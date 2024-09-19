« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 118842 times)

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3280 on: September 19, 2024, 08:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 19, 2024, 08:30:40 pm
Nah, can't go wrong with a Lemon tart.  :P

Just back from France and a tartelette aux citron has replaced the Manchester bint in my affections.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3281 on: September 19, 2024, 08:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 19, 2024, 08:30:40 pm
Nah, can't go wrong with a Lemon tart.  :P

Simple pleasures eh?

Pink Panther wafers for me when I'm feeling like a mingebag.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3282 on: September 19, 2024, 09:06:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 19, 2024, 08:33:02 pm
Just back from France and a tartelette aux citron has replaced the Manchester bint in my affections.

French tart? you filthy man.

Quote from: Hazell on September 19, 2024, 08:35:30 pm
Simple pleasures eh?

Pink Panther wafers for me when I'm feeling like a mingebag.

Wafers are good. Add Ice Cream to it though.  ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3283 on: September 19, 2024, 09:21:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 19, 2024, 08:33:02 pm
Just back from France and a tartelette aux citron has replaced the Manchester bint in my affections.

Nothing better than devouring a french tart on your holidays.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3284 on: September 19, 2024, 09:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 19, 2024, 09:21:38 pm
Nothing better than devouring a french tart on your holidays.

Gateaux of here!
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3285 on: September 19, 2024, 09:41:39 pm »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3286 on: September 22, 2024, 11:43:00 pm »
I've added the Grav thread to the list of threads I won't go near. 

everyone's least-favourite gobshite is just ruining the damn thing by - as usual - refusing to accept that anyone else is allowed an opinion that conflicts with his and taking every atom of oxygen out of the damn thing.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3287 on: September 23, 2024, 01:20:12 am »
Quote from: SamLad on September 22, 2024, 11:43:00 pm
I've added the Grav thread to the list of threads I won't go near. 

everyone's least-favourite gobshite is just ruining the damn thing by - as usual - refusing to accept that anyone else is allowed an opinion that conflicts with his and taking every atom of oxygen out of the damn thing.

6 of one, half dozen of the other...

Are puns permitted in the shelter?
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3288 on: September 23, 2024, 04:27:55 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 23, 2024, 01:20:12 am
6 of one, half dozen of the other...

Are puns permitted in the shelter?
Only if we build a pun-toon bridge.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3289 on: September 23, 2024, 06:47:05 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 23, 2024, 01:20:12 am
6 of one, half dozen of the other...

Are puns permitted in the shelter?

Would you rate it a 6 or 8 out of 11?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3290 on: September 23, 2024, 07:38:39 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 23, 2024, 01:20:12 am
6 of one, half dozen of the other...

Are puns permitted in the shelter?

Could lead to a suspension from one of the mods.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3291 on: September 23, 2024, 09:54:56 pm »
 ;D

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3292 on: September 24, 2024, 03:54:10 pm »
That must be a sign from across the Pond, Samie. Parents over here (California and other states too) are going aboslutely crazy about their kids. Nuts!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3293 on: Yesterday at 02:05:02 pm »
Pretty much every single thread in the main board has become a no go area. Problem is, I guess a bunch are feeling the same way, which then just leaves a certain type of poster to have free reign in them  without being pulled up on their absolute drivel.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3294 on: Yesterday at 02:14:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:05:02 pm
Pretty much every single thread in the main board has become a no go area. Problem is, I guess a bunch are feeling the same way, which then just leaves a certain type of poster to have free reign in them  without being pulled up on their absolute drivel.

Same shit from the same poster in every thread. As usual.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3295 on: Yesterday at 02:22:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:14:37 pm
Same shit from the same poster in every thread. As usual.
it's bad enough that Al does it, but it's just as annoying to me to see people who know what he's like (and constantly call him out on it) but engage with him repeatedly anyway - knowing full well that he'll never ever ever concede a thing (just changes the subject) or agree on any damn thing.

it's ridiculous, and boring.  just put him on Ignore ffs.  if you do that and gloss over posts with his quotes in, you can skim over page after page of repetitive nonsense.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3296 on: Yesterday at 02:25:43 pm »
Als funny , But lately hes been throwing around mud slinging jibes at everyone. Sound, but hes done it himself. Constantly slags the club and was following Peter around like a bad smell at one point a bit back giving him shit.

Agree with Samlad though. Throw him on ignore and let him talk to himself
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3297 on: Yesterday at 02:29:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:22:18 pm
it's bad enough that Al does it, but it's just as annoying to me to see people who know what he's like (and constantly call him out on it) but engage with him repeatedly anyway - knowing full well that he'll never ever ever concede a thing (just changes the subject) or agree on any damn thing.

it's ridiculous, and boring.  just put him on Ignore ffs.  if you do that and gloss over posts with his quotes in, you can skim over page after page of repetitive nonsense.

That's my issue though.. if you just leave these posters unchecked then the whole thread just becomes them and their cronies slagging off everything they can about the Club with no retort. Then it just gets worse. The negativity sweeps the whole forum.

Putting them on ignore also doesn't really achieve anything as you inevitably see their posts anyway.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3298 on: Yesterday at 02:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 02:25:43 pm
Als funny , But lately hes been throwing around mud slinging jibes at everyone. Sound, but hes done it himself. Constantly slags the club and was following Peter around like a bad smell at one point a bit back giving him shit.

Agree with Samlad though. Throw him on ignore and let him talk to himself

The need for attention and validation is obvious.

