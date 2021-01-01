« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

  Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,181
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4760 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:30:34 pm
Agree, it's a terrific function. That's why I haven't responded to Nick's posts in a while.

Can someone let Hazell know that Im going to chin him just as soon as I finish this second bottle of Barolo.
Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4761 on: Today at 12:47:38 pm
Hazell, Nick says youre a nonce with a sock fetish.
Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,181
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4762 on: Today at 12:48:09 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:47:38 pm
Hazell, Nick says youre a nonce with a sock fetish.

Fair.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,031
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4763 on: Today at 12:48:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:44:22 pm
Can someone let Hazell know that Im going to chin him just as soon as I finish this second bottle of Barolo.

Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:47:38 pm
Hazell, Nick says youre a nonce with a sock fetish.

:lmao
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,843
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4764 on: Today at 12:51:44 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:32:35 am
I agree about AS, I thought they tried at least to play football when they could and on the whole they avoided the really nasty tackles you can get in these games against lower opposition teams. I think they are getting at least half the money from the gate receipts. It sounds as though their owners have worked really hard at improving the club so the money should be useful to them.

And Everton.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,983
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4765 on: Today at 12:52:30 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:47:38 pm
Hazell, Nick says youre a nonce with a sock fetish.

:lmao
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,422
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4766 on: Today at 01:04:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:30:34 pm
Agree, it's a terrific function. That's why I haven't responded to Nick's posts in a while.
Who's Nick?






 ;)
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,593
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4767 on: Today at 01:05:48 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:48:52 pm
:lmao
Just goes to show how easily things can get misinterpreted on the internet
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,592
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4768 on: Today at 01:07:54 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:05:48 pm
Just goes to show how easily things can get misinterpreted on the internet
Spot on.
I would much rather punch a real twat in the face rather than a pretend twat on an internet forum.
Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4769 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:05:48 pm
Just goes to show how easily things can get misinterpreted on the internet

 ;D
Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,593
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4770 on: Today at 01:14:26 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:07:54 pm
Spot on.
I would much rather punch a real twat in the face rather than a pretend twat on an internet forum.
Ah. I cant tempt you into the transfer forum Terry? ;)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,592
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4771 on: Today at 01:16:18 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Ah. I cant tempt you into the transfer forum Terry? ;)
I would rather eat my own shite.  ;D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,043
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4772 on: Today at 01:17:08 pm
If you all put everyone on ignore likes been said wed all be having a much better laugh in here. Most of the posters in this thread are funny. Get the old stories out ,post jokes. Fuck them clowns. Getting fucking boring them lot eh

Saw a post by John the other day aboot some older poster whos passed, RIP, working on the post. Funny as fuck. Shit like that

Get RAWK back. Have a laugh. Post some music vids. Have a fucking party. Lets get photoshop poncing xxx
Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,593
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4773 on: Today at 01:17:45 pm
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,592
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4774 on: Today at 01:19:09 pm
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,043
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4775 on: Today at 01:20:16 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:16:18 pm
I would rather eat my own shite.  ;D
Would you like to see the wine list Sir ?
Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,593
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4776 on: Today at 01:20:31 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:17:08 pm
If you all put everyone on ignore likes been said wed all be having a much better laugh in here. Most of the posters in this thread are funny. Get the old stories out ,post jokes. Fuck them clowns. Getting fucking boring them lot eh

Saw a post by John the other day aboot some older poster whos passed, RIP, working on the post. Funny as fuck. Shit like that

Get RAWK back. Have a laugh. Post some music vids. Have a fucking party. Lets get photoshop poncing xxx
We didnt start the fire
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4777 on: Today at 01:32:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:30:34 pm
Agree, it's a terrific function. That's why I haven't responded to Nick's posts in a while.

 ;D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,592
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4778 on: Today at 01:32:21 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:20:16 pm
Would you like to see the wine list Sir ?
;D
Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,950
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4779 on: Today at 02:21:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:36:17 pm
They didn't get it right though. The accusation was that a 16yr old kid was preferred to Chiesa, which was actually a load of bollocks, Rio got a game purely due to the circumstances of Chiesas fitness.

