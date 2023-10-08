I like and use quite a bit Ghost Pepper, Caroline Reaper, Scorpion Pepper, and other such sauces, but as you said, the hotness varies greatly.I don't know if that's true for others, or if I'm just not cut for it, but I sweat from different areas on the head depending on the pepper... From some I sweat from the top, from others around the sides; is that weird? In either case, I often look like I just took a shower by the end of dinner.I also agree with the shouts that spice is not the most important thing; not only in curries, but in general. I guess I like the burning pain in my mouth a bit, but that opens my receptors a lot. Or I could just be a masochist, as my wife claims...My favorite peppers are the Scotch Bonnet and the Red Savina. Not the hottest, but their taste appeals to me. The Scotch Bonnet is particularly interesting, because I don't like the taste of Habaneros (like the spiciness level), but the Scotch Bonnet is its close cousin. I never understood that.Fun fact. I think that the Scotch Bonnet actually comes from West Africa, but it's been established as a mainstream pepper in the Caribbean. It's found everywhere in the Caribbean. The name, Scotch Bonnet (given for obvious reasons), comes from Jamaica, but in Costa Rica they call the pepper Chile Panameño (Panamanian pepper), but in Panama it was called something else (Aji Chombo?)...