Cutting it off might lead to some self-reflection

'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3299 on: Yesterday at 02:32:29 pm »
Is it co-incidence Turkish has "RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster!" and Capon "#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy"?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3300 on: Yesterday at 02:34:12 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 02:31:09 pm
The need for attention and validation is obvious.

Cutting it off might lead to some self-reflection


Yep. Doubt it though. I agree with LCH above your post though. The poster you have on ignore gets quoted an you then see it. And I read a lot on here signed out so see everyone anyway most of the time anyhoo
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3301 on: Yesterday at 02:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:32:29 pm
Is it co-incidence Turkish has "RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster!" and Capon "#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy"?
Turkish is Jason stathom in snatch and theres a scene with him asking long to the sausgages are gonna be to the boxer who got leathered by Brad Pitt. Im guessing thats the link. Cos if it isnt its a fucking mad coincidence
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3302 on: Yesterday at 02:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 02:35:43 pm
Turkish is Jason stathom in snatch and theres a scene with him asking long to the sausgages are gonna be to the boxer who got leathered by Brad Pitt. Im guessing thats the link. Cos if it isnt its a fucking mad coincidence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcTpFru3vYs

"It was two minutes five minutes ago" classic.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3303 on: Yesterday at 02:56:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:29:59 pm
That's my issue though.. if you just leave these posters unchecked then the whole thread just becomes them and their cronies slagging off everything they can about the Club with no retort. Then it just gets worse. The negativity sweeps the whole forum.

Putting them on ignore also doesn't really achieve anything as you inevitably see their posts anyway.

Kaiser (banned off fucking everywhere) joined Peter Evos OnTheKop and killed the site, everyone just got sick to death of him and walked away.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3304 on: Yesterday at 03:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 02:35:43 pm
Turkish is Jason stathom in snatch and theres a scene with him asking long to the sausgages are gonna be to the boxer who got leathered by Brad Pitt. Im guessing thats the link. Cos if it isnt its a fucking mad coincidence

It is... :D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3305 on: Yesterday at 04:38:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:29:59 pm
That's my issue though.. if you just leave these posters unchecked then the whole thread just becomes them and their cronies slagging off everything they can about the Club with no retort. Then it just gets worse. The negativity sweeps the whole forum.

Putting them on ignore also doesn't really achieve anything as you inevitably see their posts anyway.

Just took 3 weeks off because of this largely. Thanks to John C for getting me back in.

It is supremely tedious in the main forum, that's for sure.  I do wonder if anyone enjoys anything about football any more?

Never mind eh.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3306 on: Yesterday at 05:02:59 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:38:28 pm
Just took 3 weeks off because of this largely. Thanks to John C for getting me back in.

It is supremely tedious in the main forum, that's for sure.  I do wonder if anyone enjoys anything about football any more?
J
Never mind eh.

Its an opportunity to revel in angst, melodrama, gloom, doom and despondency.

And were second in the League.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3307 on: Yesterday at 05:42:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:02:59 pm
Its an opportunity to revel in angst, melodrama, gloom, doom and despondency.

And were second in the League.

Is one who revels in angst an angster?
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3308 on: Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:42:26 pm
Is one who revels in angst an angster?

Thats right. And their levels of grief and gloom are measured in angstroms.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3309 on: Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:42:26 pm
Is one who revels in angst an angster?

Amongst other things.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 08:40:15 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm
Thats right. And their levels of grief and gloom are measured in angstroms.

They need to go and watch Paddington 2, if that doesn't work they are lost.  :(
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3311 on: Today at 08:46:48 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:40:15 am
They need to go and watch Paddington 2, if that doesn't work they are lost.  :(

I have recently acquired my first great grandson and look forward to introducing him to Paddington in a couple of years, once hes grown bored with Peppa Pig.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3312 on: Today at 08:52:24 am »
Aww, lovely. My nephew has two kids and the older one is getting his first set of Paddington books for Christmas. Never seen Peppa Pig, but my nephew grew up on Postman Pat I recall.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3313 on: Today at 09:55:28 am »
Not seen much around how our depth is shit today and not suited to Slot, wonder why.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3314 on: Today at 10:04:48 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:55:28 am
Not seen much around how our depth is shit today and not suited to Slot, wonder why.

Went last night, after a shaky start, they grew into the game and played really really well, very enjoyable game and a great result for my youngest, as I took him as a birthday treat for his 14th today - Forest was his first defeat at the ground, so needed to get back on track
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3315 on: Today at 10:08:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:04:48 am
Went last night, after a shaky start, they grew into the game and played really really well, very enjoyable game and a great result for my youngest, as I took him as a birthday treat for his 14th today - Forest was his first defeat at the ground, so needed to get back on track

We got the obvious loss out of the way nice and early!

When did you start taking yours? I've got an offer of tickets in the kop when my lad is ready but he's only just turned 6 and not sure he'd get it just yet.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #3316 on: Today at 10:14:31 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:08:14 am
We got the obvious loss out of the way nice and early!

When did you start taking yours? I've got an offer of tickets in the kop when my lad is ready but he's only just turned 6 and not sure he'd get it just yet.

Depends on how into the reds he is, 6 is fine if he is, took my nephews in the Kop for a CL game when each of them was only 6 and they loved it.

The seats I get to use are high in 306 and we stand all game, so I waited until they were tall enough to see, so when the youngest was 12. I did take them to the Torino friendly in 2018 and the Bayern legends the previous March, so the youngest was 7. They'd been nagging for ages to go and they loved it.
Jurgen YNWA
