WFH two days a week, 3 in the office. I get far, far more done at home, at my own pace, without distraction than in an office of gossips, bosses that can't walk past your desk without talking and constant interruptions over non-important stuff.



It's also a Godsend for someone who suffers extreme anxiety like myself. I find it has evened me out, and I don't stress about the days I work at home, as I know I'll be left to my own devices. If the work or task is done to a good standard, and on time, there is no issue.



Agreed, interruptions mean you lose focus and they are constant even if they are just social, saving 3 hours a day travel, saving £60 plus parking, £100 petrol, less time getting ready, fewer pointless meetings when you need to get things done (easier also to work whilst in meetings when the topic being discussed is not relevant). WFH suits me now as I have little time for small talk these days, not everybody or every job is the same though and I recognise that.Attending meetings (and having others attend) is far easier to arrange and undertake, no travel time or city centre parking and can people can 'nip in' for 10 minutes when required rather than lose a whole half day as previously was often the case.