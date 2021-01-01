I know it's sad the fellas dead, but fuck me, does Liam Payne really need to be the top story on every news bulletin since 6 o clock (at least) this morning?



Meaning no disrespect to him, but his death has made me feel really, very old! Honestly never heard of him. 🥴 I think we were living in Spain when One Direction shot to fame over here. Obviously Ive heard of them, the band and Harry Styles. But Liam? Sorry mate, we just never crossed paths. Probably not having teenagers knocking around the house and therefore never seeing the X factor doesnt help. As soon as I saw Simon Cowell on the box it got turned over. But jeesh, did that headline news make me feel ancient! (and questioning whether Ive been in a coma for about 15 years