EDITED as I removed the original post. This is now just a view about transfers and their effect on some people.
It's quite instructive about how anything to do with transfers sends people nuts, complete with idealisation and sunlit uplands, and lost golden ages to hark back to. "This would never have happened back in the good old days (of Edwards)". Never mind that the transfer landscape has changed hugely over the last few years; fees have gone uterly batshit and keeping things quiet is much harder now than ever before.
This is the big spending world they all dreamed of, with all information spaffed out across social media, as they were demanding, and they're still not happy.
People seem to self-identfy with transfer matters in a way they don't about the rest of football and so every detail, every perceived slight, every martyred setback, everything that isn't 100% perfectly in accord with their own idealised wishes regarding transfers, is like a thorn in the side and a spear in the flesh, and results in a concomitant lash out.
Needless to say, it doesn't represent all fans, and I think that needs to be pointed out regularly as this kind of view tries to gain legitimacy by claiming to speak for us all.