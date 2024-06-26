Great post up there, Rob. Humans, eh. We always seem to want more than we have, no matter how much we've already got. Striving is good, but striving for perfection often means we don't enjoy the journey we're on and always feel we're falling short of where we think we should be.
I always say that your misery resides in the gap between where you want to be and where you actually are. If you crave perfection, especially in things you have no control over whatsoever, that gap is going to be very wide, and your misery, deep.