RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 12:14:14 pm
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 12:01:41 pm
You've just said (below) you like reading and posting, so it's irrespective how many times yesterday, next week it could be far more.

Sorry it was a poorly phrased sentence. I actually meant I enjoy reading the half time thread to get a feel for what other fans are thinking about the game. I do actually watch the game when it is on
Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:26:22 pm by Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version
Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 12:17:47 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 10:55:14 am
I cant speak for John, but if you think players dont get slagged off from the stands, you're wrong.

Even Klopp got when we lost at home to Palace last year.

Ive had my season ticket for nearly 35yrs, so well aware that players get stick in some moments. Ive seen plenty of people who go excessive on that though be shouted down by other fans - Id say most the crap which goes on in the half time / full time threads would fall into that category.
Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 12:17:47 pm
Ive had my season ticket for nearly 35yrs, so well aware that players get stick in some moments. Ive seen plenty of people who go excessive on that though be shouted down by other fans - Id say most the crap which goes on in the half time / full time threads would fall into that category.

Sections of the Forum need to leave the, this wouldn't happen at Anfield, crap behind, because as you admit it does.



Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 12:24:50 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
Sections of the Forum need to leave the, this wouldn't happen at Anfield, crap behind, because as you admit it does.

Its like you selectively read what you wanted to and only replied to that  ::)

As said, it does happen at Anfield, I never said it didnt, in fact my entire point was when it does happen those people will often get shouted down and told.
Terrys chocolate orange

    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 12:26:28 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
Sections of the Forum need to leave the, this wouldn't happen at Anfield, crap behind, because as you admit it does.




The difference being is, that the ones at the match who moan are much fewer in number than the absolute Jonahs who cry their eyes out and piss their drawers on here.
Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 12:31:31 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 12:24:50 pm
Its like you selectively read what you wanted to and only replied to that  ::)

As said, it does happen at Anfield, I never said it didnt, in fact my entire point was when it does happen those people will often get shouted down and told.

Not really, sometimes abuse at Anfield gets shouted down sometimes it doesnt,  the point is you get posts from the 'moaning about moaning' section of RAWK that intimate that people who moan about players, are not match goers and that's not true.



SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 01:15:37 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 01:15:29 am

Yeah that was mad seeing people slag off a 3 year old Cody Gakpo.

 :D
it was totally reasonable imo - he couldn't even trap the ball ffs.
Kurisumasu Keki!

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 01:38:56 pm
I got a warning/muting for (I think!) saying Gomez and Quansah played like clowns in the Newcastle game.

I reckon they did but I can see why I got one for it and I probably wouldn't have posted it if I wasn't sat at my PC after the game (I would go to the pub, but the Mancs get at me :)).  I think my position on it generally is I love the team and everyone in it but if someone's playing shit I'll tend to say so. I likely went too far then.

But then I read the Nunez and other player threads and I wonder how some seem to come back time after time spouting vitriol. I can't understand how the club seems to make people so angry when we're doing this well.

It's a tough job modding a site though so I can't say I envy anyone who does.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:41:12 pm by Kurisumasu Keki!
Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 01:52:00 pm
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Yesterday at 01:38:56 pm
I got a warning/muting for (I think!) saying Gomez and Quansah played like clowns in the Newcastle game.

I reckon they did but I can see why I got one for it and I probably wouldn't have posted it if I wasn't sat at my PC after the game (I would go to the pub, but the Mancs get at me :)).  I think my position on it generally is I love the team and everyone in it but if someone's playing shit I'll tend to say so. I likely went too far then.

But then I read the Nunez and other player threads and I wonder how some seem to come back time after time spouting vitriol. I can't understand how the club seems to make people so angry when we're doing this well.

It's a tough job modding a site though so I can't say I envy anyone who does.
With the benefit of hindsight, both those players should have played in the opposite position that night, and the draw looks like a better result with each passing week , as does Fulham with 10 men

I doubt your posts would not have been as bad as the ones some directed at Karius after Kyiv
SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 01:55:14 pm
a few years back "The Me Generation" was in the media constantly.

these days it's developed into "The ME ME ME ME and if you don't give ME what I want RIGHT NOW you can go fuck yerself Generation"
Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 01:57:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:55:14 pm
a few years back "The Me Generation" was in the media constantly.

these days it's developed into "The ME ME ME ME and if you don't give ME what I want RIGHT NOW you can go fuck yerself Generation"

They're worse than that, they dont even go to pubs anymore
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 02:14:43 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 01:57:32 pm
They're worse than that, they dont even go to pubs anymore
Or the actual match and most have never been near Anfield.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 03:15:15 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 01:52:00 pm
With the benefit of hindsight, both those players should have played in the opposite position that night, and the draw looks like a better result with each passing week , as does Fulham with 10 men

I doubt your posts would not have been as bad as the ones some directed at Karius after Kyiv
.

The shite that got posted in the Kelleher thread right after his error was fucking disgusting. The Mods had to delete the lot.

Karius's treatment after Kyiv was fucking disgusting from all over, especially when he see the elbow to the temple that c*nt Ramos hit him with. Aldo missed a pen in the FA Cup final and got a standing ovation at Anfield when we played England for Jockys testimonial, I cannot bear to think of the shite head get these days.

I won't even read the comments on the videos the club posts on FB, full of c*nts who've never been and will never go to Anfield, being c*nts.
Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 03:22:30 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 03:15:15 pm
.

