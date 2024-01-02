« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 43617 times)

Online Terry de Niro

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1840 on: January 2, 2024, 04:25:24 pm »


Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  2, 2024, 04:23:17 pm
Not sure about the badge in the chat but them 3 look excellent.
Home one looks shite.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1841 on: January 2, 2024, 04:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  2, 2024, 04:25:24 pm
Home one looks shite.
I like it. Long as the collar / neck area looks better in real life than the pic. Black & grey kits are outstanding.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1842 on: January 2, 2024, 04:44:15 pm »
What happened to Trents Nike badge?

All 3 look good

Not sure about the turquoise on the black kit though
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1843 on: January 2, 2024, 04:45:53 pm »
I hate the grey kits, I always prefer the black and white ones to those.
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #1844 on: January 2, 2024, 05:01:35 pm »
If I have to see another post of Darwin stats I'll stick me head in the oven.
Offline reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1845 on: January 2, 2024, 05:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  2, 2024, 05:01:35 pm
If I have to see another post of Darwin stats I'll stick me head in the oven.

I've been in there today and put a few posts up but I've withdrawn now as it's gone so far down a rabbit hole I've no idea who's saying what or what they're even discussing 🤷

I can't even decide if it's negative or positive.  Weirdest fucking shite I've read on rawk I reckon!!
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #1846 on: January 2, 2024, 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  2, 2024, 05:08:32 pm
I've been in there today and put a few posts up but I've withdrawn now as it's gone so far down a rabbit hole I've no idea who's saying what or what they're even discussing 🤷

I can't even decide if it's negative or positive.  Weirdest fucking shite I've read on rawk I reckon!!

It's the usual mouse wheel - endlessly discussing the same things over and over. I guess the gist is on one hand you have the people who say yeah, his scoring isn't great but he's making a great team contribution, versus those saying we didn't pay £100m (hah!) for a supersub, and that he's a luxury player we need rid of.

I'm only guessing though. Like you, I only understand one paragraph in 10 in that discussion!
Offline JP!

    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1847 on: January 2, 2024, 05:25:45 pm »
People don't seem to understand the difference between questioning someone and being overtly critical and miserable illogically.  So it's now become 'He doesn't score enough in tight games' 'Well, actually, he did score the opener last week' 'OH SO WE'RE NOT ALLOWED TO QUESTION HIM?!'

You can say 'will he ever score 20 a season?' and that be a fair enough questionable discussion point.

'He doesn't impact tight games enough'/'He isn't good enough'/'We can't have players like him in our position'(???? Would we be there without him?) are not questions, but statements, and just demonstrably logically false.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1848 on: January 2, 2024, 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  2, 2024, 10:16:50 am
For normal people yes ;)

And Bob Paisley.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1849 on: January 2, 2024, 05:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on January  2, 2024, 10:14:19 am
Football is pretty basic though Rob, stick the round thing in the net and your troubles go away, don't do that and well twitchy bum time :D

This

I can't be bothered with inverted this, false that, XG etc...
Offline reddebs

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1850 on: January 2, 2024, 05:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  2, 2024, 05:12:16 pm
It's the usual mouse wheel - endlessly discussing the same things over and over. I guess the gist is on one hand you have the people who say yeah, his scoring isn't great but he's making a great team contribution, versus those saying we didn't pay £100m (hah!) for a supersub, and that he's a luxury player we need rid of.

I'm only guessing though. Like you, I only understand one paragraph in 10 in that discussion!

Quote from: JP! on January  2, 2024, 05:25:45 pm
People don't seem to understand the difference between questioning someone and being overtly critical and miserable illogically.  So it's now become 'He doesn't score enough in tight games' 'Well, actually, he did score the opener last week' 'OH SO WE'RE NOT ALLOWED TO QUESTION HIM?!'

You can say 'will he ever score 20 a season?' and that be a fair enough questionable discussion point.

'He doesn't impact tight games enough'/'He isn't good enough'/'We can't have players like him in our position'(???? Would we be there without him?) are not questions, but statements, and just demonstrably logically false.

It's all bonkers. 
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #1851 on: January 2, 2024, 06:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on January  2, 2024, 10:14:19 am
Football is pretty basic though Rob, stick the round thing in the net and your troubles go away, don't do that and well twitchy bum time :D

Online rob1966

« Reply #1852 on: January 2, 2024, 07:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January  2, 2024, 05:54:08 pm
This

I can't be bothered with inverted this, false that, XG etc...

