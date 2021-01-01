« previous next »
RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Thanks all. I'm good but still a bit shaken and quite sad. I was down before today, this hasn't helped.

Least the reds are good :)

CC - DB = Directors Box, a bar in the city centre here.

I'm sorry it's very sad. Sounds awful
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Cowards as well, they wouldn't be acting like that with some of the lads I know.

Very sorry to hear about your experience but I must admit I went to Uni in Manc and felt some places had a bit of an 'edge' to them and you had to watch yourself but I think think most cities can be like that. Unfortunately I've seen it in your neck of the woods Preston too. I do think we are talking about a minority with this stuff, most people are decent.

I've lived here six years. Broadly I reckon most people are fine. These pricks just came in clearly looking for aggro and full of anger rage and probably coke from the off. Worst expereince I've had anywhere. It's really got me down at a time I'm considering moving anyway.

Never fucking changes. Our kid ran that when it was the crown piano bar and got loads of shit and tables lashed at him by gobby manc c*nts.

Shame as well as its a nice place.

Ha, no way. It's usually pretty chilled albeit loud. I was bewildered and shocked by today. Still am. Not sure it'll leave me any time soon.

Thank you all.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
I've lived here six years. Broadly I reckon most people are fine. These pricks just came in clearly looking for aggro and full of anger rage and probably coke from the off. Worst expereince I've had anywhere. It's really got me down at a time I'm considering moving anyway.

Ha, no way. It's usually pretty chilled albeit loud. I was bewildered and shocked by today. Still am. Not sure it'll leave me any time soon.

Thank you all.

1991 he ran it, it was chilled back then too. I was in there last year, went in before going to flight club with a couple we know and it obviously hadn't half changed, but still had a nice relaxed vibe.

I've been up here 18 years and there's only one place I'll watch our games in and thats because one of the owners is Scouse and a red and everyone going in there is older. Pubs or other bars, nah. I used to go the game once a season with a group of Reds from Switzerland and they were threatened in a Manc pub and told to fuck off by the landlady because they were Reds. Some Mancs are just beyond help. Its one of many reasons I told her the kids would never ever support her lot.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
I've been up here 18 years and there's only one place I'll watch our games in and thats because one of the owners is Scouse and a red and everyone going in there is older. Pubs or other bars, nah. I used to go the game once a season with a group of Reds from Switzerland and they were threatened in a Manc pub and told to fuck off by the landlady because they were Reds. Some Mancs are just beyond help. Its one of many reasons I told her the kids would never ever support her lot.

Yeah I think I need to find somewhere else. Never go out for the United or City games but wasn't expecting aggro for fucking Spurs hahaha but when ya shite team loses 3-0 at home to Bournemouth and you're on the nose candy I guess anything will do eh.

You're right, some of them are beyond help. Guy was literally seething with rage at the thought of Liverpool fans. What the fuck makes people like that?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yeah I think I need to find somewhere else. Never go out for the United or City games but wasn't expecting aggro for fucking Spurs hahaha but when ya shite team loses 3-0 at home to Bournemouth and you're on the nose candy I guess anything will do eh.

You're right, some of them are beyond help. Guy was literally seething with rage at the thought of Liverpool fans. What the fuck makes people like that?

Unfortunately some of them are just unhinged. They HAVE to hate Liverpool fans and they don't even know why, sad pathetic little twats they are.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Imagine if there wasa RAWK bar?  :D
