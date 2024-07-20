« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 87065 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2760 on: July 20, 2024, 01:41:20 pm »
Apparently everyone knows the inner dealings of contract negotiations when it portrays our owners as incompetent.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2761 on: July 20, 2024, 02:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 20, 2024, 01:41:20 pm
Apparently everyone knows the inner dealings of contract negotiations when it portrays our owners as incompetent.

Obviously yeah.  Everything is posted with the confidence of being there in person to witness said incompetence. 

And everything is said as though they're dealing with 5yr olds rather than highly qualified and experienced negotiators.

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,075
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2762 on: July 20, 2024, 02:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 20, 2024, 01:41:20 pm
Apparently everyone knows the inner dealings of contract negotiations when it portrays our owners as incompetent.
Its good weve got spies. Keeps FSG on their toes eh. Billionaire John Henry knows not to fuck around with the likes of Jimmy  the Bricklayer from Kenny if he knows whats good for him. He wont want Jimmy tellin everyone of his 55 followers and then have his name trending on Twitter. imagine the shame as hes sailing around on his luxury yacht and his butler comes in with the news, 42 bellends from Warrington said they want you out for nothing more than  cos theyre just fucking mental bastards who like shouting in capital letters on the internet
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,973
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2763 on: July 20, 2024, 03:03:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 20, 2024, 01:32:19 pm
Ok, own up. 

Which Mod has added the new AI function that allows members to automatically post a variation of the wording but basically the same, repetitive moan in the transfer thread?

Why has nobody signed?  What's Edward's/Hughes been doing all summer?
Why aren't contracts being extended?

Jesus H Christ but it's tedious and boring.

It's ridiculous, same every year. Also, just wait until we sign someone and people will have made their mind up about him in 5 minutes just by reading a bunch of numbers from a website.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,585
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2764 on: July 20, 2024, 03:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on July 20, 2024, 02:30:31 pm
Its good weve got spies. Keeps FSG on their toes eh. Billionaire John Henry knows not to fuck around with the likes of Jimmy  the Bricklayer from Kenny if he knows whats good for him. He wont want Jimmy tellin everyone of his 55 followers and then have his name trending on Twitter. imagine the shame as hes sailing around on his luxury yacht and his butler comes in with the news, 42 bellends from Warrington said they want you out for nothing more than  cos theyre just fucking mental bastards who like shouting in capital letters on the internet

 ;D

Capon in good preseason form...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,585
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2765 on: July 20, 2024, 03:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 20, 2024, 03:03:33 pm
It's ridiculous, same every year. Also, just wait until we sign someone and people will have made their mind up about him in 5 minutes just by reading a bunch of numbers from a website.

Or a bunch of letters, which might, but possibly won't, form words, or sense...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,791
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2766 on: July 20, 2024, 03:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 20, 2024, 03:03:33 pm
It's ridiculous, same every year. Also, just wait until we sign someone and people will have made their mind up about him in 5 minutes just by reading a bunch of numbers from a website.

Same goes for those other teams are signing. They hadn't heard of them before they were actually bought, but suddenly they are world beaters we have missed out on.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2767 on: July 20, 2024, 03:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on July 20, 2024, 02:30:31 pm
Its good weve got spies. Keeps FSG on their toes eh. Billionaire John Henry knows not to fuck around with the likes of Jimmy  the Bricklayer from Kenny if he knows whats good for him. He wont want Jimmy tellin everyone of his 55 followers and then have his name trending on Twitter. imagine the shame as hes sailing around on his luxury yacht and his butler comes in with the news, 42 bellends from Warrington said they want you out for nothing more than  cos theyre just fucking mental bastards who like shouting in capital letters on the internet

:D
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,330
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2768 on: July 20, 2024, 03:08:30 pm »
My favourite in the last couple of days is we are shit because weve signed no players, and Manchester Untied are shit because they have signed players. Even though one was a player we were apparently interested in.

Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,973
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2769 on: July 20, 2024, 03:09:38 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 20, 2024, 03:06:53 pm
Or a bunch of letters, which might, but possibly won't, form words, or sense...

xBS?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,585
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2770 on: July 20, 2024, 03:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 20, 2024, 03:09:38 pm
xBS?

Many of my posts do have a particularly high xBS...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,973
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2771 on: July 20, 2024, 03:21:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 20, 2024, 03:07:08 pm
Same goes for those other teams are signing. They hadn't heard of them before they were actually bought, but suddenly they are world beaters we have missed out on.

Ha, true.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,014
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2772 on: July 20, 2024, 06:48:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 20, 2024, 01:32:19 pm
Ok, own up. 

Which Mod has added the new AI function that allows members to automatically post a variation of the wording but basically the same, repetitive moan in the transfer thread?

Why has nobody signed?  What's Edward's/Hughes been doing all summer?
Why aren't contracts being extended?

Jesus H Christ but it's tedious and boring.
You don't understand, Debbs.