The shite that got posted in the Kelleher thread right after his error was fucking disgusting. The Mods had to delete the lot.

Karius's treatment after Kyiv was fucking disgusting from all over, especially when he see the elbow to the temple that c*nt Ramos hit him with. Aldo missed a pen in the FA Cup final and got a standing ovation at Anfield when we played England for Jockys testimonial, I cannot bear to think of the shite head get these days.

I won't even read the comments on the videos the club posts on FB, full of c*nts who've never been and will never go to Anfield, being c*nts.

Didnt read the Kelkleher stuff on purppose tge way he performs for us when Ali gets injiured means he has a ton of credits in the bank
Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 03:25:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:15:37 pm
it was totally reasonable imo - he couldn't even trap the ball ffs.

He was a prolific dribbler though!
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4215 on: Yesterday at 03:33:20 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 03:22:30 pm
Didnt read the Kelkleher stuff on purppose tge way he performs for us when Ali gets injiured means he has a ton of credits in the bank

I went in to call the c*nts out, but it got caught and locked very very quickly.

Not denying I was fuming with him at the time, but it's followed by a "breathe you daft c*nt" moment and then its accepted that players make errors. Kelleher has more than earned the right to make a mistake, Ali has cost us in the past after all. Fair fucks to the Saudi player for gambling too, most players would have missed that, c*nt :no
Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4216 on: Yesterday at 07:59:17 pm
4 different Cheesecakes.  :D

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4217 on: Yesterday at 08:05:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:59:17 pm
4 different Cheesecakes.  :D


just seen Samies Tinder bio 55 year old divorcee. Fun, friendly with a black belt in banter. Loves to travel. Hopefully that could be with you? GSOH, bubbly, full figured woman who loves the nicer things in life. Looking for likeminded Guy who isnt afraid of being murdered
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4218 on: Yesterday at 08:06:48 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:05:44 pm
just seen Samies Tinder bio 55 year old divorcee. Fun, friendly with a black belt in banter. Loves to travel. Hopefully that could be you? GSOH, bubbly, full figured woman who loves the nicer things in life. Looking for likeminded Guy who isnt afraid of being murdered

I'd shag him for that cheesecake  ;D
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4219 on: Yesterday at 08:07:34 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 08:06:48 pm
I'd shag him for that cheesecake  ;D
:lmao

You poor desperate bastard ;D
Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4220 on: Yesterday at 08:36:55 pm
 ;D

You're not my type mate.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4221 on: Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:55 pm
;D

You're not my type mate.

I'd say you'd be punching with Smicer..
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4222 on: Yesterday at 08:45:21 pm
Hahaha happy Christmas Samie ya chuffing big plantpot xx ;D
SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4223 on: Yesterday at 09:29:21 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 08:06:48 pm
I'd shag him for that cheesecake  ;D
how do you think he got it?
Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4224 on: Yesterday at 10:06:01 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:45:21 pm
Hahaha happy Christmas Samie ya chuffing big plantpot xx ;D

You too mate.  :D
Ernie Clicker

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4225 on: Yesterday at 11:10:28 pm
That cheesecake is as disgusting as a bar of fucking coconut.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4226 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 11:10:28 pm
That cheesecake is as disgusting as a bar of fucking coconut.

Fucking relentless :lmao
Ernie Clicker

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4227 on: Yesterday at 11:22:57 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
Fucking relentless :lmao
My lad often says to me 'you don't like anything nice'.
He's a daft twat an all  ;D
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Reply #4228 on: Yesterday at 11:25:48 pm
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 11:22:57 pm
My lad often says to me 'you don't like anything nice'.
He's a daft twat an all  ;D

As you open up the cling film to break off another half a Rich Tea.
Ernie Clicker

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4229 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm »
I love a rich tea Nick, we don't see many chocolate rich tea's lately though.
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4230 on: Yesterday at 11:31:56 pm »
I thought John was going to say "the cheesecake is as disgusting as you ". :D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4231 on: Yesterday at 11:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 11:22:57 pm
My lad often says to me 'you don't like anything nice'.
He's a daft twat an all  ;D
:lmao

Just glad Im norra sensitive twat ;D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4232 on: Yesterday at 11:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:31:56 pm
I thought John was going to say "the cheesecake is as disgusting as you ". :D
Doubt hed say that aboot you Samantha. No matter how despicable you are.

If you were  wearin one of them coconut hula dresses though thats a different matter.  ;D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4233 on: Yesterday at 11:45:32 pm »
Dread the day Jonathan Ross goes on the tv wearing one of them coconut hula dresses making a cheese cake on the British bake off

Johns head will explode ;D
Online Ernie Clicker

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4234 on: Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:45:32 pm
Dread the day Jonathan Ross goes on the tv wearing one of them coconut hula dresses making a cheese cake on the British bake off

Can't stand that twat mate.
Fucking annoys me he's still on the telly.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4235 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm
Can't stand that twat mate.
Fucking annoys me he's still on the telly.
haha remember mate. Same. But not as much as you ;D
Online LiverSaintNick

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #4236 on: Today at 07:25:25 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 10:55:14 am
I cant speak for John, but if you think players dont get slagged off from the stands, you're wrong.

Even Klopp got when we lost at home to Palace last year.
Thats partly true, but more in a FFS way than calling someone fuckin shite or a c*nt
