Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2920 on: August 13, 2024, 09:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on August 13, 2024, 09:12:10 pm
Cant do it on a cold and snowy night in Stalingrad.

I think he would be brilliant in stalingrad you need that not surrender mentality he has tonnes of it
Logged

Offline kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2921 on: August 13, 2024, 10:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 13, 2024, 06:42:48 pm
I'm in Bucharest for work this week. 39 degrees today. That pic isn't even an exaggeration for me. Sitting in a bar now with a cold beer absolutely drenched in sweat.  :D

Dorobanti ? If not then I'd recommend it mate as it's a nice area. By the way 39 is way too hot . I've been in Languedoc when it was 42 for about a month and in Rajasthan when it was 45 and both were too hot. I can only handle about 24 for some reason these days.
Logged










Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2922 on: August 13, 2024, 10:28:01 pm »
ppl falling over themselves in the Grav thread to predict how he'll be crap in Slot's midfield.  virtually nonstop criticism of the young lad before we've kicked a ball in anger this season.

YNWA team spirit ..... my hairy arse.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2923 on: August 14, 2024, 08:52:39 am »
I swear some think everything that is written by a journo is coming directly from the club. I know most doing this arent stupid enough to actually believe this, but its not stopping them acting that way regardless.
Logged

Offline Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2924 on: August 14, 2024, 09:01:26 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 14, 2024, 08:52:39 am
I swear some think everything that is written by a journo is coming directly from the club. I know most doing this arent stupid enough to actually believe this, but its not stopping them acting that way regardless.

Well there is a new way of posting which is to cherry pick the inflamatory part of an article, post it without context and watch the fires. Very Trumpism.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2925 on: August 14, 2024, 01:12:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 14, 2024, 08:52:39 am
I swear some think everything that is written by a journo is coming directly from the club. I know most doing this arent stupid enough to actually believe this, but its not stopping them acting that way regardless.
I love the meltdowns they have.

Youd think their missus had left an took the kids the way they act.  Its boss
Logged

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2926 on: August 14, 2024, 01:21:19 pm »
I was told I live in cloud cuckoo land.




Probably right tbf.
Logged


Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2927 on: August 14, 2024, 01:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August 14, 2024, 01:21:19 pm
I was told I live in cloud cuckoo land.




Probably right tbf.
Got called a needy bastard the other night. By one of the main tantrum throwers on suicide watch over a fucking football ;D

Fucking Skynet became self aware in 1997. Wonder how long itll take these c*nts to catch up
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2928 on: August 14, 2024, 02:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 12, 2024, 11:13:18 pm
:butt :butt :butt
Quote from: Hazell on August 12, 2024, 11:16:41 pm
Kinell, remind me to never bad mouth Maltesers around you :P
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on August 12, 2024, 11:29:22 pm
I knowright. Maltesers are boss. They obviously arent eating them  right
Sorry fellas, was nothing to do with Maltesers which I love.
I had a quick look in the transfer forum.  ;D
Logged

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2929 on: August 14, 2024, 02:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on August 14, 2024, 01:38:42 pm
Got called a needy bastard the other night. By one of the main tantrum throwers on suicide watch over a fucking football ;D

Fucking Skynet became self aware in 1997. Wonder how long itll take these c*nts to catch up

kinell :lmao

I think some of them revel in misery. Probably had a little fist-pump when the deal didn't go through "yerrrsssss, I can call Edwards a useless shite and Capon a needy bastard on the internet"

Logged


Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2930 on: August 14, 2024, 03:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August 14, 2024, 02:52:55 pm
kinell :lmao

I think some of them revel in misery. Probably had a little fist-pump when the deal didn't go through "yerrrsssss, I can call Edwards a useless shite and Capon a needy bastard on the internet"
a tiny part of me hope Zubi moves to Chelsea next week, just to see the atom-bomb-level head-explosions in that thread.  :)
Logged

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2931 on: August 14, 2024, 03:37:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 14, 2024, 03:22:39 pm
a tiny part of me hope Zubi moves to Chelsea next week, just to see the atom-bomb-level head-explosions in that thread.  :)

Haha, laptops would be going out of windows.  ;D
Logged


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2932 on: August 14, 2024, 04:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August 14, 2024, 03:37:23 pm
Haha, laptops would be going out of windows.  ;D
Where's that gif of the panda smashing the office up?  ;D
Logged


Offline jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2933 on: August 14, 2024, 05:08:03 pm »
I dipped my head in, that was more than enough.
Logged


Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2934 on: August 14, 2024, 05:09:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on August 14, 2024, 05:08:03 pm
I dipped my head in, that was more than enough.

I'm fully aware that's in no way a euphemism, but... ;D
Logged


Offline jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2935 on: August 14, 2024, 05:09:56 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 14, 2024, 05:09:33 pm
I'm fully aware that's in no way a euphemism, but... ;D

 ;D
Logged


Offline Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2936 on: August 14, 2024, 05:12:52 pm »
we still talking about sweaty pools?
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2937 on: August 14, 2024, 05:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on August 14, 2024, 05:12:52 pm
we still talking about sweaty pools?

Come don't be a  wusy Al is awaiting your reply get out of here and back to the transfer thread it's calling you
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2938 on: August 14, 2024, 05:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Draex on August 14, 2024, 05:12:52 pm
we still talking about sweaty pools?

