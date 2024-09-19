We got the obvious loss out of the way nice and early!



When did you start taking yours? I've got an offer of tickets in the kop when my lad is ready but he's only just turned 6 and not sure he'd get it just yet.



Depends on how into the reds he is, 6 is fine if he is, took my nephews in the Kop for a CL game when each of them was only 6 and they loved it.The seats I get to use are high in 306 and we stand all game, so I waited until they were tall enough to see, so when the youngest was 12. I did take them to the Torino friendly in 2018 and the Bayern legends the previous March, so the youngest was 7. They'd been nagging for ages to go and they loved it.