Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 04:26:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm
Got to the stage they handed him the match ball before kick off ;D

 ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 04:29:04 pm »
I think a Torres / Suarez partnership would have been lethal. Suarez / Carroll was probably less than optimal shall we say. I'm convinced we only signed Carroll because he once mauled our U21s scoring at least 3 possibly 4 goals, the kids found him unplayable.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 04:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 04:29:04 pm
I think a Torres / Suarez partnership would have been lethal. Suarez / Carroll was probably less than optimal shall we say. I'm convinced we only signed Carroll because he once mauled our U21s scoring at least 3 possibly 4 goals, the kids found him unplayable.

That's why I was disappointed Torres chose to leave.

Kenny said in his book Comolli came to see him and asked if he could get Carroll would Kenny be interested and he said yes.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 04:34:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm
I know it's sad the fellas dead, but fuck me, does Liam Payne really need to be the top story on every news bulletin since 6 o clock (at least) this morning?
Meaning no disrespect to him, but his death has made me feel really, very old! Honestly never heard of him. 🥴  I think we were living in Spain when One Direction shot to fame over here. Obviously Ive heard of them, the bandand Harry Styles. But Liam? Sorry mate, we just never crossed paths. Probably not having teenagers knocking around the house and therefore never seeing the X factor doesnt help. As soon as I saw Simon Cowell on the box it got turned over. But jeesh, did that headline news make me feel ancient! (and questioning whether Ive been in a coma for about 15 years ;D)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 04:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 04:29:04 pm
I think a Torres / Suarez partnership would have been lethal. Suarez / Carroll was probably less than optimal shall we say. I'm convinced we only signed Carroll because he once mauled our U21s scoring at least 3 possibly 4 goals, the kids found him unplayable.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:34:02 pm
That's why I was disappointed Torres chose to leave.

If Torres was still at his best it would have been lethal. But he was finished we did well to get the £50m
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 04:38:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm
I know it's sad the fellas dead, but fuck me, does Liam Payne really need to be the top story on every news bulletin since 6 o clock (at least) this morning?

I know what you mean, I get my news from Absolute Radio, takes about 3 minutes. She insists on watching the BBC 6 O'Clock News every night, it takes them less than 10 minutes to do the news then its 20 odd minutes of padding, does my head it especially because I've already heard it all.

I'm turning into a right grumpy git! Hey is there a 'Grumpy Arl Fart thread' anywhere so that I can list my gripes, or is this it?
 ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 04:56:29 pm »
Yeah Torres was knackered way before we sold him. Was hoping wed accept the 50 from City before the chelsea move. Thought wed missed the boat with that. Its ok blaming hodgson etc but he wasnt arsed like he used to be then he pulls out a performance like he did v chelsea.

Wasnt angry he left either. Always liked him cos my Dad loved him at Madrid
« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 06:29:53 pm »
My ma liked Torres...like a lot. Now she's gone off him after my old man showwd her the roided up  looking Torres from today.  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 06:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:29:53 pm
My ma liked Torres...like a lot. Now she's gone off him after my old man showwd her the roided up  looking Torres from today.  ;D

Lean and mean versus... aircraft carrier ballast?
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 06:55:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm
I know it's sad the fellas dead, but fuck me, does Liam Payne really need to be the top story on every news bulletin since 6 o clock (at least) this morning?
I've been taken by surprise by the blanket coverage of his passing. Mainly because I've never heard of him before. Today's papers still have page after page about him and yesterday they had pull-outs dedicated to him too.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 06:58:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:23:11 pm
Jill, I remember Mooro saying when we signed him, enjoy him while he's here, he'll be gone in 3 seasons and he was bang on
 Spain was always his aim. Loved watching the mad bastard, gave us some wonderful goals.
Suarez was one of the most exciting players I've ever seen in the famous red shirt. An absolute nutter, though. 🙃
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 07:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:55:32 pm
I've been taken by surprise by the blanket coverage of his passing. Mainly because I've never heard of him before. Today's papers still have page after page about him and yesterday they had pull-outs dedicated to him too.


