« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition  (Read 5704 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,928
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #200 on: August 12, 2023, 09:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 12, 2023, 09:17:38 pm
;D

Same names in that thread over and over. Its been aboot an hour and theyre like rabid fucking monkeys :lmao

Swear to god. Calling everyone allsorts.

HAAHAHA Its how they act after seeing an article that FSG are on their way over and they react like like John W Henry shouldve been here unlocking the gates every mprning and getting the papers in, collecting the milk and getting the kids ready for school. The daft cuntsl :lmao

Someone actually asked wheres he been the last two months?.   ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,388
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #201 on: August 12, 2023, 10:34:37 pm »
Thank fuck I've been out all day having fun with my lad
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #202 on: August 12, 2023, 10:55:21 pm »
there's WAY too many "fans" whose affection for Liverpool is contingent on LFC doing exactly what they want, when they want, how they want.

as soon as they don't see that, the "affection" falls to bits in a heartbeat.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,149
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #203 on: August 12, 2023, 11:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 12, 2023, 09:59:00 pm
Ya know what mate, i dont tell a soul in real life im into footy cos i fucking hate footy fans. On here i can log off and no one can bother me. I find how people behave over footy fucking ridiculous. Its like they think they can go that bit further cos football somehow lets you get away with shit you wouldnt be allowed to in everyday normal things and i find it bizarre. Some of the fucking nutters in that thread need sectioning.. I hate all the crying and tantrums and all the other shit because theyre fucking try hards trying to show everyone how much of a bigger fan they are by getting angrier than the last fucking plantpot cos they care

Fuck off

Couldn't agree more.  I refuse to mention football on holiday to anyone EVER.  Always go in the off-season too.

I am not having some dickhead from the East Midlands (or wherever) ruining my happy mood by referring to LFC as "dippers" in every conversation.

Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,928
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #204 on: August 12, 2023, 11:05:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 12, 2023, 10:55:21 pm
there's WAY too many "fans" whose affection for Liverpool is contingent on LFC doing exactly what they want, when they want, how they want.

as soon as they don't see that, the "affection" falls to bits in a heartbeat.

Common theme in the transfer thread is when some suggests player X, then player Xs availability and ability is discussed, until it becomes its negligent we werent even considering X.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,388
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #205 on: August 12, 2023, 11:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August 12, 2023, 11:05:16 pm
Common theme in the transfer thread is when some suggests player X, then player Xs availability and ability is discussed, until it becomes its negligent we werent even considering X.

Yet not one of these c*nts is working in football in any capacity, if they are so fucking clever why aren't they at a Premier League club?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,917
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #206 on: August 13, 2023, 12:27:02 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on August 12, 2023, 09:18:50 pm
To be fair I didn't help when I said I wanted to see John Henry knock the cowboy out!  :D

If knocking the cowboy out isn't a euphemism, it certainly should be...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,388
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #207 on: August 13, 2023, 12:29:34 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 13, 2023, 12:27:02 am
If knocking the cowboy out isn't a euphemism, it certainly should be...

;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,481
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #208 on: August 13, 2023, 01:59:23 am »
Quote from: John C on August 12, 2023, 08:02:32 pm
He's been quiet for a while Terry. He logs on occasionally. He'll have his own reasons.

Cheers mate. Send him my regards if you are in touch.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,883
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #209 on: August 13, 2023, 09:38:01 am »
Re-opened the transfer the tread, same deluge of absolutely-no-news-posts.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 931
  • JFT 97
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #210 on: August 13, 2023, 09:50:33 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 12, 2023, 09:59:00 pm
Ya know what mate, i dont tell a soul in real life im into footy cos i fucking hate footy fans. On here i can log off and no one can bother me. I find how people behave over footy fucking ridiculous. Its like they think they can go that bit further cos football somehow lets you get away with shit you wouldnt be allowed to in everyday normal things and i find it bizarre. Some of the fucking nutters in that thread need sectioning.. I hate all the crying and tantrums and all the other shit because theyre fucking try hards trying to show everyone how much of a bigger fan they are by getting angrier than the last fucking plantpot cos they care

Fuck off
Another one who does that. Family who are all red anyway and closest friends who aren't into footy know I am a fan but when I meet other people not a peep.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,513
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #211 on: August 13, 2023, 10:18:13 am »
^

I'm the same. I never bring football up and will only talk about it if the other person brings it up first.

One of my best mates is a bluenose and her husband is a Man United fan. There is such a rich seam of material to mine if I was interested in taking the piss, but I don't bother. I never even mentioned the 7-0 to him. I don't bring football up unless one of them starts a conversation on it.

