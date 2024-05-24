« previous next »
RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

The Slot thread is becoming infested with a swarm of occasional posters (and one very regular poster ;D) spreading doom, gloom and despondency.

However the positive and detailed responses are a joy to read.
Quote from: JP! on May 24, 2024, 09:56:33 am
Dunno Debs. I reckon we need two or three players at the most, but pointing that out and also saying I thought Slot *just might* want to see the players on a training pitch and games had people telling me it wasn't 1978. Ho hum.

1978 when people made do and mended as they thought it was wasteful to throw anything away if it could be repaired?

Anything slightly out of date, or if there's a newer version available has to be binned and replaced.

There's a new broom about to sweep the place clean so everyone gets a fresh start and seen by fresh eyes. 

Pity they can't chuck away the fans who have no time for any of that malarkey.
Quote from: JP! on May 24, 2024, 09:56:33 am
Dunno Debs. I reckon we need two or three players at the most, but pointing that out and also saying I thought Slot *just might* want to see the players on a training pitch and games had people telling me it wasn't 1978. Ho hum.

100% he's well known for promoting youth so why wouldn't he see if we've got the answer in the club before going to market.

I'd only think transfer wise is to replace Matip and Thiago as they have left so thats wage budget we can use to improve the team.
I think people are just deranged and transfer obsessed to be honest. Constant talks about selling people and who we absolutely have to buy or its 'negligent'.

Football fucking sucks these days to be honest.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 24, 2024, 10:50:00 am
The Slot thread is becoming infested with a swarm of occasional posters (and one very regular poster ;D) spreading doom, gloom and despondency.

However the positive and detailed responses are a joy to read.

Noticed one miserable fucker, 300 posts, registered Oct 2005 (oh here comes a bandwagon to leap on). Why start posting shite now?

Quote from: Draex on May 24, 2024, 10:54:29 am
100% he's well known for promoting youth so why wouldn't he see if we've got the answer in the club before going to market.

I'd only think transfer wise is to replace Matip and Thiago as they have left so thats wage budget we can use to improve the team.

We've spent years getting to this stage, I'd go fucking mental if he started wanting to get rid - that's why they've chosen him as they know he will work with what he has, what's coming through and what we will buy when needed.

Not like Ten Bob coming in the Utd and buying shite ;D
Quote from: JP! on May 24, 2024, 11:32:44 am
I think people are just deranged and transfer obsessed to be honest. Constant talks about selling people and who we absolutely have to buy or its 'negligent'.

Football fucking sucks these days to be honest.

Everyone's an expert and knows more about the game, players, tactics etc than those being paid more money each season than most people will see in a decade.

Oh and everyone's entitled to an opinion regardless of if it's a load of bollocks.

The game itself is still great though so don't let the motherfuckers drag you down to their miserable, negative depths of despair 👍
Quote from: reddebs on May 24, 2024, 08:45:09 am
Why is there so much talk about needing a lot of transfer activity?

There seems there's never any context when people form opinions, or is it all connected to the 'everything has to be perfect' to be worthy of their support?

People aren't throw away commodities like an old can opener.  Fuck sake!!

So they can use it as a stick to beat the club with if we have a bad period. "See, we should have signed X, Y and Z."
Quote from: reddebs on May 24, 2024, 12:27:42 pm
Everyone's an expert and knows more about the game, players, tactics etc than those being paid more money each season than most people will see in a decade.

Oh and everyone's entitled to an opinion regardless of if it's a load of bollocks.

The game itself is still great though so don't let the motherfuckers drag you down to their miserable, negative depths of despair 👍

I always like it when someone says "I'm only expressing my opinion blah blah" when that's all the person replying was doing too.
Quote from: Peabee on May 24, 2024, 12:37:35 pm
I always like it when someone says "I'm only expressing my opinion blah blah" when that's all the person replying was doing too.

There's no debate or discussion anymore either.

It's either an echo chamber or a forum where everybody's opinion is right and if you don't agree I'll just keep shouting it till you give up 😁
Quote from: reddebs on May 24, 2024, 12:42:56 pm
There's no debate or discussion anymore either.

It's either an echo chamber or a forum where everybody's opinion is right and if you don't agree I'll just keep shouting it till you give up 😁


Then there's the trolling by certain people who make purposely inflammatory comments to start an argument.

