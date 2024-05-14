« previous next »
RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:02:54 am
I don't know if I'm ready to vote Capone... He has sausages in his closet...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:22:24 am
The thing that's bothering me is that anyone showing any enthusiasm for the future is being accused of being fickle, or not appreciating Klopp, which is just absurd. It's like unless we're completely miserable about our prospects moving forwards, we love Klopp less.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:22:48 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 14, 2024, 12:00:14 am
Lets put them all on ignore

Easy. Dont rise to the fuckers. Just let them squalor  in their own shit.

Katie Hopkins wouldnt have a career if it werent for dickheads biting. Lets not be one of them fucking idiots


Say No to fucking Dickheads.

This is my campaign message

VOTE CAPON

HES A DICKHEAD BUT NOT ONE OF THEM DICKHEADS

YOU CAN BE SURE OF IT
Capon - The People's Dickhead. 😃

The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:27:10 am
My donkey will vote for his #2 fan Capon.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:29:37 am
Quote from: Avens on May 14, 2024, 12:22:24 am
The thing that's bothering me is that anyone showing any enthusiasm for the future is being accused of being fickle, or not appreciating Klopp, which is just absurd. It's like unless we're completely miserable about our prospects moving forwards, we love Klopp less.
its always been the way not just on here but everywhere. They call the,selves realists. Lol.

Never happy aboot a single fucking thing. Just being real. Saying it how it is cos thats what they do. Cos theyre real. People dont like dat? Well they can kiss my ass cos thats who I am, speaking the truth. Keepin it wheel

WHO YOU CALLIN A MOANING c*nt.? THATS UPSETTING. IM ENTITLED TO AN PIN ONION.

IS THIS NOT AMERICA?

I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:31:12 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 14, 2024, 12:22:48 am
Capon - The People's Dickhead. 😃


Youve Been saving dem dare pennies aintcha
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:35:07 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 14, 2024, 12:29:37 am
its always been the way not just on here but everywhere. They call the,selves realists. Lol.

Never happy aboot a single fucking thing. Just being real. Saying it how it is cos thats what they do. Cos theyre real. People dont like dat? Well they can kiss my ass cos thats who I am, speaking the truth. Keepin it wheel

WHO YOU CALLIN A MOANING c*nt.? THATS UPSETTING. IM ENTITLED TO AN PIN ONION.

IS THIS NOT AMERICA?

I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA



I get ya, it's how it's always been. I just don't like this new weaponising of Klopp -- like they have ownership over Klopp appreciation because they're being fucking miserable, when in fact he'd think they were a gang of moaning bellends.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:40:51 am
Quote from: Avens on May 14, 2024, 12:35:07 am


I get ya, it's how it's always been. I just don't like this new weaponising of Klopp -- like they have ownership over Klopp appreciation because they're being fucking miserable, when in fact he'd think they were a gang of moaning bellends.
mad thing is theyre using it now but they moaned like fuck all the time  he was here. Dont fool me for a Minute. Dont appreciate a fucking thing then cry when he goes. Teenage fucking girls the lot of em.

Cannot be arsed. Got em all on ignore. Wouldnt waste ya fucking time


Enjoy the reds who are good on here.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:50:18 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 14, 2024, 12:40:51 am
mad thing is theyre using it now but they moaned like fuck all the time  he was here. Dont fool me for a Minute. Dont appreciate a fucking thing then cry when he goes. Teenage fucking girls the lot of em.

Cannot be arsed. Got em all on ignore. Wouldnt waste ya fucking time


Enjoy the reds who are good on here.

Where are they then?  ;)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:55:52 am
Quote from: Avens on May 14, 2024, 12:50:18 am
Where are they then?  ;)
Nick does a family friendly stand up routine at pontins every night in skem and Son of Spion does a ventriloquist   Act at the club shop with a yellow sock puppet that gets all the audience wound up whod prefer it to be red on the day of our Lord
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 01:08:18 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 14, 2024, 12:55:52 am
Nick does a family friendly stand up routine at pontins every night in skem and Son of Spion does a ventriloquist   Act at the club shop with a yellow sock puppet that gets all the audience wound up whod prefer it to be red on the day of our Lord

That is fucking bizarre.

