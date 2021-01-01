I've lived here six years. Broadly I reckon most people are fine. These pricks just came in clearly looking for aggro and full of anger rage and probably coke from the off. Worst expereince I've had anywhere. It's really got me down at a time I'm considering moving anyway.



Ha, no way. It's usually pretty chilled albeit loud. I was bewildered and shocked by today. Still am. Not sure it'll leave me any time soon.



Thank you all.



1991 he ran it, it was chilled back then too. I was in there last year, went in before going to flight club with a couple we know and it obviously hadn't half changed, but still had a nice relaxed vibe.I've been up here 18 years and there's only one place I'll watch our games in and thats because one of the owners is Scouse and a red and everyone going in there is older. Pubs or other bars, nah. I used to go the game once a season with a group of Reds from Switzerland and they were threatened in a Manc pub and told to fuck off by the landlady because they were Reds. Some Mancs are just beyond help. Its one of many reasons I told her the kids would never ever support her lot.