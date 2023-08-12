^



I'm the same. I never bring football up and will only talk about it if the other person brings it up first.



One of my best mates is a bluenose and her husband is a Man United fan. There is such a rich seam of material to mine if I was interested in taking the piss, but I don't bother. I never even mentioned the 7-0 to him. I don't bring football up unless one of them starts a conversation on it.



I'm a Red. I do my thing and that's that. I can't be arsed with the rest of it and I have little interest in talking football with 'bantz' merchants and tribal nutjobs.



Same here, find talking about football really tedious with people. I know a couple lads that are Everton fans, proper normal and great lads. Anyone mentioned Klopp to them and they go on about what a massive bellend he is, and how he's an embarrassment. Once happened while I was on the train with them, so started talking about him outside of the football world, and how his beliefs and morals are really well aligned, and he's probably be a great laugh. Nope. Apparently because he gets passionate during a football game he is likely to be an absolute horror and vote tory or something.It's the same with anything, people seem unable to see another point of view if it doesn't match their club. What's the point in discussing it if it's just going to go one way? This forum is similar to the point that it's really hard to question someone or dig deeper into an opinion without people thinking you're attacking them. I remember asking North Bank why he was on here during a Spurs vs Arsenal game, posting about the match. Turns out he just likes it on here more than anywhere else, but at the time, you'd have thought I questioned everything he believed in with the reaction to the questionMy dad has the right idea, after a win "You see the game last night, good wasn't it?" That's it. Move on and talk about other things. After a loss he doesn't even bring it up. It's a shame really, as I really like good in depth talks about football and the on pitch stuff, but everything's about the banter or some kind of cheating now (rightly or wrongly). The transfer windows are an absolute stain. Not once have I ever felt embarrassed by the club trying to sign someone, yet it gets banded around constantly.