Yellow?  ???
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 01:16:10 am
Quote from: Avens on May 14, 2024, 01:08:18 am
That is fucking bizarre.

Yellow?  ???
jus messin cos of Craig saying the kits socks are gonna be yellow for the last few years ;D

Ya daft apeth
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 07:18:22 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 14, 2024, 01:16:10 am
jus messin cos of Craig saying the kits socks are gonna be yellow for the last few years ;D

Ya daft apeth

You can fuck off with yeller socks, keep socks Red
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 08:15:48 am
Quote from: Avens on May 14, 2024, 12:22:24 am
The thing that's bothering me is that anyone showing any enthusiasm for the future is being accused of being fickle, or not appreciating Klopp, which is just absurd. It's like unless we're completely miserable about our prospects moving forwards, we love Klopp less.

Briefly returned to the site/forum last night and found this infuriating.

I love Jurgen and he's given me some of my best times ever as a Liverpool fan, but he's not a fucking deity.

"No one can possibly be as good" seems to be the consensus. Ok, shall we shut the club down then?

Of course Als response to that was "That's what they said about Hodgson"

Who they were I have no idea.
May 14, 2024, 08:25:30 am
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 09:03:55 am
Quote from: Avens on May 14, 2024, 12:22:24 am
The thing that's bothering me is that anyone showing any enthusiasm for the future is being accused of being fickle, or not appreciating Klopp, which is just absurd. It's like unless we're completely miserable about our prospects moving forwards, we love Klopp less.

I'm already at the post Klopp era, be very sad to see him go, but he's now a part of our past and will be rightly lauded as one of our best managers. I can't wait to see what Slot brings to us. I thought I'd walk away after Klopp, but I get really good vibes from Slot already, I think he's our type of person and I'm dying to see what he can do with what is a wonderful squad that Klopp and his team leave behind.

Quote from: JP! on May 14, 2024, 08:15:48 am
Briefly returned to the site/forum last night and found this infuriating.

I love Jurgen and he's given me some of my best times ever as a Liverpool fan, but he's not a fucking deity.

"No one can possibly be as good" seems to be the consensus. Ok, shall we shut the club down then?

Of course Als response to that was "That's what they said about Hodgson"

Who they were I have no idea.

I love Jurgen, he took us to levels we've not seen since Kennys 1988 team, but being honest, he's not our greatest ever manager, that honour falls to Shanks and then Bob, with Jurgen next. We all know Shanks took us from a struggling div 2 side to giants and Bobs trophy haul is just ridiculous, 6 leagues in 9 years, 3 European Cups, 1 UEFA and 3 LC's. What Klopp achieved is beyond our expectations and I'll always love him for that. There's nothing to say that Slot won't take Liverpool 2.0 to great heights too.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 09:22:15 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2024, 09:03:55 am
I love Jurgen, he took us to levels we've not seen since Kennys 1988 team, but being honest, he's not our greatest ever manager, that honour falls to Shanks and then Bob, with Jurgen next. We all know Shanks took us from a struggling div 2 side to giants and Bobs trophy haul is just ridiculous, 6 leagues in 9 years, 3 European Cups, 1 UEFA and 3 LC's. What Klopp achieved is beyond our expectations and I'll always love him for that. There's nothing to say that Slot won't take Liverpool 2.0 to great heights too.

Spot on
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 10:55:18 am
Some people forget that all this is temporary. Players go, managers go, individual fans shuffle off this mortal coil but the club remains. Jurgen will always be a red and as long as Liverpool FC is Liverpool FC we'll still be here in one form or another. They're just mourning the end of a momentous time in their lives, as are the posters threatening to stop watching football once he goes.

And unfortunately, some people have an agenda and will have the knives out for Slott Slot from his first week, just so they can stick it to FSG for not getting Alonso.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 11:19:26 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 14, 2024, 10:55:18 am
Some people forget that all this is temporary. Players go, managers go, individual fans shuffle off this mortal coil but the club remains. Jurgen will always be a red and as long as Liverpool FC is Liverpool FC we'll still be here in one form or another. They're just mourning the end of a momentous time in their lives, as are the posters threatening to stop watching football once he goes.

And unfortunately, some people have an agenda and will have the knives out for [s]Slott[/s] Slot from his first week, just so they can stick it to FSG for not getting Alonso.

