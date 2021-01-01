« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 139612 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,559
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 01:07:34 am »
Chocolate & Caramel

Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,392
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 05:04:40 am »
Yo da man, Samie!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,160
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 08:31:49 am »
See Chiesa is becoming the current scapegoat della giornata.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,668
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 08:45:08 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:31:49 am
See Chiesa is becoming the current scapegoat della giornata.

What the fucks he done, not scored 15 on his debut?, not immediately set the world on fire??
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 08:53:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:08 am
What the fucks he done, not scored 15 on his debut?, not immediately set the world on fire??

Take your pick Rob.

A cheap punt rather than what was needed.

Hughes panicked as we were going to be the only PL club not to spend.

Fsg being mingebags, don't care if we win anything, have other, more important sports interests.

Has never, will never recover from a serious injury.

Any or all of the above!!
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,160
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 09:49:54 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:42 am
Take your pick Rob.

A cheap punt rather than what was needed.

Hughes panicked as we were going to be the only PL club not to spend.

Fsg being mingebags, don't care if we win anything, have other, more important sports interests.

Has never, will never recover from a serious injury.

Any or all of the above!!

Youve missed out all of our Italian buys have been flops.

Admittedly that one hasnt surfaced but give it time.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,222
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 09:54:40 am »
And now his thread is locked.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,934
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 09:56:19 am »
Some on here just wanna moan about the club, its all they enjoy about supporting us. Always gotta find some thread to whinge in.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,668
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 10:44:23 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:42 am
Take your pick Rob.

A cheap punt rather than what was needed.

Hughes panicked as we were going to be the only PL club not to spend.

Fsg being mingebags, don't care if we win anything, have other, more important sports interests.

Has never, will never recover from a serious injury.

Any or all of the above!!

Fuck me. Male Capon a mod again please.

The signing we needed to get absolutely spot on was the guy to replace Jurgen and we've fucking nailed that.

So let me see, they're not happy, yet our midfield is Alexis, Dom, Curtis, Harvey, Grav and Endo. Up front we've Luis, Darwin, Mo. Jota. Cody, We've Ibou, Vvd, joe, jarell Robbo. Kostas, Bradley, TAA Ali, Kelleher, signed Mamardashvilli, signed chiesa and tried to sign Zubamendi and the brats aren't happy? :lmao
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,494
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 11:11:35 am »
Careful Rob, they'll be along to tell us how awful we are for talking about them
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,934
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 11:47:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:44:23 am
The signing we needed to get absolutely spot on was the guy to replace Jurgen and we've fucking nailed that.

I do wonder if there was a conscious decision to not change the squad much to prevent a lot of disruption. A huge change in management was enough, so leaving the squad who know how to play together, with few additions to change that (sure, they'd have added Zubi if possible), could well have been a deliberate decision.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,490
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 11:54:14 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:47:22 am
I do wonder if there was a conscious decision to not change the squad much to prevent a lot of disruption. A huge change in management was enough, so leaving the squad who know how to play together, with few additions to change that (sure, they'd have added Zubi if possible), could well have been a deliberate decision.
Too much sense in that post, Craig.
Go and tell the whoppers this and their empty heads will fucking implode.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,934
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 12:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:54:14 am
Too much sense in that post, Craig.
Go and tell the whoppers this and their empty heads will fucking implode.

"FSG shill would say this" :D

My moany senses tell me the TAA thread is the next to go to shit  :butt
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,668
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 01:25:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:47:22 am
I do wonder if there was a conscious decision to not change the squad much to prevent a lot of disruption. A huge change in management was enough, so leaving the squad who know how to play together, with few additions to change that (sure, they'd have added Zubi if possible), could well have been a deliberate decision.

I agree with this. Jurgen called it Liverpool 2.0, so, as far as I'm concerned, they went looking for a man who could work with and develop the existing, raw, squad. For all the shit he gets on here, Pep knew what he was talking about and he basically said in his book Curtis and Harvey were nailed on to be first team regulars, we invested a lot in the forwards and midfield over the previos couple of years, we've got top top quality players coming out of the academy, we were in a brilliant place to start with and all we need is to add quality.

Klopp said this, Arne has said it, finding the correct players who will improve the squad is hard. Just look at the Mancs, throwing money at shite and now fighting for 12th.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,520
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 01:44:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:47:22 am
I do wonder if there was a conscious decision to not change the squad much to prevent a lot of disruption. A huge change in management was enough, so leaving the squad who know how to play together, with few additions to change that (sure, they'd have added Zubi if possible), could well have been a deliberate decision.

Id say this is bang on the money, Klopp did an incredible job of refreshing the team and bedding in a new midfield last season.

For me injuries were the main thing holding us back and we have improved massively in this regard so far (touch every sort of wood.)
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:44:41 pm
Id say this is bang on the money, Klopp did an incredible job of refreshing the team and bedding in a new midfield last season.

For me injuries were the main thing holding us back and we have improved massively in this regard so far (touch every sort of wood.)
steady now, you'll get this thread locked.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,520
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 01:55:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:46:52 pm
steady now, you'll get this thread locked.

Bit of blue for the dads..

Helping my handover!
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,160
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 01:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:55:32 pm
Bit of blue for the dads..

Helping my handover!

For the dads? Pans People?

Where?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,520
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 02:01:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:56:24 pm
For the dads? Pans People?

Where?

;) was a shit Peter Kay joke
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,934
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 02:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:01:59 pm
;) was a shit Peter Kay joke

It's what we expect from you.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,264
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 02:03:06 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:31:49 am
See Chiesa is becoming the current scapegoat della giornata.
Yeah I saw that on here. Pisstake really. There's no need to rush Chiesa into our first 11 / squad but nevermind they know best.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 02:04:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:03:06 pm
Yeah I saw that on here. Pisstake really. There's no need to rush Chiesa into our first 11 / squad but nevermind they know whine best.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,264
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 02:07:05 pm »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,520
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 02:09:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:02:38 pm
It's what we expect from you.

You'll be hearing from my lawyers.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 02:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:09:52 pm
You'll be hearing from my lawyers.
that's Woody, Hardie, Stiffie and Biggun?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,520
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 02:13:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:13:13 pm
that's Woody, Hardie, Stiffie and Biggun?

Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,948
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 02:19:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:08 am
What the fucks he done, not scored 15 on his debut?, not immediately set the world on fire??
They do have a point. If it wasn't for Chiesa, the FSG mingebags and Edward's mate we'd be top of the league...
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,686
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 02:20:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:44:23 am
Fuck me. Male Capon a mod again please.


Is there a female Capon?  :o
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 