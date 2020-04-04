A lady I used to work with 30 odd years ago now works for the NHS at a Liverpool hospital.



She put a message out asking for help to buy toiletries and stuff for patients, because no visitors means no care packages for ill patients [funny isn't it, how things like this never occur to you as a side effect of the problems of social distancing?]



She put a box outside her front door and asked for anyone passing to drop some items into the box.



Mrs OnlyMe sent her a few bob instead, as she didn't want to break the rules re unnecessary travel.



Anyhow, she got a lovely message back, with a photo of all the stuff that had been bought with her donation.



The lady collecting had gone shopping for the stuff herself, and was about to do her best Father Chrimbo act around the wards, with all the various items that had been donated.



She's a star.