Youd never heard of One Direction? :o
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3612 on: Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:21:43 pm


Youd never heard of One Direction? :o

I've heard of One Direction but never heard of this guy. Looking on Wiki at all the members, I'd heard of 3 of the 5.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3613 on: Yesterday at 07:27:56 pm »
Ive heard of one direction and also Taylor swift but i wouldnt know a single song that id recognise as theirs if ya know what i mean. Never listen to the radio an watch tv (Jus streamable shows recommended by brother)



Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3614 on: Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm »
Ah ok. I guess hes getting coverage simply cos of his membership of that band (which most people have heard of) and not necessarily himself individually.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3615 on: Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm »
Don't bite reddebs. You'll waste your night!!!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3616 on: Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 07:27:56 pm
Ive heard of one direction and also Taylor swift but i wouldnt know a single song that id recognise as theirs if ya know what i mean. Never listen to the radio an watch tv (Jus streamable shows recommended by brother)

Bet you've heard of Black Lace and know all of their songs, plus lyrics?  ;)
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3617 on: Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm »
Just been confirmed by my accountant ive got a spare 'Eat shit. yosser, ya as bad as Tukrish. Ya plantpot' left and i think im gonna use it

Just applied the code on ebay and confirmation should come through any sercond

Thanks for your custom
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3618 on: Yesterday at 10:22:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:21:43 pm


Youd never heard of One Direction? :o
I've heard their name, but don't have any idea who is in that group and I've never knowingly heard anything by them.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3619 on: Yesterday at 10:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm
Just been confirmed by my accountant ive got a spare 'Eat shit. yosser, ya as bad as Tukrish. Ya plantpot' left and i think im gonna use it

Just applied the code on ebay and confirmation should come through any sercond

Thanks for your custom

 ;D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3620 on: Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm
Just been confirmed by my accountant ive got a spare 'Eat shit. yosser, ya as bad as Tukrish. Ya plantpot' left and i think im gonna use it

Just applied the code on ebay and confirmation should come through any sercond

Thanks for your custom

 ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 01:05:52 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:22:39 pm
I've heard their name, but don't have any idea who is in that group and I've never knowingly heard anything by them.
Phew! Glad its not just me whos a sad old get ;) :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 01:29:38 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:05:52 am
Phew! Glad its not just me whos a sad old get ;) :D
;D

Welcome to the club.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 01:50:23 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:04:30 pm
Torres was the last one that got me properly upset.

There's been a few like Suarez and Coutinho that pissed me off, but none that bothered me like Torres.

Trent going would be close I think, but I'm more immune to it with being an adult and having real life to deal with.

What's that like mate?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 01:55:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm
I know it's sad the fellas dead, but fuck me, does Liam Payne really need to be the top story on every news bulletin since 6 o clock (at least) this morning?

I suppose it's a welcome break from all the news about wars and genocide.

Too soon?

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 07:13:21 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:55:07 am
I suppose it's a welcome break from all the news about wars and genocide.

Too soon?

I don't know about wars and genocide but the contracts situation has thrown a few into a bit of a tizz 😁

***No I'm not downplaying the shit that's happening around the world before I get lumped on***
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 09:09:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:13:21 am
I don't know about wars and genocide but the contracts situation has thrown a few into a bit of a tizz 😁

***No I'm not downplaying the shit that's happening around the world before I get lumped on***

That contract thread is bat shit crazy. Of course Mr I hate Fsg is piling in as usual

It's nice to forget about the world, missus watched a programme the other day, home videos by Gazans, horrendous to see the suffering of the innocent, we all need a break from that
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 09:43:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:09:08 am
That contract thread is bat shit crazy. Of course Mr I hate Fsg is piling in as usual

It's nice to forget about the world, missus watched a programme the other day, home videos by Gazans, horrendous to see the suffering of the innocent, we all need a break from that

Most of the main board threads I only ever click on the last post to read and if it looks like there's a decent discussion I'll read a few more posts but I did that with the contracts one last night and it's just rambling about Jürgen and the lack of midfield replacements from 2yrs ago.

Jesus wept that's been rumbling in so many threads since the start of the decade and it's still just fantasy concocted in their own dark space to form new opinions and pass them on as facts.

We have no fucking idea what's happening and to be honest I don't fucking care.  I don't support Trent, Virg or Mo, I support LFC and that will still be there long after me, the owners and all of us have fucked off to our utopia!!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 10:23:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:09:08 am
That contract thread is bat shit crazy...
Which has now seen it locked. 🔒
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3629 on: Today at 12:15:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:43:54 am
We have no fucking idea what's happening and to be honest I don't fucking care.  I don't support Trent, Virg or Mo, I support LFC and that will still be there long after me, the owners and all of us have fucked off to our utopia!!

Wish more people thought like this.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