If that's your kind of thing then fine, but when a player is judged on "he's under/overperforming his XG", I find it boring as. CBA analysing things to that level, I just like to watch a match and enjoy it
Online Red-Soldier

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1853 on: January 2, 2024, 08:42:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  2, 2024, 07:18:47 pm
If that's your kind of thing then fine, but when a player is judged on "he's under/overperforming his XG", I find it boring as. CBA analysing things to that level, I just like to watch a match and enjoy it

Life's too short for that bollocks.  It's just footie.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  2, 2024, 07:18:47 pm
If that's your kind of thing then fine, but when a player is judged on "he's under/overperforming his XG", I find it boring as. CBA analysing things to that level, I just like to watch a match and enjoy it

The Nunez thread has now become a debate concerning statistical analysis without antsy reference to football. ;D
Online Draex

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 10:58:03 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:27:32 am
The Nunez thread has now become a debate concerning statistical analysis without antsy reference to football. ;D

Stats on their own are without context, watching a player in a game without the stats again has no context. Talking about Nunez using basic doesn't score enough goals as a stat ignores the amount of space he creates for the rest of his colleagues to excel.

I get not everyone loves stats or the data analytics side, I personally find it fascinating but then again I spend hours wikipediaing any sort of random topic based on seeing it on tv, in a book etc.

However I find the whole debate in that thread (and others) an interesting point this as it kind of ignores what made this club great once again. It was never just about laptop Eddie and his moneyball stats, it was never just about a brilliant man manager and innovative coach/manager (and team), it was never about us recruiting quantum physics uber nerds to create new and never seen before pitch space analysis, it wasn't poaching some of the best scouts from Man City who did expectional back ground work on character and "fit" for the team.. It was these merging of new and old techniques to create this balanced back room set up which enabled us with little to no margin for error go toe to toe with the cheat mode sportswashers.
Online SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 12:40:16 pm »
interesting comments about the Nunez thread .... but please, let's not replicate the debate here!!
Online rob1966

« Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 01:52:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:40:16 pm
interesting comments about the Nunez thread .... but please, let's not replicate the debate here!!

Is right.
Online afc tukrish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 04:14:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:27:32 am
The Nunez thread has now become a debate concerning statistical analysis without antsy reference to football. ;D

I'd argue that the totality of the Nunez thread is particularly antsy... :D
Offline Samie

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 07:24:46 pm »
Seeing as it's start of the FA Cup 3rd round here's this...

1965 FA CUP final

Online So Howard Philips

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 07:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:24:46 pm
Seeing as it's start of the FA Cup 3rd round here's this...

1965 FA CUP final



Don Revie and Dirty Leeds. A match made in Hades.
Online SamLad

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 08:34:00 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:47:03 pm
Don Revie and Dirty Leeds. A match made in Hades.
Damned if I can remember their captain's name.  Looks like a mascot next to Rowdie.  :)
Online zero zero

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1862 on: Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:34:00 pm
Damned if I can remember their captain's name.  Looks like a mascot next to Rowdie.  :)
;D Exactly what I was thinking!
Online afc tukrish

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1863 on: Yesterday at 08:42:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:34:00 pm
Damned if I can remember their captain's name.  Looks like a mascot next to Rowdie.  :)

Bobby Collins, no?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1864 on: Yesterday at 08:45:18 pm »
Online Terry de Niro

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1865 on: Yesterday at 09:27:43 pm »
My 1st visit to Anfield South. 

Online rob1966

« Reply #1866 on: Yesterday at 09:36:06 pm »
What a great first game
Online So Howard Philips

« Reply #1867 on: Yesterday at 10:53:45 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:42:43 pm
Bobby Collins, no?

One of the leading members of the School of Science until he fell out with Catterick who sold him to a main rival Leeds United.

And repeated a few years later when they sold Alan Ball to Arsenal.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1868 on: Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:53:45 pm
One of the leading members of the School of Science until he fell out with Catterick who sold him to a main rival Leeds United.

And repeated a few years later when they sold Alan Ball to Arsenal.
Baffling why he sold either of them. 
But I reckon selling Ball hurt them the most.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1869 on: Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm »
Alan Ball
Alan Ball
Is it true what Shankly said, youre worth fuck all
Oh Alan Ball
Online SamLad

« Reply #1870 on: Yesterday at 11:19:48 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:42:43 pm
Bobby Collins, no?
I would have bet a ton of dosh that Bremner was their captain that day.

I have virtually no memory of Collins to be honest.

I guess I've totally overlooked him all these years.
Online afc tukrish

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 12:03:18 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:19:48 pm
I would have bet a ton of dosh that Bremner was their captain that day.

I have virtually no memory of Collins to be honest.

I guess I've totally overlooked him all these years.

Reasonably certain it was he who fouled Byrne, thereby cementing his reputation as the Baddest of All Asses Forevermore
Online Terry de Niro

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 02:41:25 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:03:18 am
Reasonably certain it was he who fouled Byrne, thereby cementing his reputation as the Baddest of All Asses Forevermore
It was him.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 04:55:10 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm
Alan Ball
Alan Ball
Is it true what Shankly said, youre worth fuck all
Oh Alan Ball
;D
I was too young to see Ball play for Everton and Arsenal, but I can remember hearing some fella singing it on his own when he was warming up at the Anny Road end in the late 70s, which would have been Southampton.

Did that song come from when he left Everton for a record fee? I always remember my old blue grandad saying it was because Ball needed his cut of the transfer fee.


