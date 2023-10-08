« previous next »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1080 on: October 8, 2023, 05:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October  8, 2023, 04:59:51 pm
Good with sunlight, although apparently, I do spend too much time upstairs in the office, according to my wife.
Doing what? ;)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1081 on: October 8, 2023, 05:13:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October  8, 2023, 05:12:06 pm
Doing what? ;)

Hahah ;)

Watching tv mainly. Plus it's my work office.

Got the cricket on one computer and football on the tv.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1082 on: October 8, 2023, 05:19:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2023, 04:10:53 pm
Aaaannnnddd the fucking crying arses are off again in the post match thread "should have signed a DM, wah wah wah wah wah"
Every one of those wannabe manager whoppers should fuck off and give us our website back.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1083 on: October 8, 2023, 05:22:29 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on October  8, 2023, 04:31:38 pm
It's fucking tiresome. How does a no.6 stop us conceding goals from our flanks?

Yep it's mental, Mac Allister got given a hospital pass and then we were so passive out wide they got a lot of joyt yet it's a 6 being blamed... Can't be an agenda can it!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1084 on: October 8, 2023, 05:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October  8, 2023, 05:13:36 pm
Hahah ;)

Watching tv mainly. Plus it's my work office.

Got the cricket on one computer and football on the tv.
Sure watching "sport". ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1085 on: October 8, 2023, 05:31:10 pm »
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1086 on: October 8, 2023, 05:54:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October  8, 2023, 05:29:39 pm
Sure watching "sport". ;D

Naked womens wrestling is a sport ;)


And lets not forget topless Darts
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1087 on: October 8, 2023, 05:59:26 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October  8, 2023, 04:31:48 pm
I think most people have been not too bad today. There is one or two but I'm glossing over them now. We have the makings of a good team here, we just to iron out the faults such as starting too slowly, and conceding soft goals.
I was seething about that first goal we gifted them. Such arrogant, sloppy play. That, and the notoriously slow starts aside, yes, we definitely do have the makings of a very good side. In fact, if we hadn't been screwed over so badly and so wrongly in successive games we'd actually be sitting at the top of the league right now.

It's early days for this team and I doubt the rebuild is finished. I think we'll be fine.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1088 on: October 8, 2023, 06:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2023, 05:59:26 pm
I was seething about that first goal we gifted them. Such arrogant, sloppy play. That, and the notoriously slow starts aside, yes, we definitely do have the makings of a very good side. In fact, if we hadn't been screwed over so badly and so wrongly in successive games we'd actually be sitting at the top of the league right now.

It's early days for this team and I doubt the rebuild is finished. I think we'll be fine.

We'll be more than fine, we'll be Champions this season. We're up there with the others and once we all gel, we'll win this. Our next 4 games are all very very winnable, really no reason we shouldn't take 12 from 12
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1089 on: October 8, 2023, 06:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October  8, 2023, 05:31:10 pm
;D It's physical.
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2023, 05:54:22 pm
Naked womens wrestling is a sport ;)


And lets not forget topless Darts
Explains his eye sight deteriorating.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1090 on: October 8, 2023, 06:34:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October  8, 2023, 06:33:24 pm
Explains his eye sight deteriorating.

I did have Lasik surgery about 6 years ago.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1091 on: October 8, 2023, 06:34:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October  8, 2023, 06:33:24 pm
Explains his eye sight deteriorating.
And the intolerance to any more spice... 
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1092 on: October 8, 2023, 06:36:14 pm »
Both of their goals came from schoolboy errors. If we had Thiago, Jota and Gakpo today we would've butchered them.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1093 on: October 8, 2023, 06:37:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  8, 2023, 04:22:12 pm
See you all after the international break and I haven't even looked in any of the main threads 🤦

I detest international breaks.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1094 on: October 8, 2023, 06:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on October  8, 2023, 06:37:40 pm
I detest international breaks.
I'm far more welcoming to those this season. Idon't watch any games, which gives me a mental break from the refereeing shitshow.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1095 on: October 8, 2023, 07:44:51 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on October  8, 2023, 06:36:14 pm
Both of their goals came from schoolboy errors. If we had Thiago, Jota and Gakpo today we would've butchered them.

This is where sending offs really hurt us.

I'm on the verge of binning the whole thing off. Like I said in the VAR thread, what's the point of playing against a stacked deck? We should be comfortably clear at the top of the table. Instead, we're counting ourselves fortunate to be in the hunt - until the next sending off or dodgy pen after all the fuss has died down.

Considering how some of our players get pole axed with no comeback, it's amazing the bookings we've had. Utter shite.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 08:03:31 am »
Quote from: farawayred on October  8, 2023, 04:52:59 pm
Sorry to hear that, Chakan, that's so unfortunate!... There is a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, which I love. If you drive toward the city, you'd smell the garlic 10 miles away all year aroud.