I'm a Red. I do my thing and that's that. I can't be arsed with the rest of it and I have little interest in talking football with 'bantz' merchants and tribal nutjobs.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,388
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #212 on: August 14, 2023, 12:50:16 pm »
And they're off (again)

there's toys flying everywhere, nappies full of piss and shit - we're clowns, sack the recruitment team, Brighton have a replacement for Caecido lined up why don't we? whinge whinge whine whine whine
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,253
  • Bam!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #213 on: August 14, 2023, 01:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 13, 2023, 10:18:13 am
^

I'm the same. I never bring football up and will only talk about it if the other person brings it up first.

One of my best mates is a bluenose and her husband is a Man United fan. There is such a rich seam of material to mine if I was interested in taking the piss, but I don't bother. I never even mentioned the 7-0 to him. I don't bring football up unless one of them starts a conversation on it.

I'm a Red. I do my thing and that's that. I can't be arsed with the rest of it and I have little interest in talking football with 'bantz' merchants and tribal nutjobs.

Same here, find talking about football really tedious with people. I know a couple lads that are Everton fans, proper normal and great lads. Anyone mentioned Klopp to them and they go on about what a massive bellend he is, and how he's an embarrassment. Once happened while I was on the train with them, so started talking about him outside of the football world, and how his beliefs and morals are really well aligned, and he's probably be a great laugh. Nope. Apparently because he gets passionate during a football game he is likely to be an absolute horror and vote tory or something.

It's the same with anything, people seem unable to see another point of view if it doesn't match their club. What's the point in discussing it if it's just going to go one way? This forum is similar to the point that it's really hard to question someone or dig deeper into an opinion without people thinking you're attacking them. I remember asking North Bank why he was on here during a Spurs vs Arsenal game, posting about the match. Turns out he just likes it on here more than anywhere else, but at the time, you'd have thought I questioned everything he believed in with the reaction to the question :o

My dad has the right idea, after a win "You see the game last night, good wasn't it?" That's it. Move on and talk about other things. After a loss he doesn't even bring it up. It's a shame really, as I really like good in depth talks about football and the on pitch stuff, but everything's about the banter or some kind of cheating now (rightly or wrongly). The transfer windows are an absolute stain. Not once have I ever felt embarrassed by the club trying to sign someone, yet it gets banded around constantly.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 931
  • JFT 97
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #214 on: August 14, 2023, 01:24:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 14, 2023, 12:50:16 pm
And they're off (again)

there's toys flying everywhere, nappies full of piss and shit - we're clowns, sack the recruitment team, Brighton have a replacement for Caecido lined up why don't we? whinge whinge whine whine whine
Favourite word of the day is shambles this and shambles that. The only shambles I can think of is the cobbled wonky street in York.

Can't wait for Saturday and looking forward to seeing the new lads.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,391
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #215 on: August 14, 2023, 01:41:35 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on August 13, 2023, 09:50:33 am
Another one who does that. Family who are all red anyway and closest friends who aren't into footy know I am a fan but when I meet other people not a peep.


And me. Someone I've worked with for years the other day was shocked to learn I was a supporter.

I just have absolutely no interest in announcing interest in football to randoms, otherwise it just becomes their 'uh how about this weather' crap conversation that they don't necessarily even sincerely care about. Or like Pete said, that bullshit tribal stuff (and the unpleasant additional scummy englander shit being an LFC supporter sometimes subjects you to)

Love talking football with people who you know also enjoy it, and are good for it. But cannot stand the surface level 'oh this guy on talksport said that' or 'i got haaland in my fantasy team' boring stuff
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,388
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #216 on: August 14, 2023, 01:43:03 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on August 14, 2023, 01:24:50 pm
Favourite word of the day is shambles this and shambles that. The only shambles I can think of is the cobbled wonky street in York.

Can't wait for Saturday and looking forward to seeing the new lads.

Kids wanted to go to this, but we've got a week off doing family stuff, so didn't want the footy getting in the way - Villa is the first game we will go to instead, same as you, looking forwards to seeing Mac Allister and Dom in action.

I love how they are all experts on the inner workings of the club without not fucking one of them actually working for LFC.  ::)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #217 on: August 14, 2023, 01:46:28 pm »
Has something decisive happened then? I've given up on the transfer thread again and I don't read sports media.

Last I heard Caicedo was being driven in a manual Sierra and so missed the medical and was stuck in London. Can't he even afford an automatic, the vacillating millionaire blert?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,388
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #218 on: August 14, 2023, 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 14, 2023, 01:46:28 pm
Has something decisive happened then? I've given up on the transfer thread again and I don't read sports media.