Not surprised he's been ill, I've had a cold for about 5 weeks now, people seem to get them and cannot shake them.
same boat here, had the worst of it before christmas so at least had a brief respite around holidays.

as for the first bit, that's my bad misreading your initial post that i replied to! i took you as saying the guy said he's playing in place of Chiesa not that he was selected ahead of him
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,726
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4780 on: Today at 03:00:08 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:20:16 pm
Would you like to see the wine list Sir ?
:lmao
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,753
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4781 on: Today at 03:04:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:36:17 pm
They didn't get it right though. The accusation was that a 16yr old kid was preferred to Chiesa, which was actually a load of bollocks, Rio got a game purely due to the circumstances of Chiesas fitness.

Not surprised he's been ill, I've had a cold for about 5 weeks now, people seem to get them and cannot shake them.

Yes I assumed a 16 year kid was picked ahead of him. I thought Chiesa wasn't fancied by Slot. Was I wrong yes. Happy to admit it. I think Chiesa has potential if he can stay fit. Dont think I was overly negative
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,043
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4782 on: Today at 03:05:16 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:20:31 pm
We didnt start the fire
AHSOKA TANO

 ;D
Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,593
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4783 on: Today at 03:11:09 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 03:05:16 pm
AHSOKA TANO

 ;D
Couldnt resist adding a short snippet from last weeks fun and games into the Forest match preview Ive just posted

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=357173.msg19807547#msg19807547
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,043
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4784 on: Today at 03:16:22 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:11:09 pm
Couldnt resist adding a short snippet from last weeks fun and games into the Forest match preview Ive just posted

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=357173.msg19807547#msg19807547

Haha good little write up that mate. Always stay away from them threads. Cheese Chuffer
Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,593
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4785 on: Today at 03:40:06 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 03:16:22 pm
Haha good little write up that mate. Always stay away from them threads. Cheese Chuffer
Im on the campaign trail to try and get you guys back in the main forum. Robs made a few appearances the last couple days. Im hopeful if we work at it together we can make it a more positive place
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,043
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4786 on: Today at 03:57:50 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Im on the campaign trail to try and get you guys back in the main forum. Robs made a few appearances the last couple days. Im hopeful if we work at it together we can make it a more positive place
I dont really stay away from the main part cos of what ya think. (Maybe in future ill just read the intros of the type of thread you just started and then get out) I like reading for the most part. What i maybe wanna say has already been said loads before i come along , and i know this cos ive read a lot. Some of the other posters should maybe do that first,  then when theyve said what they needed to say maybe not repeat it time and time again and maybe give other users a chance to post their opinions.

Jookie was on here the other day. I like his posts. Sensible lad whos done his homework. Fitzys boss an all imo. You are.  Tepids good,  Nicks good. Proper good memory of games an stuff unless hes sat there with google open, on LFC History trying to make out hes Raymond Babbit.  Loads on here i like. Swallowed up by shit though eh moaning aboot the same repetitive crap time an time again

 Good luck anyway xx ;D
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,119
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4787 on: Today at 04:11:47 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:17:08 pm
Get RAWK back. Have a laugh. Post some music vids. Have a fucking party. Lets get photoshop poncing xxx
Ay chuffin photoshop man, didn't you like my classic Todd Rundgren from yesterday?
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,043
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4788 on: Today at 04:13:04 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:11:47 pm
Ay chuffin photoshop man, didn't you like my classic Todd Rundgren from yesterday?
Saw it. Chuckled, but wasnt in the mood ;D

Soz an all for you having to clear shit up. Love ya xx

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4789 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:40:06 pm
Im on the campaign trail to try and get you guys back in the main forum. Robs made a few appearances the last couple days. Im hopeful if we work at it together we can make it a more positive place

Did my best to back you up in the transfer forum last night, and actually had a thought after.

One (very) prominent FSG skeptic on here used to say in the early days of FSGs reign (I think they largely turned on them after they let Dalglish go, which, hot take, had to happen, we were going nowhere) that Peter Lim would be a better choice. They haven't repeated that for a while.