Well spotted.
 ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:51:16 pm
Quote from: JP! on May 14, 2024, 08:15:48 am
Briefly returned to the site/forum last night and found this infuriating.

I love Jurgen and he's given me some of my best times ever as a Liverpool fan, but he's not a fucking deity.

"No one can possibly be as good" seems to be the consensus. Ok, shall we shut the club down then?

Of course Als response to that was "That's what they said about Hodgson"

Who they were I have no idea.

It's also a bizarre false equivalence. Like it's somehow our fault that Klopp is leaving and we're choosing to replace him. He's chosen to go and some of us are choosing not to fall into a pool of despair. He's the best, I love him, but I'm a Liverpool fan and I'll always be optimistic about our long term future.

Except for when Hodgson was appointed.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:56:27 pm
I think people need to be a bit more understanding, Klopp to the younger fans is like their own Shanks. He has given them success that they have never had before, so it's going to make people sad. As for the ones who are going to leave, I understand that as well. The game is going to the dogs, with state ownership and fans being ignored and buggered on. It's the game of football that has turned on the ordinary fan, so I can't blame those who are considering walking away. There is never a perfect time to go, but maybe this is the time for some with one era coming to the end.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 12:59:43 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on May 14, 2024, 12:55:52 am
Nick does a family friendly stand up routine at pontins every night in skem and Son of Spion does a ventriloquist   Act at the club shop with a yellow sock puppet that gets all the audience wound up whod prefer it to be red on the day of our Lord
Gottle o' gear, gottle o' gear...  :hally

The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 01:00:29 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 14, 2024, 12:56:27 pm
I think people need to be a bit more understanding, Klopp to the younger fans is like their own Shanks. He has given them success that they have never had before, so it's going to make people sad. As for the ones who are going to leave, I understand that as well. The game is going to the dogs, with state ownership and fans being ignored and buggered on. It's the game of football that has turned on the ordinary fan, so I can't blame those who are considering walking away. There is never a perfect time to go, but maybe this is the time for some with one era coming to the end.

I don't think anyone is suggesting people shouldn't be sad that JK is going, Jill. I'm absolutely gutted. 35 years old, so he's given me almost all of my best moments as a Red. I'm specifically talking about posters having a go at those who are being positive about the future and accusing them of some sort of lack of loyalty towards Klopp. That's the thing that I'm finding frustrating on here at the moment.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 01:13:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2024, 09:03:55 am
I'm already at the post Klopp era, be very sad to see him go, but he's now a part of our past and will be rightly lauded as one of our best managers. I can't wait to see what Slot brings to us. I thought I'd walk away after Klopp, but I get really good vibes from Slot already, I think he's our type of person and I'm dying to see what he can do with what is a wonderful squad that Klopp and his team leave behind.

I love Jurgen, he took us to levels we've not seen since Kennys 1988 team, but being honest, he's not our greatest ever manager, that honour falls to Shanks and then Bob, with Jurgen next. We all know Shanks took us from a struggling div 2 side to giants and Bobs trophy haul is just ridiculous, 6 leagues in 9 years, 3 European Cups, 1 UEFA and 3 LC's. What Klopp achieved is beyond our expectations and I'll always love him for that. There's nothing to say that Slot won't take Liverpool 2.0 to great heights too.
Good post, Rob. Probably a post only people of a certain age can make, really. For fans of our age, Shanks leaving genuinely felt like the end of days. A biblical departure. Time then taught us that life goes on regardless. Change is relentless. We've now got so much experience to draw perspective from. One benefit of getting older, eh.

We all have to move on. Klopp himself has to move on. He'll be sad about it, but he has to do it. Looking forward to his future without us does not disrespect what he had with us and will always have with us. Us looking forward to seeing what the new manager brings with him and being excited at the dawning of a new era does not disrespect Jürgen either. We're sad to see him go, and he's sad to go too, but the mutual love and respect endures and always will do.

The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 01:14:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2024, 09:03:55 am
I'm already at the post Klopp era, be very sad to see him go, but he's now a part of our past and will be rightly lauded as one of our best managers. I can't wait to see what Slot brings to us. I thought I'd walk away after Klopp, but I get really good vibes from Slot already, I think he's our type of person and I'm dying to see what he can do with what is a wonderful squad that Klopp and his team leave behind.

