Author Topic: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?  (Read 9686 times)

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #200 on: May 4, 2020, 03:47:02 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  4, 2020, 01:18:31 PM
Maybe a bit of both? Someone I work with it has been off with for 2 weeks and sounds like has it and cant shake it off. Shes only mid 20s but I think has one or two underlying issues. Pretty sure shed have been as careful as she could be.

I know someone else who was rough for a few days and self isolated from the rest of his family who now seems to be fully recovered.

On the whole it does fee as if things have calmed down a bit but obviously thats a very small sample size and who knows if well see an increase as and when things get lifted (or before of people get too relaxed).

When we start to lift, as harsh as this sounds, we need to properly lock the over 65's away for a few months. Over 14,000 of the deaths are the over 80's according to the ONS and as of April 17th 87% of deaths involved the over 65's. If we allow everyone out, we will get a spike in deaths.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #201 on: May 4, 2020, 03:48:58 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  4, 2020, 03:47:02 PM
When we start to lift, as harsh as this sounds, we need to properly lock the over 65's away for a few months. Over 14,000 of the deaths are the over 80's according to the ONS and as of April 17th 87% of deaths involved the over 65's. If we allow everyone out, we will get a spike in deaths.



My parents are just over/under 70 respectively and well be playing it safe well after lockdown has lifted I think. They wont be rushing out immediately afterwards.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #202 on: May 4, 2020, 03:55:10 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  4, 2020, 03:48:58 PM
My parents are just over/under 70 respectively and well be playing it safe well after lockdown has lifted I think. They wont be rushing out immediately afterwards.

My stepdad is 78 and I will not be going near him until it is safe. My Dad is 72 and a dickhead, so I can see him going out. He's been whining on FB according to my missus.

As I posted in the annoy thread, far too many over 65's are out and about by me anyway and I've read some horror stories from around the country about them going out, even when in the highest risk category, so I can see it just getting worse. Shithouse Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson won't want to upset his voting public though, so can see him fucking this one up too.
Offline Red_Bear

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #203 on: May 4, 2020, 09:26:18 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  4, 2020, 03:55:10 PM
Shithouse Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson won't want to upset his voting public though, so can see him fucking this one up too.
True - though if they all go out, get COVID-19 and die from it, they won't be able to vote for him anyway...
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #204 on: May 5, 2020, 11:04:47 AM »
Quote from: Red_Bear on May  4, 2020, 09:26:18 PM
True - though if they all go out, get COVID-19 and die from it, they won't be able to vote for him anyway...

Can we then reverse Brexit?
Offline Komic

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #205 on: May 7, 2020, 07:58:16 AM »
Has anyone been to the testing centre at Manchester airport?

My partner has an appointment this morning but the directions she has just says the airport. Tried searching online but can only find its in a staff car park and there are 3 of them.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #206 on: May 7, 2020, 08:09:44 AM »
Quote from: Komic on May  7, 2020, 07:58:16 AM
Has anyone been to the testing centre at Manchester airport?

My partner has an appointment this morning but the directions she has just says the airport. Tried searching online but can only find its in a staff car park and there are 3 of them.

Not been but Terminal 1 is the only open Terminal at the minute, Terminal 2 is undergoing works, so that might be of help? I'd think T3 car park is the likeliest.
Offline Komic

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #207 on: May 7, 2020, 10:34:28 AM »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  7, 2020, 08:09:44 AM
Not been but Terminal 1 is the only open Terminal at the minute, Terminal 2 is undergoing works, so that might be of help? I'd think T3 car park is the likeliest.

Cheers, managed to find it at staff south but there are no signs except at the entrance.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #208 on: May 7, 2020, 10:46:12 AM »
Quote from: Komic on May  7, 2020, 10:34:28 AM
Cheers, managed to find it at staff south but there are no signs except at the entrance.
All the best - hope the test(s?) comes back negative.