Maybe that's because since Lim took over they've had eleven managers and won one trophy, made basically no progress on a new stadium til recently, constantly had to sell good players to balance the books etc

I got pulled up for saying 'since Klopp' (as though FSG had nothing to do with appointing him) but Valencia don't even have a since Klopp, they've been dismal. A lesson maybe?
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,983
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4790 on: Today at 05:11:41 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:17:28 pm
Did my best to back you up in the transfer forum last night, and actually had a thought after.

One (very) prominent FSG skeptic on here used to say in the early days of FSGs reign (I think they largely turned on them after they let Dalglish go, which, hot take, had to happen, we were going nowhere) that Peter Lim would be a better choice. They haven't repeated that for a while.

Maybe that's because since Lim took over they've had eleven managers and won one trophy, made basically no progress on a new stadium til recently, constantly had to sell good players to balance the books etc

I got pulled up for saying 'since Klopp' (as though FSG had nothing to do with appointing him) but Valencia don't even have a since Klopp, they've been dismal. A lesson maybe?

I've consistently said on here, that while FSG HAVE made mistakes, we could have done a lot worse. The way the club is run financially means that they could up sticks and walk away tomorrow, leaving the club without owners and nothing would change - we're financially independent and that is one of the things I love - we almost went to the wall under H&G, the darkest times of our history in regards to ownership and under FSG those days will never happen.

Won everything under their ownership, had the best manager in the world under them, now have what looks like another great manager and a Liverpool 2.0 that could win a load in the next few years. Most clubs will be very jealous of us.
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4791 on: Today at 05:22:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:11:41 pm
I've consistently said on here, that while FSG HAVE made mistakes, we could have done a lot worse. The way the club is run financially means that they could up sticks and walk away tomorrow, leaving the club without owners and nothing would change - we're financially independent and that is one of the things I love - we almost went to the wall under H&G, the darkest times of our history in regards to ownership and under FSG those days will never happen.

Won everything under their ownership, had the best manager in the world under them, now have what looks like another great manager and a Liverpool 2.0 that could win a load in the next few years. Most clubs will be very jealous of us.

when people whinge about FSG I sometimes ask them:

Can you tell me which top-tier PL team have owners with a better record managing transfers and overall club finances?

haven't had a response to that yet.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,726
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4792 on: Today at 05:35:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:22:33 pm
when people whinge about FSG I sometimes ask them:

Can you tell me which top-tier PL team have owners with a better record managing transfers and overall club finances?

haven't had a response to that yet.
They can frustrate at times but agree with you and Rob. Overall they've been better than alot of their counterparts.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,119
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4793 on: Today at 07:02:54 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:13:04 pm
Saw it. Chuckled, but wasnt in the mood ;D

Soz an all for you having to clear shit up. Love ya xx

X X
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,332
  • Kloppite
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4794 on: Today at 07:13:28 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:35:26 pm
They can frustrate at times but agree with you and Rob. Overall they've been better than alot of their counterparts.

Agreed FSG have got a few things wrong,, but a lot they have got a lot right including appointing Jurgen Klopp as our manager when they did, knowing he'd have been much sought after had FSG waited until summer 2016.
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,031
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4795 on: Today at 09:48:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:11:41 pm
I've consistently said on here, that while FSG HAVE made mistakes, we could have done a lot worse. The way the club is run financially means that they could up sticks and walk away tomorrow, leaving the club without owners and nothing would change - we're financially independent and that is one of the things I love - we almost went to the wall under H&G, the darkest times of our history in regards to ownership and under FSG those days will never happen.

Won everything under their ownership, had the best manager in the world under them, now have what looks like another great manager and a Liverpool 2.0 that could win a load in the next few years. Most clubs will be very jealous of us.

Yeah, on the same page mate, nice one.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,422
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4796 on: Today at 10:52:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:11:41 pm
I've consistently said on here, that while FSG HAVE made mistakes, we could have done a lot worse. The way the club is run financially means that they could up sticks and walk away tomorrow, leaving the club without owners and nothing would change - we're financially independent and that is one of the things I love - we almost went to the wall under H&G, the darkest times of our history in regards to ownership and under FSG those days will never happen.

