« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 177474 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,863
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 04:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:21:49 pm
hahaha  ;D

Do you remember the Fat Man? Sold pirate videos on Tern Close off Saxon Way?

When he died they had to remove the front of his house and get a crane to lift him onto a truck cos he wouldnt fit in at he ambulance

I sort of remember that, mate of mine lived on Weaver Ave and another lived on Deva and I've vague memories of someone selling pirate vhs around there.

Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:23:51 pm
Haha sounds like my type of guy. Im exactly like that. They made me that way. Was the sepweetest kid going. Im actually angry aboot it when I look at photos of me as a kid. Dead cute lil kid who was as nerdy as fuck. Into drawing and nature/ dinosaurs. Bellends .. My arl fella hated me going out cos he knew what I was like if anyone give my mates shit. So my mates would all have stories to tell the week after round ours and my dad would be like ffs ;D

Our kids still into all the old stuff, lets his daughter put nail varnish on his nails, entered a dance comp with her, walks the dogs, flies his drone, bounces peoples heads off his car if they road rage him, breaks truckers cheeks for the same ;D  One time, he was getting a Kebab in Bournemouth, homeless lad sat outside, our kid says I'll get you a pizza mate. Comes out and two knobs picking on this poor lad - oy, fucking pick on someone you're own size. What, like you? Big fuck off grin, yeah just like me - you know what happened next ;D
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,723
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 04:35:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:29:26 pm
You still helping mates out cos my fucking neighbour keeps parking their car in front of my driveway and blocking me in?

my neighbours dog shits on my driveway. I an't fucking with him he is a butcher so he knows how to chop up a carcass :o
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,975
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 04:47:38 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:29:26 pm
You still helping mates out cos my fucking neighbour keeps parking their car in front of my driveway and blocking me in?
Haha Last year Id just got my mum outta hozzy cos I thought I was gonna lose her at chrimbo so theres this lad whos moved into the street. Bought 2 bully dogs an walks round like hes carrying 2 rolls of carpet. Ya get the picture. Bulgarian lad and apparently hes a piss taker. Never spoke to him an I wont cos ya can spot a dickhead a mile off. I dont make eye contact with anyone round ours just in case they get brave an I get stupid. So a few years back he knocks at mine an Im like whats up(during covid) he tells me hes lost his budgie ;D Im l8ke Yeah, and what? He goes onto say can I come in a get him? Straight away Im like Ya not fucking coming in here. First time Id ever set eyes on him. So he goes away an I phone the landlord an ask her Have you got Somme fucking  plantpot living in yours who loves budgies she starts laughing her head off an goes yeah , thatll be (insert name here) whats the soft twat done now told her an she says ignore the dickhead. I only phoned in case it was someone casing my house. Fast forward back to present an Ive picked up my mum up an looking after her and as shes walking up the path this tits coming up the street with his bird. Arms out doin the whole Im dead hard me look. Doesnt see me behind the car getting the shopping out and  Picks up a giant blue bin an slams it right behind my mum whos just been in hozzy with heart problems. I see my mum jump an I step out from behind the car with 2 big bags of shopping in my hands an I go OI, you best be putting that back you stupid c*nt he stops, looks an goes sheepishly who do you think youre talking to I go who do you think Im fucking talking to you stupid c*nt, are you fucking soft. Fuck off then pick up the blue bin whilst Im carrying 2 big bags of shopping and throw the bin at him an his bird. Didnt hit him (Just fell short) but hes just stood there like a fucking dickhead. My mum shouts me and as Im walking off I have another rant shouting my fucking head off at him an hes stood there like a fucking plantpot on his own cos his birds left him  ;D

Turns out hes been telling everyone he was a boxer and also a doorman  :lmao

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,975
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 04:55:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:32:52 pm
I sort of remember that, mate of mine lived on Weaver Ave and another lived on Deva and I've vague memories of someone selling pirate vhs around there.

Our kids still into all the old stuff, lets his daughter put nail varnish on his nails, entered a dance comp with her, walks the dogs, flies his drone, bounces peoples heads off his car if they road rage him, breaks truckers cheeks for the same ;D  One time, he was getting a Kebab in Bournemouth, homeless lad sat outside, our kid says I'll get you a pizza mate. Comes out and two knobs picking on this poor lad - oy, fucking pick on someone you're own size. What, like you? Big fuck off grin, yeah just like me - you know what happened next ;D
Haha hes ace  ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,975
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:35:31 pm
my neighbours dog shits on my driveway. I an't fucking with him he is a butcher so he knows how to chop up a carcass :o
Use vinegar. I started putting vinegar down on the path outside my house and pepper. Totally stopped any dogshit
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,975
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 05:04:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:32:52 pm
I sort of remember that, mate of mine lived on Weaver Ave and another lived on Deva and I've vague memories of someone selling pirate vhs around there.

Our kids still into all the old stuff, lets his daughter put nail varnish on his nails, entered a dance comp with her, walks the dogs, flies his drone, bounces peoples heads off his car if they road rage him, breaks truckers cheeks for the same ;D  One time, he was getting a Kebab in Bournemouth, homeless lad sat outside, our kid says I'll get you a pizza mate. Comes out and two knobs picking on this poor lad - oy, fucking pick on someone you're own size. What, like you? Big fuck off grin, yeah just like me - you know what happened next ;D
Who was ya mate on Deva. Couple of my school mates lived there
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,723
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 05:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:00:13 pm
Use vinegar. I started putting vinegar down on the path outside my house and pepper. Totally stopped any dogshit

Ok cheers but his girlfriend when out on the piss drunk pees on my driveway. Any tips there lol
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,975
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 05:09:23 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:06:26 pm
Ok cheers but his girlfriend when out on the piss drunk pees on my driveway. Any tips there lol
Move
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,863
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 05:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:04:52 pm
Who was ya mate on Deva. Couple of my school mates lived there

Slavvo - Paul Slavin
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,863
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 05:17:58 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:06:26 pm
Ok cheers but his girlfriend when out on the piss drunk pees on my driveway. Any tips there lol

Put a small video camera in the path and film her doing it - there's loads of fucking weirdos who'd pay good money for those vids
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,975
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:16:44 pm
Slavvo - Paul Slavin
Oh right,dont  know him.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,290
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 05:20:46 pm »


Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,160
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 05:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:47:38 pm


;D

So I take that as a yes? I'm going to tell my neighbour not to fuck with me or else my friend will teach them a lesson. That'll show her.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,975
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 05:26:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:21:12 pm
;D

So I take that as a yes? I'm going to tell my neighbour not to fuck with me or else my friend will teach them a lesson. That'll show her.
haha you got a dropped curb? Phone the bizzies. Tell em its not the type of area you can just knock on someones house and theyll sort it. Theyll probably have their number online and try n ring em. If they cant theyll tow it away.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,290
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 05:28:24 pm »
Amir, I could deal with her. Any good kebab shops in Slough?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 