Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #40 on: April 13, 2023, 02:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 13, 2023, 01:27:36 pm
not being funny but the sites a mess. Nothing against anyone who runs it cos theyre all ace. But certain threads are a fucking mess. Grown fellas crying before something happens, then when something happens they end up going fucking nuclear. They get called out on it then all of a sudden they become all fucking sensible and write out a long thought post on what they believe to be an injustice to their gang of cry arse fucking Fannies. No self awareness at all in any of these daft c*nts. Fucking hell it drives me fucking spare reading their fucking shite. Its not just now either. Its been going on for years whether were winning or not. I cannot fucking stand these soft twats honest to god. They ruin every good fucking thing about this club.

I went on Twitter for a bit cos of the tits on here and people will say Its a lot worse than here

Its not. I can choose what I see on Twitter.

here's their version of YNWA

Quote
♫When you walk through a storm
Hold your head down and cry
And don't be afraid to have a nark
At the end of a storm
There aint no golden sky
And someone shoot that fuckin lark
Walk on? but its fuckin windy?
Walk on? but the fuckin rain?
For your friggin dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on? walk on?
Theres no hope in your heart
Youll always have a moan
Youll always have a groan
Walk on? walk on?
Theres no hope in your heart
Youll always have a moan
Youll always have a groan♫
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #41 on: April 13, 2023, 07:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 13, 2023, 01:27:36 pm
not being funny but the sites a mess. Nothing against anyone who runs it cos theyre all ace. But certain threads are a fucking mess. Grown fellas crying before something happens, then when something happens they end up going fucking nuclear. They get called out on it then all of a sudden they become all fucking sensible and write out a long thought post on what they believe to be an injustice to their gang of cry arse fucking Fannies. No self awareness at all in any of these daft c*nts. Fucking hell it drives me fucking spare reading their fucking shite. Its not just now either. Its been going on for years whether were winning or not. I cannot fucking stand these soft twats honest to god. They ruin every good fucking thing about this club.

I went on Twitter for a bit cos of the tits on here and people will say Its a lot worse than here

Its not. I can choose what I see on Twitter.

It's gone really shite in the past 12 months, too many fucking idiots have registered and post utter shite, plus those already there. Fucking doom and gloom merchants the lot of them - apparently we won't challenge again without major investment - fuck off, like the players who almost won the lot, with the additions of Gakpo and Nunez, are suddenly fucking shite :butt
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #42 on: April 13, 2023, 07:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 13, 2023, 01:27:36 pm
not being funny but the sites a mess. Nothing against anyone who runs it cos theyre all ace. But certain threads are a fucking mess. Grown fellas crying before something happens, then when something happens they end up going fucking nuclear. They get called out on it then all of a sudden they become all fucking sensible and write out a long thought post on what they believe to be an injustice to their gang of cry arse fucking Fannies. No self awareness at all in any of these daft c*nts. Fucking hell it drives me fucking spare reading their fucking shite. Its not just now either. Its been going on for years whether were winning or not. I cannot fucking stand these soft twats honest to god. They ruin every good fucking thing about this club.

I went on Twitter for a bit cos of the tits on here and people will say Its a lot worse than here

Its not. I can choose what I see on Twitter.
And this is exactly why we need your humour!


Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #43 on: April 13, 2023, 08:24:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 13, 2023, 07:58:19 pm
And this is exactly why we need your humour!




The 7-0 needed a Capon montage ;D
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #44 on: April 13, 2023, 09:08:46 pm »
Carnage out there. It's like posters have no clue that they're ruining everything for everyone else. they just continue the same old bullshit in thread after thread.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #45 on: April 13, 2023, 09:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 13, 2023, 09:08:46 pm
Carnage out there. It's like posters have no clue that they're ruining everything for everyone else. they just continue the same old bullshit in thread after thread.

Seen the FSG thread got locked. Was getting genuinely nasty in there by a few.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #46 on: April 13, 2023, 09:21:59 pm »
I bring news from the wastelands...Everything has gone tits up.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #47 on: April 13, 2023, 09:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 13, 2023, 09:17:52 pm
Seen the FSG thread got locked. Was getting genuinely nasty in there by a few.

