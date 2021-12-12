« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 155012 times)

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 12:55:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:25:54 pm
please, don't.
What do you mean?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 12:56:38 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:55:16 pm
What do you mean?
I'd prefer not to get any kind of update on the bullshit circular arguments.  this thread exists to avoid it.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 01:04:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:56:38 pm
I'd prefer not to get any kind of update on the bullshit circular arguments.  this thread exists to avoid it.

I had a quick look, yeah we don't want that shite in here. ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 01:22:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:56:38 pm
I'd prefer not to get any kind of update on the bullshit circular arguments.  this thread exists to avoid it.
I'd like to be informed of the news that started the "bullshit circular arguments".

Is that okay with you?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,101
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 01:23:55 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:22:41 pm
I'd like to be informed of the news that started the "bullshit circular arguments".

Is that okay with you?

Of course the best thread to ask for a summary is in the thread full of people who avoid those threads.  ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 01:27:36 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:22:41 pm
I'd like to be informed of the news that started the "bullshit circular arguments".

Is that okay with you?

Then go in the thread, don't drag it in here, thank you very much  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 01:32:17 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,158
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:22:41 pm
I'd like to be informed of the news that started the "bullshit circular arguments".

Is that okay with you?

The "bullshit circular arguments" are the fallout from which those in the shelter seek... shelter, Doble Cero...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 01:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:23:55 pm
Of course the best thread to ask for a summary is in the thread full of people who avoid those threads.  ;D
I specifically asked the poster that had been in the thread.

Then a couple of auld c*nts decided they just had to stick their oar in.

I've now watched the Bacon Butty so now I know what's going on. You all have my permission to carry on  :wave
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,158
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 02:00:44 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:49:17 pm
I specifically asked the poster that had been in the thread.

Then a couple of auld c*nts decided they just had to stick their oar in.

I've now watched the Bacon Butty so now I know what's going on. You all have my permission to carry on  :wave

I'd imagine bacon butties would be quite acceptable in the shelter...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,342
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 02:06:12 pm »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 02:07:20 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 02:09:44 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:49:17 pm
I specifically asked the poster that had been in the thread.

Then a couple of auld c*nts decided they just had to stick their oar in.

I've now watched the Bacon Butty so now I know what's going on. You all have my permission to carry on  :wave

Substitute Arl c*nts for "grown ups who've see it all, been there, done it, don't need spoonfeeding fucking shite all day and aren't a bunch of crying faced fucking babies" :wave
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 02:12:52 pm »
Bloody hell there are people in the contracts thread criticising a club legend who put us 8 points clear just so they can defend some backroom suits

Shanks would turn in his grave,
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,392
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 02:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:12:52 pm
Bloody hell there are people in the contracts thread criticising a club legend who put us 8 points clear just so they can defend some backroom suits

Shanks would turn in his grave,

This is the kind of shit we don't want in here. Leave it in that thread  :D

At what point does someone become an 'auld c*nt' by the way?

I'm only 42, but my daughter would have people believe I've been around for centuries.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 02:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:22:22 pm
This is the kind of shit we don't want in here. Leave it in that thread  :D

At what point does someone become an 'auld c*nt' by the way?

I'm only 42, but my daughter would have people believe I've been around for centuries.

When you make the same jokes as your Dad and do exaggerated groans when you bend over
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,392
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 02:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:26:36 pm
When you make the same jokes as your Dad and do exaggerated groans when you bend over

My daughter must be right then, as I've been doing both of those for ages  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 02:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:29:29 pm
My daughter must be right then, as I've been doing both of those for ages  ;D

Ive put your membership in the post - embrace it
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,158
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 02:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:26:36 pm
When you make the same jokes as your Dad and do exaggerated groans when you bend over

and your children do exaggerated groans at your jokes...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 02:35:31 pm »
Just had the air ambulance in the field near us and a road ambulance turn up 10-15mins later. 

No idea what's happened as we drove past that exact spot less than 5mins earlier and didn't see anything 😕
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 02:38:07 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:22:41 pm
I'd like to be informed of the news that started the "bullshit circular arguments".

Is that okay with you?
you know where it is mate.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 02:39:12 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:49:17 pm
I specifically asked the poster that had been in the thread.

Then a couple of auld c*nts decided they just had to stick their oar in.

I've now watched the Bacon Butty so now I know what's going on. You all have my permission to carry on  :wave
people with an opposing opinion are "auld c*nts", eh?  lovely.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 02:39:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:35:31 pm
Just had the air ambulance in the field near us and a road ambulance turn up 10-15mins later. 

No idea what's happened as we drove past that exact spot less than 5mins earlier and didn't see anything 😕

Any farmers working in the fields using big machinery? Farm accidents tend to be pretty nasty.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,223
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 02:42:25 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:17:47 pm
There's been pages and pages.

Could you provide a brief summary for the hard of fuming?

