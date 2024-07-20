Ok, own up.
Which Mod has added the new AI function that allows members to automatically post a variation of the wording but basically the same, repetitive moan in the transfer thread?
Why has nobody signed? What's Edward's/Hughes been doing all summer?
Why aren't contracts being extended?
Jesus H Christ but it's tedious and boring.
You don't understand, Debbs.
We lost 0-1 at home to lowly Preston yesterday and we're losing the transfer window. It's a disastrous closed season. People are rightly anxious and angry. Our suits are on the beach in Ibiza while our rivals are signing all our targets. It's terrible I tell you. Terrible.
Oh, and Slot is still bald.