I'm already at the post Klopp era, be very sad to see him go, but he's now a part of our past and will be rightly lauded as one of our best managers. I can't wait to see what Slot brings to us. I thought I'd walk away after Klopp, but I get really good vibes from Slot already, I think he's our type of person and I'm dying to see what he can do with what is a wonderful squad that Klopp and his team leave behind.



That's where I am but I pretty much stopped watching after the City game because the frustration of the performances and the circus around Klopp leaving was just doing my head in, I thought I'm not enjoying it so why do it? It really does feel like the atmosphere you get at work when somebody is just working their notice, their heart can't really be in it and your work colleagues cannot really help to think beyond your departure and naturally will mainly be focused on their own future.So I'm on a bit of a break from it all at the moment, I have had long breaks in the past. Post Hillsborough I still went to matches for about three years but without real genuine enthusiasm, I can't explain why but I didn't seem to be able to get up for it and was almost like a zombie sometimes. I thought what the fuck am I doing this for and my last game was the '92 cup final - a win no less! I threw myself into my amateur football career, which provided me with the buzz, excitement and satisfaction I wasn't getting from watching my team. I went through a phase of not even knowing the names of some of the Liverpool players and hardly watched any football, although it was a lot harder to access then without paying through the nose to Sky. I eventually returned to watching around 2001 but that kind of coincided with age catching up with me on the playing side and my wife becoming ill, so priorities had changed. When I did manage to get back to Anfield in 2001, a night match vs Chelsea, I had the privilege of watching Steven Gerrard and Gary Mac play together live and I was hooked again.Walking away or giving it a break can actually be a positive and healthy for you but I do think you need something else to do or replace it with. I was lucky that in the 90s I had football but now I only have golf which isn't really a winter sport and can actually be more stressful than watching my team! So I guess it just comes down to having a sense of perspective, watching Liverpool should be something that you can enjoy and be entertained by, it shouldn't be something that is a chore or leave you completely devastated and depressed just because of a defeat - worse things can happen in life.I'm with you on looking forward to a change now and it is needed. At the moment we look as bad as United and I don't think the team is that bad on paper, it's more to do with the situation of everyone having already checked out. Hopefully the new bloke will improve us but if not there isn't anything as fans we can do about it so there is no point in worrying about it. Hopefully we will become the bogey team for United and the Bitters again as per the Rafa period, so that will do for starters.