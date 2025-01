I’ve had enough of most of the people on the main Liverpool part of the forum.



Some of them seriously need to consider what enjoyment they get out of following a football club.



I understand why people were frustrated in the moment during the United game but some people’s heads still haven’t got back onto their shoulders after falling off on Sunday evening. What some fans are doing is hindering the title bid. They can’t put aside their agendas, emotions and frustrations to support the players and give us the best chance of winning the league.



To be honest I’m torn between jacking in RAWK (either temporarily or permanently) by just logging off or leaving RAWK (permanent) and going down in flames on the main board. Call out every one of the cry arses, the ones with obsessive agendas and the ones who are obviously thick as 2 short planks. Might be a long post to compose that one though.