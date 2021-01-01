I've consistently said on here, that while FSG HAVE made mistakes, we could have done a lot worse. The way the club is run financially means that they could up sticks and walk away tomorrow, leaving the club without owners and nothing would change - we're financially independent and that is one of the things I love - we almost went to the wall under H&G, the darkest times of our history in regards to ownership and under FSG those days will never happen.



Won everything under their ownership, had the best manager in the world under them, now have what looks like another great manager and a Liverpool 2.0 that could win a load in the next few years. Most clubs will be very jealous of us.



I can't argue with that, Rob. They certainly aren't perfect and, as you said, they've made mistakes, but we've done very well under them regardless. Personally speaking, I always felt the biggest of those mistakes was not consolidating with real quality when we were without doubt the best team in world football. I've always believed in the old Liverpool philosophy of strengthening when at the top. It keeps you fresh and it demoralises opposition. I think we rested on our laurels a little too much.But anyway, that's done and dusted and we are now into a new era with a new manager. I hope they back him if he points out what he feels he needs to do his best work. We're well run. We haven't run up ever spiraling debt like most of our rivals. We are doing it the right way, and only for being genuinely cheated by a corrupt, cheat machine from Abu Dhabi we'd have a number of more titles under our belt. In a world of rampant cheating, corruption and incompetence, we are still doing remarkably well under FSG. We're still the most successful English club of all time too, and well placed to add to the champions wall.Hicks and Gillet were almost the end of us. Imagine that. The most successful club in England and the most successful English club in Europe, almost going under. It's unthinkable, but those two scumbags almost achieved it. FSG threw us a lifebelt, and from that day we rebuilt and went on to be the best team in the world. There's also a strong argument that we are nearing that description once more, too. Now how many other clubs and fanbases would snap your hand off for that? I'd say all of them.We're in a one hell of a position. The amazing thing is that FSG can improve further. Our squad can also improve further. Once Slot has fully settled in and got the team playing fully as he wants, we can be even better than we currently are. This isn't even our ceiling. Now isn't that an exciting thought?It's only human to think the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, but it usually isn't. As it stands, our own grass is green and lush, if only we could see it for what it is. Not perfect, but still in pretty great shape.