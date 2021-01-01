Take your pick Rob.
A cheap punt rather than what was needed.
Hughes panicked as we were going to be the only PL club not to spend.
Fsg being mingebags, don't care if we win anything, have other, more important sports interests.
Has never, will never recover from a serious injury.
Any or all of the above!!
Fuck me. Male Capon a mod again please.
The signing we needed to get absolutely spot on was the guy to replace Jurgen and we've fucking nailed that.
So let me see, they're not happy, yet our midfield is Alexis, Dom, Curtis, Harvey, Grav and Endo. Up front we've Luis, Darwin, Mo. Jota. Cody, We've Ibou, Vvd, joe, jarell Robbo. Kostas, Bradley, TAA Ali, Kelleher, signed Mamardashvilli, signed chiesa and tried to sign Zubamendi and the brats aren't happy?