Yes we drove through there a few weeks ago and it stinks worse than BMD , or better if you love garlic. Didnt stop for Garlic Ice Cream or Garlic Jam - both of which were advertised on the route.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 04:51:37 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 08:03:31 am

Yes we drove through there a few weeks ago and it stinks worse than BMD , or better if you love garlic. Didnt stop for Garlic Ice Cream or Garlic Jam - both of which were advertised on the route.
Garlic ice cream is weird... I love garlic, but I'm still undecided on the ice cream...
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1098 on: Yesterday at 04:59:41 pm »
Yeah I don't think I'll be queueing up for garlic ice cream.

Garlic jam I can sort of see; I imagine I'd use it as a savoury relish, like a chutney

Just on the subject, it's always a bit amusing when enthusiasts transcontextualise successful things into areas they don't suit,

Garlic is amazing; as garlic; used in certain ways. I wouldn't, however, expect it to be any good in ice cream or cakes or whatever. Ditto everything else.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 06:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on October  8, 2023, 06:37:40 pm
I detest international breaks.

A festival of boredom.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1100 on: Yesterday at 09:11:28 pm »
A gal I know on twitch has a partner who is something of a chef. As part of a subathon at the end of August, he crafted her some very specific flavoured ice cream. Types included bacon and eggs, marmite, wasabi, hot dog, ginger and soy sauce, ghost chilli, mustard, pickle and cheese (which she actually rather liked), chicken tikka (which she also rather liked), and oyster.

It was all in good fun as a bit of a fundraiser for her channel, but the chost chilli almost killed her.  ;D

You can watch the clip in question if you have a mind to, https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1912474564
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1101 on: Yesterday at 09:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:11:28 pm
A gal I know on twitch has a partner who is something of a chef. As part of a subathon at the end of August, he crafted her some very specific flavoured ice cream. Types included bacon and eggs, marmite, wasabi, hot dog, ginger and soy sauce, ghost chilli, mustard, pickle and cheese (which she actually rather liked), chicken tikka (which she also rather liked), and oyster.

It was all in good fun as a bit of a fundraiser for her channel, but the chost chilli almost killed her.  ;D

You can watch the clip in question if you have a mind to, https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1912474564

My eldest had the chicken wings with Carolina Reaper sauce on in Yatesies in town (double the Ghost chili in heat, its now the hottest in the world) , fucking hell, I tried a dab and it near burnt my mouth off, he ate the lot, I had to go next door to Iceland to buy him a bottle of milk he was sweating that much - he bloody wants to get them again next time we are in town
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1102 on: Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:23:06 pm
My eldest had the chicken wings with Carolina Reaper sauce on in Yatesies in town (double the Ghost chili in heat, its now the hottest in the world) , fucking hell, I tried a dab and it near burnt my mouth off, he ate the lot, I had to go next door to Iceland to buy him a bottle of milk he was sweating that much - he bloody wants to get them again next time we are in town

I like things a bit spicy, but I won't understand why people opt for something so outright deadly. At least my twitch pal wasn't actually expecting it! ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 12:29:53 am »
I use both Bhut Jolokia (Ghost Pepper) and Carolina Reaper chillies, and other high Scoville chillies, fairly regularly. I'm not going to pretend to be hard and claim that I don't find them very hot; they certainly are. But if used well in a dish that is designed to include them I don't have an issue eating food cooked with them

I do agree that the point of a curry (or any hot dish) should not be to just make it as hot as possible and damn the flavour/experience. It's about getting the right combination of flavours and textures and heat.

You can buy Carolina Reaper chillie sauce in bottles which is plastered with text and graphics and 'warnings' about its supposed super hotness, but sadly it's pretty tame and watered down stuff. I guess they didn't want to risk anyone accidentaly pouring a load over their chips and having their heads blow off. Or any consequent litigation.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 06:12:27 am »
I like and use quite a bit Ghost Pepper, Caroline Reaper, Scorpion Pepper, and other such sauces, but as you said, the hotness varies greatly.
I don't know if that's true for others, or if I'm just not cut for it, but I sweat from different areas on the head depending on the pepper... From some I sweat from the top, from others around the sides; is that weird? In either case, I often look like I just took a shower by the end of dinner. :)

I also agree with the shouts that spice is not the most important thing; not only in curries, but in general. I guess I like the burning pain in my mouth a bit, but that opens my receptors a lot. Or I could just be a masochist, as my wife claims...

My favorite peppers are the Scotch Bonnet and the Red Savina. Not the hottest, but their taste appeals to me. The Scotch Bonnet is particularly interesting, because I don't like the taste of Habaneros (like the spiciness level), but the Scotch Bonnet is its close cousin. I never understood that.

Fun fact. I think that the Scotch Bonnet actually comes from West Africa, but it's been established as a mainstream pepper in the Caribbean. It's found everywhere in the Caribbean. The name, Scotch Bonnet (given for obvious reasons), comes from Jamaica, but in Costa Rica they call the pepper Chile Panameño (Panamanian pepper), but in Panama it was called something else (Aji Chombo?)...
