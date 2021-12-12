Do you ever have one of those days that is slightly surreal? Today is one of those days, and I now know what the Bangles were on about when they sung about Manic Monday's.



Today was the big day of the bathroom rebuild. After weeks and weeks and weeks of quotes, questions and more quotes, the firm that I gave the job to turned up to begin. I don't know what I expected, maybe two or three fitters, but I didn't expect a Lithuanian couple, he who looks like a tribute to Creed's Scott Stapp and a woman who is absolutely beautiful.



Clearly we live in an age of equal opportunities because this woman has got stuck in, smashing, drilling, breaking, knocking and carrying all sorts. I did feel guilty when she was clearly struggling to carry my old bath down the stairs.



Anyway, they've been banging and drilling since 8am and my head hurts, they even turned off the water so its freezing with no heating. That said, I am a nice customer because I bought them a Greggs before and made them endless coffees.



Then, one of my good mates (and someone who has frequently starred in the Mingebaggery thread) phoned to casually tell me he had a heart attack at lunchtime and got whipped off in an ambulance. Even though it happened at 1pm, he's had a stent fitted already.



In a weird way it kind of makes you look at your own health and lifestyle choices, he's 51 but lives a hectic lifestyle and has always had high blood pressure.



Strange arl day today.