There is some discussion, but it gets lost easily in the shit being thrown. Also, some of the decent posters probably get put off engaging.
Quote from: JP! on May 24, 2024, 09:56:33 am
Dunno Debs. I reckon we need two or three players at the most, but pointing that out and also saying I thought Slot *just might* want to see the players on a training pitch and games had people telling me it wasn't 1978. Ho hum.

Probably the only thing they've gotten right since signing up  ;D

I've stopped reading most threads in the main board, I'd end up biting my lip off.
Unfortunately, this is goodbye. I had posted a 'goodbye' in the 'Palestine statement response' thread a couple of days ago, yet it was soon deleted... _(though thank you to everyone who saw it and messaged me with best wishes, support, and thanks - as well as letting me know it was deleted!)_. So this quick return here is just to let anyone who didn't see my goodbye before it was taken down... I haven't rudely disappeared without saying a word or a goodbye. So here I go again...


Genocide and apartheid. Two words omitted from RAWK's eloquent RAWK's Palestine statement posted on Wednesday. Genocide and aprtheid have come to the fore since the truly awful response to them abhorrent October 7th attacks.

Personally, while I respect and somewhat understand why the moderators claim that the Israel/Palestine situation is a complex issue, or a sensitive topic, or is contentious, or a geopolitical situation, or nuanced and difficult subject... and so have banned discussion of the topic.. for me this is no longer the case since shortly after the October 7th attacks; which have culminated in genocide, and a new focus on the apartheid Israeli govt.

It doesn't matter which side, their religion or beliefs, or whoever it is in the world carrying such atrocities - or the attempts to justify these actions... it is still genocide and apartheid. And that should always be called out.

Banning such discussions on these two subjects are two 'lines in the sand' for me, personally. However, as much as I disagree site staffs' decision to forbid discussion on genocide and apartheid, that's the way it is now on here... So I'll be logging out of RAWK immediately after posting this message - as I cannot be part of community that silences discourse on such topics.


Always remember...

"If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."


Some say RAWK is a simply footy forum, first and foremost. Though many of us disagree with that assertion - RAWK has always been much more than that (maybe more so than ever before as more and more avoid the main Liverpool board.

With that... and to end my incessant waffling on... best wishes to everyone on here - past, present, and future. Thank you for some fantastic memories over the 20 years here - I hope the videos, streams, news articles & indexes etc have provided some enjoyment, help or use, too.

And finally, as always, up the mighty Reds!  :thumbup
I would sooner we lost that part of the forum than you Jason, hope you find a new home or have a change of heart.

Stay safe and happy  :thumbup

Well, I hope you reconsider, Jason.

Your contribution here is invaluable in my opinion.

If you chose to log out for good, then I wish you all the very best in life. Take care of yourself.
Fucks sakes! why are all the good ones keep getting driven away from here?  :butt :butt :butt

Hope you come back one day Jase.   :(
You'll be missed, Jason. Your work on here is always enjoyed and appreciated.
I'm very sorry to see you go, Jason, you will be missed!

I too hate with passion the way society is evolving nowadays in divisive and exclusive segments, corrupting free speech into loud shouting precluding debate, each faction doing their best to impose their view on the world... And that's not just in politics, it's in the workplace and tight social circles. There is no debate on issues, and the reason is simple - a debate requires a common basis of fundamental facts, acceptance of debate means and methods, and willingness of either side to accept the outcome of such debate. Neither of these three conditions exist anymore.

LinkedIn and RAWK are my only two social sites - one out of necessity, the other by choice. Unfortunately, I too feel the need to tune out of here for a while... I'll see you maybe in a month or two. Happy summer to everyone!
Feel ye pain fella, they even closed my PalletSign thread, as well. The Weirdos


As they on the planet Volvo, live long and fuck off.


Gdanga.
Shame that the forum is losing one of the best members on here who has contributed since 2003. I fully agree with everything you say, Jason. Good on you for taking a stand and doing what's right.
Hope you don't go Jason I'll miss your in game inputs, scores etc but you've gotta do what's right for you mate.

So much shite happening around the world that's totally unacceptable bug for "reasons" if can't be disconnected safe which is shite but understandable.

Take care mate n hopefully you'll miss us enough to return in the future 👍
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 24, 2024, 10:50:00 am
The Slot thread is becoming infested with a swarm of occasional posters (and one very regular poster ;D) spreading doom, gloom and despondency.

