That match yesterday reminds me of the Leicester home match from 18/19, in very similar conditions, it snowed the previous day, still snow on the ground, but heavy pitch &, freezing, ended up a drab 1-1 draw, with Leicester equalising right on halftime.



I remember that game well but for different reasons (other than use clearing the penalty area in their half and not ours).I was prescribed blood thinners and during the game, no doubt frustrated, heavily bit my tongue. I started producing great globs of semi congealed blood after swallowing the first batch started to work through a pack of tissues, then bog paper. At the end of the match rang 111 and was told to go straight to casualty. Spent the rest of the night having blood samples taken and only released at 6am when my haemoglobin levels returned to normal.