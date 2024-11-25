I feel for the people who only see their lives through a cloud of doubt, or only see the negatives in everything around them.
It's their insecurities of not believing they're worthy of ever having anything nice whether that's their job, their partner, house or whatever but it also stops them from appreciating or enjoying what they do have.
It's a very empty and depressing state of mind to have and I genuinely don't know how they get through a day feeling so bad about everything so maybe we should all be a bit more empathetic.....
Strangely enough this is how I felt this morning. After we won the league I had an amnesty on a lot of posters I put on ignore. The obvious rival fans stayed there but we support our team in our own way. All Reds should have their voice heard, sort of thing.
We all adopt a new persona online. For all we know, F is the life and soul of the party, beloved by all, the best parent his children could ask for, supportive to his co-workers and a leader which everyone of his team would follow in to battle.
Perhaps, RAWK is where he dumps all his negativity. If everyone in the real world he comes in to contact with benefits that's fine... if not for the fact that what he posts takes joy away from his fellow Reds.