Last I heard Caicedo was being driven in a manual Sierra and so missed the medical and was stuck in London. Can't he even afford an automatic, the vacillating millionaire blert?

BBC are reporting deal agreed with Chelsea at £115m and some reporter at the Echo says Lavia going there too, so heads falling off, club are shit, we're a laughing stock, that kind of shite.

If they are so fucking clever, get a fucking application in to the club to be a scout or director of football and prove it, rather than crying like fuck.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #219 on: August 14, 2023, 04:02:40 pm »
Shambles, negligent, incompetent, embarrassing. Its like a never ending stream of the same shite.
As well as loads of hindsight based advice. As Rob says, why arent these experts working in football if theyre that clever.
Theyll lose their shit at the merest hint of bad news, no matter how spurious the source is, and are determined to cast the club in the worst possible light, no matter what the situation.

I think if the site charged the usual suspects per post on that thread, thered be enough to keep the site going for years.

Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,679
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #220 on: August 14, 2023, 04:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on August 14, 2023, 04:02:40 pm
Shambles, negligent, incompetent, embarrassing. Its like a never ending stream of the same shite.
As well as loads of hindsight based advice. As Rob says, why arent these experts working in football if theyre that clever.
Theyll lose their shit at the merest hint of bad news, no matter how spurious the source is, and are determined to cast the club in the worst possible light, no matter what the situation.

I think if the site charged the usual suspects per post on that thread, thered be enough to keep the site going for years.

Interesting none of them havent donated despite years of using rawk to be angry men shouting at clouds.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,481
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #221 on: August 14, 2023, 04:44:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 14, 2023, 01:43:03 pm
Kids wanted to go to this, but we've got a week off doing family stuff, so didn't want the footy getting in the way - Villa is the first game we will go to instead, same as you, looking forwards to seeing Mac Allister and Dom in action.

I love how they are all experts on the inner workings of the club without not fucking one of them actually working for LFC.  ::)
And I would guess that the majority of the crying gobshites in there have never been anywhere near Anfield.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,388
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #222 on: August 14, 2023, 05:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 14, 2023, 04:44:15 pm
And I would guess that the majority of the crying gobshites in there have never been anywhere near Anfield.

I'd agree with that mate
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,108
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #223 on: August 14, 2023, 06:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on August 14, 2023, 04:02:40 pm
Shambles, negligent, incompetent, embarrassing. Its like a never ending stream of the same shite.
As well as loads of hindsight based advice. As Rob says, why arent these experts working in football if theyre that clever.
Theyll lose their shit at the merest hint of bad news, no matter how spurious the source is, and are determined to cast the club in the worst possible light, no matter what the situation.

I think if the site charged the usual suspects per post on that thread, thered be enough to keep the site going for years.



It wouldn't surprise me if Klopp is fuming/thinking about leaving*

*What I actually mean is I'm fuming and cos I'm such a genius and Klopp is brilliant, he must have the same opinion as me.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #224 on: August 14, 2023, 07:40:11 pm »
EDITED as I removed the original post. This is now just a view about transfers and their effect on some people.



It's quite instructive about how anything to do with transfers sends people nuts, complete with idealisation and sunlit uplands, and lost golden ages to hark back to. "This would never have happened back in the good old days (of Edwards)". Never mind that the transfer landscape has changed hugely over the last few years; fees have gone uterly batshit and keeping things quiet is much harder now than ever before.

This is the big spending world they all dreamed of, with all information spaffed out across social media, as they were demanding, and they're still not happy.

People seem to self-identfy with transfer matters in a way they don't about the rest of football and so every detail, every perceived slight, every martyred setback, everything that isn't 100% perfectly in accord with their own idealised wishes regarding transfers, is like a thorn in the side and a spear in the flesh, and results in a concomitant lash out.

Needless to say, it doesn't represent all fans, and I think that needs to be pointed out regularly as this kind of view tries to gain legitimacy by claiming to speak for us all.
« Last Edit: August 14, 2023, 08:06:55 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,922
  • Dutch Class
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 12:27:08 am »
Finally had to make use of the ignore function for at least one poster. I'd normally call myself a glass half-empty, pessimist, but I'm not sure how some can thrive on such a consistent blend of hubris and negativity towards nearly every single action the club makes.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 01:41:59 am »
Who the fuck is that Lubeh?  He's like some crazy wind up talking toy jumping into every conversation, even with himself.  He must use about 5 devices he's posting on the speed he responds but nothing makes any sense 😕
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,197
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 01:45:24 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:27:08 am
Finally had to make use of the ignore function for at least one poster. I'd normally call myself a glass half-empty, pessimist, but I'm not sure how some can thrive on such a consistent blend of hubris and negativity towards nearly every single action the club makes.

no way! Ive never got that from your posts! You are always one of the most reasonable in the forums!
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,922
  • Dutch Class
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 01:51:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:45:24 am
no way! Ive never got that from your posts! You are always one of the most reasonable in the forums!