I only popped my head in and left quickly. Looks like the same shit that has been posted in there for the previous 70+ pages (and in countless other threads for pages and pages). Nothing new to be honest.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 02:42:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:09:44 pm
Substitute Arl c*nts for "grown ups who've see it all, been there, done it, don't need spoonfeeding fucking shite all day and aren't a bunch of crying faced fucking babies" :wave
with a bit of luck one of the mods will be using that for autocorrect.  :)
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,435
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 02:56:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:35:31 pm
Just had the air ambulance in the field near us and a road ambulance turn up 10-15mins later. 

No idea what's happened as we drove past that exact spot less than 5mins earlier and didn't see anything 😕
Tommy Robinsons Twitter account said it was an  XL Bully dog attack and there was a punctured dinghy found near by. The account also said the XL Bully was a muslim represented by Keir Starmer during the Jimmy Savile case.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 02:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:56:33 pm
Tommy Robinsons Twitter account said it was an  XL Bully dog attack and there was a punctured dinghy found near by. The account also said the XL Bully was a muslim represented by Keir Starmer during the Jimmy Savile case.

;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,342
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 02:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:56:33 pm
Tommy Robinsons Twitter account said it was an  XL Bully dog attack and there was a punctured dinghy found near by. The account also said the XL Bully was a muslim represented by Keir Starmer during the Jimmy Savile case.

This made more sense than most of the posts in the contract thread.. Including my own ;D
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3947 on: Today at 03:18:49 pm »
If/when Salah, Van Dijk and/or Trent sign new contracts I can't wait to see how it's twisted so that certain posters can still complain about the Club. Will it be that Slot demanded they signed? Will it be that they just caved to fan pressure? Will it be so that they don't have to make transfers next summer?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,060
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3948 on: Today at 03:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:56:33 pm
Tommy Robinsons Twitter account said it was an  XL Bully dog attack and there was a punctured dinghy found near by. The account also said the XL Bully was a muslim represented by Keir Starmer during the Jimmy Savile case.

Thanks to Sadiq Khan.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3949 on: Today at 03:29:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:18:49 pm
If/when Salah, Van Dijk and/or Trent sign new contracts I can't wait to see how it's twisted so that certain posters can still complain about the Club. Will it be that Slot demanded they signed? Will it be that they just caved to fan pressure? Will it be so that they don't have to make transfers next summer?

I wonder what you think of the FSG sycophants criticising Salah to defend the suits?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3950 on: Today at 03:43:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:39:18 pm
Any farmers working in the fields using big machinery? Farm accidents tend to be pretty nasty.

No there was nothing mate.  No doubt I'll hear about it when I'm next in work 😕
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3951 on: Today at 03:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:56:33 pm
Tommy Robinsons Twitter account said it was an  XL Bully dog attack and there was a punctured dinghy found near by. The account also said the XL Bully was a muslim represented by Keir Starmer during the Jimmy Savile case.

That's some bingo card mate, well done 👏👏👏😁
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3952 on: Today at 03:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:29:26 pm
I wonder what you think of the FSG sycophants criticising Salah to defend the suits?

WRONG THREAD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!   ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3953 on: Today at 03:44:47 pm »
Anyone had a Mince Pie yet? I've not, as the Missus hasn't bought any so far this year
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,392
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3954 on: Today at 03:45:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:44:47 pm
Anyone had a Mince Pie yet? I've not, as the Missus hasn't bought any so far this year

Missus has bought them a few times, but they're revolting so I haven't been near them.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,221
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3955 on: Today at 03:46:07 pm »
mmmm pie...
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,397
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3956 on: Today at 03:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:45:59 pm
Missus has bought them a few times, but they're revolting so I haven't been near them.

Heathen!

Hot mince pie with Greek youghurt. Heaven.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3957 on: Today at 03:49:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:44:47 pm
Anyone had a Mince Pie yet? I've not, as the Missus hasn't bought any so far this year

Not yet Rob but we have opened the Bailey's 😁
Logged

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,472
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3958 on: Today at 03:51:10 pm »
Do you ever have one of those days that is slightly surreal? Today is one of those days, and I now know what the Bangles were on about when they sung about Manic Monday's.

Today was the big day of the bathroom rebuild. After weeks and weeks and weeks of quotes, questions and more quotes, the firm that I gave the job to turned up to begin. I don't know what I expected, maybe two or three fitters, but I didn't expect a Lithuanian couple, he who looks like a tribute to Creed's Scott Stapp and a woman who is absolutely beautiful.

Clearly we live in an age of equal opportunities because this woman has got stuck in, smashing, drilling, breaking, knocking and carrying all sorts. I did feel guilty when she was clearly struggling to carry my old bath down the stairs.

Anyway, they've been banging and drilling since 8am and my head hurts, they even turned off the water so its freezing with no heating. That said, I am a nice customer because I bought them a Greggs before and made them endless coffees.

Then, one of my good mates (and someone who has frequently starred in the Mingebaggery thread) phoned to casually tell me he had a heart attack at lunchtime and got whipped off in an ambulance. Even though it happened at 1pm, he's had a stent fitted already.

In a weird way it kind of makes you look at your own health and lifestyle choices, he's 51 but lives a hectic lifestyle and has always had high blood pressure.

Strange arl day today.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 