A daughter is vital care at Colombia in NYC.
3 sons 5,7,9.
Works 3 12s a week.
Now she's home schooling on her days off.
Hub working from home shares all the duties but still, she's knackered, anxious, stressed to fuck and still doing her job every day.
Told me yesterday that 4pm arrived and she realised she hadn't planned for dinner.
Poor kid gets no stress relief at all, so I devised a cunning plan that'll be fun and healthy for all.
Each grandson gets 1 day per week to choose a takeout menu from his fave place, but it must be healthy and they charge it to my account.
Mum gets a break from dinner prep 6 days a week and the kids get to practice healthy choices, reading a menu and the fun and anticipation of being the food boss for the day.
So nice when you can give the gift of love.