We lost 0-1 at home to lowly Preston yesterday and we're losing the transfer window. It's a disastrous closed season. People are rightly anxious and angry. Our suits are on the beach in Ibiza while our rivals are signing all our targets. It's terrible I tell you. Terrible.

Oh, and Slot is still bald.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2773 on: July 20, 2024, 07:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 20, 2024, 06:48:10 pm
You don't understand, Debbs.

We lost 0-1 at home to lowly Preston yesterday and we're losing the transfer window. It's a disastrous closed season. People are rightly anxious and angry. Our suits are on the beach in Ibiza while our rivals are signing all our targets. It's terrible I tell you. Terrible.

Oh, and Slot is still bald.

What would lighten mood is if they did an autocorrect to a cheesy one liner for every moany/whingy word!

If would make for hilarious reading 😂
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,014
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2774 on: July 21, 2024, 12:58:05 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 20, 2024, 06:48:10 pm
You don't understand, Debbs.

We lost 0-1 at home to lowly Preston yesterday and we're losing the transfer window. It's a disastrous closed season. People are rightly anxious and angry. Our suits are on the beach in Ibiza while our rivals are signing all our targets. It's terrible I tell you. Terrible.

Oh, and Slot is still bald.
Yep. And there is no fixing this with FSG at the helm.

We forget way too quickly what Klopp said after the current win - dont forget these kids when the summer transfer window comes. But we all developed Alzheimers or something
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,973
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2775 on: July 21, 2024, 09:39:12 am »
Quote from: farawayred on July 21, 2024, 12:58:05 am
Yep. And there is no fixing this with FSG at the helm.

We forget way too quickly what Klopp said after the current win - dont forget these kids when the summer transfer window comes. But we all developed Alzheimers or something


Klopp is just an FSG shill though.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2776 on: July 21, 2024, 09:56:19 am »
Quote from: Hazell on July 21, 2024, 09:39:12 am
Klopp is just an FSG shill though.

Haha I saw one of the knuckle dragging revenue chasing FSGout crew on twitter basically cherry picking 10 seconds of one of Klopps final interviews and he said we couldnt do everything we wanted to, with regards to transfers, and they took that as him saying FSG never backed him and this was him telling the world. The mental gymnastics to get to that point actually hurts my head.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2777 on: July 21, 2024, 01:24:55 pm »
What do these people actually want?  Some magical ethical Scouse billionaire?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,124
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2778 on: July 21, 2024, 01:26:51 pm »
Some of them should just go ahead and support Man City already

If you want success any cost

Our transfer windows like it's Footie Manager and you've cheated yourself into having 999999999999999999999 in the bank
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,995
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2779 on: July 21, 2024, 01:42:51 pm »
Yes, the Transfer Thread is starting to heat up.

Apparently Edwards and Hughes arent earning there money and well end up between 5th-7th.

Mind you that is an improvement as one gloom Meister last year was predicting 8th-10th.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,791
  • YNWA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2780 on: July 21, 2024, 01:53:21 pm »
It's just crazy in there. If it's not we're not spending enough then it's we're not doing it quick enough - with little to no acknowledgement of any outside factors which may impact that.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2781 on: July 21, 2024, 01:57:13 pm »
Quote from: JP! on July 21, 2024, 01:24:55 pm
What do these people actually want?  Some magical ethical Scouse billionaire?
ah ffs I've had enough of this.

I'll do it - OK?  now leave me alone.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2782 on: July 21, 2024, 01:59:30 pm »
Quote from: JP! on July 21, 2024, 01:24:55 pm
What do these people actually want?  Some magical ethical Scouse billionaire?

Pfft wouldn't touch the sides when you're taking on human rights abusing countries individual stock piles of wealth..
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,293
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2783 on: July 21, 2024, 08:27:21 pm »
Quote from: JP! on July 21, 2024, 01:24:55 pm
What do these people actually want?  Some magical ethical Scouse billionaire?
They would just find something else to moan about
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2784 on: Yesterday at 11:56:15 am »
SIGN SOME PLAYERS

No not those ones
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,995
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2785 on: Yesterday at 02:17:12 pm »
Quick Look in the Transfer Thread and the whingeing has gone up a notch or two.

At least theres some relatively competitive football to discuss over the weekend.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,995
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 08:07:24 am »
This is getting to me!

I had a dream last night I was actually IN the fall out shelter waiting for Rob to show up.

Sign someone quick or Ill lose my marbles.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,585
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 12:31:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:07:24 am
This is getting to me!

I had a dream last night I was actually IN the fall out shelter waiting for Rob to show up.

Sign someone quick or Ill lose my marbles.

Fallout Shelter goes meta... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 02:10:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:07:24 am
This is getting to me!

I had a dream last night I was actually IN the fall out shelter waiting for Rob to show up.

Sign someone quick or Ill lose my marbles.

What if Rob turns up wiht your marbles.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cpuG2VBbOlo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cpuG2VBbOlo</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 