However the positive and detailed responses are a joy to read.

I saw that. Complaints about his title, about him being appointed to tow the party line, Klopp being passive aggressive, Slot taking the job as Hobson's choice, comparisons to Rafa's issues with Hicks and Gillett. Just oddball stuff with no basis, unless you're looking for a reason to moan.
Quote from: JP! on May 24, 2024, 11:32:44 am
I think people are just deranged and transfer obsessed to be honest. Constant talks about selling people and who we absolutely have to buy or its 'negligent'.

Football fucking sucks these days to be honest.

Transfer forum used to be fun, discussing potential signings, and a bit of a laugh, what with it being the close season so a bit of a break from the actual thing that matters - the football. Now it's just wall to wall moaning about not spending enough, not signing players we've not been linked with, signing average players, other clubs signing players and people making things up. Shame as it used to be one if the best sub-forums before.
Quote from: Hazell on May 24, 2024, 09:16:43 pm
Transfer forum used to be fun, discussing potential signings, and a bit of a laugh, what with it being the close season so a bit of a break from the actual thing that matters - the football. Now it's just wall to wall moaning about not spending enough, not signing players we've not been linked with, signing average players, other clubs signing players and people making things up. Shame as it used to be one if the best sub-forums before.

Yep, it's the joylessness of modern football for me. Robotic perfection or toss them out like a broken toy, spend spend spend, must look good so we can 'banter off' other clubs on fucking Twitter.  Bollocks to the actual reality on grass, the joy of seeing players, a system, a manager develop and come through the club like Trent and Bradley, nah, buy buy buy.  Reduce everything to numbers so you can't just say you just...fucking enjoy watching someone play any more, because his expected ball-scratching numbers are well below the league average, etc etc
Quote from: Hazell on May 24, 2024, 09:16:43 pm
Transfer forum used to be fun, discussing potential signings, and a bit of a laugh, what with it being the close season so a bit of a break from the actual thing that matters - the football. Now it's just wall to wall moaning about not spending enough, not signing players we've not been linked with, signing average players, other clubs signing players and people making things up. Shame as it used to be one if the best sub-forums before.

Klopp said the exact same thing before he left, that people would straight away be demanding all sorts of signings. English football is based on money and spending, I was hoping our time under Klopp would actually change mind sets over that. But sadly it's the way we are over here and that is never going to change. I get way more excitement over players who we have developed especially from the Academy. It would be a huge nonsense if the new manager does not use the talent we possess. Hopefully he will.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:27:36 am
Klopp said the exact same thing before he left, that people would straight away be demanding all sorts of signings. English football is based on money and spending, I was hoping our time under Klopp would actually change mind sets over that. But sadly it's the way we are over here and that is never going to change. I get way more excitement over players who we have developed especially from the Academy. It would be a huge nonsense if the new manager does not use the talent we possess. Hopefully he will.

The whole transfer market meanderings are hype driven for banter and clicks.

God knows what some of the more hysterical transfer addicts would have been like when we signed a third of an our team from Scunthorpe and Skelmersdale United.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:31:00 am
The whole transfer market meanderings are hype driven for banter and clicks.

God knows what some of the more hysterical transfer addicts would have been like when we signed a third of an our team from Scunthorpe and Skelmersdale United.

That's the thing isn't it? Most of our signings back then came from lower division clubs, and people gave them a chance. Yes, there would be mumblings but now everything has to be instant. They are already dismissing half the team on the new managers thread.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:27:36 am
Klopp said the exact same thing before he left, that people would straight away be demanding all sorts of signings. English football is based on money and spending, I was hoping our time under Klopp would actually change mind sets over that. But sadly it's the way we are over here and that is never going to change. I get way more excitement over players who we have developed especially from the Academy. It would be a huge nonsense if the new manager does not use the talent we possess. Hopefully he will.

No worries on the last point Jill - it's reported that he's very into promoting from within and also, as a club, we'd be telling him that a part of his job will be to bring players through. He's a clever fella by all acounts and he'll know that all the youth play the same as the first team, so if the ability is there, then they're already comfortable with the way they are expected to play, so while the step up is still huge, at least they understand their role and, with our business model, if he can promote from the U23's that leaves more money in the pot if there is an expensive signing that we need.