Weird innit that COVID has created a culture where thinking negatively is a Good Thing ;)
Offline Komic

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #209 on: May 7, 2020, 01:05:19 PM »
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on May  7, 2020, 10:46:12 AM
All the best - hope the test(s?) comes back negative.

Weird innit that COVID has created a culture where thinking negatively is a Good Thing ;)

Cheers, just the one test. It was a weird decision to get the test as we're not confident she has it and it's probably something else. However her grandad was self isolating and got it and 2 others might have it at her work and she is still having to go to work so even if its unlikely, its worth it not passing it on.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #210 on: May 8, 2020, 11:02:52 AM »
Quote from: Komic on May  7, 2020, 10:34:28 AM
Cheers, managed to find it at staff south but there are no signs except at the entrance.

I can get why they wouldn't advertise it due to idiots showing up, but to not give directions to those with appts :butt

I also hope she tests negative.
Offline soxfan

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #211 on: May 16, 2020, 08:04:14 PM »
I was tested one week ago. Test came back negative yesterday.

Very weird illness I had. Didn't sleep well the prior Thursday night. Felt chills. Fine throughout the following day except for being tired. At 430pm I tried to nap. Woke up with chills, sweating, and had a 101.5 F temp (38.6 C). Took the temp three times over 1.5 hours and it was the same. No other symptoms. Called a triage nurse at my company & got tested the next morning. Temp was 99.9 F then (37.7 C). Temp dropped into the 97s by nighttime (low for most, but usual for me). No idea what that was. I hadn't been out of my house for a full week prior.

Part of me is relieved. But another part of me wishes I had contracted COVID-19 as it would have been a rather mild experience (as described) and I wouldn't have to worry about catching it anymore.  Oh well, back to worrying.
Offline McrRed

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #212 on: May 17, 2020, 06:36:29 AM »
On another thread but US sailors have had the virus twice and needed to be re-segregated....
Online Peabee

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #213 on: May 20, 2020, 09:37:10 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on May 16, 2020, 08:04:14 PM
I was tested one week ago. Test came back negative yesterday.

Very weird illness I had. Didn't sleep well the prior Thursday night. Felt chills. Fine throughout the following day except for being tired. At 430pm I tried to nap. Woke up with chills, sweating, and had a 101.5 F temp (38.6 C). Took the temp three times over 1.5 hours and it was the same. No other symptoms. Called a triage nurse at my company & got tested the next morning. Temp was 99.9 F then (37.7 C). Temp dropped into the 97s by nighttime (low for most, but usual for me). No idea what that was. I hadn't been out of my house for a full week prior.

Part of me is relieved. But another part of me wishes I had contracted COVID-19 as it would have been a rather mild experience (as described) and I wouldn't have to worry about catching it anymore.  Oh well, back to worrying.

It still may have been covid-19.  Large false negative rate, hence why hospital patients are tested more than once before theyre discharged.
Online Trada

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #214 on: May 25, 2020, 11:59:04 AM »
I'm fine so far I've only been out 3 times since the lockdown began and that was just to top up my electric key I guess I'm lucky to live in a house on my own will a garden to go out into.

Mind you my front lawn has gone wild the grass is waist-high right now, and people walk pass like a wild beast will jump out and attack them.

Im still in total lockdown and will be still for a while, saw that the Weston Super Mare hospital today has stopped taking in people because of a big increase in positive Covid19 tests.

Which is worring because we have been reasonably lucky in the West Country so far
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #215 on: May 26, 2020, 10:04:23 PM »
Quote from: Trada on May 25, 2020, 11:59:04 AM
I'm fine so far I've only been out 3 times since the lockdown began and that was just to top up my electric key I guess I'm lucky to live in a house on my own will a garden to go out into.

Mind you my front lawn has gone wild the grass is waist-high right now, and people walk pass like a wild beast will jump out and attack them.

Im still in total lockdown and will be still for a while, saw that the Weston Super Mare hospital today has stopped taking in people because of a big increase in positive Covid19 tests.

