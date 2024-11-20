« previous next »
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?
What's your budget?
Quote from: TipTopKop on November 19, 2024, 01:32:10 pm
I'd imagine someone tasked with explaining complex technical concepts shouldn't have a problem doing the necessary training to be able to host a Zoom, Teams, or a Miro board. I'd also imagine they'd be in the minority.

Pre lockdown none of us had heard or used much of these tools, and I've been part of many different teams, seeing people initially struggle, then -through repetition and training- get the hang of and even excel at using such tools.

Of course, working from home or hybrid working isn't for everyone. But I'd imagine if given the choice, most would be happy with that as opposed to returning to the office. Here are some stats.

From a sales point of view Ive worked from home since 2017 and travelled to in-person appointments where the value of the potential sale warranted time on the road. Since Covid the vast majority of appointments are requested to be via Teams/Zoom and its caused issues that just arent there when youre in the room. Picking up on body language, tone of voice, rapport building is all diminished when having virtual meetings, not to mention technical issues and misunderstandings brought on by poor sound quality.

WFH is brilliant and its enabled me to avoid paying childcare which has been a huge help. Just wanted to put the limitations out there when it comes to online meetings
WFH two days a week, 3 in the office. I get far, far more done at home, at my own pace, without distraction than in an office of gossips, bosses that can't walk past your desk without talking and constant interruptions over non-important stuff.

It's also a Godsend for someone who suffers extreme anxiety like myself. I find it has evened me out, and I don't stress about the days I work at home, as I know I'll be left to my own devices. If the work or task is done to a good standard, and on time, there is no issue.

Quote from: Paul JH on November 21, 2024, 02:17:13 pm
WFH two days a week, 3 in the office. I get far, far more done at home, at my own pace, without distraction than in an office of gossips, bosses that can't walk past your desk without talking and constant interruptions over non-important stuff.

It's also a Godsend for someone who suffers extreme anxiety like myself. I find it has evened me out, and I don't stress about the days I work at home, as I know I'll be left to my own devices. If the work or task is done to a good standard, and on time, there is no issue.


Agreed, interruptions mean you lose focus and they are constant even if they are just social, saving 3 hours a day travel, saving £60 plus parking, £100 petrol, less time getting ready, fewer pointless meetings when you need to get things done (easier also to work whilst in meetings when the topic being discussed is not relevant). WFH suits me now as I have little time for small talk these days, not everybody or every job is the same though and I recognise that.


Attending meetings (and having others attend) is far easier to arrange and undertake, no travel time or city centre parking and can people can 'nip in' for 10 minutes when required rather than lose a whole half day as previously was often the case.
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?
This is what I have. £350, lasted for years. £300 version available as well.
https://www.noblechairs.co.uk/en-gb/hero-series/gaming-chair-pu-leather

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 21, 2024, 03:20:32 pm

Agreed, interruptions mean you lose focus and they are constant even if they are just social, saving 3 hours a day travel, saving £60 plus parking, £100 petrol, less time getting ready, fewer pointless meetings when you need to get things done (easier also to work whilst in meetings when the topic being discussed is not relevant). WFH suits me now as I have little time for small talk these days, not everybody or every job is the same though and I recognise that.


Attending meetings (and having others attend) is far easier to arrange and undertake, no travel time or city centre parking and can people can 'nip in' for 10 minutes when required rather than lose a whole half day as previously was often the case.
I think it's common knowledge it depends on your role and experience. Once you are good at something and perhaps giving advice more than recieving it, the need for deep thought time is crucial.  I liken a lot of my tasks to like building a house of cards, one interruption and it falls down and you have to start over. It's not that dramatic , but close.  I'm definitely more productive in the mornings (others I know are different). If all chit chat and meetings were scheduled between 1 and 3 pm my productivity would rocket.
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?
Annoyingly. There aren't many places you can try them.  Staples maybe. IKEA. Given you are in them 40 hours a week then even a grand doesn't seem unreasonable.  Says he who paid a fiver for something not great off eBay. Must treat myself next year.
Quote from: PaulF on November 21, 2024, 09:55:47 pm
If all chit chat and meetings were scheduled between Never and Go Fuck Yourself my productivity would rocket.

fixed and agreed!
Quote from: LiverLuke on November 20, 2024, 12:06:39 pm
anyone recommend a decent affordable WFH desk chair?