Outside of RAWK of course  :D At the end of the day, the decisions a club makes are felt 2-3 years down the line, not 2-3 minutes after they're announced
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:53:39 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,883
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 08:38:48 am »
I blame Football Manager.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,679
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 10:14:04 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:38:48 am
I blame Football Manager.

Twitter and its revenue from clicks driven ads is the devil.

Romano earns £100k a month from ad revenue, it encourages him to lie.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 01:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:38:48 am
I blame Football Manager.
absolutely.  way too many ppl think swapping players in and out is done by clicking on a screen ... nothing to do with human beings.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 01:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:14:04 am
Twitter and its revenue from clicks driven ads is the devil.

Romano earns £100k a month from ad revenue, it encourages him to lie.
Just noticed on his bio he has his saying "here we go" followed by a copyright sign :lmao
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,330
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #233 on: Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 12, 2023, 03:46:39 pm
BTW, whatever happened to Soxfan? He was due a heart op, but it was pretty routine, I think he had had it and was still posting, then just stopped?
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 12, 2023, 06:16:07 pm
Yeah I got excited when I saw this thread, thought he was back. I think he got through his health scare ok - if you ever see this Soxfan drop in and say hello
:wave

First time logging in for 2-3 years I think.

Truthfully, I just had enough one day reading another idiotic post from one of the usual suspects & said "I'm done participating here." I do lurk maybe once every few weeks when something interesting is happening (like when we buy a highly rated DM :P ). I noticed that my blood pressure is lower when I don't peek in here. ;D Maybe someday I'll rejoin & just be a poster in the Boozer.

Know that I'm healthy & happy & wish the same for all of you here on RAWK. YNWA always my friends! :)
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,388
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 09:31:19 pm »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm
:wave

First time logging in for 2-3 years I think.

Truthfully, I just had enough one day reading another idiotic post from one of the usual suspects & said "I'm done participating here." I do lurk maybe once every few weeks when something interesting is happening (like when we buy a highly rated DM :P ). I noticed that my blood pressure is lower when I don't peek in here. ;D Maybe someday I'll rejoin & just be a poster in the Boozer.

Know that I'm healthy & happy & wish the same for all of you here on RAWK. YNWA always my friends! :)

Alright mate, glad to see you're OK.

Yeah, stay out of the FSG and Transfer threads, its the domain of the fuckwits
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,391
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #235 on: Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm »
Ah man, so glad to see you're about and healthy Soxfan mate!
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,917
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #236 on: Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm
:wave

First time logging in for 2-3 years I think.

Truthfully, I just had enough one day reading another idiotic post from one of the usual suspects & said "I'm done participating here." I do lurk maybe once every few weeks when something interesting is happening (like when we buy a highly rated DM :P ). I noticed that my blood pressure is lower when I don't peek in here. ;D Maybe someday I'll rejoin & just be a poster in the Boozer.

Know that I'm healthy & happy & wish the same for all of you here on RAWK. YNWA always my friends! :)

Wa-hey! Welcome back, Sox...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,565
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #237 on: Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm
Know that I'm healthy & happy & wish the same for all of you here on RAWK. YNWA always my friends! :)
Nice to hear from you mate. Take care.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,810
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #238 on: Yesterday at 11:44:05 pm »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm
:wave

First time logging in for 2-3 years I think.

Truthfully, I just had enough one day reading another idiotic post from one of the usual suspects & said "I'm done participating here." I do lurk maybe once every few weeks when something interesting is happening (like when we buy a highly rated DM :P ). I noticed that my blood pressure is lower when I don't peek in here. ;D Maybe someday I'll rejoin & just be a poster in the Boozer.

Know that I'm healthy & happy & wish the same for all of you here on RAWK. YNWA always my friends! :)
Great to hear youre healthy and doing well. Hope youre looking forward to this season even if not regularly engaging on here.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,513
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #239 on: Today at 01:50:18 am »
Hello Sox.  :wave

It's great to see you again. Glad you are well.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 