Which is worring because we have been reasonably lucky in the West Country so far

I read elsewhere that that hospital is always closing to new patients due to being full, it is that small that it doesn't take a big fluctuation to fill it up and have to send new patients elsewhere.
Online Trada

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #216 on: May 27, 2020, 03:25:43 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on May 26, 2020, 10:04:23 PM
I read elsewhere that that hospital is always closing to new patients due to being full, it is that small that it doesn't take a big fluctuation to fill it up and have to send new patients elsewhere.

Not sure about that

 Hospital in Weston-super-Mare that shut to new patients over spike in Covid-19 cases 'sees 40% of staff test positive for the infection'

Weston General Hospital suddenly stopped accepting new patients on Monday

Bosses said there was a 'high number of Covid-19 patients' in the hospital

A leaked memo claimed 40% of staff had tested positive for the infection

The trust did not deny it, but said there was an 'emerging picture' of staff cases

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8360767/Hospital-Weston-super-Mare-shut-new-patients-sees-40-staff-test-positive-Covid-19.html


Anyway I will stop posting in here  now,
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #217 on: May 27, 2020, 03:35:20 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on May 26, 2020, 10:04:23 PM
I read elsewhere that that hospital is always closing to new patients due to being full, it is that small that it doesn't take a big fluctuation to fill it up and have to send new patients elsewhere.
It's my local hospital. It is constantly closing, the A&E doesnt even open overnight anymore. It has about 250 beds, on an average day a serious car crash can put it under pressure.

That said, the percentage of staff who have tested positive is extremely high.
Online Trada

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #218 on: May 31, 2020, 11:55:46 AM »
Sorry have to post this in this thread for some reason Im stull banned from posting in News and Current affairs,

But its something that is really pissing me off and I think it will kill lot of extra people.

So we have gone from level 4 to level 1 in a week

Offline CHOPPER

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #219 on: May 31, 2020, 12:03:05 PM »
Quote from: Trada on May 31, 2020, 11:55:46 AM
Sorry have to post this in this thread for some reason Im stull banned from posting in News and Current affairs,

But its something that is really pissing me off and I think it will kill lot of extra people.

So we have gone from level 4 to level 1 in a week



We're not at 1, we are shifting between 4 to 3, so about 3.5, if that can be a gauge.
Offline Hendollama

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #220 on: June 23, 2020, 08:03:33 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March 14, 2020, 08:16:10 PM
Describe contact?


In full detail please and I may be able to advise on your position.
Hello, is the offer of Advice open to everyone?
Offline Davidbowie

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #221 on: July 7, 2020, 04:16:21 PM »
Online Trada

Re: Has anyone got COVID-19 or suspect they do?
« Reply #222 on: Today at 04:12:59 AM »
Sorry for sticking this in here but I'm banned from posting in the News and current affair section and I think this is something people need to read even more now.

I know a bit of a depressing read.

But its something the Government must look into if this story is only partly true its very worrying

The long-term effects of COVID-19, even on people who suffered a mild infection, could be far worse than was originally anticipated, according to researchers and doctors in northern Italy.

Psychosis, insomnia, kidney disease, spinal infections, strokes, chronic tiredness and mobility issues are being identified in former coronavirus patients in Lombardy, the worst-affected region in the country.

The doctors warn that some victims may never recover from the illness and that all age groups are vulnerable.

The virus is a systemic infection that affects all the organs of the body, not, as was previously thought, just a respiratory disease, they say.

Some people may find that their ability to properly work, to concentrate, and even to take part in physical activities will be severely impaired.

The physicians warn that people who do not consider themselves in a vulnerable group and aren't concerned at contracting the disease could be putting themselves in danger of life-changing illnesses if they ignore the rules to keep safe.

They stress that the need for social distancing, hand washing, and masks is as important now as it ever was.

The warnings come amid growing concerns in northern Italy that a second wave of the virus could be imminent. Doctors in two of the main hospitals in the region have reported a handful of new cases of severely ill people with respiratory problems.


Dr Roberto Cosentini, head of emergencies at Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, oversaw the response to the virus that swept through this alpine province claiming the lives of at least 6,000 people.