This is the kind of fella we've got - don't know if you've seen it in his thread, but as a player, if it was really sunny, from kick off, he'd tee the ball up and blast it high in the air. He got derided for this, but what he was doing was making the defenders look up into the sun, which then blinds them. They scored 7 goals that season within ther first 30 seconds of the half ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:01:54 am
No worries on the last point Jill - it's reported that he's very into promoting from within and also, as a club, we'd be telling him that a part of his job will be to bring players through. He's a clever fella by all acounts and he'll know that all the youth play the same as the first team, so if the ability is there, then they're already comfortable with the way they are expected to play, so while the step up is still huge, at least they understand their role and, with our business model, if he can promote from the U23's that leaves more money in the pot if there is an expensive signing that we need.

This is the kind of fella we've got - don't know if you've seen it in his thread, but as a player, if it was really sunny, from kick off, he'd tee the ball up and blast it high in the air. He got derided for this, but what he was doing was making the defenders look up into the sun, which then blinds them. They scored 7 goals that season within ther first 30 seconds of the half ;D

Interesting idea.  :D

That sounds very reassuring then rob, it's not that I don't understand you need to buy some players but it would be terrible shame to waste the talent we currently have; though of course they need to take their chances.  :)
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:31:00 am
The whole transfer market meanderings are hype driven for banter and clicks.

God knows what some of the more hysterical transfer addicts would have been like when we signed a third of an our team from Scunthorpe and Skelmersdale United.

Some kid no-one had heard of, some skinny keeper and some brainbox who was at University, they'd piss their little pampers ;D

Look at some of the business in the past 10 years, some Brazilian forward no-one had heard of from Germany, some lanky defender on a free also from Germany, another free from City who was OK, a Chelsea flop playing in Serie A, a fella plying his trade at Southampton, a left back from Hull ;D
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:04:26 am
Interesting idea.  :D

That sounds very reassuring then rob, it's not that I don't understand you need to buy some players but it would be terrible shame to waste the talent we currently have; though of course they need to take their chances.  :)

Agreed - we need an experienced CB to replace Joel, probably a 6 to replace Fabinho and a solid LB to cover for Robbo. Keep Van Den Berg, break him into the team like Quansah, give Danns more game time, use the midfield lads when we can and tweak Darwins game so he starts to get the goals he is well capable off. Playing tweaks I'd like to see is to release the ball earlier and make use of the pace up front, Darwin will destroy teams if he can get runs in on goal and to tighten up at the back.
What I find amusing is beyond obvious squad gaps like Rob mentioned (I'm 50/50 on a 'six' because of what I'm about to say), I don't understand people who are like WE ABSOLUTELY MUST SIGN AN *insert player here* as though they have any fucking idea about the way the new manager wants to play or who he wants to play there/might rate in the current squad.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:05:47 am
Some kid no-one had heard of, some skinny keeper and some two brainboxes who was at University, they'd piss their little pampers ;D

Look at some of the business in the past 10 years, some Brazilian forward no-one had heard of from Germany, some lanky defender on a free also from Germany, another free from City who was OK, a Chelsea flop playing in Serie A, a fella plying his trade at Southampton, a left back from Hull ;D

Little Bamber and Big Bamber Ill have you know. ;D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:46:22 pm
Little Bamber and Big Bamber Ill have you know. ;D

I forgot about little Bamber, massive error there
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:01:54 am
..This is the kind of fella we've got - don't know if you've seen it in his thread, but as a player, if it was really sunny, from kick off, he'd tee the ball up and blast it high in the air. He got derided for this, but what he was doing was making the defenders look up into the sun, which then blinds them. They scored 7 goals that season within ther first 30 seconds of the half ;D
I really love that. It's simple, but shows incredible attention to small details that can gain an advantage.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:46:22 pm
Little Bamber and Big Bamber Ill have you know. ;D
IMG-1826" border="0
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:38:40 pm
I really love that. It's simple, but shows incredible attention to small details that can gain an advantage.

Can't wait to hear the whole stadium go Hooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooof every time we kick off.  ;D
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:58:23 pm
Can't wait to hear the whole stadium go Hooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooof every time we kick off.  ;D
only for day games

on sunny days

when we're attacking the Annie Rd

:)
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:09:33 pm
only for day games

on sunny days

when we're attacking the Annie Rd

:)

Maybe for night matches we could switch the floodlights on and off to compensate?

And another reason to hate the bastard 1230 kick offs.