Or smelly bushes, one or the other...
Logged


Offline Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2939 on: August 15, 2024, 08:47:42 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 14, 2024, 05:39:22 pm
Or smelly bushes, one or the other...

:D

beats the transfer thread, the tory slurs are out.
Logged

Offline Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2940 on: August 15, 2024, 08:51:03 am »
Quote from: SamLad on August 14, 2024, 03:22:39 pm
a tiny part of me hope Zubi moves to Chelsea next week, just to see the atom-bomb-level head-explosions in that thread.  :)

 :lmao :lmao
Logged


Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2941 on: August 16, 2024, 09:14:51 am »
It appears that Liverpool Football Club is doomed.

The management team, coaches, players, academy, owners, recruitment and all the various addons no longer function well enough to be successful.

At least Autumn is rapidly approaching and the season will be over with before we know and we can welcome proper football in the championship 🤔
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2942 on: August 16, 2024, 09:47:01 am »
Im bored can we not open the transfer thread again.  Im confident there will be a signing today


« Last Edit: August 16, 2024, 09:52:52 am by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2943 on: August 16, 2024, 10:02:54 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 16, 2024, 09:47:01 am
Im bored can we not open the transfer thread again.  Im confident there will be a signing today

So, it's reopened - "keep a sense of proportion"...yeah, that didn't happen.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2944 on: August 16, 2024, 10:06:04 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 16, 2024, 09:47:01 am
Im bored can we not open the transfer thread again.  Im confident there will be a signing today



Sorry i retract that close close close the door





« Last Edit: August 16, 2024, 12:37:06 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2945 on: August 17, 2024, 02:45:39 pm »
Well that's put the cat amongst the pigeons.  Unlucky doomsayers 🤗
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2946 on: Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 17, 2024, 02:45:39 pm
Well that's put the cat amongst the pigeons.  Unlucky doomsayers 🤗

Nope- they've just moved on to re-writing history in multiple topics.

It seems endemic- there is so much to be positive about for the new season but the same old ground needs to be gone over time after time after time
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2947 on: Yesterday at 12:45:57 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm
Nope- they've just moved on to re-writing history in multiple topics.

It seems endemic- there is so much to be positive about for the new season but the same old ground needs to be gone over time after time after time

I ventured into Arne's thread this morning...... shouldn't have bothered 🤷
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,079
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2948 on: Yesterday at 01:01:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:45:57 pm
I ventured into Arne's thread this morning...... shouldn't have bothered 🤷
are we looking at the same thread? https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356066.2440

Unless a load of messages were deleted, it's overwhelmingly positive with some good tactical discussions and people sharing jokes - only negativity I see is about Richard Keys' qualities as a human being
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,902
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2949 on: Yesterday at 01:16:47 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:01:04 pm
are we looking at the same thread? https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356066.2440

Unless a load of messages were deleted, it's overwhelmingly positive with some good tactical discussions and people sharing jokes - only negativity I see is about Richard Keys' qualities as a human being

Is it possible to be negative about the empty set?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,229
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2950 on: Yesterday at 01:40:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 17, 2024, 02:45:39 pm
Well that's put the cat amongst the pigeons.  Unlucky doomsayers 🤗

You don't expect a silly thing like being successful on the pitch to stop them do you? Arf.

Men In Suits thread continuing as usual, Trent contract discussion thread continuing as usual, the transfer forum is another planet entirely...I've chosen to find it humorous to be honest because I can't fathom the sheer joylessness it must take to stick to these positions and harp on them ad nauseam.

Anyway, I'll shut up because it seems whenever I post in here it really upsets people :D I'm glad we won and it's a nice day, got to watch it with my dad in the pub, might not be able to do that forever, life's more fun when the reds are good.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,563
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2951 on: Yesterday at 02:08:08 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:40:47 pm
You don't expect a silly thing like being successful on the pitch to stop them do you? Arf.

Men In Suits thread continuing as usual, Trent contract discussion thread continuing as usual, the transfer forum is another planet entirely...I've chosen to find it humorous to be honest because I can't fathom the sheer joylessness it must take to stick to these positions and harp on them ad nauseam.

Anyway, I'll shut up because it seems whenever I post in here it really upsets people :D I'm glad we won and it's a nice day, got to watch it with my dad in the pub, might not be able to do that forever, life's more fun when the reds are good.
I reckon all the miserable whoppers should go and follow our beloved neighbours across the park.
They then would have a genuine excuse to be miserable.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,461
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2952 on: Yesterday at 07:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:08:08 pm
I reckon all the miserable whoppers should go and follow our beloved neighbours across the park.
They then would have a genuine excuse to be miserable.

Boooo..
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,220
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2953 on: Yesterday at 07:45:18 pm »
amazed how the transfer thread has, like, more than 10 posts

7 of them quotes of the first saying "quiet in here"

and the other 2 are moaning about that failed transfer
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,180
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2954 on: Yesterday at 08:08:11 pm »
Its the reactionary bollocks which does me. I couldnt care if they want to be negative if they have some valid argument which is well argued. But the ones which just post snarky shite turn this place into shit.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,565
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2955 on: Today at 01:45:33 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:08:11 pm
Its the reactionary bollocks which does me. I couldnt care if they want to be negative if they have some valid argument which is well argued. But the ones which just post snarky shite turn this place into shit.

Boooo..
Logged
Quote from: CraigDS on August 16, 2024, 06:25:35 pm
If it was down to some on RAWK the hes been tied down across the entrance to the bus station in town for the last week.