Ive been working from home for many years and my best investment in life ever was a second hand Herman Miller Aeron. They aint cheap. But they are forever and your back will thank you daily.
Before I was laid off, I WFH full time and liked parts of it.

My main issue was an inexperienced Manager who micro managed and over complicated every task so you would spend hours on the phone and thats not healthy.
Ive made a terrible error and gone into the office. Its quite cold and Im bored. Is it ok to head home before 10am?
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:42:55 am
Ive made a terrible error and gone into the office. Its quite cold and Im bored. Is it ok to head home before 10am?

Deffo. Say you have to beat the Christmas traffic.
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:42:55 am
Ive made a terrible error and gone into the office. Its quite cold and Im bored. Is it ok to head home before 10am?

Be grateful for the peace.

Im about to start peeling spuds for 20 people!
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 10:34:18 am
Be grateful for the peace.

Im about to start peeling spuds for 20 people!
How many potatoes is that. Id have least ten
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 10:50:43 am
How many potatoes is that. Id have least ten

Fuck knows. Have about 10kg worth! Ranges from old sparrows who wont eat much, and little kids to a couple of big fat chuffers like me so trying to work out the mean roast or consumption per person is a challenge.
Quite the conundrum, perhaps raise the topic in the Ask RAWK thread? I feel sure youll get some really helpful suggestions
Just lay the spuds out on a worktop and divide them into ten and see what looks right plus add a few for luck.
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 10:59:05 am
Fuck knows. Have about 10kg worth! Ranges from old sparrows who wont eat much, and little kids to a couple of big fat chuffers like me so trying to work out the mean roast or consumption per person is a challenge.

A decent sized spud will give 4 roasties, I'd do no more than 30
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:42:55 am
Ive made a terrible error and gone into the office. Its quite cold and Im bored. Is it ok to head home before 10am?

Ditto. Volunteered to come into the office because once upon a time, Christmas Eve and the civil service was a joyous, happy, social occasion when they big bosses let you go at 1pm. Now, its like a ghost town in the office, nobody is partaking in a lunchtime swig and it feels pretty un-Christmas Eve like here! Still going the pub at 3pm though!
One of the best bits of WFH is not having to go in. Everyone is on holiday, so you just chat with whoever is in, get fuck all done and clock watch all morning. At least I've been able to have the telly on and do "some" work. No commuting there and back either, so I've logged off, quick browse on here, now shit, shower, shave and go deal with an afternoon with her piss head mates..........
Christmas Eve/afternoon/night in town was always the best day of the year. Loads of gangs of lads and girls all pissed up having a great time and most of the night clubs open in the afternoon too.
I worked today. Logged on to an email from SLT saying we could log off at 12pm. Same every year so now I just don't book it off. I just have 3 cups of tea and move my mouse around a bit until lunchtime*. Easy money.


*I did do some work really
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:22:02 pm
Christmas Eve/afternoon/night in town was always the best day of the year. Loads of gangs of lads and girls all pissed up having a great time and most of the night clubs open in the afternoon too.

Ha those were the days. I remember coming out of a club shit faced at 6pm, it was a weird experience!

Now its log on, have a quick Xmas quiz in a teams meeting, wish everyone well and spend the afternoon wrapping presents.
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Today at 01:28:42 pm
I worked today. Logged on to an email from SLT saying we could log off at 12pm. Same every year so now I just don't book it off. I just have 3 cups of tea and move my mouse around a bit until lunchtime*. Easy money.


*I did do some work really
The main reason I dont book it off and similar with days between Christmas and NY is it seems a waste of leave, when nothing really happens at work