He gave Sky News unprecedented access to the hospital's emergency rooms in March when the first shocking effects of the virus were broadcast around the world, changing perceptions of the scale of the problem.

Now he is leading efforts to again send a warning across the globe that COVID-19 is a lethal killer that affects the whole body, and is not going away.

"At first, initially, we thought it was a bad flu, then we thought it was a bad flu with a very bad pneumonia, it was the phase when you came here, but subsequently we discovered that it is a systemic illness with vessel damage in the whole body with renal involvement, cerebral involvement," he told me in the now silent COVID-19 emergency room that was overwhelmed a few months ago.

"So we are seeing other acute manifestations of renal failure that requested dialysis or stroke, and then acute myocardial infarction, so a lot of complications or other manifestations of the virus.

"And also now we see a significant proportion of the population with chronic damage from the virus," he said.

One of the few positives emerging from the pandemic that caused havoc to the health service here was the creation of a unique environment where doctors and experts in different fields found themselves working together for months, effectively learning new skills. That cooperation is helping the understanding of the virus.

Dr Emanuela Catenacci is a neurosurgeon at Cremona Hospital and when we first met her in March she had been co-opted to work on the intensive care wards during the worst of the outbreak.

She is back on neurology, but crucially, whereas in the past she would have treated patients completely independent of other departments, now she can see the link. That link is COVID-19, and it's a multi-organ killer.

"In our hospital now we have a practice with immunologists, who are checking these patients, especially the most severe, those with the most severe illnesses, and they are checking not only lungs, but all the systemic manifestations of COVID pathology," she told me.

"The virus is a systemic infection, some of our apparatus organs have the biggest manifestation, such as lungs as we know, but also brain, skin, and sometimes we have vasculitis, so it's not [just] high respiratory or low respiratory infection, it's not finished [at] that," she said.

The Italian doctors' findings in their patients mirror a recent study carried out at University College London.

Researchers identified serious neurological complications arising from COVID-19 including delirium, brain inflammation, stroke and nerve damage in 43 people aged 16 to 85.

Some of the patients had experienced no severe breathing problems at all, with the neurological disorder being the first and only sign that they had coronavirus.

An intensive testing and follow up analysis of all survivors has been launched in Bergamo. Teams of doctors examine those who have recovered on a constant basis, trying to track the changing properties of the virus.

Filippo Alcaini, 65, is one of the survivors being tested.

He was intubated in February after becoming severely ill, but recovered. He has been COVID-19 free for four months but he still has problems breathing and has periods of severe exhaustion. He accepts his ongoing condition, but sends a clear warning to people to take care not to catch the virus under any circumstances.

"To those who don't respect the rules, I wish they could have a week of what I felt, a week of feeling as bad as I have been," he told me.

"Perhaps then they understand that they cannot underestimate the many warnings and mandatory rules we have been given."

The doctors carrying out the follow-up and testing programme say they simply do not know enough about the virus to predict what is going to happen next.

"It's something very different, that changes the body of the patient," Dr Gianluca Imeri explained to me.

"We've also seen forms of asthma develop after coronavirus infections. We for sure know the damage of coronavirus is caused by inflammation, and asthma and other respiratory diseases are inflammatory diseases, and there are also some inflammatory diseases in our body that can be developed and triggered by coronavirus.

"Simple coronavirus pneumonia is something that patients will recover completely from, from a radiological point of view, but probably the biggest change is inflammation - I mean we have seen inflammation in all of their bodies, vascular systems, and respiratory systems, so we think we have to tackle inflammation in these patients even when they recover from the acute phase of the disease," he said.

So little is known of the virus that any long-term planning is guess work.

Doctors believe that even the youngest and mildest infected are at risk of their lives being changed forever, and it could take years to become apparent. Whole work forces could become less productive as a consequence.

The advice from Italy is simple: Don't get infected.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-warning-from-italy-effects-of-covid-19-could-be-worse-than-first-thought-12027348
