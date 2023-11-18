« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 30151 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,362
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1400 on: November 18, 2023, 10:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 18, 2023, 05:47:53 pm
What trophy is this between the League and European Cup?  :)



Pic my Dad took from the Paddock, 1979, of Bob being presented with one of his six Bells Manager of the Year awards

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,058
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1401 on: November 22, 2023, 10:40:16 am »
Today I'm going to follow the teachings of Yoda:

"If into the Tory thread you go, only pain will you find."


I'm already getting chest pains worrying about what the government is going to do to me.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,442
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 04:39:12 pm »
Close the door and dig out the rations.

Theres a debate about selling Salah!
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,058
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 05:16:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:39:12 pm
Close the door and dig out the rations.

Theres a debate about selling Salah!

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,929
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 05:18:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:39:12 pm
Close the door and dig out the rations.

Theres a debate about selling Salah!
Careful now, before someone comes in here and accuses you of having a pop at other posters.   ::)
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 05:27:05 pm »
I'm sure some prefer to play a sort of covert game of football manager against themselves than see us being successful 🤷
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,954
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 05:27:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:39:12 pm
Close the door and dig out the rations.

Theres a debate about selling Salah!

Over my dead body!  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,576
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 05:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:18:27 pm
Careful now, before someone comes in here and accuses you of having a pop at other posters.   ::)

Hey, that was me!  But it was more about the smugness of this thread, like it's the only sane place on RAWK and the other threads are full of idiots.  It's really condescending to read at times.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,929
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 05:35:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:32:31 pm
Hey, that was me!  But it was more about the smugness of this thread, like it's the only sane place on RAWK and the other threads are full of idiots.  It's really condescending to read at times.
No more condescending than most of the shite in the main forum or transfer forums.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,576
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 05:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:35:25 pm
No more condescending than most of the shite in the main forum or transfer forums.

Exactly.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 