RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition

Anyone else got this on a loop in their head?

Yeah me ;D
One below par performance, after 3 forced changes late in the week against a good side and everyone needs to change their role or position.

Think I'll just avoid some football chatter for a while and concentrate on the cricket until the next game
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

There needs to be a fuckin' purge of this place.
I'm staying out of the main board.

We're still top and its still in our own hands. Mo is due back, Endo is due back, Thiago is back, Ibou is OK to miss a game as Quansah is well capable, just need to regroup and go again
100%.

unfortunately I don't have a second sport that I follow.

otoh I'll have more time available to do ....erm .... something I haven't thought of yet.
MotoGP starts next month, that's me and the eldest sorted :thumbup
