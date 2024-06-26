We're in a one hell of a position. The amazing thing is that FSG can improve further. Our squad can also improve further. Once Slot has fully settled in and got the team playing fully as he wants, we can be even better than we currently are. This isn't even our ceiling. Now isn't that an exciting thought?





thats a quality post SoS mate.covers so much on a topic we're all well versed in, but in a fresh way and with your particularly good writing style.also recognises/captures a bit of what's different about our club, which can sometimes be missed. the pride element. sticking chest out a bit, and recognising it's not only our experiences that are different to most other teams but also so are are ambitions).knowing that whoever owns us is a custodian, and that what makes the club great long precedes them and will continue after them, and they just need to do what they can to facilitate that continuing. and coming back to our pride, that we're not the types of supporters to beg for charity and do that 'please help us 54654654gambling company' or 'thank you mr billionaire/Saudi' type of banner/sign.particularly loved your penultimate paragraph (kept in the snipped quote). imagine where we can get to as Slot develops us and if other off field things line up and improve