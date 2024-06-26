« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 181961 times)

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
You have no ambition Rob
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm
And Excuuuuuuse me for wanting something better for myself



:lmao
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm »
Talk to the hand
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm »
 ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
Christ, im a fucking dickhead
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 11:05:43 pm »
Has Capon been on the funny fags again, or just pissed? :lmao
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
Christ, im a fucking dickhead
A fucking funny one though
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm »
Great post up there, Rob. Humans, eh. We always seem to want more than we have, no matter how much we've already got. Striving is good, but striving for perfection often means we don't enjoy the journey we're on and always feel we're falling short of where we think we should be.

I always say that your misery resides in the gap between where you want to be and where you actually are. If you crave perfection, especially in things you have no control over whatsoever, that gap is going to be very wide, and your misery, deep.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 11:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
Christ, im a fucking dickhead
But you're our dickhead. 😘
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:05:43 pm
Has Capon been on the funny fags again, or just pissed? :lmao
Haha no. Im just like this all day every day. I shit myslef if someone starts talking to me incase i go into daft c*nt mode.  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm
Haha no. Im just like this all day every day. I shit myslef if someone starts talking to me incase i go into daft c*nt mode.  ;D

 :lmao
 I see it's well after 10pm so this thread goes into weird mode again. ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm
:lmao
 I see it's well after 10pm so this thread goes into weird mode again. ;D
I'm keeping my eye on Endo's thread. 👀
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm
:lmao
 I see it's well after 10pm so this thread goes into weird mode again. ;D
Eyar, this was what im on aboot

Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June 26, 2024, 03:45:31 pm
Was in a shop earlier and my Mum was talking to a Friend of the families aboot my sister in law who was having a baby next month. So theyre talking aboot my SIL

Mum 'Yeah she was in a bad way, shes better now'
FOF 'Just had a woman in here saying shes allergic to milk and is worried aboot being able to breastfeed'
Me 'Why? Is she gonna suck her own Tits?'
Both look at me
Mum 'What?'
FOF 'No, she wants to know if its safe for the baby'
Me 'I KNOW'
FOF 'Did you think she sucks her own tits'
Me 'NO. I . DID. NOT....IT. WAS.A.JOKE'
Friend of the families a woman

Haha  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
I'm keeping my eye on Endo's thread. 👀
haha nah. To much shite this week cant be arsed. Really cant
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4813 on: Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
haha nah. To much shite this week cant be arsed. Really cant
Well, you have been a very busy boy over the past week.  :)

You must be knackered.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4814 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
Well, you have been a very busy boy over the past week.  :)

You must be knackered.
Haha was all that Trent shit that kicked it off. Hes a good lad trent. Thats all i need to say

« Reply #4815 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm
Eyar, this was what im on aboot
Friend of the families a woman

Haha  ;D

Fuckin hell. :lmao
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4816 on: Yesterday at 11:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm
We're in a one hell of a position. The amazing thing is that FSG can improve further. Our squad can also improve further. Once Slot has fully settled in and got the team playing fully as he wants, we can be even better than we currently are. This isn't even our ceiling. Now isn't that an exciting thought?

thats a quality post SoS mate.

covers so much on a topic we're all well versed in, but in a fresh way and with your particularly good writing style.

also recognises/captures a bit of what's different about our club, which can sometimes be missed. the pride element. sticking chest out a bit, and recognising it's not only our experiences that are different to most other teams but also so are are ambitions).

knowing that whoever owns us is a custodian, and that what makes the club great long precedes them and will continue after them, and they just need to do what they can to facilitate that continuing. and coming back to our pride, that we're not the types of supporters to beg for charity and do that 'please help us 54654654gambling company' or 'thank you mr billionaire/Saudi' type of banner/sign.

particularly loved your penultimate paragraph (kept in the snipped quote). imagine where we can get to as Slot develops us and if other off field things line up and improve
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4817 on: Yesterday at 11:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm
Fuckin hell. :lmao
Used to take me Mum to crosby beach a few times a week. So after a bit i was at a family gathering with friends of family there an all. Mum starts getting asked stuff an says shes been goin the beach with me. She starts talking aboot how shes been noticing girls looking at me and then comments that she think they might think shes my Bird. Without thinking i say 'Yeah they probably all think im into badger pyabbs and saggy tits' Mum was laughing her head off  as was everyone else ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4818 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm
Hicks and Gillet were almost the end of us. Imagine that.

Yeah, whenever I think FSG have fucked up, I stop and remember who they replaced

Our team are a joy to watch right now. Really dont think theres a better team out there. And like you say, were on an upward trajectory - still room for improvement.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4819 on: Yesterday at 11:59:28 pm »
^
Cheers, mate. (Classycarra)

The future looks bright, but so is the present.  :)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 12:08:47 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm
Yeah, whenever I think FSG have fucked up, I stop and remember who they replaced

Our team are a joy to watch right now. Really dont think theres a better team out there. And like you say, were on an upward trajectory - still room for improvement.
I was on holiday in Turkey when the news came through that H&G had finally been ousted and these had taken over. Weren't the called NSV back then? Anyway, I was chuffed. Didn't know who they really were, but just so glad the other two had finally gone.

Since then, I've seen one of the most exciting Liverpool's I've had the privilege to witness. It's easy to be blasé over what we've been lucky enough to experience with this club, but no club in this country has seen and done more. The amazing thing is, we're also well placed to see even more.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 12:20:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:11:41 pm
I've consistently said on here, that while FSG HAVE made mistakes, we could have done a lot worse. The way the club is run financially means that they could up sticks and walk away tomorrow, leaving the club without owners and nothing would change - we're financially independent and that is one of the things I love - we almost went to the wall under H&G, the darkest times of our history in regards to ownership and under FSG those days will never happen.

Won everything under their ownership, had the best manager in the world under them, now have what looks like another great manager and a Liverpool 2.0 that could win a load in the next few years. Most clubs will be very jealous of us.
This post should be nailed as an introduction to anyone wanting to join this site.
Spot on, Rob.
