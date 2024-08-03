« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 91553 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2840 on: August 3, 2024, 07:27:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August  3, 2024, 06:45:39 pm
Is strange a United supporting WUM not only went unnoticed but was defended by some in there :D

He did a very good job getting a few trusting souls on board but his reveal was brilliant.

Praising the Brexit supporting, strike breaking, tax dodging Ratcliffe on here. Wonderful.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2841 on: August 3, 2024, 07:41:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August  3, 2024, 06:45:39 pm
Is strange a United supporting WUM not only went unnoticed but was defended by some in there :D
They were all over them him! Couldn't wait to join him in putting the boot in to our club.

The key tell was when he mentioned one league in 34 years. Genuine LFC fans only think in terms of 19 league titles. Unsurprisingly we don't tend to dwell on the thirty years we didn't win the league. It's all behind us now. It's only the Man United fans that will use that phrase. 11 years without a title challenge is it now?
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2842 on: August 3, 2024, 09:43:55 pm »
Oh so this where the cool guys hangout😀
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,900
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2843 on: August 3, 2024, 09:58:40 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August  3, 2024, 09:43:55 pm
Oh so this where the cool guys hangout😀

We also allow Samlad in from time to time but mainly as hes old and gets lost easily and we dont have the heart to tell him hes in the wrong place.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,255
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2844 on: August 3, 2024, 10:01:57 pm »
"cool"
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2845 on: August 3, 2024, 10:49:28 pm »
I actually thought it was the Fallout gaming thread. Bye :wave
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2846 on: August 3, 2024, 10:54:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August  3, 2024, 06:45:39 pm
Is strange a United supporting WUM not only went unnoticed but was defended by some in there :D

It was amazing. Almost Trumpian in the way that they leapt to the defence of someone who briefly aligned with their cause (arguing with all the FSG shills) before realise how extremely right wing they really were 😂
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,241
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2847 on: August 3, 2024, 10:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Avens on August  3, 2024, 10:54:52 pm
It was amazing. Almost Trumpian in the way that they leapt to the defence of someone who briefly aligned with their cause (arguing with all the FSG shills) before realise how extremely right wing they really were 😂

Ha it was a bit mad.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2848 on: Yesterday at 12:43:17 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on August  3, 2024, 09:58:40 pm
We also allow Samlad in from time to time but mainly as hes old and gets lost easily and we dont have the heart to tell him hes in the wrong place.
yewwwwww ageist bastid.

I'm the coolest 73 years old you'll ever know.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,600
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 01:49:47 am »
https://x.com/fasc1nate/status/1820150210191925755

Quote
In Cluj, Romania, you can pay for your bus ticket by doing 20 squats. Disabled and elderly people get to ride for free.

Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,743
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 02:00:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:49:47 am
https://x.com/fasc1nate/status/1820150210191925755



Profound depth in public policy, good to see the public unconcerned about making an ass of themselves...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 