed it down so we went to the circus and the clowns were asking for a volunteer and clearly this danger to children took a shine to me and tried to get me to go up, my mum said I screamed the tent down as he came over and then legged it back into the rain.
This Danger to children  :lmao

Poor bastards just trying to earn a living  ;D

Mad isnt it though what sticks with ya? Especially when its just a guy in fancy dress. I was like that with the Hulk. My parents used to actually put it on to show everyone what Id do. Which was shit myself like you did and jump behind the sofa screaming my fucking head off

Oh, The laughs we had. Twats ;D

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4937 on: Today at 04:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 03:10:03 pm
Nice one Mr Debaser however not one in yellow clown shoes which is poor by their standards

Beautiful




;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,114
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4938 on: Today at 04:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:30:48 pm
This Danger to children  :lmao

Poor bastards just trying to earn a living  ;D

Mad isnt it though what sticks with ya? Especially when its just a guy in fancy dress. I was like that with the Hulk. My parents used to actually put it on to show everyone what Id do. Which was shit myself like you did and jump behind the sofa screaming my fucking head off

Oh, The laughs we had. Twats ;D



Ah, that explains everything  ;)
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4939 on: Today at 04:42:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:41:00 pm
Ah, that explains everything  ;)
;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,458
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4940 on: Today at 04:42:55 pm »


When she blew up like this it caused months of nightmares.

Also when we snuck into the "adults room" at christmas and they were watching the shining, fucking hell that's scary at 9.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4941 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:42:55 pm


When she blew up like this it caused months of nightmares.

Also when we snuck into the "adults room" at christmas and they were watching the shining, fucking hell that's scary at 9.
haha love these little stories. Bought a parrot that repeats back what you say to it for my brothers newborn at chrimbo. Turns out that fucking parrot is what hes gonna be telling stories aboot when hes older ,the fucker ,like were doing. Was absolutely gutted when he started balling his eyes out.

Was watching the shining on repeat when I was about 4 . Loved that fleem. All them types. Dad used to sit us on his knee watching em with him. Hulk though different story for some reason. Mad what ya pick
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,098
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4942 on: Today at 05:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:42:55 pm


When she blew up like this it caused months of nightmares.

Also when we snuck into the "adults room" at christmas and they were watching the shining, fucking hell that's scary at 9.

Veruca Salt was wicked posh hot...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,208
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4943 on: Today at 05:18:11 pm »
Spoiler


SAAUUSSSAAGGGEESSSSSSS!!!!!!!

[close]
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,353
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4944 on: Today at 05:29:31 pm »
If were talking the causes of childhood traumas then this nonce is near the top of the list.

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4945 on: Today at 07:06:34 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:18:11 pm
Spoiler


SAAUUSSSAAGGGEESSSSSSS!!!!!!!

[close]
;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4946 on: Today at 07:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:29:31 pm
If were talking the causes of childhood traumas then this nonce is near the top of the list.


Yeah, thats a good un. Hes the type of thing ya parents would tell ya aboot to make you stay away from the cupboard under the sink with the bleach in or the drinks cabinet/ cupboard

Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,208
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4947 on: Today at 07:17:19 pm »
Who else was scared of Hercule Poirot as a kid?

Yeahme neither.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 07:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:42:55 pm
When she blew up like this it caused months of nightmares.

Augustus Gloop going up the tube was far more horrific for me - Im sure thats part of the reason for my ongoing fear of confined spaces.

Quote
Also when we snuck into the "adults room" at christmas and they were watching the shining, fucking hell that's scary at 9.

Similar experience with Dont Look Now for me

Spoiler
The sex scene! OMG!  ;D
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:44 pm by smutchin »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,353
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4949 on: Today at 07:44:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:17:19 pm
Who else was scared of Hercule Poirot as a kid?

Yeahme neither.

Scared of getting caught were you? Murderer!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,353
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4950 on: Today at 07:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:42:55 pm


Also when we snuck into the "adults room" at christmas and they were watching the shining, fucking hell that's scary at 9.

Crikey I was expecting you to say youd seen something far more traumatising when you described as the adult room.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4951 on: Today at 08:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:44:30 pm
Scared of getting caught were you? Murderer!
:lmao

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,089
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4952 on: Today at 08:05:40 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:37:37 pm
Augustus Gloop going up the tube was far more horrific for me - Im sure thats part of the reason for my ongoing fear of confined spaces.

Yeah that was the freakiest one for me too. And I wasn't even a fat kid. That while film had a creeped out vibe, similar to The Witches. It wasn't necessarily scary (like Claire's encounter with that clown), more unsettling.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,570
  • Big ideas
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4953 on: Today at 08:07:31 pm »
Don't make me post a picture of Mr Noseybonk.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4954 on: Today at 08:14:22 pm »
Didnt scare me and I mention this to everyone everytime this type of convo comes up but Dark Crystal when the Skeksis Emporer dies in the bed an then they have to have a duel to see who becomes the new emporer. Then when Chamberlain loses and he has his clothes took off of him. Christ

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mCCtFEX7U1k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mCCtFEX7U1k</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/eBl8GG1e-8o&amp;si=833PkGBlQAXQU-wW" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/eBl8GG1e-8o&amp;si=833PkGBlQAXQU-wW</a>

Bit strong for a kids fleem like. Said it before but its like a rape scene. Its brutal

Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,098
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4955 on: Today at 08:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:46:18 pm
Crikey I was expecting you to say youd seen something far more traumatising when you described as the adult room.

The Waffle Party?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4956 on: Today at 08:28:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:07:31 pm
Don't make me post a picture of Mr Noseybonk.

Dont you dare!

You could a pic of Janet Ellis though
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,208
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4957 on: Today at 08:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:44:30 pm
Scared of getting caught were you? Murderer!

;D
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4958 on: Today at 08:37:54 pm »


The flying monkeys were deeply unsettling
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 