People can't discuss things rationally at all in that thread and anyone who has a different view is immediately accused of being a FSG stooge, or anti LFC. Can we not have different opinions on subjects without resorting to insults? It's like being in a kid's nursery at times.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #48 on: April 13, 2023, 09:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 13, 2023, 09:21:59 pm
I bring news from the wastelands...Everything has gone tits up.

Who doesn't like tits?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #49 on: April 13, 2023, 09:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 13, 2023, 09:21:59 pm
I bring news from the wastelands...Everything has gone tits up.

I bet poor Jurgen is really looking forward to his press conference now.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #50 on: April 13, 2023, 09:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 13, 2023, 09:21:59 pm
I bring news from the wastelands...Everything has gone tits up.

Is the Wastelands before or after Damnation Alley?

I hope the Mods have their own shelter otherwise itll get very crowded in here.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #51 on: April 13, 2023, 10:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 13, 2023, 09:21:59 pm
I bring news from the wastelands...Everything has gone tits up.

Tits up from the waistland?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #52 on: April 13, 2023, 10:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 13, 2023, 09:17:52 pm
Seen the FSG thread got locked. Was getting genuinely nasty in there by a few.

It's really tiresome. Same old faces trotting out the same old arguments, nobody budging an inche. Just round and round.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #53 on: April 13, 2023, 10:07:29 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 13, 2023, 10:03:32 pm
Tits up from the waistland?

50 yr old having a boob job?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #54 on: April 13, 2023, 10:14:42 pm »
Spend a few days away and the world has gone Jude mad. At least we can rely on utd to give us a laugh.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #55 on: April 14, 2023, 08:56:36 am »
Quote from: Hazell on April 13, 2023, 09:17:52 pm
Seen the FSG thread got locked. Was getting genuinely nasty in there by a few.

Made the mistake of reading a few pages on the train there. The FSG Out brigade are worse than a cult. They're too far gone to be saved now.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #56 on: April 14, 2023, 01:39:21 pm »
Now the rats have got the Klopp thread locked.
Just fuck the c*nts off the site  :butt
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #57 on: April 14, 2023, 01:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Now the rats have got the Klopp thread locked.
Just fuck the c*nts off the site  :butt

They're in every football related thread. Have been for a long while now, is why I've mostly fucked off most the football related threads in the main forum unfortunately.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #58 on: April 14, 2023, 02:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Now the rats have got the Klopp thread locked.
Just fuck the c*nts off the site  :butt

It is time for a cull before RAWK dies on its arse
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #59 on: April 14, 2023, 02:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Now the rats have got the Klopp thread locked.
Just fuck the c*nts off the site  :butt
Pity they don't act like ship rats do when sinking and leave us all in peace.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #60 on: April 14, 2023, 02:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Now the rats have got the Klopp thread locked.
Just fuck the c*nts off the site  :butt

Came here to remark upon this

Imagine getting the Klopp thread locked
The Klopp thread

Staggering level attitude there

I've modded PES2021 as it's raining and in the Legends bit it has Rushie, Fowler, Kenny, Keegan, Gerrard also Maradona so they have been shoved into the Liverpool squad (also Diaz and Nunez)

What a team
What an outlet
It's raining red at mine


I am busy dreaming
In these times when the future is uncertain I often look around and find I am dreaming of the future

Anyway

Just battered Leeds. Felt good too
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #61 on: April 14, 2023, 04:19:45 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 13, 2023, 10:03:32 pm
Tits up from the waistland?

Tits up from the waistband 🤔
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #62 on: April 14, 2023, 04:45:57 pm »
Just start banning the fuckers. They just took their argument from a thread that got locked into another thread and got that one locked too. No self awareness, no respect for the site or fellow posters.

It's not debate. It's a never ending grudge match.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #63 on: April 14, 2023, 04:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2023, 04:45:57 pm
Just start banning the fuckers. They just took their argument from a thread that got locked into another thread and got that one locked too. No self awareness, no respect for the site or fellow posters.

It's not debate. It's a never ending grudge match.