Won everything under their ownership, had the best manager in the world under them, now have what looks like another great manager and a Liverpool 2.0 that could win a load in the next few years. Most clubs will be very jealous of us.
I can't argue with that, Rob. They certainly aren't perfect and, as you said, they've made mistakes, but we've done very well under them regardless. Personally speaking, I always felt the biggest of those mistakes was not consolidating with real quality when we were without doubt the best team in world football. I've always believed in the old Liverpool philosophy of strengthening when at the top. It keeps you fresh and it demoralises opposition. I think we rested on our laurels a little too much.

But anyway, that's done and dusted and we are now into a new era with a new manager. I hope they back him if he points out what he feels he needs to do his best work. We're well run. We haven't run up ever spiraling debt like most of our rivals. We are doing it the right way, and only for being genuinely cheated by a corrupt, cheat machine from Abu Dhabi we'd have a number of more titles under our belt. In a world of rampant cheating, corruption and incompetence, we are still doing remarkably well under FSG. We're still the most successful English club of all time too, and well placed to add to the champions wall.

Hicks and Gillet were almost the end of us. Imagine that. The most successful club in England and the most successful English club in Europe, almost going under. It's unthinkable, but those two scumbags almost achieved it. FSG threw us a lifebelt, and from that day we rebuilt and went on to be the best team in the world. There's also a strong argument that we are nearing that description once more, too. Now how many other clubs and fanbases would snap your hand off for that? I'd say all of them.

We're in a one hell of a position. The amazing thing is that FSG can improve further. Our squad can also improve further. Once Slot has fully settled in and got the team playing fully as he wants, we can be even better than we currently are. This isn't even our ceiling. Now isn't that an exciting thought?

It's only human to think the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence,  but it usually isn't. As it stands, our own grass is green and lush, if only we could see it for what it is. Not perfect, but still in pretty great shape.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,983
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4797 on: Today at 10:58:02 pm »
^

Spot on mate. Instead of saying "if only this that etc", I'd like to see more of an "we've done this and we can achieve this" attitude.

A lot on here remind me of an old joke about a husband department store

A store that sells new husbands has opened in New York City, where a woman may go to choose a husband. Among the instructions at the entrance is a description of how the store operates:

You may visit this store ONLY ONCE! There are six floors and the value of the products increase as the shopper ascends the flights. The shopper may choose any item from a particular floor, or may choose to go up to the next floor, but cannot go back down except to exit the building!

So, a woman goes to the Husband Store to find a husband. On the first floor the sign on the door reads:

Floor 1 - These men Have Jobs.

She is intrigued, but continues to the second floor, where the sign reads:

Floor 2 - These men Have Jobs and Love Kids.

"That's nice," she thinks, "but I want more."

So she continues upward. The third floor sign reads:

Floor 3 - These men Have Jobs, Love Kids, and are Extremely Good Looking.

"Wow," she thinks, but feels compelled to keep going.

She goes to the fourth floor and the sign reads:

Floor 4 - These men Have Jobs, Love Kids, are Drop-dead Good Looking and Help With Housework.

"Oh, mercy me!" she exclaims, "I can hardly stand it!"

Still, she goes to the fifth floor and the sign reads:

Floor 5 - These men Have Jobs, Love Kids, are Drop- dead Gorgeous, Help with Housework, and Have a Strong Romantic Streak.

She is so tempted to stay, but she goes to the sixth floor, where the sign reads:

Floor 6 - You are visitor 31,456,012 to this floor. There are no men on this floor. This floor exists solely as proof that women are impossible to please. Thank you for shopping at the Husband Store.

PLEASE NOTE:

To avoid gender bias charges, the store's owner opened a New Wives store just across the street.

The first floor has wives that love sex.

The second floor has wives that love sex and have money and like beer.

The third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors have never been visited.

A lot of the cry arses remind me of that, no matter what we do, they'll never be happy, they'll always want more, rather than be made up what we've done and then strive to push on TOGETHER to achieve more if we can, but with no guarantees that it will happen.