I love Jurgen, he took us to levels we've not seen since Kennys 1988 team, but being honest, he's not our greatest ever manager, that honour falls to Shanks and then Bob, with Jurgen next. We all know Shanks took us from a struggling div 2 side to giants and Bobs trophy haul is just ridiculous, 6 leagues in 9 years, 3 European Cups, 1 UEFA and 3 LC's. What Klopp achieved is beyond our expectations and I'll always love him for that. There's nothing to say that Slot won't take Liverpool 2.0 to great heights too.

Imagine the legendary managers flag with caveated inserts.....

"But not as good as him" "nomark manager" "never good enough" "he'll never meet our standards" " big risk though isn't it" "from what league?"

Every one of them brought their own ways, methods, personality, quirks and millions of minutes of unbelievable joy that made us and club what we are today.

I'm looking forward too to seeing what Slot brings to the party and wondering how long before his image is added to that flag.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 01:20:33 pm
Quote from: Avens on May 14, 2024, 01:00:29 pm
I don't think anyone is suggesting people shouldn't be sad that JK is going, Jill. I'm absolutely gutted. 35 years old, so he's given me almost all of my best moments as a Red. I'm specifically talking about posters having a go at those who are being positive about the future and accusing them of some sort of lack of loyalty towards Klopp. That's the thing that I'm finding frustrating on here at the moment.

To be fair, I haven't been going out of my way and reading the football part of the site, sadly there has always been people on the site ready to jump on any optimistic soul. I think its the sign of the times, people always have to be angry now. I am sure by next season I will be excited but I feel the need to take a rest from football over the summer.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 02:50:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2024, 07:18:22 am
You can fuck off with yeller socks, keep socks Red
;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 14, 2024, 09:54:29 pm
Quote from: JP! on May 14, 2024, 08:15:48 am
Briefly returned to the site/forum last night and found this infuriating.

I love Jurgen and he's given me some of my best times ever as a Liverpool fan, but he's not a fucking deity.

"No one can possibly be as good" seems to be the consensus. Ok, shall we shut the club down then?

Of course Als response to that was "That's what they said about Hodgson"

Who they were I have no idea.

I've found some of the comments about that strange too, how people are gonna fuck supporting the club off once Klopp leaves (why? Because we might not be as good anymore?) or how Slot is the new Rodgers or similar but in particular, the Hodgson comment was absolutely the worst.

Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2024, 09:03:55 am
I'm already at the post Klopp era, be very sad to see him go, but he's now a part of our past and will be rightly lauded as one of our best managers. I can't wait to see what Slot brings to us. I thought I'd walk away after Klopp, but I get really good vibes from Slot already, I think he's our type of person and I'm dying to see what he can do with what is a wonderful squad that Klopp and his team leave behind.

Yeah, I'm in the same position as you. Was past Klopp leaving a while back and when it became clear the league/Europa was out of reach and Slot was who we wanted, thoughts have turned to next season and beyond and all of the possibilities for the future. Post match threads when we don't win (or sometimes even when we do) probably aren't my kind of place but some of the comments yesterday about how Slot and the club were extremely negative, for no other reason than Klopp won't be here.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 15, 2024, 11:14:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2024, 09:03:55 am
I'm already at the post Klopp era, be very sad to see him go, but he's now a part of our past and will be rightly lauded as one of our best managers. I can't wait to see what Slot brings to us. I thought I'd walk away after Klopp, but I get really good vibes from Slot already, I think he's our type of person and I'm dying to see what he can do with what is a wonderful squad that Klopp and his team leave behind.

That's where I am but I pretty much stopped watching after the City game because the frustration of the performances and the circus around Klopp leaving was just doing my head in, I thought I'm not enjoying it so why do it? It really does feel like the atmosphere you get at work when somebody is just working their notice, their heart can't really be in it and your work colleagues cannot really help to think beyond your departure and naturally will mainly be focused on their own future.

