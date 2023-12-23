« previous next »
December 23, 2023, 09:44:03 pm
I didn't see the game, nor did I follow any commentary or visit the match thread so was it a decent result, were we lucky or unlucky and who's being made the scapegoat for the dropped points?
December 23, 2023, 10:04:14 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 23, 2023, 09:44:03 pm
I didn't see the game, nor did I follow any commentary or visit the match thread so was it a decent result, were we lucky or unlucky and who's being made the scapegoat for the dropped points?
Scapegoat: Trent for hitting the crossbar

Lucky/unlucky:



Not a penalty. The ref "didn't see it". Reviewed by VAR. No hand ball! And in the best Arsenal tradition, Arteta didn't see it either.
December 23, 2023, 10:08:43 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 23, 2023, 09:44:03 pm
I didn't see the game, nor did I follow any commentary or visit the match thread so was it a decent result, were we lucky or unlucky and who's being made the scapegoat for the dropped points?

We had a 5 on 1 breakway, Mo rolled it across the Trent and the ball bounced just before it got to Trent and he his shot slammed off the bar, so Trents getting shit.
December 23, 2023, 10:09:47 pm
I've ended up narking at the missus as a few things have pissed me off this week, so I'm now chilling watching Die Hard.
December 23, 2023, 10:11:00 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 23, 2023, 10:09:47 pm
I've ended up narking at the missus as a few things have pissed me off this week, so I'm now chilling watching Die Hard.

Yippy ky yay...
December 23, 2023, 10:13:56 pm
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on December 23, 2023, 10:04:14 pm
Scapegoat: Trent for hitting the crossbar

Lucky/unlucky:



Not a penalty. The ref "didn't see it". Reviewed by VAR. No hand ball! And in the best Arsenal tradition, Arteta didn't see it either.

Cheers mate.

It's never a good sign after dropping points when pretty much every player thread is top of the unread topics board.

It's good to see we've been robbed again by the officials, it restores your faith that they've decided they've paid us back now for the earlier fuck ups. 

I can never trust officials when things go our way, it's not the natural order of things ☺️
December 23, 2023, 10:18:12 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 23, 2023, 10:13:56 pm
It's never a good sign after dropping points when pretty much every player thread is top of the unread topics board.
Read: Joe Gomez, Endo & Curtis. All immense. Avoid the rest :D
December 23, 2023, 10:26:23 pm
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on December 23, 2023, 10:18:12 pm
Read: Joe Gomez, Endo & Curtis. All immense. Avoid the rest :D

👍

I'll watch the full game on lfctv tomorrow if I get time too.
December 23, 2023, 10:46:37 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 23, 2023, 10:26:23 pm
👍

I'll watch the full game on lfctv tomorrow if I get time too.
Missed out Ibou.

It was a really good game marred by blind VAR officials and the usual time-wasting, diving and feigning injury antics from Arsenal.
December 23, 2023, 11:08:21 pm
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on December 23, 2023, 10:18:12 pm
Read: Joe Gomez, Endo & Curtis. All immense. Avoid the rest :D
stay away from the Grav thread
December 24, 2023, 04:08:43 am
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on December 23, 2023, 10:04:14 pm
Scapegoat: Trent for hitting the crossbar

Lucky/unlucky:



Not a penalty. The ref "didn't see it". Reviewed by VAR. No hand ball! And in the best Arsenal tradition, Arteta didn't see it either.
It's definitely not a penalty, but the failure to dribble to the opposing basketball is shocking...
December 24, 2023, 08:39:09 am
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 23, 2023, 09:44:03 pm
I didn't see the game, nor did I follow any commentary or visit the match thread so was it a decent result, were we lucky or unlucky and who's being made the scapegoat for the dropped points?

Two exceptionally good football teams going hammer and tongue for 95minutes, intense as fuck.

Var should be the scapegoat sadly.
December 24, 2023, 08:40:35 am
Quote from: Draex Navidad on December 24, 2023, 08:39:09 am
Two exceptionally good football teams going hammer and tongue for 95minutes, intense as fuck.

Var should be the scapegoat sadly.
Thought we had them licked to be honest
December 24, 2023, 08:54:49 am
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on December 24, 2023, 08:40:35 am
Thought we had them licked to be honest

Yeah, did feel like that, then we ran out of steam.
December 24, 2023, 12:09:04 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 23, 2023, 10:09:47 pm
I've ended up narking at the missus as a few things have pissed me off this week, so I'm now chilling watching Die Hard.

Was a tough choice between that and Dirty Harry, for me.

Some great films were made in the 70s. 
December 24, 2023, 12:12:46 pm
Quote from: Draex Navidad on December 24, 2023, 08:54:49 am
Yeah, did feel like that, then we ran out of steam.
You're right, but it was a silly pun for "hammer and tongue" instead of hammer and tongs.
December 24, 2023, 03:08:41 pm
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on December 23, 2023, 10:04:14 pm
Scapegoat: Trent for hitting the crossbar

Lucky/unlucky:



Not a penalty. The ref "didn't see it". Reviewed by VAR. No hand ball! And in the best Arsenal tradition, Arteta didn't see it either.



One's a pen, the other isn't (apparently). *shrug*
December 24, 2023, 03:58:24 pm
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on December 23, 2023, 10:18:12 pm
Read: Joe Gomez, Endo & Curtis. All immense. Avoid the rest :D

although that one now has taken a turn with someone doubling down on an opinion decided on the day he signed :lmao  Sometimes its best to just not comment at all but nope, a few cant leave well alone!
Yesterday at 07:03:15 pm
After today's game I don't want to hear anyone saying "we had plenty of chances to put the game away".

We DID put the game away - but the referee and VAR stole our fucking goals!  :no
Yesterday at 07:50:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:03:15 pm
After today's game I don't want to hear anyone saying "we had plenty of chances to put the game away".

We DID put the game away - but the referee and VAR stole our fucking goals!  :no

Who drew Red Beret duty today?  ;D
Yesterday at 08:06:26 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 07:50:17 pm
Who drew Red Beret duty today?  ;D

Well people are saying it!  :D
Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:03:15 pm
After today's game I don't want to hear anyone saying "we had plenty of chances to put the game away".

We DID put the game away - but the referee and VAR stole our fucking goals!  :no
In fairness, the refs and VAR were unlucky...
Yesterday at 08:46:06 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm
In fairness, the refs and VAR were unlucky...

;D
Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm
We've learned a lot this week, though. Play basketball in the penalty box? Sound. Push a player into an offside position? Counts to rule out a goal. Don't actually foul a player while your teammate scores? No goal.

Who says Christmas telly isn't educational?
Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm
We've learned a lot this week, though. Play basketball in the penalty box? Sound. Push a player into an offside position? Counts to rule out a goal. Don't actually foul a player while your teammate scores? No goal.

Who says Christmas telly isn't educational?

Good processes...
Yesterday at 10:49:22 pm
Apparently poverty shaming is fine

No wonder the country's fucked
Today at 08:52:55 am
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:49:22 pm
Apparently poverty shaming is fine

No wonder the country's fucked

I read that exchange and while I don't agree with the poster you're referring to, I thought they made their points calmly and gave solid reasons for why they felt that way.
Today at 01:58:58 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:49:22 pm
Apparently poverty shaming is fine

No wonder the country's fucked
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:52:55 am
I read that exchange and while I don't agree with the poster you're referring to, I thought they made their points calmly and gave solid reasons for why they felt that way.
What have I missed?
