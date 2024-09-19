Nah, can't go wrong with a Lemon tart.
Just back from France and a tartelette aux citron has replaced the Manchester bint in my affections.
Simple pleasures eh? Pink Panther wafers for me when I'm feeling like a mingebag.
Nothing better than devouring a french tart on your holidays.
Gateaux of here!
I've added the Grav thread to the list of threads I won't go near. everyone's least-favourite gobshite is just ruining the damn thing by - as usual - refusing to accept that anyone else is allowed an opinion that conflicts with his and taking every atom of oxygen out of the damn thing.
6 of one, half dozen of the other...Are puns permitted in the shelter?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Pretty much every single thread in the main board has become a no go area. Problem is, I guess a bunch are feeling the same way, which then just leaves a certain type of poster to have free reign in them without being pulled up on their absolute drivel.
Same shit from the same poster in every thread. As usual.
it's bad enough that Al does it, but it's just as annoying to me to see people who know what he's like (and constantly call him out on it) but engage with him repeatedly anyway - knowing full well that he'll never ever ever concede a thing (just changes the subject) or agree on any damn thing.it's ridiculous, and boring. just put him on Ignore ffs. if you do that and gloss over posts with his quotes in, you can skim over page after page of repetitive nonsense.
Als funny , But lately hes been throwing around mud slinging jibes at everyone. Sound, but hes done it himself. Constantly slags the club and was following Peter around like a bad smell at one point a bit back giving him shit.Agree with Samlad though. Throw him on ignore and let him talk to himself
The need for attention and validation is obvious.Cutting it off might lead to some self-reflection
Is it co-incidence Turkish has "RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster!" and Capon "#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy"?
Turkish is Jason stathom in snatch and theres a scene with him asking long to the sausgages are gonna be to the boxer who got leathered by Brad Pitt. Im guessing thats the link. Cos if it isnt its a fucking mad coincidence
That's my issue though.. if you just leave these posters unchecked then the whole thread just becomes them and their cronies slagging off everything they can about the Club with no retort. Then it just gets worse. The negativity sweeps the whole forum. Putting them on ignore also doesn't really achieve anything as you inevitably see their posts anyway.
Just took 3 weeks off because of this largely. Thanks to John C for getting me back in.It is supremely tedious in the main forum, that's for sure. I do wonder if anyone enjoys anything about football any more?JNever mind eh.
Its an opportunity to revel in angst, melodrama, gloom, doom and despondency.And were second in the League.
Is one who revels in angst an angster?
Thats right. And their levels of grief and gloom are measured in angstroms.
They need to go and watch Paddington 2, if that doesn't work they are lost.
Not seen much around how our depth is shit today and not suited to Slot, wonder why.
Went last night, after a shaky start, they grew into the game and played really really well, very enjoyable game and a great result for my youngest, as I took him as a birthday treat for his 14th today - Forest was his first defeat at the ground, so needed to get back on track
We got the obvious loss out of the way nice and early!When did you start taking yours? I've got an offer of tickets in the kop when my lad is ready but he's only just turned 6 and not sure he'd get it just yet.