Had a look just now and no fucking surprise who's in there giving it the same boring shite. The Klopp Template thread is now getting posted in, that'll be locked by the end of the day...
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #64 on: April 14, 2023, 05:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
Now the rats have got the Klopp thread locked.
Just fuck the c*nts off the site  :butt

Saw that too. Same old arguments from the same old people just carry on in the Transfer thread and the Klopp thread. And they're now moving to the Klopp Template thread as rob says. They're all basically unreadable now.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #65 on: April 14, 2023, 05:16:25 pm »
Who are the same old people? Dont really want to look!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #66 on: April 14, 2023, 05:40:50 pm »
I mean, I don't want to tell on them, lest they beat me up after school.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #67 on: April 14, 2023, 11:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 14, 2023, 05:40:50 pm
I mean, I don't want to tell on them, lest they beat me up after school.
Don't be shy. We'll give you witness protection.  ;)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #68 on: April 14, 2023, 11:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 14, 2023, 11:34:17 pm
Don't be shy. We'll give you witness protection.  ;)

Aye. It's not like any of them have poked their noses in here. It's like they don't even know this place exists!
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #69 on: April 14, 2023, 11:41:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 14, 2023, 01:44:00 pm
They're in every football related thread. Have been for a long while now, is why I've mostly fucked off most the football related threads in the main forum unfortunately.

Its depressing as fuck. Page after page of unrelenting shite that screams entitlement and a lack of understanding. The owners arent perfect by a long way but a fuckton more attractive than some of the alternatives.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #70 on: April 15, 2023, 12:53:18 am »
modern fans clinging to an age-old edifice as justification for a desire that is incompatible with the modern game.

ie - LFC exists to win trophies, by any and all means necessary. But we still want The Liverpool Way.

What a weird juxtaposition.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #71 on: April 16, 2023, 10:41:35 am »
Popped my head outdoors and saw Everton lost with Harry Wilson scoring.

Back into isolation.

By the way the mundane thread is very calming.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #72 on: April 16, 2023, 12:06:12 pm »
Bit of news, wordle, media and a couple of other niche threads is about it for me. The closest I get to the footy threads is to see progress on the chants. Although I did quickly look at the FSG thread last week only to see a rehash of arguments that have been going on for years.

Boring as fuck and offers nothing new. None of the moaners have articulated how much extra is enough either. Once you think that one through, you realise that in reality, theres not too many acceptable alternative ownership models out there.
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #73 on: April 16, 2023, 09:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April 16, 2023, 12:06:12 pm
Bit of news, wordle, media and a couple of other niche threads is about it for me. The closest I get to the footy threads is to see progress on the chants. Although I did quickly look at the FSG thread last week only to see a rehash of arguments that have been going on for years.

Boring as fuck and offers nothing new. None of the moaners have articulated how much extra is enough either. Once you think that one through, you realise that in reality, theres not too many acceptable alternative ownership models out there.

I spend most of my time doing Wordle, Letter Boxed and Soduku on the NYT site now, plus Quordle

FSG have made mistakes, but they've also fucking delivered where it matters. The Mancs have outspent us year in year out with fuck all to show for it, Chelsea will go bust the way they are going, we've won everything yet these miserable fuckers still cry like babies.

Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #74 on: April 16, 2023, 10:36:14 pm »
I long for our mighty dictatorial overlords to deploy mass bans against the unwashed blasphemers.

(not sarcasm - I embrace debate of different opinions, but this polarised nonsense is strangling the life out of the forum.)
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 14, 2023, 02:46:48 pm

I've modded PES2021 as it's raining and in the Legends bit it has Rushie, Fowler, Kenny, Keegan, Gerrard also Maradona so they have been shoved into the Liverpool squad (also Diaz and Nunez)

What a team
What an outlet
It's raining red at mine


I am busy dreaming
In these times when the future is uncertain I often look around and find I am dreaming of the future

Anyway

Just battered Leeds. Felt good too

You are welcome
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 10:10:29 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:05:35 pm
You are welcome

Can you play Forest, West Ham, Spurs then Fulham next?
Re: RAWK Fallout Shelter 3.0: CLOSE THE DAMN DOOR BEHIND YOU! Edition
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:00:57 am »
Wonder how the mob are coping today after an excellent performance last night? It's almost as if the players weren't shit after all and we're just having a poor season, who'd of thought that?
