« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID19: reddebs's Random Acts Of Kindness & Global Good News Care Stories (*)  (Read 4365 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,673
  • Justice for Neda
Re: COVID19: reddebs's Random Acts Of Kindness & Global Good News Care Stories (*)
« Reply #160 on: April 4, 2020, 10:26:42 AM »
A daughter is vital care at Colombia in NYC.

3 sons 5,7,9.

Works 3 12s a week. 

Now she's home schooling on her days off.

Hub working from home shares all the duties but still, she's knackered, anxious, stressed to fuck and still doing her job every day.

Told me yesterday that 4pm arrived and she realised she hadn't planned for dinner.

Poor kid gets no stress relief at all, so I devised a cunning plan that'll be fun and healthy for all.

Each grandson gets 1 day per week to choose a takeout menu from his fave place, but it must be healthy and they charge it to my account.

Mum gets a break from dinner prep 6 days a week and the kids get to practice healthy choices, reading a menu and the fun and anticipation of being the food boss for the day.

So nice when you can give the gift of love.
Logged
Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

― Ronald Wright, A Short History of Progress

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19: reddebs's Random Acts Of Kindness & Global Good News Care Stories (*)
« Reply #161 on: April 4, 2020, 10:38:50 AM »
Beautiful that mate

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID19: reddebs's Random Acts Of Kindness & Global Good News Care Stories (*)
« Reply #162 on: April 4, 2020, 11:51:16 AM »
Hi everyone. I need your help!

Darren Hutchinson and I have been working hard to manufacture a simple one size fits all protective visor.

We understand a lot of health care workers are struggling to find suitable PPE and we want to try and help those working to protect us as much as we possibly can.

We plan on producing 1000 units to be available by the end of the week and we would like to offer them on a free of charge basis to anyone who needs them.

Please can you share this post and tag anyone who may be in need so we can help distribute the visors to as many health care professionals as possible.

EDIT*** Due to huge demand we have created a simple order form to process visors. Please can anyone who needs them follow the link below:

https://form.jotform.com/200912491635049

#stopthespread #coronavirus

https://www.facebook.com/100000691833520/posts/3065260966840268/

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,035
Re: COVID19: reddebs's Random Acts Of Kindness & Global Good News Care Stories (*)
« Reply #163 on: April 4, 2020, 06:28:28 PM »
Man and His Loch Ness Sousaphone Spread Mischievious Joy During Lockdown

Watertown man plays sousaphone around his neighborhood to bring joy during coronavirus.

https://www.necn.com/multimedia/man-and-his-loch-ness-sousaphone-spread-mischievious-joy-during-lockdown/2255689/
Logged

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
Re: COVID19: reddebs's Random Acts Of Kindness & Global Good News Care Stories (*)
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:03:14 PM »
A lady I used to work with 30 odd years ago now works for the NHS at a Liverpool hospital.

She put a message out asking for help to buy toiletries and stuff for patients, because no visitors means no care packages for ill patients [funny isn't it, how things like this never occur to you as a side effect of the problems of social distancing?]

She put a box outside her front door and asked for anyone passing to drop some items into the box.

Mrs OnlyMe sent her a few bob instead, as she didn't want to break the rules re unnecessary travel.

Anyhow, she got a lovely message back, with a photo of all the stuff that had been bought with her donation.

The lady collecting had gone shopping for the stuff herself, and was about to do her best Father Chrimbo act around the wards, with all the various items that had been donated.

She's a star.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 