So I'm on a bit of a break from it all at the moment, I have had long breaks in the past. Post Hillsborough I still went to matches for about three years but without real genuine enthusiasm, I can't explain why but I didn't seem to be able to get up for it and was almost like a zombie sometimes. I thought what the fuck am I doing this for and my last game was the '92 cup final - a win no less! I threw myself into my amateur football career, which provided me with the buzz, excitement and satisfaction I wasn't getting from watching my team. I went through a phase of not even knowing the names of some of the Liverpool players and hardly watched any football, although it was a lot harder to access then without paying through the nose to Sky. I eventually returned to watching around 2001 but that kind of coincided with age catching up with me on the playing side and my wife becoming ill, so priorities had changed. When I did manage to get back to Anfield in 2001, a night match vs Chelsea, I had the privilege of watching Steven Gerrard and Gary Mac play together live and I was hooked again.

Walking away or giving it a break can actually be a positive and healthy for you but I do think you need something else to do or replace it with. I was lucky that in the 90s I had football but now I only have golf which isn't really a winter sport and can actually be more stressful than watching my team! So I guess it just comes down to having a sense of perspective, watching Liverpool should be something that you can enjoy and be entertained by, it shouldn't be something that is a chore or leave you completely devastated and depressed just because of a defeat - worse things can happen in life.

I'm with you on looking forward to a change now and it is needed. At the moment we look as bad as United and I don't think the team is that bad on paper, it's more to do with the situation of everyone having already checked out. Hopefully the new bloke will improve us but if not there isn't anything as fans we can do about it so there is no point in worrying about it. Hopefully we will become the bogey team for United and the Bitters again as per the Rafa period, so that will do for starters.
 ;D 
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 15, 2024, 11:59:40 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on May 15, 2024, 11:14:45 am
t game was the '92

I'm with you on looking forward to a change now and it is needed. At the moment we look as bad as United and I don't think the team is that bad on paper, it's more to do with the situation of everyone having already checked out. Hopefully the new bloke will improve us but if not there isn't anything as fans we can do about it so there is no point in worrying about it. Hopefully we will become the bogey team for United and the Bitters again as per the Rafa period, so that will do for starters.
 ;D

A lot of this parallels my views, in my case I became disinterested after Heysel and saddened after Hillsborough but seeing the likes of Fiwler and Owen in the 90s brought back a bit of hope.

I know they are a bit of a bogey team but fucking hell. ;D

No real comparison but I was a team leader working out my notice towards redundancy whilst trying to keep morale and performance up amongst a number of good young staff who were wondering were their futures lay. I had the disadvantage of an indecisive and dithering boss who didnt make things easier.

I left in June without any succession plan, due to the dithered one, and bizarrely was asked to write a job description and sit on the interview panel a couple of months after Id left.

At least Klopp hasnt had to do this - we hope. :D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 17, 2024, 07:42:57 pm
The next manager thread is hysterical, knickers getting in a twist because Slot confirmed the worst kept secret in football today :lmao
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 17, 2024, 08:31:28 pm
Had a guy order at the bar tonight "pint of Guinness and 2 Inches please". 

Old guy approaches "what did he just order?  2 Inches, what's all that about?"

It's Inches cider! 😂😂😂
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 17, 2024, 09:16:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on May 17, 2024, 08:31:28 pm
Had a guy order at the bar tonight "pint of Guinness and 2 Inches please". 

Old guy approaches "what did he just order?  2 Inches, what's all that about?"

It's Inches cider! 😂😂😂

:lmao
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
May 18, 2024, 12:30:33 am
Anyone fancy eating this burger?  ;D

https://x.com/BurgerKingUK/status/1791492068587581591

Quote
8 tiers for 8 trophies... introducing the Klopper

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 11:53:07 am
I have often pondered what Endo has done to have lad and dad going hammer daily in his thread.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 12:02:24 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:53:07 am
I have often pondered what Endo has done to have lad and dad going hammer daily in his thread.

He's the replacement for Minamino, he got the shit kicked out of him too.

Love Endo, he's been fucking boss.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Yesterday at 01:34:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:02:24 pm
He's the replacement for Minamino, he got the shit kicked out of him too.

Love Endo, he's been fucking boss.

Dont worry Endo will have a break soon as itll be Curtis (Arrogance Personified) Jones turn from the 1st June to be Club Scapegoat.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
Today at 08:45:09 am
Why is there so much talk about needing a lot of transfer activity?

There seems there's never any context when people form opinions, or is it all connected to the 'everything has to be perfect' to be worthy of their support?

People aren't throw away commodities like an old can opener.  Fuck sake!!
